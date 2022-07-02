BAYC Owners Can Now Rent NFTs on New Marketplace ‘Boredjobs’

- BAYC owners must join up and confirm ownership before listing.
- Bored Ape Yacht Club owners have commercial rights, which are being used by hodlers.
An NFT licensing marketplace that allows hodlers to rent out their Ape’s IP to marketers and brands has attracted hundreds of Bored Ape owners. In an effort to make it easier for companies to find and hire the 10,000 BAYC NFTs, blockchain accelerator Mouse Belt Labs has developed a marketplace called Boredjobs, which claims to list all 10,000 BAYC NFTs on its website. In order to access offers, BAYC owners must join up and confirm ownership before 10,000 Apes are made available for hire.
The announcement stated:
“The Bored Ape Yacht Club gave its owners a fantastic opportunity to utilize the IP rights of the NFTs they purchased. Unfortunately, they did not provide them with an instruction manual on how to put them to work. Bored Jobs is creating that instruction manual.”
200 Applications Within 24 Hours of Debut
According to Mouse Belt co-founder Patrick McLain, the portal has received more than 200 applications from BAYC owners seeking to authenticate their ownership within 24 hours of its opening on Wednesday.
McLain said:
“We are simply adding a way to connect brands with Apes because currently, there is no easy way for the parties to message each other. Deal terms or if there is even a deal, license terms, details, etc., will be 100% negotiated between the two parties.”
Bored Ape Yacht Club owners have commercial rights, which are being used by hodlers in innovative ways, unlike with many other NFT ventures. Robot Chicken star Seth Green is starring as an ape in a new television program. Andy Nguyen, the owner of the BAYC NFT and a culinary entrepreneur, likewise chose to open a BAYC-themed restaurant in Long Beach, California, in April. Recently rapper Snoop Dogg and Eminem created a music video featuring Bored Ape which went viral.
