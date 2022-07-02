News
Keith Hernandez never wanted to come to New York and now he’s forever a Met: ‘Best thing that ever happened to me’
The man who could anticipate everything on the baseball diamond swears he didn’t see this coming. In fact, he thought it might never happen at all.
Keith Hernandez was caught completely by surprise when the Mets announced that they would be retiring his number. The ceremony, set for July 9 at Citi Field, is a long overdue recognition for one of the team’s best players. For as long as there are the New York Mets, there will be a No. 17 plaque on display, making Hernandez immortal in a place he never wanted to be in the first place.
“There was no excitement for coming to New York, because they were a last place team,” Hernandez says. Speaking over the phone from his backyard in California, Hernandez recalls the day in 1983 when he was traded from the Cardinals to the Mets.
“It was a very sad day for me,” he admits. “I was a Cardinals fan as a kid. I came up in the ‘70s when New York was going bankrupt. It was kind of a dangerous town. I didn’t go out when we’d visit, I’d stay close to the hotel or didn’t leave. I had no idea what would happen, and it turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me.”
A brief synopsis of his accomplishments with the Mets includes three trips to the All-Star Game, five consecutive Gold Gloves, and of course, the World Series title in 1986. Bringing a championship to Queens will always be the biggest highlight of his Mets’ tenure, but Hernandez says that the relationships he fostered bring him more pride than any World Series jewelry.
“In 1984, my first full year with the Mets, I was 30 years old and there were a bunch of young kids,” Hernandez says. “I could have turned inward and just come to the park every day and put my numbers up, or with all the young players that were so eager, I could impart my experiences on them. That’s what I’m most proud of. It puts a big smile on my face when I get a call from Kevin Mitchell or Wally Backman. They say nice things about me and how I helped them. That means a lot to me.”
Don’t just take it from Hernandez, take it from Mitchell (who cannot for the life of him understand why his former captain isn’t the Hall of Fame) and Backman (who misses the postgame beers they’d share in the clubhouse).
“It’s taken a long time for Keith to get anything, bro,” Mitchell says. “He deserves all of it. The man is unbelievable. He’s a leader, never a follower. He led us that whole year in ‘86.”
“He was always a step ahead,” Backman marvels. “It’s what you want all your guys to do but it just doesn’t happen. Most guys just go out and play the game. He was actually managing the game in his head, which is not an easy task.”
Then there were the extracurriculars. The ‘86 Mets were a famously hard-partying group, one that would beat the brakes off everyone despite varying degrees of sobriety or hangovers. Bobby Ojeda, who joined the Mets for that ‘86 run and played five seasons with Hernandez, remembers getting introduced to the first baseman’s suave lifestyle.
“It was early in the season, and Keith was like, ‘Come on. Let’s go out in the city,’” Ojeda says. “I show up at his apartment in standard jock uniform: jeans, sneakers, T-shirt and probably a leather jacket. He’s like, ‘No. This isn’t going to work.’ He pulls out some leather pants and these cool shoes, really cool stuff.”
Hernandez understood the power of drip long before social media and the internet’s obsession with everything athletes do, say and wear.
“He completely dressed me, and I needed it,” Ojeda laughs. “That outfit was working. I walked out that door feeling pretty strong about my look. We went to some model party, and all of a sudden, I noticed that the clothes do make a difference. A few hours later I’m like, ‘OK, this did work.’ He was a full service teammate.”
Today, nearly 33 years removed from his last game as a Met, the 68-year-old Hernandez is still very much a part of the organization. His job as a color commentator for SNY has given Hernandez a second life in baseball. He began calling Mets’ games in 1998, meaning an entire generation of fans know him only for his wisecracks in the booth and not for his refined approach at the plate or silky glovework at first base.
“A lot of people have told me that they were absolutely surprised that I have a sense of humor and I’m a little goofy,” Hernandez says. “They figured I’d be this stern and serious guy.”
Trying to imagine Hernandez as a stern and serious guy is laughable for the millions of people who were introduced to him through the broadcast booth. Those who shared the field with him can see how he made the transition so seamless, though.
“When he started to do it, I went, ‘He’s going to be good at this,’” Backman says. “The knowledge he has of the game, he knows every aspect.”
“I’d say, ‘You’re a mind reader, Keith,’” Mitchell tells the Daily News. “It’s unbelievable stuff. Straight instincts.”
Still, as the rest of the Mets’ dugout revered him, there were times when No. 17 doubted himself. This led to one of many quirks in the unique story of Keith Hernandez. When he felt he needed some swing advice, Hernandez would call his family during games. He’d normally chat with his older brother, Gary, or his father, John, who passed away in 1992.
“He did it all the time! He’s the only guy I know in baseball that ever did that,” Backman says.
“I have never seen that in my whole career except for Keith. He amazes me,” Mitchell adds.
Gary, who is two and a half years older than Keith, had one phone call locked and loaded when asked about the most memorable one.
“When he called me from Houston [during the 1986 NLCS] in the clubhouse during the important game when he was facing Bob Knepper [in Game 6],” Gary says. “I had played against Knepper in the minor leagues. Keith would call me because, like anyone else, he wanted to have everything he possibly could in his arsenal. He wanted the confidence that I would give him.”
The brothers were very close and remain so to this day. While he was playing at Cal-Berkeley, Gary set a number of school records during his sophomore year. He told his coach that while he was enjoying an All-American season, their real priority should be trying to sign Keith, who Gary joked would move him to the bench.
During those conversations on the Mets’ clubhouse phone, Gary usually shook his head and told Keith to do the things that had allowed him to have such a fruitful big-league career.
“I was a worry wart with my swing,” Keith says. “I knew that Gary was watching. He’s always been my biggest supporter and my good luck charm. It basically shows a lot of insecurity, if you ask me.”
“I’d tell him, ‘Keith, you’re going to rip this guy. You’re swinging great.’ It’s amazing how even great players need that,” Gary chuckles. “There’s still fear of failure.”
Failure was rarely part of Keith’s game. He played parts of seven seasons for the Mets and slashed .297/.387/.429, numbers that made him a more-than-deserving number retiree and help give him a strong Hall of Fame case for the Modern Baseball Committee to consider.
As for how he ended up with 17 on his back — he wore 37 for most of his Cardinal days but said he was “never really happy with that number” — Hernandez said it was a tribute to his childhood idol, Mickey Mantle.
“When I got to the big leagues, I never felt like I could wear 7, but I wanted a 7 on my back,” Hernandez said, referencing Mantle’s famous number but also the feeling that he’d never live up to Mantle’s impossible standard if he wore his number.
“When I got traded to the Mets, Charlie Samuels was our clubhouse manager,” Hernandez says. “He said, ‘I can’t give you 37. That’s Casey Stengel’s. It’s retired.’ He said we have 17 and I said that’s perfect.”
A few players wore the number after Hernandez retired, but that’s a thing of the past now. When he was told that he’d be receiving this honor, Hernandez says he never dreamed this would happen in a million years, adding that it puts a player in a “different stratosphere”. The list of Mets’ players with retired numbers is now four names long: Tom Seaver, Jerry Koosman, Mike Piazza and Hernandez.
“There’ve been a lot of incredible athletes who have played for the Mets,” Ojeda says. “The Mets have an incredible fanbase and they hold their former players who have done memorable things for them in high regard. I think this is great for Mets fans. It’s cool, it’s very fitting.”
Keith’s rock, talisman, and often long-distance phone partner gets emotional thinking about what it will be like to look up on July 9 and see his brother’s number alongside those legends.
“I’m dumbfounded, and I’m so proud that his number is going to be there for eternity,” Gary says. “I almost get teary eyed when I think about it. To see my brother’s number going up on the wall, it’s the greatest honor a team can give a player.”
Photos from Blanchester’s volleyball game with Felicity
Blanchester beat Felicity 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 last week.
The game was played in the old Blanchester High School gymnasium.
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Catcher Adley Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole in standout rookie season: ‘He’s a different breed’
In Adley Rutschman’s first moments as a major leaguer, he stood behind home plate at Camden Yards and rotated, a quick visual lap to soak in the moment at the advice of other catchers in the Orioles’ system.
In searching for a turning point in Baltimore’s unexpected winning season, it’s hard to argue for anything else.
Rutschman was announced as the Most Valuable Oriole on Monday, with local media recognizing a rookie phenom whose arrival propelled Baltimore into contention. The Orioles were eight games under .500 when they promoted Rutschman on May 21 and have 66-53 since to secure their first winning season since 2016. He joined Gregg Olson in 1989 and Rodrigo López in 2002 as rookies to be named MVO.
“Right around the time Adley got here, we started playing better baseball,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We started taking better at-bats, winning more series. We had winning months of just playing good baseball and pitching well.
“He’s a really good player, and to be able to put him in the top part of the lineup, to be able to catch majority of the games, the way him and Robbie [Chirinos] handled our pitching staff I thought was incredible. To have the guy behind the plate, controlling the game, and then the at-bats he takes as well and he got a bunch of big hits late in big games. He’s been a huge difference for our team.”
Rutschman would be the first to say the Orioles’ success was a byproduct of the group as a whole, and MVO voting reflected that. Others receiving at least one top-three vote were closer Félix Bautista, outfielder Austin Hays, starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, shortstop Jorge Mateo, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, outfielder Cedric Mullins, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Anthony Santander.
His humility quickly stood out to Chirinos, a 10-year veteran signed this offseason to serve as Rutschman’s backup and mentor. Taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman has long been viewed as the face of Baltimore’s rebuild, and when he reached the majors, most publications considered him the top prospect in the sport.
“Sometimes you see guys like that, and they think they know everything, and he’s different,” Chirinos said. “Since Day 1, he’s asking questions, trying to understand, like, ‘Hey, I don’t know everything. I need help.’ It’s cool to see that from a young player.
“He’s gonna be here a long time, and hopefully, he’ll stay here to help this franchise win many championships.”
He’s certainly the type of player who can have that influence on both sides of the ball. Rutschman enters the final three games of a season that could see him land among the top finishers for American League Rookie of the Year hitting .251/.356/.444, with his 35 doubles — a record for a Baltimore rookie or catcher — and 63 walks pacing the team despite his late arrival, a byproduct of a right tricep strain suffered in spring training.
Defensively, he’s endeared himself to the Orioles’ pitching staff by being himself and letting them do the same. After each inning, he meets them at the foul line for a fist bump, matching their excitement after a big out or offering words of encouragement after a rough frame. He ranks among the top 10 catchers in turning borderline pitches into strikes, according to Baseball Savant, and with him behind the plate, the Orioles have gone 49-33, with a record of 33-44 otherwise.
“I could talk for hours about him,” said outfielder Kyle Stowers, who came up the Orioles’ minor league system with Rutschman. “But honestly, in my couple of years of playing with him, the most impressive thing about him is the steadiness that he brings, behind the plate, at the plate, when he’s hitting. But also the person. He is the same guy every single day, and he brings such a steady presence to the team, but then also to us as friends. I think that’s the most impressive thing because he’s someone that deals with a lot of attention — pressure, if you will — and he handles it so well.
“He’s a different breed to handle it the way he does.”
This story will be updated.
Andrew Lloyd Webber is moving his ‘Cinderella’ to Broadway
NEW YORK CITY — Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and hosting another one.
The musical theater icon announced Monday that her revamped version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theater in February with new songs, a new star and a new title.
“Bad Cinderella” – borrowing the title of a key song from the show rather than using the bland name of London West End’s “Cinderella” – will feature Linedy Genao in the title role. She had ensemble roles in “Dear Evan Hansen” and “On Your Feet!” Carrie Hope Fletcher played the title character in London.
Lloyd Webber hopes his fairy tale will end better on Broadway than in London, where “Cinderella” closed less than a year after opening and suffered heavy losses, especially when COVID-19 scrambled its run.
The musical features an all-new score by Lloyd Webber with book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs under the direction of Laurence Connor.
Lloyd Webber will close his “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway in 2023. Present on Broadway since 1988, it will close on February 18, a day after the start of previews for “Bad Cinderella”, which means that a comedy Lloyd Webber’s musical will have been performing on Broadway every night since September 1979.
Jaywalking decriminalized under new California law
Under a new law, Californians will be able to cross the street outside a formal intersection without having a ticket.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed the Freedom to Walk Act, which says pedestrians can be ticketed for jaywalking – or crossing outside an intersection – only if there is an “immediate danger of collision” , the statement said.
The law, drafted by Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco, will take effect Jan. 1.
It amends the state’s vehicle code to “prohibit a peace officer … from stopping a pedestrian for specified traffic violations unless a reasonably prudent person becomes aware that he there is an immediate danger of collision with a moving vehicle”.
A similar bill that Ting introduced in the previous legislative session was vetoed by Newsom, who said he feared it would “unintentionally reduce pedestrian safety.” The governor, however, said at the time that “the uneven enforcement of jaywalking laws and the use of minor infractions like this as a pretext to arrest people of color…is unacceptable and must be addressed.”
Four years ago, Chinedu Okobi died after being repeatedly shocked by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest him for jaywalking in Millbrae. And in 2020, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Kurt Reinhold after arresting him for allegedly jaywalking. Both Okobi and Reinhold were black. No charges were brought against the deputies.
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons in Baltimore
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will announce his retirement Monday afternoon, ending his NFL career after 11 years in Baltimore.
Smith, a first-round pick in 2011 who helped secure the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII triumph, played 128 games in Baltimore, starting 90. He finished with 14 interceptions, seventh most in franchise history.
Smith, 33, acknowledged near the end of last season that his future in football was uncertain. He was set to become a free agent, and injuries had limited him to just 30 games from 2019 to 2021. He’ll be joined at a news conference Monday by coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
“It’s tough because I’m a football player,” Smith said before the Ravens’ regular-season finale in January. “I love it. Like, this is my life, and sometimes just even thinking about not playing, I’m like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do anything else.’ But it is a grind, and it’s something you have to mentally prepare yourself [for] the older you get. [And] having kids now, all the time, they’re like, ‘Daddy, you’re going to work again? You’re going to work again?’ And it’s like, ‘I’ve been doing this my entire life. I don’t know what it’s like to be free.’ ”
When healthy, Smith could be a shutdown outside cornerback, with the technique and size (6 feet 1) the Ravens have long coveted for their aggressive coverage schemes. Almost three months into the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus graded Smith as the eighth-best all-around corner in the league and the ninth best in coverage — ahead of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
But injuries soon sidelined Smith, as they often did throughout his career. He played in every game in a season just twice, and after 2015, he never made more than 12 appearances in a year. Smith dealt with a sprained ankle, a sports hernia, a Lisfranc (foot) fracture, a back injury, a torn Achilles tendon, a sprained knee, a strained groin, a shoulder injury, a strained hip and a strained neck, among other ailments, over his career.
In January, Harbaugh, one of Smith’s fiercest advocates in Baltimore, recalled consoling him during his rookie year and telling him that he would recover from a sports hernia in time to play. Harbaugh said he told Smith that “You are going to be the guy that makes the difference in our season and wins us a championship.” In the Super Bowl, Smith kept San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree from catching the go-ahead touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play late in the fourth quarter.
“Darned if it wasn’t him on that last series that made the plays that needed to be made to win the Super Bowl in that game,” Harbaugh said. “So every now and then, we’ll kind of talk about that and kind of laugh about it. That always stands out for me. And then all the way through, he’s been through a lot personally. He’s done a great job with his family and his kids. He’s had to battle some adversity in terms of injuries and things like that, but when the time comes, he always shows up and plays good football.”
Target teases some deal day deals ahead of next Amazon Prime Day sale
Last week’s goal announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event returns October 6-8, offering three days “of savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in-store.” Now Target is giving us a look at some of the deals we can expect to see during the event with savings on tech, toys, beauty, food and drink, essentials and more.
Upcoming Target Deal Days offers
Target’s Deal Days announcement followed Amazon’s unveiling of a fall Prime Early Access Salewhich should be a second Amazon Prime Day sort of, with 48 hours of deals starting October 11. It’s the week after Target’s next sale.
There are a few things that set Target Deal Days apart from Amazon’s next sale. One of the biggest is that Target stands behind all purchases with a price match guarantee. Any purchases made between October 6th and December 24th may be matched if the item’s price is reduced during another sale event. This peace of mind is huge for those looking to get their holiday shopping done early.
Another difference between Target Deal Days and Amazon Prime Day is that you don’t need to be a member to shop at the Target event or get the discounts. Anyone can shop the sales and get the items at discounted prices. Target Red Card holders can still save an additional 5% on every purchase and select items may be eligible for Target Circle offers.
With black friday two months from now, it doesn’t look like trading will slow down in the next few weeks.
