Zach LaVine signs a 5-year, $215.2 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls — the largest in team history
Zach LaVine will remain a Bull after inking a five-year, $215.2 million deal to return to Chicago after his first summer as an unrestricted free agent.
The deal, announced Friday by agency Klutch Sports Group, includes a player option in the fifth year.
LaVine’s contract is the largest in Bulls history. Before this season, the team had never signed a player to more than $100 million at once.
Despite hearing offers throughout the league, LaVine wasn’t featured much in the NBA rumor mill as free agency opened Thursday evening. The guard emphasized his loyalty — sticking with losing programs in Minnesota and Chicago to lead long-term rebuilds — during his media exit interview in April.
LaVine has been the heartbeat of the Bulls roster since he was acquired in a 2017 trade with the Timberwolves. Averaging 24.4 points per game across five seasons in Chicago, LaVine provided the bulk of the highlights through four brutal seasons before the arrival of DeMar DeRozan. With a prodigious scoring partner and an improved supporting cast, LaVine helped lead the Bulls to their first postseason berth in five years — his first trip to the playoffs.
This offseason was marred by a familiar concern for LaVine — arthroscopic surgery for a left-knee injury, which sidelined and slowed the guard for most of the latter half of the season. LaVine previously tore the ACL in the same knee in 2016 and injuries have hounded him throughout his career.
LaVine’s health will remain a focus as the Bulls build toward the season. Executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas said the surgery and recovery have been a smooth process for LaVine and the team expects him to be fully available for the upcoming season.
“I think he’s going to be healthy and he’s now progressing great,” Karnišovas said.
Who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager? Here are 12 potential candidates.
The Tony La Russa 2.0 era is ending. So who will be the next Chicago White Sox manager?
It’s hard to speculate without knowing whether general manager Rick Hahn will return, or if Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf will once again make the decision on his own, as he did in hiring La Russa after the 2020 season.
The Sox job no doubt will draw plenty of interest because of the young talent and the prospect of a quick turnaround in 2023 with a few free-agent additions and a change in clubhouse chemistry. Recall that the Houston Astros rebuild regressed after a playoff appearance in 2015, but they regrouped and won the World Series, albeit in tainted fashion, with most of the same core in 2017.
Here are a few of the potential candidates for the Sox’s soon-to-be vacancy and why they could be considered for the opening.
A.J. Pierzynski
The current Fox Sports baseball analyst and former White Sox catcher told the Tribune in June he would be interested if La Russa left and Reinsdorf wanted to interview him.
A lack of managerial experience shouldn’t be a drawback for Pierzynski in this era where Aaron Boone, David Ross and others have gone straight from the TV booth to the dugout. He’d be a popular choice with Sox fans and the media, and almost certainly would bring about a change of culture in the Sox clubhouse.
Bruce Bochy
The former San Francisco Giants manager is on his way to the Hall of Fame, but has told associates he could be lured back to the dugout with the right job. Bochy was considered one of the best in the business during his 25 years with the San Diego Padres and Giants, where he won three titles.
Would hiring a 67-year-old who has been out of baseball for three years only two years after hiring a 76-year-old manager who had been out of the dugout for nine years be the right optics? That’s a question the Sox would have to ask themselves.
Ozzie Guillén
Before the Sox hired La Russa, they made it publicly known that Guillén would not be a candidate, hoping to prevent fans from creating a whirlwind of support for the former manager who guided them to their 2005 championship. Has anything changed since then?
Guillén’s sharp criticism of the team as an NBC Sports Chicago analyst could work against him, even as Guillén was on target much of the time. After two years of nonstop controversies under La Russa, the Sox may want to go for a low-key manager. And Guillén doesn’t do “low key.”
Chris Getz
Perhaps no one knows the Sox farm system like Getz, the assistant general manager/player development under Hahn.
If the Sox decide to make wholesale changes and focus on putting a younger team on the field, Getz could be the right man to implement those fixes. He also works well with Hahn and executive vice president Ken Williams — and could be waiting for a GM opportunity.
Joe Maddon
A brand name who won a championship with the crosstown Chicago Cubs in 2016, Maddon is biding his time in his Pennsylvania home and waiting for a call to return to the dugout.
His recent broadsides against meddling front office types allegedly trying to shove analytics down managers’ throats could hurt his chances. An upcoming book by him promises to create a stir with the analytics crowd that dominate front offices.
Maddon has a good relationship with Reinsdorf and would help the Sox marketing department sell tickets more than any new hire, with the possible exception of Pierzynski.
Miguel Cairo
His hot 13-6 start after replacing La Russa on Aug. 30 gave Cairo a leg-up on the competition. Cairo became more confident and seemingly enjoyed being in charge.
But the Sox fell back to their old ways and dropped out of AL Central contention under Cairo with a sweep by the Cleveland Guardians, potentially damaging his chances of succeeding his mentor.
Hahn has repeatedly praised Cairo and his coaches for the job they have done in La Russa’s absence, so Cairo should at least be considered.
Willie Harris
The Cubs third base coach and former Sox outfielder interviewed for the job in 2020, but obviously Reinsdorf already had his mind made up on hiring La Russa.
Harris recently told NBC Sports Chicago: “I’ve checked all the boxes. Went through the minor leagues. I’ve done everything. My resume speaks for itself. I feel like I’m ready for the opportunity.”
Joe Girardi
Another well-respected manager with a championship ring looking for employment. Girardi had a .562 winning percentage and a title in 10 years with the New York Yankees, but was fired by the Philadelphia Phillies early this season after two-plus disappointing seasons.
A.J. Hinch
Hinch is reportedly signed through 2025 with the Detroit Tigers, though new president Scott Harris could make big changes in the offseason after a regression in what was supposed to be the pivot season in a rebuild.
Hinch reportedly was Hahn’s first choice to replace Rick Renteria before Reinsdorf decided the job was La Russa’s. The shine may be off Hinch after two poor seasons in Detroit.
Carlos Beltrán
USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale mentioned Beltrán as a possible candidate, despite the lack of connections with the Sox. Nightengale was the first to report the Sox’s interest in La Russa, which was scoffed at by many in Chicago when it was revealed in 2020. No one knows what the White Sox brass are thinking more than Nightengale.
Jim Thome
No one in the organization is more respected than Thome, the Hall of Famer and special assistant to Hahn. His baseball knowledge and leadership skills are qualities that suggest he’d make a good manager, but Thome might not want to leave his comfort zone for the headaches that would inevitably come from managing.
Ethan Katz
The current White Sox pitching coach has no managerial experience, but the Sox like the way he has handled the staff under La Russa and Cairo — and also know Katz has the trust of the pitchers. Whether that’s enough for a big jump to the manager’s chair is unknown.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley inactive vs. Bills; OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to make season debut
Ravens outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul will make his season debut Sunday in Baltimore – but left tackle Ronnie Stanley won’t.
Stanley was not activated for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills, further delaying his return from two significant 2021 injuries. Stanley underwent his second straight season-ending ankle injury last year after appearing in just one game, as well as a “major” lower-body operation that he declined to specify Thursday.
Pierre-Paul, who was signed Monday, will help a pass-rush group thinned by injuries. Starting outside linebacker Justin Houston is inactive after missing the week of practice with a groin injury he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the New England Patriots.
With Stanley inactive, rookie tackle Daniel Faalele is expected to make his first career NFL start at a largely unfamiliar position. A right tackle at Minnesota, Faalele struggled early against New England after replacing Patrick Mekari, who left with an ankle injury. Mekari also won’t play Sunday.
Stanley practiced fully on Wednesday for the first time this season and practiced without limitations again on Thursday. Afterward, he said he felt “really good” and indicated that he could make his season debut Sunday. Stanley missed Friday’s practice because of what the injury report said was an ankle injury and rest.
“It’s a priority to go out there and be at his best when he comes back,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. “At the same time, he’s going to have to jump in at some point, so it could be this week. We’ll just have to see.”
Joining Stanley, Houston and Mekari on the inactive list are running back Kenyan Drake and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, both healthy scratches.
For the Bills, defensive linemen Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) are inactive, as well as rookie cornerback Christian Benford (hand), a former Randallstown standout.
Pope Francis calls on Putin to end the spiral of violence in Ukraine : NPR
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, imploring him to “stop this spiral of violence and death” in Ukraine and denouncing the “absurd” risk for humanity of a war nuclear disaster as tensions escalate.
Francis delivered his strongest plea yet on the Seventh Month War as he addressed the audience in St. Peter’s Square. It was the first time in public that he cited Putin’s leadership.
The pontiff also called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to “be open” to serious peace proposals. He urged the international community to “use all diplomatic instruments” to end this “enormous tragedy” and “horror” of war.
“This terrible and inconceivable wound of humanity, instead of shrinking, continues to bleed even more, threatening to spread,” Francis said.
“That humanity finds itself faced with the threat of an atomic war is absurd,” the pontiff said. “What more must happen, how much blood must still flow” before the end of the war? Asked François.
The Pope implored “the President of the Russian Federation, also for the love of his people, to stop this spiral of violence and death.”
He then urged Zelensky to “be open to serious proposals for peace”, and urged “all protagonists in international life and political leaders to do everything possible to end the war”, avoiding “a dangerous escalation “. “
Francis called for “use of all diplomatic instruments to put an end to this immense tragedy”. In his speech, he called the war “horror” and “madness”.
He expressed his anguish that “the world will discover the geography of Ukraine” through the names of its towns and villages, now associated with the deaths of civilians, including Bucha and Mariupol.
Throughout the war, Francis denounced the use of arms and called for dialogue. But recently, he stressed Ukraine’s right to defend itself against aggression.
NPR News
Vikings safety Lewis Cine carted off field with leg injury
LONDON — Minnesota Vikings rookie Lewis Cine was carted off the field with a leg injury late in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.
Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring’s NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.
Cine clutched his left leg as he went down. Players from both teams took a knee as medical professionals stabilized Cine’s lower left leg and put him on a cart to leave the field.
The Vikings immediately ruled him out.
125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match
By AGOES BASOEKI and NINIEK KARMINI
MALANG, Indonesia — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away fans upset with their team’s loss left at least 125 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Attention immediately focused on the police use of tear gas, and witnesses described police beat them with sticks and shields before shooting canisters directly into the crowds.
The president of FIFA called the deaths at the stadium “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension,” while President Joko Widodo ordered an investigation of security procedures. While FIFA has no control over domestic games, it has advised against the use of tear gas at soccer stadiums.
Violence broke out after the game ended Saturday evening with host Arema FC of East Java’s Malang city losing to Persebaya of Surabaya 3-2.
Disappointed with their team’s loss, thousands of supporters of Arema, known as “Aremania,” reacted by throwing bottles and other objects at players and soccer officials. Witnesses said fans flooded the Kanjuruhan Stadium pitch and demanded that Arema management explain why, after 23 years of undefeated home matches against Persebaya, this one ended in a loss.
The violence spread outside the stadium where at least five police vehicles were toppled and set ablaze. Riot police responded by firing tear gas, including toward the stadium’s stands, causing panic among the crowd.
“The stadium turned into a smoke-filled battleground when police fired tear gas,” said Rizky, who came with his cousin to watch the game.
“I felt hot and stinging in my eyes, I couldn’t see clearly while my head was dizzy and everything went dark … I passed out,” he said. When he woke up, he was already in the emergency room. He said his cousin died because of head injuries.
“We wanted to entertain ourselves by watching a football match, but we got disaster,” he said.
Another spectator, Ahmad Fatoni, said police had started beating the fans with sticks and shields, and they fought back.
“Officers fired tear gas directly at spectators in the stands, forcing us to run toward the exit,” he said. “Many victims fell because of shortness of breath and difficulty seeing due to tear gas and were trampled.”
He said he climbed the roof of the stands and only came down when the situation calmed.
Others suffocated and were trampled as hundreds of people ran to the exit to avoid the tear gas. In the chaos, 34 died at the stadium, including two officers, and some reports include children among the casualties.
“Some were trampled, some fell down and some got hit,” Rian Dwi Cahyono said from the hospital, where he was being treated for an injured arm. Asked what triggered the panic, he replied: “Tear gas.”
National Police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the death toll had been revised to 125 from 174, after authorities found some of the victims were counted twice. More than 100 were receiving intensive treatment in eight hospitals, 11 of them in critical condition.
East Java police chief Nico Afinta defended the use of tear gas.
“We have already done a preventive action before finally firing the tear gas as (fans) began to attack the police, acting anarchically and burning vehicles,” he told a news conference early Sunday.
Indonesia’s soccer association, known as PSSI, suspended the premier soccer league Liga 1 indefinitely in light of the tragedy and banned Arema from hosting soccer matches for the remainder of the season.
Grieving relatives waited for information about their loved ones at Malang’s Saiful Anwar General Hospital. Others tried to identify the bodies laid at a morgue while medical workers put identification tag on the bodies of the victims.
“I deeply regret this tragedy and I hope this is the last soccer tragedy in this country, don’t let another human tragedy like this happen in the future,” Widodo said in a televised speech. “We must continue to maintain sportsmanship, humanity and a sense of brotherhood of the Indonesian nation.”
He ordered the sports minister, the national police chief and the PSSI chair to conduct a thorough evaluation of the country’s soccer and its security procedure.
Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali expressed regrets that “this tragedy happened when we were preparing for soccer game activities, both national and international level.”
Indonesia is due to host the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup from May 20 to June 11, with 24 participating teams. As the host, the country automatically qualifies for the cup.
“Unfortunately, this incident has certainly injured our soccer image,” Amali said.
In a statement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed condolences on behalf of the global football community, saying “the football world is in a state of shock.” The statement did not mention the use of tear gas.
At the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was praying for “all those who have lost their live and were injured in the clashes that erupted after a soccer game in Malang, Indonesia.”
Ferli Hidayat, local police chief of Malang, said there were some 42,000 spectators at the game Saturday, all of whom were Arema supporters because the organizer had banned Persebaya fans from entering the stadium in an effort to avoid brawls.
The restriction was imposed after clashes between supporters of the two rival teams in East Java’s Blitar stadium in February 2020 caused 250 million rupiah ($18,000) in damage. Brawls were reported outside the stadium during and after the semifinals of the East Java Governor’s Cup, which ended with Persebaya beating Arema 4-2.
Rights groups responded to the tragedy by blaming the use of tear gas in the stadium by police.
Citing FIFA’s stadium safety guidelines against the use of “crowd control gas” by pitch side stewards or police, Amnesty International called on Indonesian authorities to conduct a swift, thorough and independent investigation into the use of tear gas at Kanjuruhan stadium.
“Those who are found to have committed violations are tried in open court and do not merely receive internal or administrative sanctions,” said Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia.
He said tear gas should only be used to disperse crowds when widespread violence has occurred and when other methods have failed. People must be warned that tear gas will be used and allowed to disperse. “No one should lose their lives at a football match,” Hamid said.
Hundreds of soccer fans, mostly wearing black shirts, held a candlelight vigil on Sunday night at Gelora Bung Karno, Indonesia’s largest sport stadium in the capital, Jakarta, for the victims of the disaster. They sang songs they composed to revive the spirits of the grieving Aremanias.
Despite Indonesia’s lack of international accolades in the sport, hooliganism is rife in the soccer-obsessed country where fanaticism often ends in violence, as in the 2018 death of a Persija Jakarta supporter who was killed by a mob of hardcore fans of rival club Persib Bandung in 2018.
Data from Indonesia’s soccer watchdog, Save Our Soccer, showed 78 people have died in soccer-related incidents over the past 28 years.
Saturday’s game is already among the world’s worst crowd disasters, including the 1996 World Cup qualifier between Guatemala and Costa Rica in Guatemala City where over 80 died and over 100 more were injured. In April 2001, more than 40 people are crushed to death during a soccer match at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia. Associated Press journalists Edna Tarigan and Andi Jatmiko in Jakarta contributed to this report.
Real World Economics: How economic fallacies lead to bad policies
A New York Times headline, “The Dollar Is Strong. That Is Good for the U.S. but Bad for the World,” was a kick in the gut to economics teachers.
Teach college econ for 35 years and you feel like Sisyphus, the mythic Greek who was condemned to push a rock up a mountain only to see it roll to the bottom every time.
And this mistaken nonsense comes at a particularly bad time.
Econ profs know and teach that currency exchange rates are prices. Whether a higher price is good or bad depends on if you are buying or selling. You never see the N.Y. Times declaring, “High toilet paper prices are good for the United States.”
Forget the notions of “strong” and “weak” where it applies to currency. A high-priced dollar relative to other currencies is good for consumers. Imports such as European and Asian cars, electronics, steel, wine, cheese, ham, etc. are cheaper. And this pressures competing U.S. producers to not raise prices. It helps curb inflation. Low-priced British pounds and EU euros make vacations in Europe cheap. Great for our consumers, and maybe “bad for the world.” But also bad for Minnesota iron miners, farmers and med-tech workers and anyone who proclaims “Made in USA.”
The pricey dollar, or cheap pound and euro, means that giant local employers like 3M, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, CHS or Cargill, with plants around the world, will get far fewer dollars on their bottom line here even if profits at their overseas plants stay the same in those nations’ currencies. If you work there, this isn’t good for your retirement fund.
This is an old lesson, just one journalists who aren’t econ students refuse to learn.
So why is this a particularly bad time for such bad economic reporting?
It’s because the entire world is in an economic crisis, the most complex and perhaps the most dangerous in 90 years. We are in a sort of octuple witching hour.
Our nation is one of many coming out of fiscal binges meant (back then) to keep COVID from bringing economic activity to a halt. But now, these very policies threaten to do just that. Our response to COVID included doubling down on the money supply growth started after the 2007-09 financial market meltdown. Now we face the resulting inflation.
China’s complete shutdowns of large cities to control COVID is shaking its economy, along with huge overhangs of bad debt from vacant apartment projects and riderless trains. So it is scrambling to raise the price of the yuan instead of suppressing it as often has been the case.
Then there is the war in Ukraine that affects exports of natural gas, petroleum, grains and oilseeds and fertilizers with knock-on effects on Europe’s industrial output and the safety and comfort of its citizens going into winter. And consider the U.K. and Turkey dashing madly into idiotic economic policies plus political turmoil-ridden elections here and in Brazil. Then add one of Latin America’s cyclical epidemics of financial crises.
The mix ain’t pretty, folks. So just when we need to understand basic econ relationships, we are fed confusion.
The dollar is getting pricey because the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates to limit inflation. Why? Because too much growth of the amount of money sloshing around the economy causes prices to rise. You reduce inflation by reducing excess money, but with less money available to lend, interest rates rise. What the Fed is doing is crimping down on the money supply. Higher interest rates are just an indicator of this.
But higher U.S. interest rates tell countries around the world it is better to invest money here to get the high return. But to do that, those countries need to trade their local currencies into U.S. dollars. That makes the dollar expensive and the euro, pound, yuan, yen, etc. cheap. That affects the relative prices of imports and exports. That affects consumers and producers.
Cheap pounds hurt British consumers but help their wheat and canola farmers. A cheap euro hurts feed-buying Dutch and Danish livestock farmers but makes their cheese and ham a deal to North Oaks residents. And cheap euros are great for French and Italian wineries.
This has a ripple effect: More competition from imports means that growth in U.S. jobs will be weaker.
Everything else equal, this ought to help Brits. But their conservative government has gone from one personal conduct scandal to another. New Prime Minister Liz Truss needs to reduce inflation, largely caused by the fighting in Ukraine. But she doesn’t want output and employment to fall. So while the Bank of England stomps the monetary brakes, raising interest rates, the British treasury floors the budgetary gas pedal with large tax cuts, mostly for high income folk, flooding the economic engine with yet more money and — guess what — fueling inflation.
Is that stupid? Well, back in the day we called it Reaganomics, with the president and Congress cutting taxes and increasing spending while Paul Volcker raised interest rates at the Fed, with 30-year Treasury bonds hitting 14 percent for a while. High rates sucked in money from around the globe, pushing the value of the dollar up. The “strong” dollar had the effect of a Louisville slugger to the back of the head of U.S. agriculture and the rust-belt, U.S. steel and auto producers along with iron range miners and towns. Adjusting to all this has taken decades.
However, it still makes more sense than what’s happening in Turkey. There, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a dictator in all but name, thinks it is high interest rates that drive up inflation. Cut interest rates and inflation will fall. So the Turkish central bank is cutting interest rates. But to do that it has to balloon the money supply. So Turks scramble to get their money out of the country, the value of their currency falls, inflation rises and output and employment tumble into the tank.
One could go on and on. South America is a column in itself right now, with crisis from Argentina in the south to the meltdown of the Cuban economy 90 miles from our shores.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
