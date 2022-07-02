News
Dane Mizutani: 3M Open deserves support of PGA Tour stars who stuck around
If a bunch of washed-up golfers play a tournament in the Pacific Northwest, and nobody cares enough to follow along, did it really even happen?
In the latest installment of the LIV Golf money grab, PGA Tour defectors teed it up this week for a 54-hole exhibition in Portland, Ore. You couldn’t even watch it on television.
Meanwhile, a field without any PGA Tour stars is going low at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. Webb Simpson was the headliner of the event. Adam Hadwin and Sahith Theegala had the next best odds to win. Jason Day, the other notable name, withdrew before the 72-hole tournament even got started.
This is an issue.
Though the existence of LIV Golf isn’t a threat to the bottom line, and it likely never will be, the PGA Tour still needs some of its bigger names to step up and support some of its smaller tournaments.
Simply put, the John Deere Classic deserved better. As does the 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine later this month.
Talking to reporters this week, 3M Open director Hollis Cavner teased the participation of some Top 20 players. He said the plan is to announce “a big name per week” in the leadup to the tournament, which runs July 21-24, one week after The Open Championship at St. Andrews in Scotland.
Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im were the biggest names committed to the 3M Open as of Friday afternoon. It’s a good start.
Now it’s time for other PGA Tour stars to step up, even if it’s a tough ask just a week after the Open Championship.
Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas, among a handful of others, have been very vocal about their disdain for LIV Golf. They have all stuck with the PGA Tour despite massive offers to defect like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed before them.
The morality is admirable. They aren’t willing to take the Saudi money to be a part of LIV Golf. They want to continue to compete against the best of the best on the PGA Tour.
As much as that commitment from some of the biggest names in golf is important, there’s more they can do to actually help grow the game. It starts with making sure some of these lesser-known events are worth watching.
It has been pretty easy to tune out of the John Deere Classic this weekend because of the lackluster leader board. No disrespect to guys like J.T. Poston, who was dialed in, shooting an impressive 9-under 62 in the opening round.
It would be a shame if the same thing happened to the 3M Open in a few weeks.
As the only PGA Tour event in Minnesota, fans come out in droves to show their support, and they deserve to have that fandom rewarded. Plus, there’s a legitimate argument to be made that No. 18 at TPC Twin Cities is among the best finishing holes on the planet. The massive lake guarding the green has already always makes for an incredible finish.
Like when recent PGA Tour defector Matthew Wolff won the inaugural 3M Open in 2019 by draining a 26-foot eagle putt on No. 18. He leapfrogged DeChambeau in the process, and held off Morikawa, who missed a putt with a chance to tie Wolff.
Nowadays, Morikawa in the only person from that big moment still playing on the PGA Tour. He has won a couple of majors since then — the PGA Championship in 2020, then The Open Championship in 2021 — and it would be pretty cool if he was back in Blaine this month.
In an effort recruit some top talent, Cavner has been tirelessly making the rounds over the past couple of months. He even has chartered a private plane back from the UK to get people back to Minnesota in time after The Open.
Here’s to hoping some of the PGA Tour stars are onboard.
News
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and MIKE SCHNEIDER
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash an unprecedented amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people still trapped by floodwaters.
Days after Ian tore through central Florida, carving a deadly path of destruction into the Carolinas, water levels continued to rise in some flooded areas, inundating homes and streets that were passable just a day or two earlier.
With branches strewn across the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon recognized the immense loss during his Sunday sermon but also gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass windows and steeple.
“People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he said.
Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said the federal government was ready to help in a huge way, focusing first on victims in Florida, which took the brunt of one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit the state on Wednesday.
Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. And officials warned that the situation in many areas isn’t expected to improve for several days because all of the rain that fell has nowhere to go since waterways are overflowing.
Nearly 850,000 homes and businesses were still without electricity Sunday, down from a peak of 2.67 million.
Criswell told “Fox News Sunday” that the federal government began to arrange the “largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place before” to supplement Florida’s resources.
Even so, recovery will take time, said Criswell, who visited the state on Friday and Saturday to assess the damage and talk to survivors. She cautioned that dangers remain.
“We worry a lot about the direct impacts from the storm itself as it is making landfall, but we see so many more injuries and sometimes more fatalities after the storm,” Criswell said. “People need to stay vigilant right now. Standing water brings with it all kinds of hazards — it has debris, it could have power lines, it could have hazards in there that you just don’t know about.”
At least 54 people have been confirmed dead: 47 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The weakened storm drifted north on Sunday and was expected to dump rain on parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, according to the National Hurricane Center, which warned of the potential for flash-flooding.
More than 1,000 people have been rescued from flooded areas along Florida’s southwestern coast alone, Daniel Hokanson, a four-star general and head of the National Guard, told The Associated Press.
In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders, boots and bug spray to paddle to their flooded homes on Sunday.
Ben Bertat found 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water in his house by Lake Harney after kayaking there.
“I think it’s going to get worse because all of this water has to get to the lake” said Bertat, pointing to the water flooding a nearby road. “With ground saturation, all this swamp is full and it just can’t take any more water. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any lower.”
Gabriel Madling kayaked through several feet of water on his street, delivering sandbags to stave off water that had crept to his doorstep.
“My home is close to underwater,” Madling said. “Right now, I’m just going to sandbag as much as I can and hope and pray.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday that multibillionaire businessman Elon Musk was providing some 120 Starlink satellites to “help bridge some of the communication issues.” Starlink, a satellite-based internet system created by Musk’s SpaceX, will provide high-speed connectivity.
The bridge to Pine Island, the largest barrier island off Florida’s Gulf Coast, was destroyed by the storm, leaving it accessible only by boat or air. Some flew out by helicopter.
An aerial photo of the Mad Hatter Restaurant on nearby Sanibel Island that was posted on social media shows a mostly vacant patch of sand where the restaurant used to be. The staff is safe, according to a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
“The Mad Hatter Restaurant, unfortunately, is out at sea right now,” the Facebook page reads. “The best news from this devastating scene is that there is still land for us to rebuild.”
Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson on Sunday defended Lee County officials from accusations that they had been slow in ordering evacuations on Tuesday ahead of the storm, a day later than some other counties in the area did.
“Warnings for hurricane season start in June. So there’s a degree of personal responsibility here. I think the county acted appropriately. The thing is, a certain percentage of people will not heed the warnings regardless,” Anderson said on the CBS show “Face the Nation.”
Elsewhere, power remained knocked out to at least half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a beach community roughly 75 miles (115 kilometers) up the coast from Charleston.
In North Carolina, the storm downed trees and power lines. Two of the four deaths in the state were from storm-related vehicle crashes, and the others involved a man who drowned when his truck plunged into a swamp and another killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in a garage.
___
Associated Press reporters Rebecca Santana in Ft. Myers, and Brendan Farrington and Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee contributed to this report.
___
For more AP coverage of Hurricane Ian:
News
After latest letdown loss, Gophers insist, ‘We are going to respond’
A consistent, optimistic and forward-looking refrain has emanated from the Gophers football team’s locker room after letdown home losses over the past two season.
“Everything is still in front of us,” head coach P.J. Fleck said in the wake of the 20-10 upset loss to Purdue on Homecoming on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
A variation of that message was shared after 2021 losses to Bowling Green in late September and Illinois in nearly November . It’s true, the 2022 season is only 42 percent done and the Big Ten schedule is only 22 percent complete.
There are plenty of twists and turns coming over the next eight weeks. But there is no doubt Minnesota’s inability to run the ball against the Boilermakers and the mistakes the Gophers made in all phases will serve as a big opportunity lost.
The defeat knocked the Gophers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) from their spot at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll all the way out of the rankings on Sunday.
If Minnesota would have won Saturday, it would have held sole possession of first place in the Big Ten West Division at 2-0. Instead, there is a six-way tie at 1-1. Only Wisconsin is 0-2.
Like Minnesota’s loss to Illinois a year ago, defeats like Saturday can come back to haunt programs which barely miss out on making it to the Big Ten Championship Game. That’s where the Gophers still aspire to end up in December.
“(We) just learn from this film and move on and know that what we plan on, what we have in mind and our goals as a team are still in front of us,” middle linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said Saturday. “Our response is going to be huge and critical moving forward.”
The Gophers are off this week, then travel to play Illinois on Oct. 15. The Illini beat up on the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
Former Wisconsin coach Bret Bielema returned to Madison with a physical, run-heavy offensive and run-stuffing defensive approach that has made the Badgers so difficult to stop over the years.
The Illini are one poor possession at the end of a 23-20 loss to Indiana on Sept. 2 from being 5-0.
Fleck insisted Saturday that he felt Purdue was close to being 5-0 itself, if not for costly mistakes in a loss to No. 22 Syracuse and a season-opening 35-31 defeat to No. 10 Penn State.
“Listen, nobody is perfect,” Fleck said. “Even if you have a perfect record, you’re still not perfect. We got beat (Saturday) and we are going to learn from it and we are going to respond. That is what our team will do. That is what our coaches will do. That’s what I’ll do. That is what everybody in the building will do.”
Players agreed.
“We are going to come in (Sunday) and are going to learn from the film,” Sori-Marin said. “I know there is a tremendous amount to improve from, and a bye week is a perfect time. We have a little bit of extra time. We can go back to the (individual drills) and the fundamental aspect of the game. And kind of just reset.”
WEST VS. EAST
With a logjam of six teams in the Big Ten West division sitting 1-1 and no clear favorite to yet emerge, teams in the division could beat up on each other over the final eight weeks.
That means coming out ahead in crossover games against the East might be a deciding factor in who becomes champion. Minnesota is 1-0 with a 34-7 win over Michigan State on Sept. 24, but that victory doesn’t looks so impressive now after the Spartans lost their third straight game on Saturday, 27-13, at Maryland.
West teams are 3-5 vs. East teams so far this season.
Here’s the remaining crossover games for West programs:
Gophers
1-0 with 34-7 win at Michigan State
Remaining schedule: at No. 10 Penn State, Oct. 22; vs. Rutgers, Oct. 29
Illinois
0-1 with a 23-20 loss at Indiana
Remaining schedule: vs. Michigan State, Nov. 5; at No. 4 Michigan, Nov. 19
Purdue
0-1 with a 35-31 loss vs. No. 10 Penn State
Remaining schedule: at Maryland, Oct. 8; at Indiana, Nov. 26
Iowa
1-1 with a 27-10 win at Rutgers; 27-14 loss vs. No. 4 Michigan
Remaining schedule: at No. 3 Ohio State, Oct. 22
Nebraska
1-0 with a 35-21 win vs. Indiana
Remaining schedule: at Rutgers, Oct. 7; at No. 4 Michigan, Nov. 12
Northwestern
0-1 with a 17-7 loss to No. 10 Penn State
Remaining schedule: at Maryland, Oct. 22; vs. No. 3 Ohio State, Nov. 5
Wisconsin
0-1, with 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State
Remaining schedule: at Michigan State, Oct. 8; vs. Maryland, Nov. 5
News
Twins fall to Tigers 5-2 in Simeon Woods Richardson’s big-league pitching debut
DETROIT — Simeon Woods Richardson, once a second-round draft pick, was traded twice — first from the Mets to the Blue Jays, then from the Blue Jays to the Twins — by the time he turned 21.
He won an Olympic silver medal before reaching that milestone birthday, too.
On the day he turned 22 — Sept. 27 — he got the news of a lifetime: He was headed to the big leagues.
Woods Richardson debuted on a sunny Sunday afternoon in Detroit, making him the youngest pitcher to crack the majors this season.
And while his start didn’t get off on the right foot — Twins fielders committed three errors in the first inning — the rookie settled in nicely as his start went along, throwing five innings and allowing just three hits in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Tigers in the series finale at Comerica Park.
Woods Richardson’s debut started inauspiciously. He walked the first batter of the game, Akil Baddoo, who promptly stole second and advanced on a throwing error by Ryan Jeffers. Baddoo scored after a grounder got past first baseman Jose Miranda, the team’s second gaffe of the inning.
A second run scored on a wild pitch. But Woods Richardson got out of the inning with a double play when Miguel Cabrera tried to tag up and was thrown out at the plate and dealt with far less trouble as his outing went on.
After allowing a solo home run to Eric Haase, Woods Richardson retired the seven of the next eight batters he faced to end off his outing. He finished the day at 91 pitches, capping a season that saw him rise all the way from Double-A Wichita to the majors.
The Twins, though, never led on Sunday, finishing the day with just three hits. They scored twice in the fifth inning after Carlos Correa drew a bases-loaded walk and Nick Gordon’s sacrifice fly plated Gilberto Celestino.
News
Week 4 updates: Chicago Bears trail New York Giants at halftime despite a few deep balls from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney
The 2-1 Chicago Bears will hit the road to play the 2-1 New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in a Week 4 matchup. Here’s what you need to know before kickoff (noon, Fox-32).
Get the latest news | Get Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts first | Get our free Bears alerts
Halftime: Giants 14, Bears 9
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scored on two touchdown runs in the first half to fuel a 14-9 halftime lead over the Bears.
Jones sped in from 21 yards out on their second drive of the game for a 7-3 lead. Late in the second quarter, Jones’ 8-yard touchdown run following a fake handoff that fooled several Bears players put the Giants ahead 14-6.
Jones’ second touchdown came after Bears quarterback Justin Fields fumbled while being hit by Azeez Ojulari, and the Giants recovered it. Jones rushed for 49 yards on five carries in the half, and running back Saquon Barkley had 12 carries for 90 yards.
Fields got the passing game going with a few big plays in the first half. He completed 5 of 11 passes for 117 yards, including two passes for 74 yards to wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Fields also rushed for 47 yards. He was sacked five times.
But the Bears couldn’t find the end zone, settling for three fields goals from Michael Badgley, who is filling in for kicker Cairo Santos while Santos is out for personal reasons.
Badgley made a 29-yard field goal on the Bears’ first drive for a 3-0 lead. The Bears put together some big plays on the drive, including an 18-yard Fields pass to Mooney and a 16-yard Fields scramble. But after getting to the 14-yard line following Giants linebacker Micah McFadden’s unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on Fields, the Bears stalled. Khalil Herbert had carries of one and two yards, and Fields threw incomplete in the end zone.
On the Bears’ second drive, Badgley made a 22-yard field goal to cut the Giants’ lead to 7-6. Fields connected with Mooney for a 56-yard pass and Herbert had a 9-yard run before the drive stalled.
Bears rookie defensive back Josh Blackwell forced Giants punt returner Richie James to fumble late in the second quarter, and Blackwell recovered it at the Giants’ 35-yard line. But the Bears settled for Badgley’s 40-yard field goal.
The Bears lost left guard Cody Whitehair to a knee injury and announced he was doubtful to return.
Inactives for Week 4
The Bears will be without top running back David Montgomery, top cornerback Jaylon Johnson and kicker Cairo Santos.
The Bears ruled out Montgomery (ankle) and Johnson (quad) earlier in the week, and announced Santos would not play on Sunday morning as he is away from the team for personal reasons. The Bears signed Michael Badgley to serve as the kicker.
But rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. will make his NFL debut after missing the first three games with a hamstring injury.
Also inactive for the Bears are tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles), linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring) and safety Dane Cruikshank (hamstring). Offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter is a healthy scratch.
New rejuvenated spirit for Jackson — and same bold confidence
Eddie Jackson feels new energy under the changed coaching staff and roster. And the “fresh start” coaches touted for him in the spring has led to two interceptions in the first three games of 2022. The team vibe is one Jackson hopes pushes him back to the playmaking prowess that resulted in 10 interceptions and five touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Not that he ever thought it was gone, even after a couple of years of loss on and off the field.
“I always knew what type of player I am,” Jackson told the Tribune. “My coaches, players, teammates, everyone knows. It never was a thing where my head was held low.”
Read the full story here.
Should the Bears have hired Brian Daboll?
As one of 10 new head coaches this season — and one of five without NFL head coaching experience — Brian Daboll remains in the early stages of building his program, articulating his vision and resetting the Giants’ culture.
Like his coaching opponent this weekend, Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears, Daboll is aware the 2022 season will require substantial patience and a surplus of resolve as a rebuilding team low on talent experiences the inevitable performance dips and mental funks that accompany the big-win highs.
Read the full story here.
Latest news from Arlington Heights
A petition to prohibit public money for a Chicago Bears development in Arlington Heights won enough signatures to be considered by the village board Monday, but trustees are expected to reject it.
The libertarian group Americans for Prosperity — Illinois had initially fallen short of the required 557 signatures, or 1% of the registered voters in the village. Seventy of those who signed were discounted for not being registered resident voters, not matching registered signatures, or other reasons.
Read the full story here.
()
News
WATCH: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson escapes Bills LB Von Miller for wild completion to WR Devin Duvernay
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has made the impossible look possible throughout his NFL career.
During the second quarter of Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Jackson once again made a jaw-dropping play that had Ravens and Bills fans in shock.
Backed up on a second-and-19, Jackson dropped back to pass and stepped up in the pocket when Bills veteran outside linebacker Von Miller raced around the edge and had Jackson in his grasp. And just when Miller and another Buffalo defender tried to bring Jackson down, the 2019 Most Valuable Player ducked the sack and escaped, reset his feet and threw a jump ball for tight end Mark Andrews down the left sideline. Andrews leaped over Bills linebacker Matt Milano, and the tipped ball landed in the hands of wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who kept both feet inbounds for the first down.
The 21-yard reception gave the Ravens a first down, and Justin Tucker ended the drive with a 51-yard field goal to put Baltimore up 20-3. The Ravens took a 20-10 lead into halftime.
From a 55-yard touchdown pass to receiver Rashod Bateman against the New York Jets in Week 1 to a 79-yard rushing touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, Jackson continues to amaze fans around the NFL. For the Ravens, it’s just “Lamar football.”
()
News
Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt tweets that he’s playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
NFL star J.J. Watt said he’ll play Sunday, just two days after having his heart “shocked” back into sync.
“I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today,” the Arizona Cardinals pass rusher tweeted Sunday afternoon, shortly before his team was slated to take the field against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, NC.
According to his tweet, Watt made the announcement to get ahead of a media report about his medical procedure.
The 33-year-old defensive standout missed practice Wednesday and Thursday for what his team listed as a leg injury, ESPN reported. A 6-foot-5, nearly 290-pound tackling force on the field, Watt, born Justin James Watt, was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2012, 2014 and 2015. He led the league in sacks two of those years.
The Columbia University Department of Medicine writes that Afib, known as Atrial fibrillation, can make patients vulnerable to blood clots and stokes.
“In a patient with a normal heart rhythm (sinus rhythm), an electrical signal spreads through the top chambers of the heart (the atria), causing them to squeeze and fill the lower chambers (the ventricles), which then pump the blood all over the body,” the school’s website explains. “When a patient is diagnosed with atrial fibrillation (AFib), the electrical signals become disorganized and the atria no longer contract effectively.”
Watt is the elder brother of 27-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star T.J. Watt, who suffered a torn pectoral at the start of the NFL season and is expected to be out for the rest of the month.
()
Coinbase Users With U.S Bank Accounts Face Major Outage
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
After latest letdown loss, Gophers insist, ‘We are going to respond’
Bitcoin Bullish Signal: Exchange Outflows Spike Up
Twins fall to Tigers 5-2 in Simeon Woods Richardson’s big-league pitching debut
Nexo Clarifies Over $153M Worth Wrapped BTC Withdrawal
Week 4 updates: Chicago Bears trail New York Giants at halftime despite a few deep balls from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney
WATCH: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson escapes Bills LB Von Miller for wild completion to WR Devin Duvernay
Arizona Cardinals’ JJ Watt tweets that he’s playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation
Binance Coin (BNB) Bulls Defends Key Zone, Will The Give Up?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao ‘appalled’ by Nirmala Sitharaman’s conduct with official
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out