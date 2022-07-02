News
Heat hoping for power play in free agency, as Donovan Mitchell also could loom as option
Against a shifting landscape in what is shaping up as an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat spent Friday attempting to work on a power play.
What they could run into is a power shortage.
In the wake of losing starting power forward P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers at Thursday’s start of NBA free agency, the Heat saw several replacement options come off the board, including Golden State’s Otto Porter agreeing to terms Friday with the Toronto Raptors. That was after several other potential free-agent fallback possibilities also settled in elsewhere, including Bobby Portis with the Milwaukee Bucks, Thaddeus Young with the Raptors, Kyle Anderson with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Joe Ingles with the Bucks.
The remaining pool of free-agent options at power forward as of Friday evening was limited to the likes of the Indiana Pacers’ T.J. Warren, Heat free agents Markieff Morris and Caleb Martin, and Cody Martin, the Charlotte Hornets forward who is Caleb’s twin brother.
There also, of course, is the trade market, which has been particularly robust in recent days. The ultimate answer in that regard for the Heat would be Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade, with the Heat among his desired landing spots.
Ahead of what now appears to be an inevitable trade of Durant, the Boston Celtics on Friday bolstered themselves with the addition of Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, in the wake of the Atlanta Hawks adding Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls re-upping with Zach LaVine and the Washington Wizards locking in Bradley Beal to a new five-year contract.
Other potential options for the Heat on the trade market to address power forward could be Indiana’s Myles Turner, Atlanta’s John Collins or the Phoenix Suns’ Jae Crowder, the former Heat forward.
Also Friday, there was speculation of a heightened possibility of a Heat move toward Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, after the Jazz basically sold off All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for draft choices. Donovan has been linked to Heat trade speculation for weeks.
As of Friday, the Heat stood with 12 players under team control on their standard roster: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Haywood Highsmith, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven and first-round pick Nikola Jovic.
Of the big men in that mix, Adebayo, Dedmon and Yurtseven have played almost exclusively at center over their careers, with Jovic’s frail frame hardly that of a prototypic NBA power forward.
Martin and Morris both played minutes at power forward last season, with neither necessarily a starter of choice at the position.
The Heat typically sort through the ancillary elements of free agency later in the process, when a better sense of the market for supporting players is established.
While the Heat have several means to further exceed the $123.7 million NBA salary cap established for the 2022-23 season, they also have remained mindful of avoiding the $157 million hard cap, which would be triggered by utilizing the full $10.5 non-taxpayer mid-level exception, the $4 million bi-annual exception or by acquiring a free agent in a sign-and trade transaction.
The hesitancy to put the $10.5 million exception into play was among the factors in losing Tucker, with the Heat’s offer limited to $27 million over three seasons, compared to the $33 million over three offered by the 76ers.
The Heat retain the right to bring back Tucker or Morris at 20 percent raises from last season’s minimum-scale contracts or by utilizing all or part of the $6.5 million taxpayer mid-level exception on one or both of those two. That exception also can be extended to an outside free agent.
With their payroll after Thursday’s first day of free agency at $144 million, the Heat effectively are locked in as an above-the-cap team for the coming season.
In addition to Morris and Martin, veteran big man Udonis Haslem, who is mulling returning for a 20th Heat season, is the Heat’s other remaining free agent.
Two other Heat free agents, Oladipo and Dedmon, were retained with agreements on Thursday. Those deals can be finalized starting at Wednesday’s conclusion of the league’s personnel moratorium.
Friday marked the first day the Heat could sign Jovic to his rookie scale contract, one that starts at $2.2 million for 2022-23.
With the NBA’s personnel calendar turning to the league’s new fiscal year on Friday, the Heat now also are eligible to extend a rookie-scale extension to Herro, with that window remaining open until the day before the start of the 2022-23 regular season.
All of the Heat’s moves, and, for that matter, the rest of the NBA’s moves, seemingly are being weighed against the trade request Durant.
By rule, the agreed-upon contracts of Dedmon and Oladipo now cannot be put into play in trades until Dec. 15.
Teams can carry up to 20 players on their rosters during the offseason, required to then trim to a maximum of 15 players under standard contract and two under two-way contracts by the regular-season opener.
Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, who both are participating in summer league, currently hold the Heat’s two two-way contracts.
()
News
Column: With errors galore in all 3 phases, the Chicago Bears remind us how bumpy the 2022 season promises to be
At the end of an ugly performance on a gloomy New Jersey afternoon, the Chicago Bears found themselves pulling together for one last eyes-closed, fingers-crossed, full-prayers miracle.
Only 8 seconds remained Sunday and the Bears were 67 yards from MetLife Stadium’s north end zone, the landmark for a potential last-gasp touchdown that could have maybe, possibly, by chance set up a game-tying 2-point conversion attempt. A whole ton of wildness had to happen to extend the game. But the Bears gave it a shot anyway on their final snap against the New York Giants.
“You’ve just got to hope for the best,” quarterback Justin Fields said, “and keep the ball alive.”
From their 33-yard line, away we went …
- Fields threw a 3-yard pass to Trestan Ebner, who immediately lateraled to Equanimeous St. Brown.
- St. Brown ran to the Bears 45 and, an instant before being hit by Adoree’ Jackson, threw a fastball across the field that bounced once, caromed off linebacker Micah McFadden’s thigh and somehow skittered back to Fields at the 40.
- Fields ran forward for 9 yards, then bombed a backward pass to St. Brown, who again burst ahead before throwing a wild pitch back to Ebner, who …
You know what? Let’s just summarize things here. During a madcap 43-second sequence, five Bears players touched the football, including offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Teven Jenkins; Fields and Ebner each had it three times; and the chaos ultimately ended 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage when Giants safety Dane Belton dived on one last wild pitch.
Finally. Mercifully. The end.
That’s how Sunday’s “False Hope Bowl” ended with the depleted Giants surviving for a 20-12 victory that moved them to 3-1. For the Bears, that final play served as an appropriate snapshot of the entire afternoon, starting with the desperation continuing with all that helter-skelter action and culminating, of course, with a fate-sealing turnover.
The game was lost well before, with the Bears coming apart in all three phases during their second defeat of the season.
The defense was far too flimsy, allowing 262 rushing yards, including 49 yards and two touchdowns by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the first half.
The passing offense was again erratic, finishing with a season-high but still troubling 155 yards. The Bears were 0-for-3 scoring touchdowns inside the red zone and converted only 5 of 15 third-down attempts.
And the special teams? Well, fill-in kicker Michael Badgley was almost the day’s hero, scoring all 12 Bears points as he made the most of his emergency opportunity to spell Cairo Santos for a weekend.
But late in the game, with the Bears seeking a chance to mount a game-tying touchdown drive, rookie Velus Jones muffed the second punt return opportunity of his career, taking the wind out of the Bears’ sails.
It was the wind, Jones said, that crossed him up on Jamie Gillan’s punt, sending him swerving toward the sideline in front of the Giants bench, where he simply dropped the football at the Bears 34.
“The wind was carrying the ball a lot, especially in that direction,” Jones said. “You just have to beat the ball to the spot. I felt like I didn’t do that. I was still moving with it instead of beating the ball to the spot.
“It’s really frustrating. I’m definitely going to let this one sit and hurt.”
Matt Eberflus tried to balance his duties as both a supportive and empathetic coach and a demanding boss: “No one feels as bad as Velus does. We understand that. We’re going to rally our team around him.”
But a few moments later, Eberflus added: “It comes down to being under the football, squeezing your elbows and then high tucking it.”
Throughout his postgame news conference, Eberflus emphasized he would have to review tape of Sunday’s game to offer a more comprehensive analysis of how the Bears played. But that video viewing is almost certain to leave him with an upset stomach.
First and foremost, the Bears’ first turnover — a Fields fumble with the Bears in scoring range in the second quarter — was a flagrant violation of Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. principle.
Fields was eyeing St. Brown on a crossing route when Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari beat left tackle Braxton Jones around the edge and hit the Bears quarterback.
“That was going to be a big play if we held up a little bit longer,” Fields said.
Instead, the ball came flying out, fluttered to the ground near the line of scrimmage and neither left guard Cody Whitehair nor St. Brown put enough effort into chasing it, allowing Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux to pounce on it for a takeaway.
“I saw it was a fumble,” Eberflus said, “and I don’t know exactly what happened. I’ll have to go back and look at it.”
Added Fields: “It’s just a lesson for the O-line. If you don’t hear a whistle blow, you don’t know if it’s incomplete.”
The Giants converted that turnover into a 75-yard touchdown drive.
That’s not the kind of concentration lapse or effort deficiency Eberflus will tolerate. He’ll have to make that clear in the coming days. Just as he’ll have to continue seeking ways to improve Fields’ production as the second-year quarterback searches for his first groove of the 2022 season.
Fields completed 11 of 22 passes Sunday for 174 yards and was sacked six times. He also gave the outside world another sound bite to parse when he took exception to a question about how he assessed the league’s 32nd-ranked passing attack.
Why, Fields was asked, isn’t the passing game working?
“Who said the passing game wasn’t working?” he said. “Numbers don’t matter in my opinion. As long as we win, like I’ve said, that’s all I care about.”
The Bears didn’t win Sunday, though. And they won’t win often with the passing-game struggles that have persisted through a month’s worth of games.
Not a single objective NFL analyst would argue that the Bears passing game is working. Fields has gone 36 possessions since throwing his last touchdown pass. And it says everything that the Bears seemed so eager Sunday to celebrate their longest play of the season — a beautiful 56-yard deep ball from Fields to Darnell Mooney on the game’s second series.
“We got Mooney going today,” Eberflus said. “Which is really good to see.”
Without question, it was a crisp route by Mooney and a picture-perfect pass. But those big-play moments need to be coming more than a couple of times each month.
Furthermore, that completion led only to a field goal. And the idea that a four-catch, 94-yard outing for Mooney — while a step forward — was somehow landmark shows how much grasping the Bears have been forced into doing.
For full context, Sunday’s loss came against a middle-of-the-road opponent that was riddled with injuries. The Giants entered without a handful of key players — Leonard Williams, Sterling Shepard, Wan’Dale Robinson and Kadarius Tooney — who were dealing with various ailments.
And during Sunday’s action, they lost Ojulari (calf), Thibodeaux (back), safety Julian Love (concussion), right tackle Evan Neal (neck), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle).
Jones had to miss 12 offensive snaps after spraining his left ankle, then had to play the Giants’ final 11 plays with one bum wheel after backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor was taken to be evaluated for a concussion.
Still, short-handed and not even playing all that well, the Giants coasted to a relieving home victory. That should offer Bears fans a reminder of how shaky and patience-testing this season figures to be.
The turbulence isn’t likely to lessen anytime soon.
()
News
“Player for player, we felt like we had tops on them” – The Denver Post
When New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faked the transfer to Saquon Barkley in the first quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium, then sped to his left, a clear 21-yard lane to the end zone lay ahead. Jones.
With Chicago Bears defensemen Trevis Gipson, Jaquan Brisker and Dominique Robinson in chase mode, Jones picked up speed. Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon was unable to shake off tight end Tanner Hudson’s block near the goal line, and Jones creaked into the corner of the end zone behind Hudson for the first of the QB’s two touchdowns in the first half.
The Giants never trailed the Bears again in their 20-12 win, and Jones contributed 68 yards rushing to the Giants’ 262 for the day, a season high for a Bears opponent.
“He’s a good athlete,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of Jones. “He has long legs so he has a good stride and can kind of get out a bit. But there are certain rules we have to follow to make sure we can contain some of those races.
Jones’ second touchdown went the same way – a fake at Barkley, a sprint into the left corner of the end zone, an 8-yard touchdown.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears made adjustments to stop similar forgery plays in the second half, but needed to come faster. The damage of two touchdowns was done, and coupled with a Bears offense that failed to get into the end zone, it was too much to overcome.
“It’s just eyes – you have to keep your eyes in the right place,” safety Eddie Jackson said of Jones’ defense during play action. “They were doing a good job setting it up. , running with Saquon. Run, run and then slip the boot here and there. We just need to do a better job with our eyes and around the edges.
The threat posed by Barkley helped the Giants pull off plays. After being limited the past two seasons by injuries, Barkley continued his rebounding season with 31 carries for 146 yards and two catches for 16 yards.
His performance continued a worrying trend, as the Bears allowed more than 175 rushing yards in three of their four games this season.
“He came out and played a great game, but there were a lot of mistakes on our part,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “He’s a hell of a player, but that’s no excuse. We all need to improve and look in the mirror, myself included.
Jones was hampered by a left ankle injury midway through the second half, then substitute quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game to be assessed for a concussion. The Bears limited the Giants to just two second-half field goals from kicker Graham Gano. Jackson had a big interception early in the fourth quarter — his third in four games — but the Bears offense failed to capitalize on takeaways that gave them the ball on their own 4-yard line.
In four games, the Bears defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown after halftime, allowing just 18 total points in the second half.
But the common thread in the Bears locker room of defenders after the game was that mistakes here and there were preventing the unit from putting on the game-changing performances the team needed – especially since the offense was struggling and that special teams were making costly mistakes, like the missed punt by returner Velus Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Morrow lamented a missed tackle on a short pass from Jones to Barkley on the Giants’ second touchdown. On the third and the 9, Morrow was right on Barkley when he caught the ball, but Barkley slipped out of his grip for a 15-yard gain.
Gordon was called for a 40-yard defensive pass interference penalty on the Giants’ first drive on goal in the second half. And Smith obviously wasn’t happy that Taylor escaped his third-and-fourth-place catch in the Giants’ final practice on goal.
“Self-inflicted wounds. This is the most important thing. That’s what hurts the most,” Jackson said. “Player for player, we felt like we had some ups on them. We just have to do the little things right. We can’t keep shooting each other in the foot, myself included, and both sides of the ball, I’m sure, even in the special teams.
Eberflus said a focus this week for the whole team as the Bears prepare for the Minnesota Vikings 3-1 at US Bank Stadium will put together a full game after Sunday’s first-half errors.
“We just have to be consistent throughout,” Eberflus said. “It will be something that we will preach this week and do a better job. Apparently we are doing good things in this second half, but we have to play 60 minutes in this league.
()
denverpost
News
Chicago Bears defense laments mistakes after allowing 262 yards rushing to New York Giants: ‘Player for player, we felt like we had ups on them’
When New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones faked the handoff to Saquon Barkley in the first quarter Sunday at MetLife Stadium and then spun out to his left, a clear 21-yard lane to the end zone lay before Jones.
With Chicago Bears defenders Trevis Gipson, Jaquan Brisker and Dominique Robinson in chase mode, Jones picked up speed. Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon was unable to shake tight end Tanner Hudson’s block near the goal line, and Jones squeaked into the corner of the end zone behind Hudson for the QB’s first of two touchdown runs in the first half.
The Giants never trailed the Bears again in their 20-12 victory, and Jones contributed 68 rushing yards to the Giants’ 262 for the day, a season-high by a Bears opponent.
“He’s a good athlete,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said of Jones. “He’s got some long legs, so he’s got a good stride and can kind of get out there a little bit. But there are some rules we’ve got to follow to make sure we can contain some of those runs.”
Jones’ second touchdown came in similar fashion — a fake to Barkley, a sprint to the left corner of the end zone, an 8-yard touchdown.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears made adjustments to stop similar bootleg plays in the second half, but they needed to come more quickly. The damage of two touchdowns was done, and coupled with a Bears offense that failed to get in the end zone, it was too much to overcome.
“It’s just eyes — you’ve got to keep your eyes in the right spot,” safety Eddie Jackson said of defending Jones on play action. “They were doing a good job setting it up, running with Saquon. Running, running then slip the boot here and there. We just have to do a better job with our eyes and on the edges.”
The threat Barkley posed helped the Giants pull off the plays. After he was limited the last couple of seasons with injuries, Barkley continued his bounce-back season with 31 carries for 146 yards and two catches for 16 yards.
His performance continued a concerning trend, as the Bears have allowed more than 175 yards rushing in three of their four games this season.
“He came out and played a great game, but there were a lot of mistakes on our behalf,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “He’s a heck of a player, but that’s no excuse. We’ve just got to all get better and look ourselves in the mirror, including myself.”
Jones was hobbled by a left ankle injury midway through the second half, and then backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor left the game to be evaluated for a concussion. The Bears held the Giants to just two second-half field goals from kicker Graham Gano. Jackson came up with a big interception early in the fourth quarter — his third in four games — but the Bears offense failed to capitalize on the takeaway that gave them the ball at their own 4-yard line.
Through four games, the Bears defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown after halftime, giving up just 18 total second-half points.
But the running thread in the Bears locker room from defenders after the game was that mistakes here and there kept the unit from putting together the game-altering performance the team needs — especially as the offense struggled and special teams made costly mistakes, such as the muffed punt by returner Velus Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Morrow lamented a missed tackle on a short pass from Jones to Barkley on the Giants’ second touchdown drive. On third-and-9, Morrow was right on Barkley when he caught the ball, but Barkley spun out of his grasp for a 15-yard gain.
Gordon was called for a 40-yard defensive pass interference penalty on the Giants’ first field-goal drive of the second half. And Smith obviously wasn’t pleased that Taylor twirled out of his grasp on third-and-4 on the Giants’ final field-goal drive.
“Self-inflicted wounds. That’s the biggest thing. That’s what hurts the most,” Jackson said. “Player for player, we felt like we had ups on them. We just have to do the little things right. We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot, myself included, and both sides of the ball I’m sure, even on special teams.”
Eberflus said a focus this week for the whole team as the Bears prepare for the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium will be putting together a full game after Sunday’s first-half miscues.
“We just have to be consistent all the way through,” Eberflus said. “That’s going to be something we’re going to preach this week and do a better job of. Apparently, we’re doing some good things in this second half, but we have to play 60 minutes in this league.”
()
News
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly will announce his retirement Monday: ‘Health is more important than the game’
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step.
Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change.
La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday.
“Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said before Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. “As much as he probably wants to be here day in and day out, the stress and the edge and the anxiety that this team probably gave him probably wasn’t good for his health.
“So he’s going to have a good retirement. It would be different if he was 50. He’s not in the beginning part of his career. He’s had a great career, Hall of Famer. Ultimately we fell short as players and we didn’t perform as well as we should have.”
La Russa’s hiring on Oct. 29, 2020, shocked the baseball world because he had not managed since leading the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
Monday’s reported announcement does not come as a surprise.
The Sox have been without La Russa since Aug. 30, when less than an hour before a game against the Kansas City Royals the team announced he would not manage that night at the direction of his doctors. The next day the Sox said La Russa was out indefinitely and would undergo further testing with doctors in Arizona.
On Sept. 24 the Sox announced La Russa — who turns 78 Tuesday — would not return for the rest of the 2022 season at the direction of his doctors.
Nightengale reported the health issues related to La Russa’s heart are at the center of the retirement, with doctors advising him not to return.
“I think health is more important than the game,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said.
La Russa is second all time among major-league managers with 2,889 victories (he is credited with the wins during Cairo’s time as acting manager).
“I played for him, I know how intense he was,” Cairo said. “I know how prepared he was.”
La Russa won World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics (1989) and Cardinals (2006, 2011) and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
“He needs to take care of his health, that’s first and foremost,” Sox outfielder/first baseman Andrew Vaughn said. “It was a privilege to learn what he knows, how to go about stuff. Picking his brain has been helpful. People would say he’s probably forgotten more about baseball than I’ve learned so far.”
La Russa’s managerial career began with the Sox from 1979-86, guiding them to the 1983 American League West title.
He returned after the Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria following a 2020 season in which they made the playoffs but lost to the Oakland Athletics in three games in an wild-card series.
Less than a month after he was hired, reports emerged that La Russa was charged with two Class 1 misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence after a February arrest. He pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving at a change of plea hearing that December in Arizona.
The Sox navigated through injuries and situations such as a discussion on “unwritten” rules to run away with the AL Central in 2021. But they lost in four games to the Houston Astros in an AL Division Series.
The expectations grew for this season, and the team fell far short. The Sox are one game under .500 (79-80) with three games to go after Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Padres.
“Wish we would have played a little bit better for him as a unit,” Kelly said.
Injuries to core position players, as well as starting pitchers and relievers, made an impact. But the team also had glaring miscues on the bases and in the field while never reaching its potential.
Additionally, moves such as intentionally walking Trea Turner with a 1-2 count in a June 9 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers gained national attention. Fans voiced their displeasure with the inconsistent play, including chants of “Fire Tony” during an extra-innings loss to the Texas Rangers on June 11.
The Sox made a charge when Cairo took over, winning 13 of 19, before fading from contention during an eight-game losing streak.
There will be plenty of speculation about who’s in line to be the next manager and what other changes are ahead.
Asked before Sunday’s game if he would be interested in taking over full time, Cairo said: “That’s something I cannot control. Right now what I can control is what I’m doing right now with the players. We’ve got four more games and that’s up to the guys in charge.
“Would love to do it — of course I would love to be a manager somewhere. I hope here. But you know how it is. It is something you cannot control. I’ve just got to concentrate and finish my job here and make sure I do it the right way.”
The Sox played their final road game of the season Sunday. While the Padres were looking to secure a playoff spot, the Sox were playing out the string.
“The disappointing year we had, the players didn’t play to our potential,” Vaughn said. “It’s on us. We’re professionals. … With the talent we have, we should definitely have won more games and got into the postseason, but it didn’t happen. We have to go home hungrier and think about that.”
()
News
Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz take first place at 2022 Twin Cities Marathon
A 25-year-old man from Japan was the first male runner across the finish line in the 2022 Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday, which marked the 40th anniversary of the race.
Yuya Yoshida, from Higashi-Matsuyama, Saitama, finished the 2022 race in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 28 seconds. Yoshida is the event’s first Japanese winner.
Last year’s winner, Mohamed Hrezi, finished with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 22 seconds.
The first female runner across the finish line was Jessica Watychowicz, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colo., who ran the race in 2 hours, 33 minutes and 9 seconds. She was the 17th person out of 6,495 runners to cross the finish line.
More than 20,000 people participated in the events over the weekend, which included the 26.2-mile marathon, a 10-mile race, a 5K, a 10K, and other activities.
Yoshida was followed by Daniel Mesfun, 34, of Flagstaff, Ariz., who finished at 2 hours, 13 minutes and 35 seconds. In the men’s division, Wilfred Kimitel, 37, came in third at 2 hours, 13 minutes and 51 seconds.
In the women’s race, Watychowicz was followed by 34-year-old Bridget Belyeu, of Newnan, Ga., who came in second at 2 hours, 35 minutes and 18 seconds. Kim Conley, 36, also of Flagstaff, Ariz., was the third woman to finish at 2 hours, 35 minutes and 43 seconds.
News
Zach Wilson’s message to team on final drive: ‘Let’s score this f’ing touchdown’
PITTSBURGH — Down 20-17 with 3:34 left in the fourth quarter, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a simple but straight-to-the-point statement for his team in the huddle as the drive started.
“Let’s score a f’ing touchdown,” Jets running back Breece Hall said after the game. “So that was our whole mentality.
“We weren’t really flustered or nervous. We just felt like we have to take one play at a time and we did that.”
The Jets certainly did that as Wilson and the Jets were once again the best when the chips were down and the stakes were high in the fourth quarter. Wilson completed only 8 of 24 passes for 124 yards and two interceptions during the first three quarters.
In his first game back seven weeks after suffering a bone bruise and a meniscus tear, the second-year quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown during the game’s final 15 minutes.
After being down 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter, Wilson led the Jets 91 yards, ending with a five-yard touchdown pass to receiver Corey Davis.
Then in the final drive, Wilson was a perfect 5-for-5 which helped get the Jets into Steelers’ territory within three minutes. That set up Hall’s one-yard touchdown run with 16 seconds left as he just crossed the plane of the end zone.
“He doesn’t flinch,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “There were a couple of plays that I’m sure he wishes he had back. The young man doesn’t flinch.
“He got us out of a lot of bad situations with his mobility. I thought he played a pretty good game for his first game back.”
It took a while for it to manifest, but Wilson gave the Jets’ offense something it had been lacking the first three weeks of the season. Not only did Wilson show poise to evade defenders when pressure was coming his way, but he also kept a cool, calm demeanor, something that wasn’t always evident at times last season.
As a rookie, Wilson sometimes forced passes into coverage and tried to put the game on his back instead of allowing his teammates to help him. Although Wilson showed rustiness and displayed some of those same rookie mistakes, he was able to overcome his errors to help the Jets come back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter for the team’s second comeback victory of the season.
“He balled out,” Michael Carter told the Daily News. “He’s been balling, he was showing out.
“I think the thing that I’m most proud of today is his calmness in the pocket. Everybody knows what he’s capable of, but you still have to go out there and do it and that’s not the easiest thing in the world.
“He showed some composure today.”
Now unlike two weeks ago, the Jets are hoping the return of Wilson and another come-from-behind win will help catapult them as the season goes on. Gang Green has a challenging five games before its bye week.
Next week, the Jets will host the Miami Dolphins before going on the road in back-to-back weeks against the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos. Then the Jets will host the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills before having their bye in Week 10.
The Jets are still trying to find their identity offensively, especially with Wilson back from injury. With backup Joe Flacco starting the last three weeks, the team averaged 52 pass attempts a game. That was not the case with Wilson back as Gang Green relied more on the rushing attack as well as the pass as evident by Hall’s 66 yards on 17 carries.
The jury is still out on if Wilson is the Jets’ answer at the quarterback position. However, if he can continue to show signs of maturity along with leadership qualities, the team will continue to have confidence that they can come back from any deficit.
“I thought this was probably the most comfortable I’ve ever felt from a pregame standpoint coming into a game,” Wilson said. “Of course, my expectation was that nothing is going to be perfect because it’s not. It never is.
“I felt like I had the right mentality and I felt like everybody else did as well. I feel like emotions, the ups and downs of the game.
“I spent a little time throwing with the guys and got on the same page. Second year, having a little bit of experience and knowing what to expect.”
()
Column: With errors galore in all 3 phases, the Chicago Bears remind us how bumpy the 2022 season promises to be
“Player for player, we felt like we had tops on them” – The Denver Post
Chicago Bears defense laments mistakes after allowing 262 yards rushing to New York Giants: ‘Player for player, we felt like we had ups on them’
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly will announce his retirement Monday: ‘Health is more important than the game’
Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz take first place at 2022 Twin Cities Marathon
Zach Wilson’s message to team on final drive: ‘Let’s score this f’ing touchdown’
Helium (HNT) Holds Gains Undermining Market Downtrend
Heat, Tyler Herro reach agreement on four-year, $130 million extension
Michael Flynn, Trump, and the Threat of American Christian Nationalism
Tommy Kramer, who played in first Vikings game in London, watches this one with fans from a Prescott, Wis., bar
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food3 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao ‘appalled’ by Nirmala Sitharaman’s conduct with official
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out