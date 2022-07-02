Counting What Really Counts

Pin 0 Shares

There I was, mindlessly eying all the candy bars and gossip magazines posted at the check-out stand while the person ahead of me was emptying her basket of seemingly endless grocery items. Suddenly, out of the blue, the cashier next to us began to sing. She had a church-choir quality to her voice as she passed the customer’s purchases over her scanner. It was kinda nice. In fact, that event stands out more vividly than my own mediocre experiments in the self-checkout line. (I never can tell – are those apples supposed to be priced as Rome or Red Delicious?)

So, I wonder what’s to become of this cashier who drew us out of our boring humdrum routine and prompted smiles on customers’ faces? If she’s operating under the watchful eye of the latest technology, I doubt that she’ll last long in that job. She’ll probably be passed over for a promotion by that speedy scanner who has yet to develop conversational skills beyond that of a mumbled, obligatory grunt.

Yessirre. There is a new monitoring system used by some retailers to improve efficiency. Cashiers are timed from the moment the first item hits the scanning belt to the instant that the money is placed in the cash drawer. The unintended consequence of this? Warmth of human interaction is diminished as clerks avoid eye contact out of fear that the customer might actually engage in a conversation. Elderly patrons are encouraged to hurry up and there is little patience for a card swipe that doesn’t work the first time around.

What counts anyway? Customer service? Efficiency? Patience? Tolerance? Respect? Is it possible to develop all of these? And, what exactly are we teaching young people emerging into the workplace? Certainly that speedy transactions are the only thing that counts – not the judgment acquired through the untidy business of human interaction. Sure, with sagging retail sales, it’s natural for stores to look for ways to improve and nobody likes to be stuck behind a gabby person in line, but reducing the immeasurable value of human contact down to numbers makes me flinch.

More distressing was the loss of thousands of jobs these past few weeks. As I read these reports, I wondered about another human quality: loyalty. Does it count any more? According to a CNNMoney report last week, there are companies like Southwest, FedEx, Aflac, Toyota that have no plans for laying off workers. Instead, they keep workers busy during downturns with training classes or lending them out to non-profits. In turn, they find their employees are productive and hardworking. Other companies are discovering that many workers are willing to make sacrifices, like shorter work weeks, sabbaticals or year-end breaks to avoid cutbacks. One person experiencing a slow down told me that she was grateful to have the extra time off around the holidays.

When talking with Donna Hiner of DCH Financial Services in Tulsa, she said that despite losses in the stock market that all of us are experiencing, many of her clients are refocusing on key life gains. They’re grateful for the things that make them happy, but that money can’t buy. Good health and spending time with family are at the top of their lists.

Happiness. There’s something that we’ve been discounting for awhile. According to the book, The Geography of Bliss, America is one of the most affluent countries but not the happiest. Some try to fill the void by getting bigger houses, cars and vacations. Maybe instead of counting what we want, we should assess how our needs are actually being met. Local financial advisor, Carol Ringrose Alexander believes that the critical question we need to ask ourselves is “How much is enough?” She feels that we’ll likely find that we have plenty of material goods. After all, how many shoes does one really need? That is a quantifiable number, while I’ll bet that spending time with precious friends would never be quite enough.

Einstein wasn’t a math whiz, but he’s the gold standard of wisdom. He had a sign hanging in his office that says it all: “Not everything that counts can be counted, and not everything that can be counted counts.” Maybe now is a good time to evaluate our counting standards. What do we really value in life and at work?

Are we counting what counts?



By Shannon Warren,



Founder, Oklahoma Business Ethics Consortium



December, 2008