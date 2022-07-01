News
Trudy Rubin: Putin is the unabashed lord of war crimes in the 21st century
When a 2,000-pound Russian missile slammed into a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday — killing at least 18 people buying bathing suits or blenders — that was par for the course for Russia.
Only the day before, Sunday, a barrage of Russian missiles pounded a quiet civilian neighborhood in the center of Kyiv, smashing a high-rise apartment building.
The latest Russian slaughter came as the leaders of the world’s seven richest democracies, known as the G-7, were meeting in Krün, Germany — just ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid. Ukrainian officials think Russian President Vladimir Putin was sending a grim message to both groups that he can win this war, despite Western sanctions. Never mind how many innocent civilians Russia kills.
Neither angry rhetoric — nor more sanctions — will stop Russia’s war crimes in time to save Ukraine. How many Russian atrocities will it take to convince European leaders — and the Biden team — that there is only one way to halt Putin: Provide Ukraine with (still-absent) long-range heavy weapons to counter Putin’s bombs and missiles and push Russian invaders off its land.
Judging by the G-7 meeting, Washington and its allies don’t have the will, or the sense of urgency, to help Ukraine save itself and the West from Putin’s imperial lust.
“This is not an accidental hit, this is a calculated Russian strike exactly onto this shopping center,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the Kremenchuk attack.
At the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, Zelenskyy rightly called Putin’s Russia a “terrorist state,” listing scores of missiles unleashed on civilians in several Ukrainian cities, killing many women and children, just over the past four days. “In any other part of the world (these daily attacks) would be called terrorism,” Zelenskyy said.
He is correct. Yet words won’t stop Moscow’s terrorist assault.
Vladimir Putin is the unabashed lord of war crimes in the 21st century. Or as his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, put it last week, “Russia is not squeaky clean. Russia is what it is. And we are not ashamed of showing what we are.”
As if the constant targeting of civilians is insufficiently criminal, Putin’s Russia has also blockaded Ukrainian ports, preventing the export of grain that is desperately needed to feed citizens of Africa and the Middle East.
Of course, the Russians deny every atrocity, from the deliberate destruction of thousands of schools, hospitals, and civilian high-rise apartment buildings across the country.
This is not the “normal” carnage of war. Firstly, the battles in Ukraine are not the consequence of war, but of an unprovoked invasion by Russia. They are on orders of an all-powerful Putin, who — like Hitler — makes no secret of his imperialist ambitions to seize neighboring land he believes was wrongfully taken from historic Russia. That includes Ukraine, which Putin says has no right to be a state.
More to the point, Putin is pursuing a deliberate strategy of laying waste to cities, towns, and villages using long-range artillery, bombs, and rockets, since his troops are unable to defeat Ukrainian forces in close battle. He is trying to take over Ukraine chunk by chunk, at present in the eastern Donbas region, and in the south along the Black Sea.
Putin’s goal is to unilaterally annex these chunks into Russia, leaving an economically unviable rump Ukraine cut off from its agricultural and industrial heartlands, and its sea ports. Then he can regroup and try again to take Kyiv.
In the words of one of Putin’s acolytes, former Russian President Dimitry Medvedev (a sycophant, who like Donald Trump’s Rudy Giuliani, says what even the boss won’t acknowledge publicly): “Who said that in two years Ukraine will even exist on the world map?”
NATO allies like France and Germany, reeling from higher gas prices, nurture hopes that Putin can be coaxed somehow into negotiations. This is self-delusion. Putin has twisted and broken every agreement Russia has made with Ukraine.
That includes the 1994 Helsinki agreement by which Washington, London, and Moscow agreed to respect Ukraine’s sovereignty if it gave up the nuclear weapons it had acquired during the days of the Soviet Union, and the so-called Minsk negotiating framework that Moscow agreed to after invading eastern Ukraine in 2014. Putin scorned them both.
At the G-7 meeting, a frustrated Zelenskyy appealed to leaders for more military support to push Russia out of newly conquered territory in the east and south before winter, when the frozen ground will make it easier for Russian forces to move tanks, artillery, and supplies.
Ukraine cannot withstand a long war of attrition, in which the Russians lay waste to the country with unlimited artillery, rocket, and air strikes.
The West’s drip, drip, drip of heavy weapons — always too little and too late to prevent Putin’s war crimes from the air — is helping to kill Ukraine slowly. As NATO nations meet, they must decide whether they want to permit Putin’s terrorist attacks to continue — or whether they will finally accelerate the shipments of weapons that Ukraine needs to win.
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for the Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Leandro Trossard stuns Anfield with a hat-trick against Liverpool to earn a 3-3 draw in Brighton’s opener under Roberto De Zerbi, who runs onto the pitch in mad celebration
Leandro Trossard left Anfield stunned as his hat-trick secured a 3-3 draw with Liverpool in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game as new Brighton manager.
The Seagulls ace is the first opposition player to score three Premier League goals at home to Liverpool since Andrey Arshavin netted four for Arsenal in 2009.
It looked like Liverpool were going to have a tough night from the start when Trossard spun a pressured Trent Alexander-Arnold and fired home to open the scoring just four minutes into the match.
Things quickly got worse when the Belgian doubled Brighton’s lead but an in-form Roberto Firmino then had his say.
The Brazilian equalized both of Trossard’s goals before Adam Webster slotted the ball into his own net to complete the Reds’ comeback.
However, there was more drama to come when Liverpool failed completely to manage a cross into the box, allowing Trossard to sweep home once more in the 83rd minute.
The result and performance put more pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s side who are now 11 points off the league lead and struggling both in defense and attack.
Alexander-Arnold had been the subject of much debate after being left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Nations League matches against Italy and Germany, and had a fierce defense from from his club coach before the game.
SAVAGE
Conte reacts to Spurs loss by reminding Arsenal fans how they beat them into the top four
GAME DAY
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton LIVE: Trossard scores a hat-trick as points are split at Anfield
PHILOSOPHY
‘No Plan B’ – Conte’s tactics questioned by Tottenham legend after derby loss
BAD DAY
Alexander-Arnold makes two big mistakes as Brighton ace scores Liverpool hat-trick
careless
‘Absolutely insane’ – Mean red card on Rangers man leaves Ally McCoist in shock
DIRECT
Arsenal 3-1 Spurs LIVE REACTION: Gunners earn bragging rights with comprehensive win
However, the right-back was left on the ground for Trossard’s opener and missed the late redemption when a potential free-kick winner was knocked down by Robert Sanchez.
The club had a troubled summer when key striker Sadio Mane opted to leave for Bayern Munich and his £64m move. [rising to £85m] the replacement Darwin Nunez has not yet started.
Firmino seemed to have eased some of the pressure by equaling his Premier League goal tally last season, but Trossard’s third ended that narrative.
And Liverpool will need to get back into shape quickly, with Arsenal next in the league, where a Gunners win could create a gargantuan 14-point gap between the sides.
Gophers men’s hockey: Logan Cooley wows in debut as U blanks Lindenwood
A month ago, Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko was preaching patience for those expecting an immediate impact from rookie forward Logan Cooley, who came to the U of M after being selected third overall in the 2022 NHL draft. After Cooley’s college hockey debut, that patience may be put on pause.
Cooley scored two goals and set up another, while flashing an amazing set of skills with his stick and skates, as the Gophers opened their 2022-23 season with a 4-0 win over Lindenwood in the first-ever Division I game played by the visiting Lions.
“He was awful good tonight, and I think he’s been doing that his whole life,” Motzko said of Cooley, who is from Pittsburgh, and was one of the most sought-after players in the nation before choosing Minnesota. “Let’s hope he likes this building and keeps it going.”
Matthew Knies and Jaxon Nelseon each also had a goal and an assist, and Justen Close posted 16 saves for his fourth career shutout and his second clean sheet in his past three starts, dating back to last season.
The Lions got 30 saves from goalie Trent Burnham and killed a major penalty, but got nothing else but lessons in their debut at college hockey’s top level.
“It’s an amazing talent team that we competed against,” Lions coach Rick Zombo said, praising his goalie for a valiant effort and his team for their overall fitness. “We knew going in that you’ve got to keep their better players off the ice, but they’ve got 20 better players, so how are you supposed to do that?”
Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud had played together with amazing chemistry for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program last season, and after trying to separate them for the first few weeks of practice, Motzko reunited the duo. Sophomore forward Rhett Pitlick got the left wing spot with Cooley and Snuggerud, and showed he belonged in that trio immediately.
Cooley’s first collegiate goal came following a pretty backhand pass across the goalmouth. Burnham sprawled to make the save, but as he was skating away, Cooley was able to flip a backhand shot over the prone goalie for a 2-0 Gophers lead.
“You saw the pass he made. He’s super skilled, really a dynamic player,” Cooley said of Pitlick, whose father, Lance, and brother, Rem, both played for the Gophers. “He makes plays like that all the time in practice, so I wasn’t too surprised by that.”
Cooley admitted that after the initial save, he was just trying to get the puck back on net.
“He made a really nice save. I don’t know how he read that but I was just trying to chip it over his pad, and luckily it went in,” Cooley said.
Close, who has started every Gophers game since mid-January of last season, was not named one of the game’s three stars despite not allowing a goal and keeping things calm when the Lions made a few pushes in the second period. But for the Gophers, they saw what they’ve come to expect from the netminder who backstopped their Frozen Four run last season.
“He’s a really good goalie. Last year we leaned on him quite a bit later in the year and he showed up,” Nelson said.
Loons’ season on life support after 2-0 loss to San Jose
Despite a 2-0 loss to last-place San Jose on Saturday, Minnesota United is still alive for a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs. But for last few weeks, the Loons have been on life support.
Minnesota (13-14-6) has managed only one point in their last 18 available across six games. Their 46 points put them in log jam for the seven and final playoff spot.
With nothing to play for this season, San Jose (8-15-10) showed themselves to be the better team at PayPay Park.
MNUFC had a chance to clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help, but didn’t do their part of the equation.
In the 52nd minute, Minnesota forward Luis Amarilla turned the ball over in midfield; Michael Boxall gave away a free kick; and Shea Salinas’s set piece took a nasty deflection off Emanuel Reynoso and past Dayne St. Clair for a 1-0 lead.
Roughly 20 minutes later, Benji Kikanovic beat Boxall on a run in the 71st minute and slotted a shot past St. Clair to make it 2-0.
San Jose outshot Minnesota 10-5 in the first half, including 2-1 on target. Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made a sprawling save on Paul Marie’s shot in the eight minute.
Midfielder Kervin Arriaga received a yellow card in the 10th minute and will be suspended due to yellow-card accumulation for Decision Day against Vancouver on Oct. 9.
The Loons have had 10 players suspended due to accumulation this season.
Minnesota returns to St. Paul to play Vancouver Whitecaps on Decision Day on Oct. 9.
Here’s what happens when the earth goes anarchic: Dr. Oz
U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, explained the consequences of a “lawless” state Saturday on “One Nation.”
DR. MEHMET OZ: The big problem right now in Pennsylvania is lawlessness – the crime out of control. We just had our thousandth carjacking in Philadelphia. I’m in Pittsburgh right now. People don’t feel safe walking in the streets. There are fentanyl deaths everywhere.
NEW YORK CITY BLOCK HIRES PRIVATE SECURITY GUARDS AMID CRIME WAVE
We’re the top five in the country in that category, because of an open border, and Fetterman wants to legalize all drugs, and he wants heroin injection sites. He advocated for it, and Oregon did it in 2020, and as a result there was a 50% increase in deaths fentanyl and a 40% increase in homicides. When you make the earth lawless, everyone who is going to do illegal things is emboldened. And that is what we suffer from.
Three ways to collect money
Money is no longer a trash can.
With stocks – and just about every other asset – struggling this year, even the most aggressive investors can suddenly see the value in keeping cash liquid and sheltered from market turmoil. And, finally, your money can generate income that you don’t need a microscope to detect.
Untested rape kits plagued Memphis long before the Jogger case
MEMPHIS, TN — Problems with rape kit evidence testing continue to haunt Memphis.
A city long plagued by a heavy backlog of untested sexual assault kits has been rocked by the arrest of Cleotha Henderson in the murder of Eliza Fletcher after she was abducted on a morning jog last month.
So when authorities said his DNA was linked to a rape nearly a year earlier — charging him separately days after he was arrested for Fletcher’s murder — an outraged city turned to the obvious question. : why was he always in the street?
The case of Henderson, who has already served 20 years in prison for a kidnapping he committed when he was 16, has reignited criticism of Tennessee’s sexual assault testing process. This has included calls for shorter timelines from the testing agency, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and questions about why Memphis did not seek to expedite a kit that could have been tested in A few days.
Instead, it took nearly a year, uncovering key evidence too late to charge Henderson before Fletcher’s murder.
The tragic result brings back memories of the early 2010s, when Memphis revealed a backlog of around 12,000 untested rape kits that took years to thin and led to a lawsuit that is still ongoing. The new rape charges sparked another lawsuit accusing the Memphis Police Department of negligence for the delay.
The storyline also raised broader concerns about Tennessee’s struggles with an issue that has been in the national spotlight for decades and that some states have resolved.
In response, GOP Governor Bill Lee and Republican legislative leaders accelerated funding for 25 additional TBI lab positions, including six in DNA processing. The agency had asked for 50 more this year, but Lee only funded 25 in his budget proposal and lawmakers approved that amount.
Meghan Ybos, a rape victim involved in the backlog lawsuit, blames the city for failing to address a problem known for years despite securing more than $20 million in grants to address the backlog.
“I don’t think Memphis law enforcement’s shortcomings are limited to the handling of rape kits,” Ybos said, “but I think the public should be outraged at the lack of transparency about what Memphis is doing. did so with tens of millions of grant money the city and county received to test rape kits, train police, hire victim advocates, prosecute cold rape cases and more.
As of August, Tennessee’s three state labs were taking an average of 28 to 49 weeks to process rape kits under circumstances that don’t include an order to rush the test. Over 950 rape kits have not been tested in labs.
TBI attributed the delays to staffing issues and low salaries that make it difficult to recruit and retain scientists.
TBI Director David Rausch outlined other measures in hopes of processing all evidence in eight to 12 weeks over the next year: overtime, weekend hours, more outsourcing to private labs and using retired TBI workers to train new workers to free up current employees.
Tennessee does not require specific turnaround times for newly collected rape kits, although 19 other states do, according to the Joyful Heart Foundation, which is pushing Tennessee to follow suit. Massachusetts requires treatment kits within 30 days, but most states require testing within 60, 90 or 120 days.
The presidents of the Tennessee House and Senate have not flagged remedial mandates as a priority. TBI, meanwhile, said any turnaround requirements would require appropriate funding.
Ilse Knecht, director of policy and advocacy for the Joyful Heart Foundation, said Tennessee’s problems are not unique. Without an official US tally of rape kits awaiting analysis, Knecht estimated that there are likely more than 200,000 untested kits in law enforcement or hospitals nationwide.
“Each of these kits that’s on a shelf could portray someone as the offender in this case, where you look at their criminal history and they’re committing all kinds of crimes, they’ve been doing it for decades, and the evidence that could arrest is on a shelf somewhere,” Knecht told The Associated Press.
Henderson was charged with first-degree murder in the kidnapping and murder of Fletcher, a mother-of-two and kindergarten teacher who was on a pre-dawn errand on September 2 when she was forced into a SUV on the University of Memphis campus. His remains were found Sept. 5 behind a vacant Memphis home.
Henderson, who also went by Cleotha Abston, pleaded not guilty to the murder, but was returned to prison on September 9 on charges related to the rape of a Memphis woman in September 2021. Henderson pleaded not guilty to the charges of this attack, including aggravated rape.
The new lawsuit filed by the woman who says she was raped in that attack says Memphis police could have prevented Fletcher’s death had they investigated the 2021 rape more vigorously.
“Cleotha Abston should and could have been arrested and charged with the aggravated rape of (the alleged victim) several months earlier, most likely in 2021,” the lawsuit states. The AP does not name the woman.
Rape kits contain semen, saliva or blood samples taken from a victim. Samples containing DNA evidence are uploaded to the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, or CODIS, to verify a match.
In Memphis, backlogs have long been a problem. Around 12,000 untested rape kits were leaked there in 2013. A task force was formed and police began using the results to launch investigations – and secure convictions.
The city said the backlog revealed in 2013 has been eliminated. But long delays in rape kit testing persist in Tennessee, including cases from Memphis.
In the Henderson case, Memphis police say a sexual assault report was filed on Sept. 21, 2021. A rape kit was submitted two days later to the TBI, the office said.
“An official CODIS key was not received until” Fletcher was abducted, police said, and probable cause for an arrest “did not exist until after the CODIS key was received.”
TBI said no request was made for expedited analysis and no suspicious information was included in the submission.
The kit was eventually removed from evidence storage and an initial report was completed Aug. 29, the office said.
The 2021 DNA matched Henderson’s in the national database on September 5, three days after Fletcher’s abduction, authorities said. TBI reported the game to Memphis police.
Under Tennessee law, police departments generally have 30 days to send rape kit evidence to the TBI or another lab, but there is no mandate on processing times.
TBI said its budget request was conservative — $10.2 million for 40 scientists and 10 lower-level positions. A West Virginia University forensic calculator said TBI labs needed an additional 71 positions, the bureau noted.
In the area of DNA testing, the labs currently have six supervisors and 26 special agent/forensic specialist positions, some of which are being hired or undergoing lengthy training for new recruits. TBI hopes to start all 40 scientists – 14 in DNA – by the end of this month and more by the end of March.
Yet many have grown impatient with a situation they say calls for urgency.
“These are our most vulnerable victims,” said Josh Spickler, executive director of Just City, a Memphis organization that lobbies for a fairer criminal justice system. “To have a backlog like this is building up, and still, to this day, for it to be the norm for a rape kit test to take the many months it does, is really not acceptable.”
