Loons near addition of Paraguayan right back Alan Benitez

Minnesota United is nearing the addition of Paraguayan right back Alan Benitez, sources told Pioneer Press on Friday.

The 28-year-old fullback has not yet signed a contract with the Loons, but it could be done in the next few days, sources said. He holds a visitor’s visa, which is expected to help expedite what can often be delayed arrivals in U.S.

Benitez has played six seasons in Paraguay’s Primera Division, including the last two with Cerro Porteno in the capital city of Asuncion. He was a part of the team that won the 2021 clausura championship.

Benitez has experience in the premier South American club competitions: Copa Libertadores and CopaSudamericana. He’s also played for the Paraguayan national team, a side which also includes Loons forward Luis Amarilla.

MNUFC has been shorthanded at right back, with Romain Metanire dealing with repeated hamstring injuries this season. The 32-year-old Madagascan, who is out of contract at season’s end, has played only 22 MLS minutes this season.

D.J. Taylor is expected to continue as the Loons starting at right back against Real Salt Lake at 7 p.m. Sunday at Allianz Field.

STRIKER SWAP

The Loons received a transfer fee of approximately $2.8 million from French club Angers in exchange for Adrien Hunou, one source said.

Given Hunou had not scored in 128 MLS minutes this season, that compensation amount nearly recoups the majority of the roughly $3.3 million fee Minnesota paid to bring the forward over from French club Rennes in May 2021.

With Amarilla scoring one goal since mid-March, the Loons are exploring using Hunou’s vacated Designated Player slot on another striker when the summer transfer window opens next week.

The club has a few prospects identified and are exploring their availabilities and prices, a source said. One likelihood is Minnesota pursues an experienced player with a proven goal-scoring record in order to push on for MLS Cup Playoffs this season.

Those assets often come with more expensive price tags.

ARRIAGA OUT WEEKS

An MRI Thursday on midfielder Kervin Arriaga revealed ligament damage in his left ankle, and the Honduran international is expected to miss a mininum of 2-4 weeks, manager Adrian Heath said Friday.

Arriaga had a non-contact injury in the opening minutes of the 3-2 win over L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday. The initial fear was Arriaga injured his Achilles tendon, so this ankle setback is mild by comparison.

Jospeh Rosales subbed in midweek, but he was sent off with two yellow cards after an altercation with Douglas Costa at the end of the game. Rosales will be suspended for Sunday’s match.

“It’s a huge blow,” Heath said of Arriaga. “Joseph reacting the way he did has not helped us for this weekend.”

Jacori Hayes is a candidate to step into a two-man midfield with Wil Trapp.

Heath was asked by a reporter if he had a “chat” with Rosales about retaliating to Costa elbowing him in the back of the head. “I don’t think chat is the right word,” Heath responded. “But yes we did; we addressed it.”

BRIEFLY

Amarilla (adductor) did not train Friday and his status appears doubtful for Sunday’s game against RSL, which sit in third place in the Western Conference. … Minnesota (6-8-3) resides in 10th going into the weekend. … Emanuel Reynoso’s two-goal game in win over the Galaxy propelled the Argentine into the MLS team of the week on Friday. He has five goals in all 17 games this season; his next goal will best his total from 2021. … MNUFC2 goalkeeper Fred Emmings was injured in training Thursday and was absent from Friday’s session. It’s unclear what Emmings is dealing with. … Metanire and Niko Hansen (thigh) rehabbed on the side of Friday’s training session.