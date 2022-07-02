News
Child pulled from Vadnais Lake amid search for 2 others in suspected triple homicide
The body of a child was pulled from Vadnais Lake on Friday night and authorities are searching for two other children in what is being described as a suspected triple homicide.
“Horrible facts developing,” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher posted on Facebook, shortly before a press conference at the park in Vadnais Heights.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz take first place at 2022 Twin Cities Marathon
A 25-year-old man from Japan was the first male runner across the finish line in the 2022 Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday, which marked the 40th anniversary of the race.
Yuya Yoshida, from Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama, finished the 2022 race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds. Yoshida is the event’s first Japanese winner.
Last year’s winner, Mohamed Hrezi, finished with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 22 seconds.
The first female runner across the finish line was Jessica Watychowicz, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colo., who ran the race in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 9 seconds. She was the 17th person out of 6,495 runners to cross the finish line.
More than 20,000 people participated in the events over the weekend, which included the 26.2-mile marathon, a 10-mile race, a 5K, a 10K, and other activities.
Yoshida was followed by Daniel Mesfun, 34, of Flagstaff, Ariz., who finished at 2 hours, 13 minutes and 35 seconds. In the men’s division, Wilfred Kimitel, 37, came in third at 2 hours, 13 minutes and 51 seconds.
In the women’s race, Watychowicz was followed by 34-year-old Bridget Belyeu, of Newnan, Ga., who came in second at 2 hours, 35 minutes and 18 seconds. Kim Conley, 36, also of Flagstaff, Ariz., was the third woman to finish at 2 hours, 35 minutes and 43 seconds.
Zach Wilson’s message to team on final drive: ‘Let’s score this f’ing touchdown’
PITTSBURGH — Down 20-17 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a simple but straight-to-the-point statement for his team in the huddle as the drive started.
“Let’s score a f’ing touchdown,” Jets running back Breece Hall said after the game. “So that was our whole mentality.
“We weren’t really flustered or nervous. We just felt like we have to take one play at a time and we did that.”
The Jets certainly did that as Wilson and the Jets were once again the best when the chips were down and the stakes were high in the fourth quarter. Wilson completed only 8 of 24 passes for 124 yards and two interceptions during the first three quarters.
In his first game back seven weeks after suffering a bone bruise and a meniscus tear, the second-year quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown during the game’s final 15 minutes.
After being down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Wilson led the Jets 91 yards, ending with a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis.
Then in the final drive, Wilson was a perfect 5-for-5 which helped get the Jets into Steelers’ territory within three minutes. That set up Hall’s one-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left as he just crossed the plane of the end zone.
“He doesn’t flinch,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “There were a couple of plays that I’m sure he wishes he had back. The young man doesn’t flinch.
“He got us out of a lot of bad situations with his mobility. I thought he played a pretty good game for his first game back.”
It took a while for it to manifest, but Wilson gave the Jets’ offense something it had been lacking the first three weeks of the season. Not only did Wilson show poise to evade defenders when pressure was coming his way, but he also kept a cool, calm demeanor, something that wasn’t always evident at times last season.
As a rookie, Wilson sometimes forced passes into coverage and tried to put the game on his back instead of allowing his teammates to help him. Although Wilson showed rustiness and displayed some of those same rookie mistakes, he was able to overcome his errors to help the Jets come back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter for the team’s second comeback victory of the season.
“He balled out,” Michael Carter told the Daily News. “He’s been balling, he was showing out.
“I think the thing that I’m most proud of today is his calmness in the pocket. Everybody knows what he’s capable of, but you still have to go out there and do it and that’s not the easiest thing in the world.
“He showed some composure today.”
Now unlike two weeks ago, the Jets are hoping the return of Wilson and another come-from-behind win will help catapult them as the season goes on. Gang Green has a challenging five games before its bye week.
Next week, the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins before going on the road in back-to-back weeks against the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos. Then the Jets will host the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills before having their bye in Week 10.
The Jets are still trying to find their identity offensively, especially with Wilson back from injury. With backup Joe Flacco starting the last three weeks, the team averaged 52 pass attempts a game. That was not the case with Wilson back as Gang Green relied more on the rushing attack as well as the pass as evident by Hall’s 66 yards on 17 carries.
The jury is still out on if Wilson is the Jets’ answer at the quarterback position. However, if he can continue to show signs of maturity along with leadership qualities, the team will continue to have confidence that they can come back from any deficit.
“I thought this was probably the most comfortable I’ve ever felt from a pregame standpoint coming into a game,” Wilson said. “Of course, my expectation was that nothing is going to be perfect because it’s not. It never is.
“I felt like I had the right mentality and I felt like everybody else did as well. I feel like emotions, the ups and downs of the game.
“I spent a little time throwing with the guys and got on the same page. Second year, having a little bit of experience and knowing what to expect.”
Heat, Tyler Herro reach agreement on four-year, $130 million extension
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro entered training camp with two goals in mind, securing a lucrative rookie-scale contract extension and winning a starting job for the coming season.
The first of those objectives was realized with an NBA source confirming Sunday to the Sun-Sentinel that the Heat and Herro have agreed on a four- year, $130 million contract extension that kicks in at the start of the 2023-24 season.
Because of NBA-salary cap policies, with the agreement, Herro essentially cannot be traded during the 2022-23 season, because of the sharp spike in his salary from the $5.7 million he will earn this season on the final year of his rookie deal.
Selected out of Kentucky with the No. 14 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Herro last season was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. He then said his goal was to earn a starting role going forward, a competition that will take place during the Heat’s impending five-game exhibition schedule.
Herro told the Sun-Sentinel during the Heat’ training camp last week at the Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas that he only would accept an extension if he felt it was commensurate with his value. The extension exceeds the one received this summer by New York Knicks guard R.J. Barrett, the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, as well as extensions signed in recent years by players such as Jaylen Brown and Mikal Bridges.
Had Herro and the Heat not reached an agreement by the NBA’s October 17 extension deadline, Herro would have become a restricted free agent on July 1, with the Heat having the ability to match outside offers.
With the NBA salary cap expected to take a massive rise next offseason, the Heat instead opted to get ahead of the salary curve, even amid concerns about Herro’s ability on the defensive end.
Among those that Herro will be competing against for a starting role this season include Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, and Caleb Martin.
Herro’s agreement includes $120 million in guaranteed salary, with an additional $10 million in possible incentives.
Unlike the negotiations with center Bam Adebayo during the 2020 offseason, Herro’s negotiations were not about a maximum-scale extension. Only such deals can be written for five years, instead of the four agreed-upon by Herro.
Michael Flynn, Trump, and the Threat of American Christian Nationalism
In September, The Associated Press and PBS Frontline published the first part of an in-depth reporting project that examined how retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to former President Donald Trump who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, has been relentless. for Trump while warning his audience that the United States is in the midst of spiritual warfare. Flynn “brought together election deniers, mask and vaccine opponents, insurgents, Proud Boys, and state and local Republican elected and party leaders,” Michelle R. Smith writes. In summary, the report details how Flynn became a central figure in a network of extremists, conspiracy theorists and election deniers held together by the mainstreaming mechanism of Christian nationalism.
Christian nationalism is becoming a bigger factor among Republican voters, with 61% of Republican respondents saying they support declaring the United States a Christian nation.
Also last month, a new Critical Issues poll from the University of Maryland was released suggesting that Christian nationalism was becoming a bigger factor among Republican voters, with 61% of Republican respondents saying they supported the declaration of United States as a Christian nation.
These two things are not unrelated.
As scholars Samuel Perry and Philip Gorski show in their recent book “The Flag and the Cross,” white Christian nationalism, in particular, is not about Orthodox Christian belief or even Christian practice. “Christian” in Christian nationalism is really a cultural identity that uses Christian symbols and myths to link American nationalism to white ethnicity. In other words, it gives transcendent authority to a movement that seeks to consolidate political power and, often, maintain white ethno-cultural norms.
One of the geniuses of Christian nationalism is its agility. As a cultural identity, Christian nationalism is nimble and flexible enough to include militias, QAnon theorists, and election deniers who believe Trump is the rightful president — not to mention conservative Christians for whom spiritual warfare rhetoric and the apocalypse is common parlance.
Flynn is a particularly prominent leader who has seamlessly married faith, conspiracy, politics and activism. But it is not exactly unique. Many right-wing Christian nationalists in America become MAGA celebrities. Some make big bucks pretending the election was stolen and asking God to restore the country to greatness, even if it takes a civil war. (And they often say it even more explosively than Flynn.)
What is What makes Flynn special is that he was once a legitimate insider in the US Armed Forces. The three-star general may have retired from the military, but he remains a loyal soldier in Trump’s army. In the minds of his audience, Flynn’s authority and credentials are unassailable. Thus, its appeal extends across the different dimensions of the MAGA movement, making it a powerful node in a robust coalition. When, as the AP/Frontline report shows, Flynn says America is in ‘spiritual warfare’, says public schools teach ‘filth’ and ‘pornography’, says many Americans are ‘evil’ and “don’t think and act like us,” and says House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a literal demonit hits differently.
Although the AP report was alarming, those who had read Flynn’s memoir already knew how conspiratorial his worldview had become over the past decade. Former President Barack Obama warned Trump not to choose Flynn as his national security adviser – to no avail. Shortly after Flynn went into labor, staff members quickly grew concerned about how extreme his views seemed. During a December 2020 meeting with Trump, Flynn allegedly spread lies about voter fraud and called for martial law. He didn’t soften his tone.
While Christian nationalism is more about cultural identity than theology or religious practice, it is worth looking behind the rhetoric to understand the theological underpinnings of this crusade to “save” America. Flynn has associated himself with a specific brand of Christian extremists who belong to a movement largely unknown to most Americans, Dominionism, inspired by what is commonly known as the Mandate of the Seven Mountains. Flynn appeared on stage with the Reverend John Hagee, a prominent Dominionist, at Hagee Church in San Antonio during a November 2021 leg of the “ReAwaken America” tour. There, Flynn called for an American national religion. “If we want to have a nation under God, which we have to do, we have to have a religion. One nation under God and one religion under God,” he said.
Dominionism, like Christian nationalism, is still mostly a descriptive term applied from the outside, by scholars and journalists. However, now that various right-wing politicians and pundits have begun to embrace the term “Christian nationalist,” we may also begin to see a more overt embrace of “dominionism.”
The movement has its roots in Pentecostalism, which in turn has its roots in a 19th century American movement centered on the Holy Spirit and the conferral of pastoral authority by the direct anointing of God. But Dominionism also draws significant influence from RJ Rushdoony’s Christian Reconstructionism, which calls for theonomy – a society governed by biblical laws and guidelines found in the Hebrew Bible. Dominionism specifically calls on Christians to claim the “seven mountains of dominionin society for God: family, religion, education, media, entertainment, business and government.
Perhaps the Dominionist sub-group that has gotten the most traction of late is the New Apostolic Reformation. Founded by C. Peter Wagner in the 1990s, its adherents, like Paula White, rose to prominence under the Trump administration. NAR adherents believe in modern prophets with a direct line to God, anointed apostles, and spiritual warfare waged by Christians against demons. Some followers of spirit warfare believe that not only people, but also buildings and institutions can be possessed by evil spirits (hence Flynn’s comments about Pelosi).
As the AP/Frontline report points out, white Christian nationalism has united disparate parts of the MAGA movement by offering them a cultural identity to rally behind. And while it may be hard to believe, Flynn is actually more low-key and factual than many of the famous pastors and pundits who make headlines. This makes him powerful – and the consequences of this power are disturbing.
Tommy Kramer, who played in first Vikings game in London, watches this one with fans from a Prescott, Wis., bar
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The Vikings won Sunday, and the beer was cold. What more could Tommy Kramer have wanted?
The former Vikings quarterback watched Minnesota’s 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints with fans at Lucille’s restaurant in Prescott. And with the game played in London, Kramer had a connection to that.
Kramer was the starting quarterback for the Vikings when they played the first NFL game in London, a 28-10 preseason win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug 6, 1983. He threw the first touchdown pass ever in the United Kingdom, hitting running back Ted Brown in the second quarter from nine yards out.
But what happened in the game isn’t what Kramer recalls most about that pioneering trip four decades ago.
“I remember they didn’t have cold beer then in London. It was room-temperature beer,” Kramer said. “So I put ice cubes in my beer, and that worked out just fine.”
On Sunday, Kramer watched the game while enjoying cold bottles of Miller Lite. He mingled with fans, signed autographs and cheered on the Vikings.
“I predicted it was going to be 27-24, Vikings,” said Kramer, who played for Minnesota from 1977-89 and finished his NFL career with one game for the Saints in 1990. “Right when I came in here, I told a guy, ‘It’s going to be 27-24.’ It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win. That’s all that matters.”
The game started at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8:30 a.m., not exactly your typical opening time for a bar on Sunday, even in Wisconsin. But Lucille’s made arrangements for Kramer to come in, opened more than 2½ hours before their normal time of 11 a.m., and a buffet breakfast was served along with entry for $25.
Attendance wasn’t great, with only 13 paid entrants. Along with those accompanying Kramer, there were more than 20 people on hand.
Also at the restaurant was Ed McDaniel, a Vikings linebacker from 1992-2001 who travels regularly with Kramer when they go to bars and restaurants all over Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota for appearances. They travel in a custom purple limousine that features Longhorn steer horns on the front to honor Kramer, a native Texan, and an exterior adorned with the names of great former Vikings players.
The mood Sunday was festive, especially when the Vikings pulled out a dramatic victory when Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field-goal attempt on the final play bounced off the left upright and then the crossbar. And Kramer was happy to sign anything he was presented.
Carol Gilbertson, 75, of Beldenville, Wis., and Marlene Schmotzer, 77, of Red Wing, Minn., both had Kramer sign dollar bills. The idea came from Gilbertson.
“I have a dollar bill that was signed by (former Green Bay Packers quarterback) Bart Starr back in the ‘70s, so I thought, ‘Why not?’ ” said Gilbertson, a longtime Vikings fan. “I didn’t think of the dollar bill until I got here, and I had a couple of dollar bills.”
Gilbertson said she doesn’t have a Kramer No. 9 jersey, but she has a Chuck Foreman No. 44 jersey she bought in the 1970s. She wore that Sunday even as she joked it “fit a little better in the ‘70s.”
Longtime Vikings fan Rob Kammerna sipped a Blue Moon while chatting with Kramer. He figured the early start likely muted attendance at bars and restaurants to watch the game.
“I usually don’t drink this early,” admitted Kammerna, 39, of Prescott. “But this is an exception. When in Rome.”
As the game went along, Kramer offered thoughts on the action. And he looked back to the days when he traveled to London with the Vikings in 1983.
Kramer was glad he didn’t go over for a regular-season game. After all, that would have cut into time spent in the pubs.
“Watching this game makes you think of London,” Kramer said. “Even though we had to put ice in our beer, we did a lot of partying over there.”
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Bills | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Sunday’s Week 4 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium:
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson rushed 11 times for 73 yards but threw two interceptions while completing 20 of 29 passes for a season-low 144 yards. Since the season started, he has been fortunate enough to toss up several jump balls that his receivers have won. When the Bills started to crowd the line of scrimmage and bring a lot of blitzes in the second half, Jackson’s production dropped off. His interception in the end zone on fourth-and-goal with 4:15 to play was unacceptable. Devin Duvernay was wide open in the corner of the end zone, but Jackson waited too long and missed him for the potential game-winning touchdown. Grade: C+
Running backs
The Ravens had a good mix with Justice Hill (eight carries for 45 yards) and J.K. Dobbins (13 carries for 41 yards). Hill became more of an outside threat as the game went on and Dobbins was successful inside, especially on cutback runs. The Ravens had 91 rushing yards in the first half but only 71 in the second. If they ran the ball successfully in the second half, they might have kept Buffalo’s offense off the field. Instead, they were outscored 13-0. Hill left the game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury, and that hurt the rushing attack. Grade: C
Offensive line
This group was dominant in the first half as the Ravens mauled the Bills at the line of scrimmage and into the second level. The Ravens were successful running draws and cutbacks, and guards Ben Powers and Kevin Zeitler were effective climbing to the second level and pulling down the line of scrimmage. Rookie left tackle Daniel Faalele had a good effort in the first half run blocking against star outside linebacker Von Miller, but the Bills turned up the pressure in the second half with blitzes and crowded the line of scrimmage. The Ravens allowed two sacks, but one was from Jackson holding onto the ball too long. Grade: C
Receivers
The combination of rain, cold and wind caused problems for receivers, and maybe no player struggled more than second-year wideout Rashod Bateman, who had three catches for 17 yards but also dropped three passes. Tight end Mark Andrews, the team’s top pass-catcher this season, had only two catches for 15 yards, while Duvernay had four receptions for 51 yards. The Ravens seemed content to throw short. Maybe it was because of the poor weather, but the Bills averaged 11.2 yards per catch compared to 7.2 for the Ravens. Grade: C
Defensive line
End Justin Madubuike played a strong game, finishing with three tackles and deflecting two passes at the line of scrimmage. Like the rest of the defense, this group wore down in the second half. The frustration could be seen on the face of veteran end Calais Campbell, who spent a lot of time arguing with officials. Against the Bills’ fast-paced offense, the Ravens’ front looked winded in crunch time. Grade: C
Linebackers
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh had his best game of the season, finishing with a team-high seven tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and two quarterback hits. The Ravens started newly signed veteran Jason Pierre-Paul at outside linebacker, which shows how desperate they are at that position. In the second half, inside linebackers Malik Harrison, Patrick Queen and Josh Bynes were slow to react or simply missed a lot of tackles. The Ravens need to upgrade at this position, and fast. Grade: C-
Secondary
The Ravens jumped Buffalo receivers and hounded them all over the field in the first half. At times, it seemed as if they were in the Bills’ huddle. Then they disappeared in the second half. This group looked as unorganized as it did in the collapse against Miami two weeks ago. Even safety Marcus Williams can disappear at times, and he has been the best player in the secondary. Marcus Peters continues to make plays and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey had an early interception that set up a touchdown, but the Ravens need more cohesion on the back end. Grade: C-
Special teams
Justin Tucker made field-goal attempts of 42 and 51 yards and it’s a shame the Ravens didn’t trot him out to try a game-winning 19-yard field goal with 4:15 remaining and the score tied at 20. The Ravens did get a 28-yard kickoff return from Duvernay and rookie punter Jordan Stout averaged 50.2 yards on three attempts. The only downside was allowing a 42-yard kickoff return by Isaiah McKenzie early in the first quarter. Grade: B
Coaching
This was a tale of two halves. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman had the draws, screens and power running game working in the first half but had no answer for Buffalo’s pressure in the second. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald shut down Buffalo in the first half when quarterback Josh Allen struggled to hit his receivers but had nothing to slow him down in the second once he found his rhythm. Coach John Harbaugh should have allowed Tucker to attempt the potential game-winning field goal, but he stuck to his aggressive philosophy. It showed he has no faith in his defense, which has been one of the worst in the NFL. Grade: D
