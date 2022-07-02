News
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is charged with felony domestic violence, LAPD says
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence stemming from an incident earlier this week, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday.
The LAPD posted on Twitter that Bridges was arrested for “intimate partner violence with injury,” a felony, on Wednesday after an incident two days earlier in West Los Angeles.
He was released on $130,000 bond and has a July 20 court date. The LAPD said it does not release police reports on domestic violence arrests.
Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges’ two young children, addressed the incident on Instagram on Friday, posting several pictures of injuries and a medical report that read “adult victim of physical abuse by male partner; Assault by strangulation, Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle.”
“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”
Bridges’ agent, Rich Paul, did not return phone calls to the Associated Press, and it was unclear whether Bridges has an attorney. Attempts to reach Johnson also were unsuccessful, and AP could not locate an attorney of record for her.
Bridges, 24, is a restricted free agent who is expected to command big money this summer following a breakout season.
The 6-foot-7, 225-pound Bridges was the Hornets’ leading scorer, averaging 20.2 points and seven rebounds in his fourth NBA season.
The Hornets extended Bridges a qualifying offer earlier this week, allowing them a chance to match any offer sheet made by another team. The team indicated earlier this week — before knowledge of Bridges’ arrest — that it wanted to re-sign him.
The Hornets released a statement Thursday, indicating they are looking into the incident. NBA spokesman Mike Bass said “we are in the process of gathering more information.”
News
Mahan Air receives bomb threat and refuses to land in Jaipur
A Mahan Air plane from Tehran to Guangzhou in China contacted Delhi airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat, ANI reported. The plane was asked to land in Jaipur but refused and left Indian airspace.
A Mahan Air plane from Tehran to Guangzhou in China contacted Delhi ATC after receiving a bomb threat, ANI reported. The plane was asked to land in Jaipur but refused and left Indian airspace.
On the way from Tehran, Iran to Guangzhou, China, Mahan Air contacted Delhi Airport ATC after the airline received a bomb threat for an immediate landing in Delhi. Delhi ATC suggested the plane fly to Jaipur but the pilot of the plane refused and flew out of Indian airspace: ATC sources
— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022
In response to the crisis, the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets from airbases in Punjab and Jodhpur to intercept the aircraft. Security agencies monitor the plane. According to ANI, the aircraft is now continuing its flight path towards China.
More details are awaited.
First post: October 03, 2022 at 11:46 a.m. STI
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Bears vs Giants Livestream: How to watch NFL Week 4 from anywhere in the US
The Chicago Bears and New York Giants each have a 2-1 start to the 2022 season, and one will be 3-1 (barring a tie) after Sunday’s game. Even the most ardent fan of either team would be shocked to start October with three wins. Justin Fields for the Bears and Daniel Jones for the Giants are limited passers, so both teams rely on the ground game. Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks like his old self with two years of tearing his ACL. The Bears lost starting running back David Montgomery to an ankle injury last week, but managed to get the ball running with backup Khalil Herbert. The Bears and Giants kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Fox.
The game will air on Fox in the New York and Chicago areas (according to 506 Sports) on live tv broadcast services, but there may be times when you are blocked due to an internet location issue or just want an extra layer of privacy for streaming. There is an option that does not require subscribing to something like NFL Sunday Ticket Where NFL+or search the Internet for a basic website: you can use a virtual private network, or vpn.
Here’s how you can watch the game from anywhere in the US with a VPN.
Read more: NFL 2022: How to stream every game live without cable
Bears versus giants: when and where?
For Week 4 of the NFL season, the Bears take on the Giants at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) on Sunday. The game is scheduled to take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the New York Giants.
How to watch the Bears vs Giants game online from anywhere using a VPN
If you are unable to view the game locally due to incorrectly enforced blackout restrictions, you may need another way to watch the game and this is where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to prevent your ISP from throttling your game day speeds by encrypting your traffic. Plus, it’s a great idea when you’re traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and connections.
With a VPN, you can virtually change your location on your phone, tablet, or laptop to access the game. So if your ISP or mobile carrier has blocked you with an IP address that says incorrectly your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can fix this problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, unobstructed zone. Most VPNs, like our Editors’ Choice, ExpressVPNmake it really easy to do.
Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in all countries where VPNs are legal, including the United States and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you’re streaming. You need to make sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even when VPNs are legal, the streaming service can terminate the account of anyone it believes is circumventing properly applied blackout restrictions.
Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN offers is taking place at the moment.
Sarah Tew/CNET
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN for people who want a reliable and secure VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It’s normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% and get three months of free access – the equivalent of $6.67 a month – if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Stream the Bears vs Giants game live in the US
This week’s Bears vs Giants game is on Fox, so in addition to a VPN, you’ll need a live tv streaming service which carries a local Fox affiliate that airs the game. The cheapest service is Sling TV Blue. You’ll need to be a Sling Blue subscriber in order to watch the game, and you’ll need to switch your VPN to the Chicago or New York areas.
Fronde/CNET
Of the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $35 per month. Note that Sling is currently running a promotion where the first month of service is half price ($17.50) for new subscribers.
An important caveat: In our experience, local Fox affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered by Sling’s agreement. If you’re outside of one of these areas, you’re probably better off opting for one of the alternative services listed below.
Many others live tv streaming services also broadcast local Fox stations, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and FuboTV. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also offer more channels, including football-specific channels like Fox, ESPN, NFL Network, and/or RedZone. Discover our guide to live tv streaming channels for more details.
Quick tips for streaming Bears vs Giants using a VPN
- With four variables in play – your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN – experience and success can vary.
- Sling Blue is only an option if and when the ability to get local Fox affiliates is active on your account. You may want to verify that your billing address is eligible for this option before committing your credit card.
- Sling Blue has agreements with local Fox channels in Chicago and New York, so Express VPN users can choose between locations.
- If you don’t see your desired location as the default option for ExpressVPN, try using the “search for a city or country” option.
- If you’re having trouble getting the game after turning on your VPN and setting it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure that the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file in your account. Second, some smart TVs – like Roku – don’t have VPN apps that you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you’ll need to install the VPN on your router or whatever mobile hotspot you use (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network will now appear in the correct viewing location.
- All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with Smart TV services, after installing a cable network’s sports app, you will be asked to verify a numeric code or click on a link sent to your registered email address for your Smart TV . This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, as both devices will appear in the correct place.
- And remember, browsers can often give away location despite using a VPN, so make sure you’re using a privacy-focused browser to connect to your services. We normally recommend Brave.
CNET
News
Braves complete Mets sweep, add division lead – The Mercury News
ATLANTA – It was the biggest moment of the season and the Mets failed to meet it.
When the Mets touched down in Atlanta, they had a one-game lead over the Braves in eastern Newfoundland. They trailed two games after a sweep at the hands of their division rivals, and Atlanta now owns the tiebreaker of the season. They fell 5-3 on Sunday night in the series finale at Truist Park, capping a disappointing weekend that may have sealed their fate as a wild card team.
If this was a litmus test to see how the Mets (98-61) compare to the defending World Series champions in record time, then clearly this team isn’t there yet. They were outplayed in almost every facet of the game. They had three aces lined up — two of which are among the best big-game pitchers on the planet — and they failed the test against the Braves (100-59).
“They threw a little better than us and they swung the sticks a little better than us. We struggled to keep the ball in the stadium, but that’s been the case with (the Braves) all year,” manager Buck Showalter said. “They beat us once more than we beat them this year. Our guys are having a good year, but it hasn’t worked out for us the last three games.
Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt combined for 11 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings. These are the types of games these pitchers were born for and they couldn’t get away with.
But it is not that simple. Atlanta’s roster is one of the best and deepest in baseball. Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson have hit home runs in all three games of the series, with Swanson taking all three starters deep.
“I threw a 3-2 pitch in the middle and he hit,” Bassitt said of the home run he threw at Swanson in the first inning. “A world-class hitter who just put a good swing on a really bad pitch.”
The Mets, meanwhile, have scored just seven runs in 27 innings. That’s not good enough for any pitcher, let alone elites like deGrom and Scherzer. There’s been a lot of talk about how heavy the Braves are and how Mets work, but they haven’t made many.
That point was underscored in the third inning when they scored two runs and blocked two runners. The Mets put nine runners through the first three innings, increasing Charlie Morton’s pitch count. But they only tackled three.
Daniel Vogelbach homered Morton to start the second inning and tie the game at 1-1. Jeff McNeil, who is chasing former Braves first baseman and current Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman for the batting title, led the third with one of his own. Morton then gave up three straight singles to score Pete Alonso. The bottom of the order went down the order and the Mets came away with just a one-point lead.
It wasn’t enough.
Former Mets catcher Travis d’Arnaud opened the game late in the inning with a two-run single from Bassitt. Olson’s third homer of the game came off Seth Lugo in sixth.
Bassitt (15-9) was shaky early on and lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on three hits, walking three and hitting one. Bassitt, somewhat unusually, could not find his command.
“I kept waiting for him to follow suit,” Showalter said. “Chris has done that some nights, misses pitches, and then he’s kind of running around. Kind of what their guy did – he made an adjustment and went a little further in the game. But Chris was one of our best pitchers and he didn’t have it tonight.
Some of the Mets’ biggest hitters failed to make it through the series, including Francisco Lindor, who went just 2-for-13 on the weekend and retired with the bases loaded in third.
“I didn’t make the adjustments fast enough,” Lindor said. “They pitched well and I have to give a lot of credit to the pitching staff who performed. I didn’t have the series I wanted to have. It is the motivation to be better. I just need to be better.
The Mets are desperately clinging to a positive attitude and an opportunity to redeem themselves against the Washington Nationals at home this week. Showalter also said he was looking forward to making another team pay. They might get the chance to do that to the Braves later in October, as there’s still a chance these two teams will meet, although it probably won’t be until the NLCS.
To get there, they will have to play baseball much better than that.
“Take your hat off to Atlanta,” Showalter said. “And I hope you get the chance to play them again.”
California Daily Newspapers
News
Presidential in Brazil: Lula is ahead of Bolsonaro, a second round is necessary
Former left-wing president Lula came out on top in the first round of presidential elections in Brazil, which took place on October 2. His lead over the head of state Jair Bolsonaro is however less important than predicted by the polls and a second round will take place on October 30.
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva thus obtained 48.4% of the vote, against 43.2% for Bolsonaro, according to almost final results, while the latest Datafolha poll gave the left-wing politician 14 points in advance.
“The fight continues until the final victory”, reacted the one who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, promising to “win this election”. The 76-year-old former steelworker, who admitted he was hoping to win in the first round, continued: “It’s just overtime. I can tell you that we are going to win this election.”
Bolsonaro is delighted to have “defeated the lies”, victory for his camp in the legislative elections
For his part, Jair Bolsonaro was delighted to have “defeated the lies” of the polls, and said he was optimistic for the “second half” of the ballot.
The outgoing president indeed has every reason to hope, especially since the Bolsonarists won important victories in the legislative and governorship elections organized in parallel with the presidential election.
In addition to the President and the Vice-President of the Republic, the Brazilians were indeed called upon to elect the governors of 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia), the 513 elected members of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the 81 Senators, as well as state legislatures.
According to analysts, the head of state’s Liberal Party (PL) is on track to win the largest number of seats in the Chamber of Deputies.
In the Senate, PL candidates and allied groups won at least 14 of the 27 seats up for grabs.
Among the new members of Congress are five former ministers of Jair Bolsonaro: the former Minister of the Environment Ricardo Salles (who left the government due to suspicions of corruption), that of Health Eduardo Pazuello, Damares Alves (Minister of Human, Family and Women’s Rights), former Minister of Agriculture Tereza Cristina, as well as Rogerio Marino (former Minister of Development). The current vice-president was also elected to the Senate, which must confirm two Supreme Court justices in 2023.
The list of Bolonarists for the Senate also includes former soccer player Romario (re-elected) and Marcos Ponte, a former astronaut and former science minister who ousted Lula’s ally Marcio Franca, the poll favorite.
Brazilians also elected the governors of 27 states (including the Federal District of Brasilia).
PL candidate Claudio Castro was elected governor in Rio de Janeiro. But the biggest surprise came from Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most populous and wealthiest state, with the first-round victory of former infrastructure minister Tarcisio Freitas, who was second in the polls.
Freitas (PL) came out on top, ahead of Fernando Haddad, heir apparent to Lula and former mayor of the megalopolis of Sao Paulo, beaten by Bolsonaro in the 2018 presidential election. The two men will compete for the post of governor on October 30 during of a second ballot.
RT All Fr Trans
News
Nikola tries to ignite the market for its hydrogen fuel cell trucks
As Nicholas founder is on trial for securities fraud, a revamped management team is working to make the company the first to market commercial hydrogen trucks in the United States and overcome production and credibility issues that have plagued its shares.
The seven-year-old company’s first battery-powered electric trucks rolled off the assembly line this year, and around 300 are expected to be built by the end of 2022. Nikola said he plans to start to produce hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks. cells next year. The Arizona-based startup said it has orders for about 1,500 trucks in total for its battery-powered and hydrogen fuel-cell models, designed to pull tractor-trailers with cargo.
wsj
News
“Health is more important than play” – The Denver Post
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season, looking to take a young and promising team to the next level.
Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, apparently, a change of direction.
La Russa plans to announce his retirement on Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “Even though he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress, the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him was probably not good for his health.
“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He is not at the start of his career. He had a great career, Hall of Famer. In the end, we fell short as players and didn’t perform as well as we should have.
La Russa’s hiring on October 29, 2020 shocked the baseball world as he hadn’t been successful since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
Monday’s reported announcement comes as no surprise.
The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced he would not make it out that night under his coaches. doctors. The next day, the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24, the Sox announced that La Russa — who turns 78 on Tuesday — would not return for the remainder of the 2022 season under the direction of his doctors.
Nightengale reported that La Russa’s heart-related health issues are at the center of the retreat, with doctors advising him not to return.
“I think health is more important than the game,” caretaker manager Miguel Cairo said.
La Russa is second all-time among major league managers with 2,889 wins (he is credited with the wins during Cairo’s time as caretaker manager).
“I played for him, I know how intense he was,” Cairo said. “I know how prepared he was.”
La Russa won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, 2011) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
“He has to take care of his health, that’s first and foremost,” said Sox outfielder and first baseman Andrew Vaughn. “It’s been a privilege to learn what he knows, how to do it. Picking his brain has been helpful. People would say he’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ve learned so far. ‘now.
La Russa’s managerial career began with the Sox from 1979 to 1986, guiding them to the American League West title in 1983.
He returned after the Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria following a 2020 season in which they made the playoffs but lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in a wildcard series.
Less than a month after he was hired, reports emerged that La Russa had been charged with two class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence after an arrest in February. He pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge at a plea change hearing in December in Arizona.
The Sox went through injuries and situations such as an “unwritten” rules discussion to run away with the AL Central in 2021. But they lost in four games to the Houston Astros in a series of the AL division.
Expectations have risen for this season, and the team has fallen far short. The Sox have one game under .500 (79-80) with three games left after Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Padres.
“I know he signed up to do a job and it’s eating away at him that he can’t do it for health reasons,” said Sox pitcher Lance Lynn – who also played for La Russa with the Cardinals. 2011 – after allowing one run in seven innings. “He’s had a hell of a career. He’s a Hall of Fame manager. He had a great race.
“But when it comes to an ending where you can’t really choose it because of health, that’s never how anyone wants to end anything.”
Injuries to middle position players, as well as starting pitchers and relievers, have had an impact this season. But the team also made glaring mistakes on the bases and on the pitch without ever reaching their potential.
Additionally, moves such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers captured national attention. Fans expressed their displeasure with the inconsistent play, including chants of “Fire Tony” in an overtime loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11.
The Sox carried a charge as Cairo took over, winning 13 of 19 before fading on an eight-game losing streak.
There will be plenty of speculation about who is in line to be the next manager and what other changes are to come.
Asked before Sunday’s game if he would be interested in taking over full-time, Cairo replied: “It’s something I can’t control. Right now what I can control is what I’m doing right now with the players. We still have four games and it’s up to the guys in charge to decide.
“I would love to do it – of course I would love to be a manager somewhere. I hope here. But you know how it is. It’s something you can’t control. I just have to focus and finish my job here and making sure I’m doing it the right way.
The Sox played their last road game of the season on Sunday. As the Padres looked to secure a playoff spot, the Sox were playing the ropes.
“The disappointing year we had, the players didn’t play to our potential,” Vaughn said. “It’s on us. We are professionals. … With the talent we have, we definitely should have won more games and made the playoffs, but that didn’t happen. We have to go home hungrier and think about it.
denverpost sports
