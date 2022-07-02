News
Former Mount Saint Joseph, Maryland standout Jalen Smith reportedly agrees to re-sign with Indiana Pacers
Former Maryland men’s basketball and Mount Saint Joseph standout agreed to re-sign with the Indiana Pacers on a two-year deal worth $9.6 million on Friday, according to ESPN.
After the Phoenix Suns drafted Smith 10th overall in 2020, he played 56 games (five starts) before getting traded to the Pacers at the trade deadline for forward Torrey Craig. Smith blossomed in Indiana, averaging 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds on 53.1% shooting from the floor in 22 games.
Smith played two seasons with the Terps, averaging 13.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. He began catching the attention of NBA scouts during his sophomore season when he averaged a double-double (15.7 points and 10.5 rebounds) while knocking down 36.8% of his 3-point attempts.
Smith was a McDonald’s All-American at Mount Saint Joseph in Baltimore and was one of the top recruits in the country. He was The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro Player of the Year as a senior after averaging 23 points, 12.5 rebounds and three blocks per game in leading the No. 4 Gaels to a 31-8 mark.
He finished his high school career with 2,122 points, helping Mount Saint Joseph win 120 games and claim four Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association regular-season and tournament titles. Smith was also named the Baltimore Catholic League Player of the Year and Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year in 2018.
Kevin Huerter heads to Sacramento
While Smith has found a home in Indiana, former Terp guard Kevin Huerter is on the move.
The Atlanta Hawks traded Huerter to the Sacramento Kings for Justin Holiday, Mo Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first round pick, according to ESPN.
In 2018, Huerter was drafted by the Hawks 19th overall after two solid seasons at Maryland where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 39% from the 3-point line.
Huerter developed into a solid wing player in Atlanta, averaging 11.4 points on 37.9% shooting from deep in four seasons. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per contest, helping the Hawks reach the playoffs with a 43-39 record.
News
Land sales underway at former Hillcrest site in St. Paul now known as ‘The Heights’
Land sales are underway for both housing and light industrial development at the Heights, the sprawling St. Paul property formerly home to the Hillcrest golf course.
The St. Paul Port Authority, which acquired the 112-acre site three years ago, announced on Sept. 29 that the land was zoned and officially on the market. The Port Authority expects to select a master housing developer, as well as users of light industry to build on individual parcels ranging from two to 20 acres.
Negotiations with a potential employer interested in a 29-acre site within Hillcrest have already begun. That project could draw $28.9 million of private investment, according to a recent announcement from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The department, known as DEED, recently awarded the Port Authority $701,000 in redevelopment grant funds for demolition and public infrastructure improvements on the 29-acre site, which would be redeveloped into a 30,000-square-foot training facility, a 55,800-square foot office and 100,000 square foot shop and fleet warehouse. The project is expected to retain some 400 jobs in St. Paul, according to DEED. Matching funds will be paid by the Port Authority.
“There’s negotiations in place with a potential user, which we can’t disclose because we’re still in negotiations, but if that comes into play, those will be the results,” said Andrea Novak, a spokesperson for the Port Authority.
Developers will be expected to work within the parameters laid out by the Hillcrest Master Plan, approved by the St. Paul City Council in June. Among them, the master housing developer will be selected based on the ability to bring market-rate, affordable and deeply affordable housing to the site, spanning both owner-occupied and rental housing, housing for large families, senior housing and more. The city is interested in finding a diverse development team, as well as environmental sustainability.
Industry must meet building size and job density requirements. Other expectations include living wages, local hiring efforts and participation in a curated art mural program led by the St. Paul Port Authority. Qualified buyers willing to enter into a 10-year community benefits agreement may qualify for subsidies.
More information is online at theheightssaintpaul.com.
News
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay $1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she’d been paid $250,000 to do so.
The SEC said Monday that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has agreed to cooperate with its ongoing investigation.
The SEC said Kardashian failed to disclose that she was paid to publish a post on her Instagram account about EMAX tokens, a crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.
Kardashian’s Instagram post contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.
“The federal securities laws are clear that any celebrity or other individual who promotes a crypto asset security must disclose the nature, source, and amount of compensation they received in exchange for the promotion,” Gurbir Grewal, director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, said in a prepared statement.
Kardashian has agreed to not promote any crypto asset securities for three years.
“Ms. Kardashian is pleased to have resolved this matter with the SEC. Kardashian fully cooperated with the SEC from the very beginning and she remains willing to do whatever she can to assist the SEC in this matter. She wanted to get this matter behind her to avoid a protracted dispute. The agreement she reached with the SEC allows her to do that so that she can move forward with her many different business pursuits,” a lawyer for Kardashian said in an email.
While Kardashian is well known for reality TV, currently appearing on “The Kardashians” on Hulu, she is also a successful businesswoman. Her brands include SKIMS, which makes shapewear, loungewear and other products, and a skincare line called SKKN.
For anyone trying to promote a product, Kardashian provides a huge megaphone with 330 million followers on Instagram.
The crypto industry often uses influencers and celebrities to promote new tokens or products. Matt Damon appears in advertisements for Crypto.com, and other celebrities that have been paid to do crypto promotions include Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Kardashian is not the first celebrity to attract the attention of financial regulators, either. In 2018 the SEC settled charges against professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and music producer DJ Khaled for failing to disclose payments they received for promoting investments in digital currency.
“This case is a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors,” said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “We encourage investors to consider an investment’s potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals.”
“Ms. Kardashian’s case also serves as a reminder to celebrities and others that the law requires them to disclose to the public when and how much they are paid to promote investing in securities,” Gensler added.
Cryptocurrency has attracted increasing attention from Congress as well. A bipartisan proposal that emerged last month would hand the regulatory authority over Bitcoin and Ether, two popular cryptocurrencies, to the Commodities Futures Trading Commission after wild swings in crypto valuations, dozens of scams and hundreds of billions of dollars gained and lost.
Cryptocurrencies, after soaring during the pandemic, have had a rough year as prices swing wildly, but mostly lower, and with crypto companies under intensifying scrutiny.
The token Kardashian was promoting has performed particularly poorly and is now worse less than 10% of its peak price.
Bitcoin has given up more than half its value in 2022, tumbling from almost $46,000, to around $19,000 Monday.
News
Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers MLB Odds and Predictions for October 1, 2022 – The Denver Post
The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in the second of the final six games of the 2022 MLB season on Saturday night.
The Colorado Rockies’ season ended a few weeks ago, while the Los Angeles Dodgers are favorites to win the World Series and will likely have home-court advantage throughout the MLB postseason. . The first pitch from Dodgers Stadium is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
The outcome of this game may seem like a given, however, the Rockies have faced the Dodgers up close this season. Los Angeles holds the head-to-head series lead 8-5. In those thirteen head-to-head matchups between the Rockies and Dodgers, only 3 matchups ended within a one-point gap.
Colorado Rockies preview: Playing the last six games of a disappointing season
The Colorado Rockies’ season has been over for a while, and this series against the Dodgers is the last on the Rockies’ schedule before the 2022 season ends.
Heading into the final series of the MLB season, the Rockies are 1-9 in their last ten games. Over that ten-game streak, Colorado is averaging 3.3 points per game, dropping its season average to 4.37 points per game. During that same ten-game streak, the Rockies averaged 6.7 points per game against, bringing their season average to a league-worst 5.43 points per game against.
The Rockies have left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland slated to start Saturday in Los Angeles. Freeland is 9-11 in thirty appearances, with a 4.63 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.
Los Angeles Dodgers Preview: The Best Team in MLB
The Los Angeles Dodgers are the best team in baseball and the odds favorite to win the World Series. The Dodgers enter Friday’s game against Colorado with a 108-48 record (.692 winning percentage). That record will change for Saturday, October 1’s game by one game, depending on Friday night’s result.
Heading into the series with the Rockies, the Dodgers are 6-4 in their last ten games, averaging 3.1 points per game, bringing their season average down to 5.26 points per game . Over that same ten-game streak, the Dodgers are averaging 3.8 carries per game against, bringing their 2022 season average to 3.18 carries per game. It should be noted that the Dodgers opposition is against the average in their last ten games with an 11-0 loss against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Los Angeles has right-handed pitcher Michael Grove scheduled to throw the first pitch against the Rockies on Saturday night. Grove is 1-0 in six appearances, with a 4.07 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.
Here are the best sites to bet on
Sometimes a game like Rockies vs Dodgers can seem inescapable, but that doesn’t mean you can’t increase the excitement of the game.
Simply go to your online bookmaker of choice, take your pick (probably the Dodgers) and enjoy the game. Here is our list of the best online sportsbooks for your sports betting needs:
Our betting prediction
How to bet against the best baseball team? We don’t, and we often win those bets. Spoiler time: the Los Angeles Dodgers will (probably) win Saturday night’s game. Colorado has a chance to win, but we think the Dodgers will continue their good game
While there are no odds for Saturday’s game at press time, we can safely say that the Los Angeles Dodgers will be a heavy betting favorite on the moneyline. If the odds for Friday’s game are any indication, the Dodgers will be a heavy betting favorite on the moneyline. Such a big favorite, we won’t make a choice on the funding line unless we really believe in the Rockies to upset the Dodgers.
Our betting prediction is to take the Dodgers to win and cover the run line gap. At press time, the rush line spread for Friday’s game is set at 1.5 or 2.5, with the Dodgers listed between -1.5 and -2.5. These racing line spread odds will likely be the same for Saturday night’s game.
Take the Dodgers at -1.5 to cover the spread, but stay away from the Dodgers at -2.5.
News
Minnesota’s 1M frontline worker bonuses will be for $487
More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor’s office announced Monday.
The state will start sending out the payments on Wednesday. The Legislature approved a total of $500 million for eligible applicants, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law in April.
Nearly 1.2 million applications were submitted during the 45-day application period this summer. The state approved 1,025,655 of them, which means the individual payments will be $487.45.
Frontline workers who chose direct deposit should get their money within seven to 10 business days; those who chose to get their payments via debit cards will get them within three to four weeks.
State officials originally estimated the final pool of qualified workers would be around 667,000 with payments of about $750 apiece, but applications exceeded expectations.
Democrats pushed for $1 billion in payments but eventually compromised with Republicans for $500 million. The deal marked one of the few big bipartisan successes of the 2022 legislative session, which was marked mostly by stalemates over how to spend a $9.25 billion budget surplus.
Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing.
News
Anti-Asian hate crimes scare Chinese travelers away from US
Hong Kong (CNN) — Cannon Yu lives in Shantou, Guangdong Province.
In the past, her sales work at a packaged food company took her to business conferences all over the world. But she hasn’t left China since early 2020 and takes her business calls online rather than in person in Thailand, Germany, Morocco and elsewhere.
While these policies keep Chinese people indoors, they also keep most foreigners out, making it less likely that people like Yu will interact with people from other countries.
And although China still hasn’t announced a plan to remove quarantine and other barriers to international travel, Yu is looking forward to getting back on the road and traveling again.
There is one exception, however – she has great reservations about visiting the United States.
How the East looks at the West
Scott Moskowitz, geopolitical risk analyst for APAC at business intelligence firm Morning Consult, says state-controlled media in China has aired examples of anti-Asian violence in the United States in order to make its citizens less interested in going there.
It’s “a strategically curated ecosystem that over-reports and sensationalizes negative foreign news versus tight controls on coverage of difficult or disturbing domestic instances,” he says.
And Yu’s beliefs confirm this.
“They look at people with discernment (over there),” she says. “Not just for Chinese people, but for black people. It’s very difficult to get fair treatment for everyone in the United States.”
She adds that she has spoken to friends who have visited the United States, saying they were detained and searched by customs officers before being allowed to leave the airport.
According to data from Morning Consult, 22% of mainland Chinese respondents are “not at all interested” in visiting the United States, and an additional 23% say they are “not that interested”.
Among survey respondents, 57% say violent crime is the main reason they don’t want to go to the United States, while 52% cite terrorism, 36% say petty crime and 44% say they concerned about anti-Chinese prejudice. Locals.
Instead, some Chinese travelers are now looking elsewhere, with destinations in Europe clearly preferred over the United States, according to the survey.
The rise of violence
Meng, who is of Taiwanese descent, represents parts of Queens, the diverse borough of New York City that is home to many Asian Americans.
These incidents – which range from street harassment to physical violence – receive significant coverage outside the United States, including in China.
Current geopolitical tensions are not helping. Moskowitz says the perception that the United States is China’s biggest rival has only heightened attention to stories of anti-Asian discrimination or violence in the country, even as similar incidents occur. also elsewhere.
“This difference is particularly exaggerated in terms of (Chinese state media’s) reporting on the United States versus Europe and other places. Some of this is strategic and intentional, organized in order to diminish the attractiveness and soft power of the country that China sees as its great rival, both politically and ideologically,” he told CNN Travel.
“There are strong perceptions in China that there is a lot of global prejudice against their country,” Moskowitz adds. “Personal and national identity are very strongly intertwined in China, so there may be concerns that more macro and political (real and perceived) grievances and resentments with a country will be reflected back to the individual during ‘a journey abroad.’
How to change perceptions
While changing the way Chinese travelers view the United States won’t happen overnight, it’s not impossible.
“The results of this survey specifically suggest that travel agencies and destinations should double down on their safety-related messaging in marketing campaigns targeting Chinese consumers,” said Lindsey Roeschke, travel and hospitality analyst at Morning Consult, co-author of the survey with Moskowitz.
She adds, “Travel brands should provide pre-departure information on safety tools and tips. Those who want to take extra steps can consider providing access to safety-focused tour guides or a safety representative. designated personnel during travellers’ stays.”
Some countries have issued specific warnings to their citizens regarding travel to the United States, particularly regarding gun violence.
As for Cannon Yu, she still looks forward to traveling anywhere outside of China once it becomes less difficult.
Despite everything, she is still curious about the United States and hopes to see it for herself eventually.
In particular, there is one place on his to-do list: Las Vegas. “I want to play,” she said. And then, after a pause, she continues: “I want to make friends.
Top image: Asian American community leaders lay flowers at a memorial for murder victim Christina Yuna Lee after an anti-Asian hate rally in New York City. Photo by Barry Williams/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images.
News
Spooky season’s frights: 31 key horror movies from the last 31 years
Adam Graham
DETROIT — The air is crispy, the leaves are turning and jack-o’-lanterns are starting to show up on front porches.
October has arrived, kiddos. Which means horror movie season is officially here.
It’s the best time of the year to sit back with a scary movie, or a whole lot of them, the jumpier the better.
But without checking off the same-old, tried-and-true same-olds — “Halloween,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” etc. — we wanted to do a list of horror movies with some strict parameters: one defining horror movie per year for each of the last 31 years. (Why 31? Look at a calendar, man!)
Some years are stronger than others, and some favorites didn’t make the cut (“Cabin Fever,” we are truly sorry!), but what follows is a very worthy and diverse list of three decades of killer movies.
Which one are you firing up first?
‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)
Hello, Clarice. The only best picture winner on this list — because it’s the only horror movie to ever win top honors at the Oscars — Jonathan Demme’s serial killer classic is such a prestigious affair that some don’t consider it a horror movie at all. But it most definitely is one, and the fact that it’s still giving people the willies all these years later is a testament to that. To see it once is to never forget it. Available on Paramount+.
‘Candyman’ (1992)
Look, it’s probably a safe bet that nothing’s going to happen if you say his name into a mirror five times, but who’s willing to take the risk? “Candyman” spawned a couple of sequels as well as a somewhat muddled 2021 follow-up, but in this case it’s best to stick with the OG, which follows the urban legend of a spirit who kills anyone who speaks his name five times into a mirror, and which made Tony Todd a horror movie legend. Available on Peacock.
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (1993)
“Horror” may be a stretch here, but it’s definitely a Halloween movie, and it’s long been considered a seasonal rite of passage. It follows Jack Skellington, the “Pumpkin King” of Halloween Town, who throws elaborate Halloween celebrations which are rendered beautifully in director Henry Selick’s stop-motion animation. When people talk about celebrating Halloween on Christmas (or living like Jack and Sally), this is their reference point. Available on Disney+.
‘The Crow’ (1994)
We try not to talk about Devil’s Night in Detroit anymore, but it was immortalized on screen in Alex Proyas’ adaptation of the popular comic book, which follows a murdered musician who comes back to life to avenge the death of his bride-to-be. Star Brandon Lee (son of Bruce) was accidentally killed during the film’s production, which has only added to the lore surrounding the film, a mystique which is all its own. Available on Paramount+.
‘Demon Knight’ (1995)
Back in the ’90s, HBO’s “Tales from the Crypt” was a powerful enough brand that horror titles were released under its banner. “Demon Knight” was the first (“Bordello of Blood” would follow), and it traces the Collector (Billy Zane), who wants to initiate a world-ending apocalypse by attaining an ancient key from a hardened ex-soldier (William Sadler). It’s campy, bloody fun, bookended by appearances by the Crypt Keeper himself. Available on Peacock.
‘Scream’ (1996)
The one that rewrote all the rules going forward. Wes Craven’s “Scream” acknowledged all the slasher movie clichés that everyone already knew, but by putting them up on screen and playing them out through characters that had grown up seeing all the same movies the audience had, it created a through-the-looking-glass world where horror movies became self-aware. Beyond that, it stands on its own as a damn good horror movie. Available on Paramount+.
‘Event Horizon’ (1997)
“In space no one can hear you scream.” That was the tagline for 1979’s “Alien,” but it also applies to this slice of sci-fi horror insanity, about a spaceship that goes missing under mysterious conditions and eventually turns into something that resembles “The Shining” at zero gravity. Sam Neill returned to the “Jurassic Park” franchise earlier this year, but this is the one horror movie fans remember him for, and are still spooked out by. Available on Paramount+.
‘Blade’ (1998)
In the ’90s there was no Marvel Cinematic Universe. But there was “Blade,” an adaptation of the Marvel comic, which follows the world’s coolest vampire hunter, played by Wesley Snipes at his most badass. “Blade” is a throwback to when comic book movies weren’t such serious business, and didn’t have to prop up the entirety of Hollywood’s bottom line. It’s a gloriously bloody romp, with Stephen Dorff having a ball in the villain role. Available for rental.
‘The Blair Witch Project’ (1999)
You kinda had to be there, when the hype and the marketing had people believing what they were watching was real. We were so naïve! But beyond the buzz, “The Blair Witch Project” is an important piece of the Hollywood puzzle, pioneering the “found footage” genre that became a new mode of storytelling and a fresh way to mess with people’s heads. And it’s still pretty scary. Available on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock and Paramount+.
‘Final Destination’ (2000)
It’s like the board game “Mouse Trap” but in horror movie form, where one small action leads to another and suddenly someone is being impaled. (It’s probably not what Rube Goldberg had in mind with his machines, but it’s what we got.) “Final Destination” led to a series of sequels, best known for their elaborate death sequences (the car accident in “Final Destination 2” is a series high) and the creepy presence of Tony Todd. This one is how it all began. Available on Starz.
‘Jeepers Creepers’ (2001)
Freddy, Jason and Michael Myers were all running out of gas once the ’00s got here, and it was time for some fresh blood in the horror game. Enter the Creeper, a demonic winged creature who pops up every 23rd spring to feed on humans for 23 days. Um, OK? “Jeepers Creepers” spawned a handful of follow-ups — including last month’s “Jeepers Creepers: Reborn” — but ultimately never threatened the legacies of Freddy, Jason or Mr. Myers. Available for rental.
‘The Ring’ (2002)
The legend of a cursed videotape (remember VCRs?) flipped fans inside out when “The Ring” became a sensation upon its arrival 20 years ago. Starring Naomi Watts and Martin Henderson, “The Ring” traced the story of a mysterious tape that would kill whomever watched it seven days later. A remake of a Japanese horror title, it caused a wave of J-horror remakes, including “The Grudge,” which entered the chat two years later. Available on Paramount+ and Shudder.
‘House of 1000 Corpses’ (2003)
Rob Zombie’s debut film is his entire brain spilled onto the screen, and he pays homage to monster movies, slashers, haunted houses, the 1950s, cross-cuts, tourist traps, demented clowns, the 1960s, Slim Whitman, the 1970s, the very concept of evil and his wife, Sheri Moon Zombie. He’d go on to create the leaner, meaner and much more disturbing “The Devil’s Rejects,” but that movie removes all the campy fun he built in his original “House.” Available on HBO Max.
‘Saw’ (2004)
Before the series became shorthand for dreary torture porn, the original “Saw” presented a rather ingenious concept: two men awaken to find themselves chained to pipes inside a dingy basement, and the only way to free themselves involves a saw, and it’s not quite as easy as cutting the chain. The series is still going — “Saw 10,” yes, 10, lands next year — but for a clever good time, the original stands on its own, and still holds up. Available for rental.
‘The Descent’ (2005)
Anyone with a fear of enclosed spaces need not apply. “The Descent” follows a group of women on a spelunking adventure where they traverse some intensely tight spaces; it’s enough to rack your nerves and trigger your claustrophobia fears, and that’s before the cave-dwelling troll monsters even show up. A scary movie that is on the short list of movies that are really, truly scary. Available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu.
‘Slither’ (2006)
James Gunn would later bring his love of nostalgia and his twisted sense of humor to the mega-budget “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Suicide Squad” franchises, but his debut outing follows an alien parasite that infects a South Carolina town, and it plays out as a sicko homage to B-movie gore with Gunn willfully, gleefully pushing the limits of good taste. With Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks and Michael Rooker. Available on Peacock.
‘Paranormal Activity’ (2007)
Picking up where “The Blair Witch Project” left off, “Paranormal Activity” also utilized low budget visuals and smart marketing to trick people into thinking what they were watching was real. It worked, and a slew of sequels followed, but the domestic horror of the original, with its security cam-style presentation, best captured the fear that something strange and unexplained was happening inside your house. Available on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and Epix.
‘The Strangers’ (2008)
A couple is away for the weekend when they receive a knock on the door and someone asking if Tamra is home. Neither of their names is Tamra. So begins this terrifying nightmare, with a trio of masked crazies toying with the houseguests for no reason in particular, but simply because they can. It’s their lack of motivation that makes this one so frightening, and the idea that horror could be lurking in the darkness, just because. Available for rental.
‘Drag Me to Hell’ (2009)
After cranking out three “Spider-Man” films (and setting the course for Hollywood for the next two decades), Sam Raimi went back to his “Evil Dead” roots and made an all-killer, no-filler horror ride that moves like a speed demon and never looks back. Alison Lohman is put through hell as a loan officer who denies an elderly woman an extension on her mortgage and pays the price, and Raimi proves that no one does horror quite like him. Available on Peacock.
‘Insidious’ (2010)
Director James Wan (“Saw”) helms this supernatural haunted house thriller that led to three sequels, as well a fourth, due next year. Three years later, Wan reteamed with his “Insidious” star Patrick Wilson and kicked of “The Conjuring” and its affiliated universe, which has spawned eight films. All horror roads lead through Wan, and “Insidious” set the template for much of what horror would look like for the next 10-plus years. Available on Netflix and Hulu.
‘The Cabin in the Woods’ (2011)
Like “Scream” before it, “The Cabin in the Woods” knows that horror viewers have seen it all before. So writer-director Drew Goddard (who co-wrote the screenplay with his “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” boss, Joss Whedon) offer up a house of mirrors and a commentary on horror movies and the buttons they push inside of us. It’s a clever (maybe too clever?) journey that dines on its big “gotcha!” moment. Available for rental.
‘Sinister’ (2012)
Star Ethan Hawke and director Scott Derrickson, who also teamed up for this year’s “The Black Phone,” fortified their relationship on this twisted horror tale, which contains some certifiably disturbing scares in the form of old Super 8 movies. Hawke plays an author who goes too far in his quest to write his masterpiece, moving his family into a home where a horrific tragedy occurred years earlier, disrupting a pagan deity in the process. Whoops. Available on Peacock.
‘The Purge’ (2013)
What if for one night a year, all crime was legal? It’s a simple premise, and it’s rich enough that it has (so far) led to five films and a TV series. Ethan Hawke, again, leads the cast as a man trying to keep his family safe while chaos rages outdoors, in the government-sanctioned Purge, a way for citizens to blow off some steam by partaking in a single night of anarchy. The premise is better than the execution, but at least it’s got great masks. Available on HBO Max.
‘It Follows’ (2014)
Writer-director David Robert Mitchell, a Clawson native, shot this unnerving horror thriller in and around Metro Detroit, and the suburban setting is all too relatable for local viewers, since it’s our own backyard. Maika Monroe plays a teenager who is beset with a curse after she has sex, and it’s on her to pass it on to someone else, solidifying the longstanding ties between sex and death in horror movies in an inventive, malevolent way. Available on Netflix.
‘The Witch’ (2015)
This folk-horror tale, the debut film from writer-director Robert Eggers (“The Lighthouse,” “The Northman”), played the film festival circuit in 2015 before going wide in 2016. It marks the feature film debut of Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars as the daughter of settlers in New England in the 1630s whose baby is stolen by a witch. It strikes a wicked spell, all the more impressive by Eggers’ commitment to period language, mood and detail. Available on Paramount+.
‘Don’t Breathe’ (2016)
Detroit, again. A couple of reckless kids break into the wrong home when they try to rob a blind Gulf War veteran (Stephen Lang) expecting an easy score. Not so fast. Director Fede Álvarez, who also directed 2013’s “Evil Dead” remake, ratchets up the scares of this fast-paced thrill ride, which sets its pieces in motion and lets it rip. Skip the 2021 sequel, but the original packs a serious punch. Available for rental.
‘Get Out’ (2017)
Jordan Peele’s “social horror” experiment nearly joined “Silence of the Lambs” in Best Picture winner territory (it was nominated, but lost to “The Shape of Water”), but it went on to make history in other ways. Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) goes off to visit the parents of his girlfriend (Allison Williams) for the weekend, and things go south from there. “Get Out” cleverly uses a horror playbook for social commentary, and makes its point loud and clear. Available for rental.
‘Hereditary’ (2018)
The great Toni Collette shines in writer-director Ari Aster’s grim horror fable, about a family dealing with the unsettling secrets of their ancestry. Well, maybe shines isn’t the right word, it’s more like Collette rattles the screen and everything around her to their very foundations. “Hereditary” is the kind of movie that imprints itself on viewers’ brains after one viewing, and going back for seconds is not for the faint of heart. Available on Paramount+ and Showtime.
‘Doctor Sleep’ (2019)
This sequel to “The Shining” stars Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance, all grown up, and still dealing with that trip to the Overlook Hotel all those years ago. Based on Stephen King’s 2013 novel, “Doctor Sleep” doesn’t sound like a great idea, but writer-director Mike Flanagan — a King regular — fashions the film into a tale of trauma that stands on its own, right up until it plays a few too many of “The Shining’s” greatest hits. Still, worth a watch. Available for rental.
‘The Invisible Man’ (2020)
How to update a horror classic for modern times and audiences? Follow this blueprint. Writer-director Leigh Whannell — a key player in the “Saw” and “Insidious” franchises — brings the story into the #MeToo present, with themes of domestic and psychological abuse, alongside tech gurus run amok. Elisabeth Moss gives an intense, emotionally wrought performance that gives the movie the grounding in reality it needs. See it. Available for rental.
‘Malignant’ (2021)
James Wan, again, breaks off from his multiple film universes with this one-off that is truly bananas and needs to be seen to be believed. Annabelle Wallis is a pregnant woman who suffers intense physical abuse at the hands of her husband, and the pain from her mysterious past comes back to manifest itself in a wild way. Stick this one out, because you don’t know where it’s headed, and once you find out, you’ll be glad you did. Available on HBO Max.
And as a bonus, here’s one that’s new this year:
‘X’ (2022)
A crew sets out to make a porno movie on a Texas ranch in the 1970s, and how were they to know the property owners are a bit, shall we say, off? Ti West pays homage to horror standbys such as “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” in this campy, crazy thrill ride, which stars Mia Goth in a double role which she built on in “Pearl,” a prequel to “X” which is currently in theaters and makes for a glorious double-feature companion. Available for rental.
©2022 www.detroitnews.com. Visit at detroitnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
