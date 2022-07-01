Connect with us

Blockchain

VanEck's Reattempt for Spot BTC ETF

Bitcoin Etf Spot Exchange Rejected, Grayscale Sued Sec?
  • VanEck refiled to the SEC for spot BTC ETF after eight months from the previous result.
  • The new application’s deadline is marked march 2023.

VanEck has reapplied to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF), after facing rejection on Nov 21. It is one of the first American asset managers to give investors access to global markets. VanEck also saw the transformative potential of investing in gold, emerging markets, and ETFs early on.

The reason stated by SEC for previous rejection is the firm’s capability to cloak the market manipulation and to safeguard the investor’s rights. But contradicting, they have granted permission for some other BTC future ETFs.

Updation in Application  

The Wall Street giant VanEck is following a never giving up attitude. The refiled application has specifically highlighted points regarding the US market gains through bitcoin spot ETF. The application also pointed out the present ETFs that were approved.

VanEck statement in application:

“Spot commodities and currency markets for which it has previously approved spot ETPs are generally unregulated and that the Commission relied on underlying futures market as the regulated market of significant size…..”

VanEck also described the fact that the unavailability of any U.S spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Products (ETP) is driving away from the users to other regions ETP, & a prominent one on that is Canada’s spot BTC ETP. Approving this ETP and once similar to this will enhance the US-listed platforms.

VanEck’s previous application was prolonged for three years and finally got rejected. The famous ETF analyst has now predicted the deadline for this application’s response may be on Mar 23. 

  • There are $535 million in $BTC, $ETH, $VET, and stablecoins in VeChain’s vaults.
  • VeChain has expanded its network to include UCO Network and TruTrace.

The second quarter financial report for 2022 has been released by the VeChain Foundation. There are a total of $535 million in $BTC, $ETH, $VET, and stablecoins in VeChain’s vaults, as reported in the paper.

There was a 44% drop in the value of all reserves compared to the first quarter. VeChain’s reserves of stablecoins are presently worth a total of $60,404,839. Further, the organization has amassed a total of 474,887,226 tokens in BTC, ETH, and VET.

VeChain has recently increased the number of companies it works with. By bringing on UCO Network and TruTrace as collaborators on future blockchain initiatives. VeChain, according to the report, is still committed to developing solutions that address pressing problems. Moreover, support commercial endeavors, stimulate global economic expansion, and provide a solid foundation for digital innovation.

According to the report, VeChain will also be looking for companies to work with that are developing creative and disruptive technologies. According to the company’s income statement, VeChain spends the most money on public relations and marketing, followed by sustainable development goals (SDG) projects and legal costs.

Four months ago, VeChain signed a $100 million contract with the mixed martial arts organization, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

In an effort to justify the increase in legal costs, the foundation said that it had incurred greater expenditures in this area during the final steps of creating a new European headquarters. Over the last several years, the company has seen a surge of interest and acceptance across Europe. Consequently, it’s important to establish a base of operations there.

