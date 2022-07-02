Complete Your Satellite TV Service With an HD DVR

Pin 0 Shares

There is everything to be loved about having a satellite TV connection, as the benefits to be had with such a connection make any other kind of service-like cable TV-pale by comparison. From a truly reliable service to more high def programming, there are enough benefits to go around, and then some. The thing is that there are just so many great things on to watch at any given moment, and therefore it becomes necessary to employ a little help from a good friend of the television, the DVR-and ideally, an HD DVR.

These boxes are the most useful element to be added to the home entertainment industry since the invention of the high def screen, or (some would argue) since the switch to color from black and white oh so many decades ago. Whatever the case is, a DVR with high def capacity is just about the most valuable additional piece of gadgetry to have in your TV room, hands down. This is because the set of features available with today’s DVRs are truly mind boggling, and make the TV viewing experience vastly more pleasurable, leisurely, and optimal. Let’s start with the simple two week programming guide available on any DVR today: no more need to go to the TV guide channel and wait for it to slowly show all the hundreds and hundreds of channels available; with easy scroll functions you can search everything that will be on for the next two weeks with total ease. There are additional smart search functions available which make finding what you find interesting that much easier. You can search for a program by title, by keyword, by the name of an actor or actress that you like, or by just about anything you can come up with. And you can set a virtually limitless amount of recordings up, and they will automatically carry themselves out regardless of whether you are around or not, and irrespective of whether you left the TV, DVR, or satellite TV decoder on or not. Fully automated, you are guaranteed to be able to record what you want, they way you want it.

And speaking of excellent recording options, today’s DVRs have taken optimization to the next level: it is now possible to remotely access your DVR using your cell phone or any computer with an internet connection. You simply logon using your user name and password and can specify which new recordings you would like to include in the lineup, and presto, done! That is the epitome of ease of access.

Of course, the most popular function of today’s HD DVRs is the ability to pause live TV at any moment, whether or not you had chosen that particular program for recording. Whenever you are watching the tube, you have the ability (when a DVR is installed in your set up) to pause and rewind live TV, which is a lifesaver when you’re watching your favorite live show or sports game and you absolutely have to get up to do something. And that is as complete as a TV service can get, no doubt.