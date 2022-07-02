4 Explanations to Make You Realize the Need For a Mesothelioma Lawyer

Pin 0 Shares

You’ve recently been diagnosed with Mesothelioma or lost a loved one to the disease, and you’re absolutely devastated. You’re facing financial problems, and you may not want to take on the additional expense of hiring a Mesothelioma lawyer. You may be operating under the misguided belief that you won’t be able to prove the company was to blame for your situation or that it’s been far too long since you were originally exposed. Unfortunately, by thinking this way you could be giving up your rights to compensation should be coming to you. In fact, hiring a lawyer to help you with your case if probably the best possible thing for you to do.

1. You aren’t to blame for having contracted Mesothelioma. What you are is the victim of negligence caused by the company you worked for failing to advise you about the risks you were taking. It isn’t because they didn’t know, either. Information was available clear back in the 1920s telling them about hazards associated with workers who were in environments where asbestos was present. By the 1940s they were even getting warnings telling them to eliminate asbestos from their workplace. Many of them chose to turn a deaf ear to these admonitions, though, because to comply would mean smaller profits. Therefore, they chose to sacrifice your health to put more money in their pockets, and now you’re suffering because of it. Hiring a Mesothelioma lawyer will help put the blame where it belongs.

2. If you’re the surviving family member of someone who got Mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos in the workplace, you need to hire a Mesothelioma lawyer to file a wrongful death lawsuit on your loved one’s behalf. You may well still be fighting to pay medical bills this person incurred or struggling due to the loss of the person’s wages in addition to the emotional suffering you’ve gone through, and your lawyer will help get you the compensation you need so badly.

3. If you’ve seen your life savings melt away and lost other assets, such as your home, or been reduced to scraping by on little or no income due to having Mesothelioma, filing a lawsuit may be your way of getting your head back above water again. Hiring a Mesothelioma lawyer isn’t going to cost you anything unless he’s able to win you a settlement, so you have everything to gain and nothing to lose by doing so.

4. As you probably already know, corporate negligence has been a problem for a long time. Too many companies put profits ahead of everything else, including employee health, and this should never have been allowed to happen. Because of these poor corporate decisions, hundreds of employees have become victims of their employers’ greed. As a general rule, a Mesothelioma lawyer will seek punitive damages as well as well as financial compensation. These damages serve as a punishment for the negligence of the company and also warn others in corporate America that we aren’t going to put up with this kind of behavior any longer.

If for no other reason, you owe it to yourself, your family members, and workers all over America to pursue your case with the help of a Mesothelioma lawyer.