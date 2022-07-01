Connect with us

Blockchain

USDC Exchange Reserves Rise As Investors Escape From Bitcoin

Bitcoin And Usdc
On-chain data shows the USD Coin exchange reserves have gone up recently, suggesting that investors may be exiting volatile markets like Bitcoin.

USD Coin All Exchanges Reserve Has Been Climbing Up Recently

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there have been signs of selling from Bitcoin investors for moving into USDC.

The USD Coin “all exchanges reserve” is an indicator that measures the total amount of the stablecoin currently present in wallets of all exchanges.

When the value of this metric goes up, it means investors are either depositing their USDC to exchanges right now, or shifting to the stablecoin from other cryptos.

Investors usually move into stablecoins like USD Coin when they want to escape from the volatility associated with cryptos like Bitcoin.

On the other hand, when the value of the reserve heads down, it implies the amount of USDC on exchanges is decreasing at the moment.

This kind of trend may be because of investors feeling now is an ideal point for jumping into volatile markets, or it may simply be due to holders withdrawing to personal wallets.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the USDC all exchanges reserve over the last few months:

Looks like the value of the indicator has been going up in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the USD Coin all exchanges reserve has observed some uptrend in the last week.

The chart also shows the trend for USDC inflow to exchanges, which is another metric that measures the total amount of the stablecoin moving into centralized exchanges.

It seems like the inflows haven’t been abnormally high recently, but the reserve has still been experiencing upwards movement.

This could mean that the increase in the reserve isn’t just due to investors depositing their USDC, but also from them exchanging cryptos like Bitcoin for the stablecoin.

The trend may suggest that investors are leaving volatile markets for now, due to the current uncertain market conditions. This recent selling can prove to be bearish for the values of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.1k, down 7% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 35% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of the crypto seems to have declined over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
