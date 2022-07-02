Download Iccwin App – Secured Cricket Betting App With Varieties Of Online Casino Games

Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season, looking to take a young and promising team to the next level.

Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, apparently, a change of direction.

La Russa plans to announce his retirement on Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.

“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “Even though he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress, the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him was probably not good for his health.

“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He is not at the start of his career. He had a great career, Hall of Famer. In the end, we fell short as players and didn’t perform as well as we should have.

La Russa’s hiring on October 29, 2020 shocked the baseball world as he hadn’t been successful since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.

Monday’s reported announcement comes as no surprise.

The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced he would not make it out that night under his coaches. doctors. The next day, the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.

On Sept. 24, the Sox announced that La Russa — who turns 78 on Tuesday — would not return for the remainder of the 2022 season under the direction of his doctors.

Nightengale reported that La Russa’s heart-related health issues are at the center of the retreat, with doctors advising him not to return.

“I think health is more important than the game,” caretaker manager Miguel Cairo said.

La Russa is second all-time among major league managers with 2,889 wins (he is credited with the wins during Cairo’s time as caretaker manager).

“I played for him, I know how intense he was,” Cairo said. “I know how prepared he was.”

La Russa won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, 2011) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

“He has to take care of his health, that’s first and foremost,” said Sox outfielder and first baseman Andrew Vaughn. “It’s been a privilege to learn what he knows, how to do it. Picking his brain has been helpful. People would say he’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ve learned so far. ‘now.

La Russa’s managerial career began with the Sox from 1979 to 1986, guiding them to the American League West title in 1983.

He returned after the Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria following a 2020 season in which they made the playoffs but lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in a wildcard series.

Less than a month after he was hired, reports emerged that La Russa had been charged with two class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence after an arrest in February. He pleaded guilty to a careless driving charge at a plea change hearing in December in Arizona.

The Sox went through injuries and situations such as an “unwritten” rules discussion to run away with the AL Central in 2021. But they lost in four games to the Houston Astros in a series of the AL division.

Expectations have risen for this season, and the team has fallen far short. The Sox have one game under .500 (79-80) with three games left after Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Padres.

“I know he signed up to do a job and it’s eating away at him that he can’t do it for health reasons,” said Sox pitcher Lance Lynn – who also played for La Russa with the Cardinals. 2011 – after allowing one run in seven innings. “He’s had a hell of a career. He’s a Hall of Fame manager. He had a great race.

“But when it comes to an ending where you can’t really choose it because of health, that’s never how anyone wants to end anything.”

Injuries to middle position players, as well as starting pitchers and relievers, have had an impact this season. But the team also made glaring mistakes on the bases and on the pitch without ever reaching their potential.

Additionally, moves such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers captured national attention. Fans expressed their displeasure with the inconsistent play, including chants of “Fire Tony” in an overtime loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11.

The Sox carried a charge as Cairo took over, winning 13 of 19 before fading on an eight-game losing streak.

There will be plenty of speculation about who is in line to be the next manager and what other changes are to come.

Asked before Sunday’s game if he would be interested in taking over full-time, Cairo replied: “It’s something I can’t control. Right now what I can control is what I’m doing right now with the players. We still have four games and it’s up to the guys in charge to decide.

“I would love to do it – of course I would love to be a manager somewhere. I hope here. But you know how it is. It’s something you can’t control. I just have to focus and finish my job here and making sure I’m doing it the right way.

The Sox played their last road game of the season on Sunday. As the Padres looked to secure a playoff spot, the Sox were playing the ropes.

“The disappointing year we had, the players didn’t play to our potential,” Vaughn said. “It’s on us. We are professionals. … With the talent we have, we definitely should have won more games and made the playoffs, but that didn’t happen. We have to go home hungrier and think about it.

