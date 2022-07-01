Tummy Tuck Vs Stomach Stapling – Know the Differences?

Pin 0 Shares

If you are not satisfied with the appearance of your abdominals, there are options for you in the world of plastic surgery. With so many procedures, it is difficult to choose the right one for you. Both a tummy tuck and stomach stapling can improve the appearance of your belly, but in very different ways.

If you are overweight or just can’t seem to stop eating too much and are considering your options to lose fat quickly, you should go for the stomach stapling procedure. In this treatment, an incision will be made in the abdomen, and staples and a plastic band will be combined to mostly shut off the top section of your stomach. The tiny opening to the rest of your belly will be large enough for food to pass to your intestines, but the small pouch the staples will create will only allow you to eat about one cup of food before feeling very full.

Clearly, if you are overweight, stomach stapling is a good option. With a smaller belly, it will be impossible to eat too much, and you will lose weight over the next few months. In fact, you can usually lose half your excess body weight within a year. However, most people do gain it back within a few years, so you must be careful to continually eat only a little and exercise to keep it off.

If your BMI is high enough to consider this procedure, which requires a BMI of 35 or higher, you cannot be a candidate for a tummy tuck. In fact, most doctors suggest that a patient be at or near their ideal weight for their height to be the best candidate for this procedure. If you have lost a lot of weight recently and have loose skin, or perhaps had a baby and have thin, loose skin and a pouch as a result, you should definitely consider a tummy tuck.

In most cases, you cannot be a candidate for both of these procedures at the same time, as each has different requirements concerning weight. However, learning about both is important, since if you do get the stomach stapling procedure done, you will probably want a tummy tuck down the road.

Though it can’t get rid of much excess fat, it can smooth out the abdominals and fold any extra skin underneath. For this reason, they make a great package deal for qualified candidates.