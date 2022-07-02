News
20 Famous Logos With Hidden Facts And Meaning That You Didn’t Know About
If you’re reading this, chances are you’ve looked at your company’s logo and wondered about its hidden meaning, or you have noticed an interesting connection between your favorite brands and are looking to learn more about their lesser-known origins. These famous logos can be thought of as the first domino in a long line of related products, services, and marketing strategies that have culminated in making those companies household names – even if we don’t always realize it! Here are twenty famous logos that you might have seen before, but probably didn’t know the hidden facts and meaning behind them.
1. Starbucks
At first glance, Starbucks’ famous logo brand may seem like a simple illustration of a mermaid, but take a closer look and you’ll see much more. In fact, if you add up all of the parts in that iconic image—her hair, crown, tail, and Starbucks name—you’ll discover that they add up to 26. Why is that number significant? One of the famous logos for sure.
2. Mercedes Benz
Have you ever stopped to think about what’s in a Mercedes Benz logo? To be honest, most people don’t give it much thought. Most car aficionados will tell you that Mercedes means class and exclusivity. The name of every famous car brand has its own unique history and story behind it – including its logos. What do you think lies behind each of these famous logos?
3. Domino’s Pizza
It’s a colorful rectangle. Oh, and it’s tilted slightly on its axis, too. Like many of Domino’s famous logos, their famous logos is both easily recognizable and subtly ironic.
4. Google
One of Google’s most famous logos is actually a play on the word googol. But did you know that its creators got their inspiration from a peanut? If you take away all of those little points that surround a peanut and turn it on its side, it ends up looking like an uppercase G—the same letter shape that Google uses in its logo.
5. Nike
The swoosh is one of Nike’s most famous logos and also one of its simplest. The company created it in 1971 when it decided to ditch its own name, Blue Ribbon Sports, and Nike became an independent entity. Legend has it that while Phil Knight was jogging, he noticed his feet hitting the ground in a zig-zag pattern. This movement sparked Knight’s creativity, which then gave birth to his signature waffle sole technology and eventually, Nike’s swoosh logo.
6. Coca-Cola Company
This is one of those famous logos that you know by sight, but just can’t quite figure out what it’s trying to tell you. There are hidden elements within it (one at either end of Coca-Cola, and one within each white box), but they only become visible when we push contrast up way past where it should be on such a famous logo brand.
7. McDonald’s Corporation
The McDonald’s logo may seem like a basic sign of capitalism, but there’s actually a bit more to it than that. When creator Richard and Maurice McDonald opened their first restaurant in 1940, they added arches to their name as a nod to their location on San Bernardino Avenue. In 1953, when Ray Kroc bought them out and created what we know today as McDonald’s Corporation, he retained that same logo, making it one of America’s most famous logos.
8. Vogue
Every month, over a million people, read Vogue magazine. The idea behind Vogue is that this magazine represents a “sophisticated lifestyle“. But do you know what was used as inspiration for its famous logos brand? The title’s nameplate wasn’t confined to a single typeface. Each issue features a hand-lettered logo which is created by the illustrator hired to do the drawing. Which makes it the famous logo brand.
9. Adidas
Most people know that there’s an Adidas written in each line of Adidas’ famous logo brand, but what you might not know is that Adidas founder Adi Dassler was an avid mountain climber and had those lines created so he could see his initials when climbing. (Adi Dassler died tragically in a mountaineering accident.) The yellow-and-black colors of their logo are meant to signify speed and precision. One of the best famous logos out there.
10. Audi
Many have wondered what the four circles in this famous logo brand mean. The four circles represent the four companies that were a part of the Auto-Union Consortium in 1932, namely, Horch, Wanderer, DKW, Audi.
11. FedEx
This is one of the most creative and famous logos out there. This famous logo brand represents ARROW which is between ‘E‘ and ‘X‘
12. Amazon
See where that arrow points? It suggests that you can buy everything from A to Z on Amazon. One of the best famous logos.
13. Formula 1
Between the letter F and the speed marks is the number 1. Creative famous logos for sure!
14. Le Tour De France
There’s a saying that every French is an artist. Very well said. One of the best famous logos.
15. Toyota
Simply clever famous logos.
16. Baskin Robins
31 represents 31 different flavours in the famous logos of Baskin Robbins.
17. Apple
The famous logos of APPLE is in Fibonnaci Series and so are its prices.
18. Dell
Notice that the “E” in Dell’s famous logos is turned on its side. The reason? It represents company founder Michael Dell‘s wish to “turn the world on its ear.” Some have also speculated that the slanted ‘E’ is meant to portray a floppy disk.
19. Freedom
The M has been separated to look like a bird flying off makes it one of the best famous logos.
20. My Fonts
The post 20 Famous Logos With Hidden Facts And Meaning That You Didn't Know About appeared first on MEWS.
Photos from Blanchester’s volleyball game with Felicity
Blanchester beat Felicity 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 last week.
The game was played in the old Blanchester High School gymnasium.
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Catcher Adley Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole in standout rookie season: ‘He’s a different breed’
In Adley Rutschman’s first moments as a major leaguer, he stood behind home plate at Camden Yards and rotated, a quick visual lap to soak in the moment at the advice of other catchers in the Orioles’ system.
In searching for a turning point in Baltimore’s unexpected winning season, it’s hard to argue for anything else.
Rutschman was announced as the Most Valuable Oriole on Monday, with local media recognizing a rookie phenom whose arrival propelled Baltimore into contention. The Orioles were eight games under .500 when they promoted Rutschman on May 21 and have 66-53 since to secure their first winning season since 2016. He joined Gregg Olson in 1989 and Rodrigo López in 2002 as rookies to be named MVO.
“Right around the time Adley got here, we started playing better baseball,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We started taking better at-bats, winning more series. We had winning months of just playing good baseball and pitching well.
“He’s a really good player, and to be able to put him in the top part of the lineup, to be able to catch majority of the games, the way him and Robbie [Chirinos] handled our pitching staff I thought was incredible. To have the guy behind the plate, controlling the game, and then the at-bats he takes as well and he got a bunch of big hits late in big games. He’s been a huge difference for our team.”
Rutschman would be the first to say the Orioles’ success was a byproduct of the group as a whole, and MVO voting reflected that. Others receiving at least one top-three vote were closer Félix Bautista, outfielder Austin Hays, starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, shortstop Jorge Mateo, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, outfielder Cedric Mullins, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Anthony Santander.
His humility quickly stood out to Chirinos, a 10-year veteran signed this offseason to serve as Rutschman’s backup and mentor. Taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman has long been viewed as the face of Baltimore’s rebuild, and when he reached the majors, most publications considered him the top prospect in the sport.
“Sometimes you see guys like that, and they think they know everything, and he’s different,” Chirinos said. “Since Day 1, he’s asking questions, trying to understand, like, ‘Hey, I don’t know everything. I need help.’ It’s cool to see that from a young player.
“He’s gonna be here a long time, and hopefully, he’ll stay here to help this franchise win many championships.”
He’s certainly the type of player who can have that influence on both sides of the ball. Rutschman enters the final three games of a season that could see him land among the top finishers for American League Rookie of the Year hitting .251/.356/.444, with his 35 doubles — a record for a Baltimore rookie or catcher — and 63 walks pacing the team despite his late arrival, a byproduct of a right tricep strain suffered in spring training.
Defensively, he’s endeared himself to the Orioles’ pitching staff by being himself and letting them do the same. After each inning, he meets them at the foul line for a fist bump, matching their excitement after a big out or offering words of encouragement after a rough frame. He ranks among the top 10 catchers in turning borderline pitches into strikes, according to Baseball Savant, and with him behind the plate, the Orioles have gone 49-33, with a record of 33-44 otherwise.
“I could talk for hours about him,” said outfielder Kyle Stowers, who came up the Orioles’ minor league system with Rutschman. “But honestly, in my couple of years of playing with him, the most impressive thing about him is the steadiness that he brings, behind the plate, at the plate, when he’s hitting. But also the person. He is the same guy every single day, and he brings such a steady presence to the team, but then also to us as friends. I think that’s the most impressive thing because he’s someone that deals with a lot of attention — pressure, if you will — and he handles it so well.
“He’s a different breed to handle it the way he does.”
This story will be updated.
()
Andrew Lloyd Webber is moving his ‘Cinderella’ to Broadway
NEW YORK CITY — Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and hosting another one.
The musical theater icon announced Monday that her revamped version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theater in February with new songs, a new star and a new title.
“Bad Cinderella” – borrowing the title of a key song from the show rather than using the bland name of London West End’s “Cinderella” – will feature Linedy Genao in the title role. She had ensemble roles in “Dear Evan Hansen” and “On Your Feet!” Carrie Hope Fletcher played the title character in London.
Lloyd Webber hopes his fairy tale will end better on Broadway than in London, where “Cinderella” closed less than a year after opening and suffered heavy losses, especially when COVID-19 scrambled its run.
The musical features an all-new score by Lloyd Webber with book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs under the direction of Laurence Connor.
Lloyd Webber will close his “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway in 2023. Present on Broadway since 1988, it will close on February 18, a day after the start of previews for “Bad Cinderella”, which means that a comedy Lloyd Webber’s musical will have been performing on Broadway every night since September 1979.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jaywalking decriminalized under new California law
Under a new law, Californians will be able to cross the street outside a formal intersection without having a ticket.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed the Freedom to Walk Act, which says pedestrians can be ticketed for jaywalking – or crossing outside an intersection – only if there is an “immediate danger of collision” , the statement said.
The law, drafted by Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco, will take effect Jan. 1.
It amends the state’s vehicle code to “prohibit a peace officer … from stopping a pedestrian for specified traffic violations unless a reasonably prudent person becomes aware that he there is an immediate danger of collision with a moving vehicle”.
A similar bill that Ting introduced in the previous legislative session was vetoed by Newsom, who said he feared it would “unintentionally reduce pedestrian safety.” The governor, however, said at the time that “the uneven enforcement of jaywalking laws and the use of minor infractions like this as a pretext to arrest people of color…is unacceptable and must be addressed.”
Four years ago, Chinedu Okobi died after being repeatedly shocked by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest him for jaywalking in Millbrae. And in 2020, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Kurt Reinhold after arresting him for allegedly jaywalking. Both Okobi and Reinhold were black. No charges were brought against the deputies.
California Daily Newspapers
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons in Baltimore
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will announce his retirement Monday afternoon, ending his NFL career after 11 years in Baltimore.
Smith, a first-round pick in 2011 who helped secure the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII triumph, played 128 games in Baltimore, starting 90. He finished with 14 interceptions, seventh most in franchise history.
Smith, 33, acknowledged near the end of last season that his future in football was uncertain. He was set to become a free agent, and injuries had limited him to just 30 games from 2019 to 2021. He’ll be joined at a news conference Monday by coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
“It’s tough because I’m a football player,” Smith said before the Ravens’ regular-season finale in January. “I love it. Like, this is my life, and sometimes just even thinking about not playing, I’m like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do anything else.’ But it is a grind, and it’s something you have to mentally prepare yourself [for] the older you get. [And] having kids now, all the time, they’re like, ‘Daddy, you’re going to work again? You’re going to work again?’ And it’s like, ‘I’ve been doing this my entire life. I don’t know what it’s like to be free.’ ”
When healthy, Smith could be a shutdown outside cornerback, with the technique and size (6 feet 1) the Ravens have long coveted for their aggressive coverage schemes. Almost three months into the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus graded Smith as the eighth-best all-around corner in the league and the ninth best in coverage — ahead of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
But injuries soon sidelined Smith, as they often did throughout his career. He played in every game in a season just twice, and after 2015, he never made more than 12 appearances in a year. Smith dealt with a sprained ankle, a sports hernia, a Lisfranc (foot) fracture, a back injury, a torn Achilles tendon, a sprained knee, a strained groin, a shoulder injury, a strained hip and a strained neck, among other ailments, over his career.
In January, Harbaugh, one of Smith’s fiercest advocates in Baltimore, recalled consoling him during his rookie year and telling him that he would recover from a sports hernia in time to play. Harbaugh said he told Smith that “You are going to be the guy that makes the difference in our season and wins us a championship.” In the Super Bowl, Smith kept San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree from catching the go-ahead touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play late in the fourth quarter.
“Darned if it wasn’t him on that last series that made the plays that needed to be made to win the Super Bowl in that game,” Harbaugh said. “So every now and then, we’ll kind of talk about that and kind of laugh about it. That always stands out for me. And then all the way through, he’s been through a lot personally. He’s done a great job with his family and his kids. He’s had to battle some adversity in terms of injuries and things like that, but when the time comes, he always shows up and plays good football.”
Target teases some deal day deals ahead of next Amazon Prime Day sale
Last week’s goal announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event returns October 6-8, offering three days “of savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in-store.” Now Target is giving us a look at some of the deals we can expect to see during the event with savings on tech, toys, beauty, food and drink, essentials and more.
Upcoming Target Deal Days offers
Target’s Deal Days announcement followed Amazon’s unveiling of a fall Prime Early Access Salewhich should be a second Amazon Prime Day sort of, with 48 hours of deals starting October 11. It’s the week after Target’s next sale.
There are a few things that set Target Deal Days apart from Amazon’s next sale. One of the biggest is that Target stands behind all purchases with a price match guarantee. Any purchases made between October 6th and December 24th may be matched if the item’s price is reduced during another sale event. This peace of mind is huge for those looking to get their holiday shopping done early.
Another difference between Target Deal Days and Amazon Prime Day is that you don’t need to be a member to shop at the Target event or get the discounts. Anyone can shop the sales and get the items at discounted prices. Target Red Card holders can still save an additional 5% on every purchase and select items may be eligible for Target Circle offers.
With black friday two months from now, it doesn’t look like trading will slow down in the next few weeks.
CNET
