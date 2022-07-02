News
Mike Lupica: In the end, thin-skinned Kevin Durant wasn’t built for Brooklyn
The NBA has become a league dominated by headlines about whining, entitled stars acting like complete losers, even if they’ve won championships the way Kevin Durant has.
The biggest headlines this week are about Durant, of course, who’s decided he’s unhappy with his current circumstances, and wants to go sit at another table where he thinks the cool kids are.
And then there Kyrie Irving who, if there is any justice, will still be in Brooklyn now that Durant seeks the same greener pastures for which Irving keeps searching, even as he has now opted back into his own deal with the Nets. Send up a flare when Irving, who sabotaged any chance the Nets had to be anything last season because of his refusal to get vaccinated, wins another title.
Why did he refuse? Because Irving thinks he knows more than the doctors, something that is no real surprise, since he thinks he knows more than everybody about pretty much everything. It is hard to think of the last player in the pros to have less awareness about where he falls into the whole grand scheme of things. He keeps talking about media people making millions off his name. Name one.
Do all the stars of the NBA act like spoiled brats? Of course not. There is still Steph Curry, who has somehow managed to win four titles playing for one team the way Kobe won five with the Lakers and the way Michael Jordan won six with the Bulls. Did Michael play out his career with the Bulls? No, he did not. But he wasn’t chasing more rings or more titles when he came out of retirement with the Wizards. He was just chasing ball. And maybe wanted to prove that he could still drop 20 a game on the young guys, which is exactly what he averaged, on the nose, in the season when he turned 40.
LeBron James, the greatest player since Michael, at least has produced titles with his carpetbagging, in Miami and then back to Cleveland and then with the Lakers. It never happened for Charles Barkley when he went to Houston at the end of his career. Didn’t happen for James Harden in Houston. Then when he couldn’t find a super-team there he went looking for one in Brooklyn, before he didn’t like it in Brooklyn and is in Philadelphia, at least for now.
And Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were going to be part of a superteam in Los Angeles, before Leonard got hurt. And now John Wall is on his way to the Clips, and send up another flare if the Clippers ever sniff the NBA Finals.
You know who never would have done this, even if carpetbagging, and the AAU-ization of the NBA had been in vogue back in his day? Michael never would have done it even if the rules about free agency were different when he was in his prime. It is why none of the current batch of vagabond All-Stars ultimately belong in the same conversation with him. Or with Kobe. The only heir to either one of them is Steph Curry, who I hope does get to Kobe’s five, and even Michael’s six.
Here is something Michael said once:
“There’s no way I would have called up Larry and called up Magic and said, ‘Hey, let’s get together and play on one team.’ But things are different. I can’t say that’s a bad thing, that’s the opportunity kids have today. In all honesty, I was trying to beat those guys. … If you look at the Dream Team, they were on my team and it wasn’t too much of a competitive thing. I’m a competitive guy and I like to play against competitive players and see what happens from there.”
This has become a league that is ridiculous with money, a league where Bradley Beal — maybe you’ve ever actually watched him play, maybe not — can command a $250 million contract with the Wizards and where Irving, whom the Nets don’t even want, can exercise an option and put the Nets on the books for $36.5 million. And who wouldn’t want to pay Dr. Irving that, after he was such a team guy in 2021-22?
So once again, and even after a terrific Finals between Steph’s guys and the Celtics, the NBA makes news because another superstar, Durant, wants to leave the Nets the way he left the Warriors to come to play with Irving, and wasn’t that a sparking business decision? This is in the context of the NBA being treated like the hottest sports commodity in the world.
Only it’s not.
We hear all the time about how nobody watches or cares about baseball anymore, how kids are swept away by the bold-face names of the NBA. The last World Series, between the Braves and Astros, averaged 11.5 million viewers. The Warriors-Celtics Finals? They averaged 12.4 million. Hardly, well, hardly a slam dunk for hoops.
Now we’re just supposed to hope Kevin Durant, who might be the most thin-skinned star in any sport the way he gets hysterical every time somebody hurts his feelings on social media, can find happiness somewhere besides Brooklyn, N.Y. Is he a great player? He is one of the greatest of all time. But because you are what your record says you are, as the man once said, the only two titles he’s won were won when he went to the Warriors for easy rings. Was he MVP of the Finals there? He sure was. Were the Warriors his team? They were not. Steph won before Durant got to the Bay Area and now he’s won again with Durant long gone from the Bay Area.
Irving made a big shot for the Cavs once when he was with LeBron in Cleveland. Another guy riding somebody else’s bus. He left Cleveland and left LeBron but now, poor thing, he apparently misses The King and wants to go play with him in Los Angeles. A nation waits to see where another big baby like Irving finally ends up.
LeBron started it. But again: He did deliver titles to three different cities. Now the poster guys for wanting what they want when they want it — at $40 million a year and more — are Durant and Irving and Harden.
These players say it’s all about winning and really do act like losers. Durant is just the latest, certainly not the last. He must think he can blame somebody else for his decision to go to Brooklyn and bring Irving along with him. Not just bring Irving with him. But trust him to be a good teammate.
Harden’s on his fourth team. Irving seems to be looking for a fourth. Durant is on his way out of Brooklyn, looking for his fourth team now. And, of course, true happiness. Big star, Kevin Durant. Big baby. Not made for the big city in the end.
NFL NEEDS TO SIT DESHAUN FOR SEASON, UNVAXXED SOX COULD SINK BOSTON & DON’T FORGET ABOUT MARTINA …
Unless you think all 26 women are lying — or 260, or whatever the number is — then there is no way Deshaun Watson plays a down of football this season for the Cleveland Browns.
Watson better be hoping that you can get the Sunday Ticket on Weinstein Island.
Nothing gets my blood racing more than a traditional Big 10 matchup in November between USC and UCLA.
Trevor May turned out to be such a huge loss in the Mets’ bullpen.
My pal Barry Stanton says that in the end, the most memorable moment of Durant’s stay in Brooklyn came because a sneaker was a size too big one night in the Eastern Conference semis against the Bucks.
The Blue Jays missed the postseason by one game last season and if that happens to the Red Sox this time, they might remember a couple of games they lost this week in Toronto because they didn’t have the unvaxxed Jarren Duran or their unvaxxed closer Tanner Houck with them.
Two more graduates of the Kyrie Irving School of Medicine.
Now the organizers of golf’s Blood Money Tour want to make it a team sport.
Right.
Like Battle of the Network Stars was a team sport in the old days.
How long does Aaron Boone keep running Joey Gallo out there?
By the way?
Clay Holmes and Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are three of the best deals Brian Cashman has made in a long time.
You know this already, but the Red Sox won 20 games in June and lost ground on the Yankees.
We are at the middle weekend of Wimbledon, and Rafa Nadal is still alive for the calendar Grand Slam and Novak Djokovic is trying to win his seventh Wimbledon singles and get to 21 majors.
And depending on which way you root, you think one of them will eventually be called the GOAT in men’s tennis, unless you think it’s still Roger Federer, no matter how many Nadal and Djokovic end up winning.
But when we are talking about GOATS, men or women, the name Martina Navratilova doesn’t come up nearly often enough.
All she did in her career was win 18 major singles titles, at the same time Chris Evert was doing the same.
As great as Serena is, she never had an opponent as formidable as Chris.
On top of that, Martina won 31 major doubles titles, and 10 more mixed.
That is 59 in all.
She won her last major in mixed, at the U.S. Open, a month before she turned 50.
So try telling her somebody else was the greatest tennis player of them all.
Hugh Jackman can play Wolverine, and Prof. Harold Hill in “The Music Man” and P.T. Barnum in “The Greatest Showman,” and in the process makes you wonder if there’s a more talented performer alive than he is.
Cassidy Hutchinson: Great American.
That’s a spoiler alert for all the right-wing mutts and nuts trying to tear her down.
Or her testimony.
When can Arch Manning come play for the Big Blue?
()
News
Chris Perkins: I need to be educated, or re-educated, on brain injuries, and I’m probably not alone
I’m one of the people that needs to be educated, or re-educated, about concussions, brain injury and head trauma. I admit it.
I would have played Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday at Cincinnati.
I wouldn’t have played him in the third quarter of the Buffalo game, not after the way he wobbled around after hitting his head on the ground late in the second quarter after a hit by linebacker Matt Milano. I was surprised Tagovailoa re-entered the game so quickly.
But if the doctor cleared him, and he showed me he was “good,” I’d have played him in the fourth quarter of the Bills game.
That’s where I’m at with things. Honestly.
I’m a caveman when it comes to concussions and brain injuries. I’d have probably played Tagovailoa against the Bills and Bengals.
I need to change my thinking.
More importantly, apparently the NFL, the players union, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants and many others in the football world need to change their thinking.
Changes are coming, according to a joint statement by the NFL and the players union.
As the Dolphins (3-1) prepare to visit the New York Jets (2-2) this week under the guidance of backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, perhaps we’ll learn what those changes entail and how quickly they’ll be enacted.
This should be the starting point: The independent neurotrauma doctors should have the final decision on whether a player returns to a game or whether he suits up at all. Period.
It shouldn’t be the team doctor who makes the final decision, as policy now states.
Many teams have orthopedists, not neurologists, as their team doctor.
Giving an orthopedist final say on a brain injury makes as much sense as giving a neurologist final say on a knee injury.
Tagovailoa shouldn’t have played against Buffalo.
Tagovailoa, I’m told, informed doctors it was his back, not his head, that was the problem.
Regardless, the independent doctor, or UNC, should have ruled him out.
I know that now.
The UNC who cleared Tagovailoa, by the way, was subsequently fired. A source said a “number of mistakes” were made in the process allowing Tagovailoa back in the Buffalo game.
It’s questionable whether Tagovailoa should have played Thursday at Cincinnati. Most likely he shouldn’t have been on the field.
Again, I need re-education. I’m probably not alone.
From what I observed of Tagovailoa from afar Monday (I only saw him briefly in the locker room and saw video of his media session), he looked cogent.
From what I observed of Tagovailoa from afar Thursday against the Bengals, before he exited the game in the second quarter with a head and neck injury on a sack by Josh Tupou, he looked cogent.
Further, if I was the Dolphins head coach, and I’d observed Tagovailoa all week, and I wanted to give my team the best chance of winning, which means not having a foggy-headed quarterback, I’d have started Tagovailoa.
As things stand now, Bridgewater is the Dolphins’ starter for the foreseeable future.
I believe coach Mike McDaniel has Tagovailoa’s best interest at heart.
It appeared to many people, myself included, Tagovailoa simply “had his bell rung” against Buffalo.
You shake it off, clear your head and you’re good to go.
Football needs to work on its messaging.
Football needs something along the lines of, “If you have your bell rung, you might have brain damage.”
Numerous football injuries send up the multi-week absence warning flare — the high ankle sprain, a calf injury, a bone bruise, etc. — but “having your bell rung” isn’t on that list.
Football needs to take brain injuries more seriously.
I need to take brain injuries more seriously.
How does such an attitude change manifest itself in Tagovailoa and his treatment/recovery?
That’s the big question.
Let’s just say if this attitude change is real, Tagovailoa should be sidelined at least two games and possibly as long as four games.
You wouldn’t allow a player to return one week after being diagnosed with a pulled hamstring even if he swore he could play. Returning too soon enhances his risk for further injury and decreases his chances for full recovery.
A brain injury needs to be regarded in the same fashion.
Perhaps now, it will.
()
News
Hyde10: Bridgewater would be obvious Dolphins starter, Skylar fans; Patriots at bottom of AFC East — 10 thoughts on NFL weekend
Let’s end this nonsense about whether Teddy Bridgewater or Skylar Thompson would start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins before it gets out of hand from a certain segment of fans.
If Tua Tagovailoa is out with his concussion issues, Bridgewater starts in the easiest decision of coach Mike McDaniel’s week.
It’s a non-starter as a starting issue. Bridgewater has played in 75 games, the majority as a starter, with a 90.4 quarterback rating. Thompson hasn’t played an NFL snap.
A year ago, Bridgewater ranked 12th in the league with a 94.9 rating in Denver.
A year ago, Thompson was at Kansas State on his way to being a seventh-round pick.
This is a road game, too, in the Meadowlands against the New York Jets. Another factor.
Enough said?
Bridgewater didn’t get an offer to start this year, but no team has a better insurance policy at quarterback. Now the Dolphins probably have to use that policy. Bridgewater completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards a touchdown and a costly interception to end the Dolphins’ chances in Cincinnati last Thursday. With a week’s work in practice as the starter, there’s no reason he doesn’t offer the best option.
Thompson looked good in preseason. He could come in and pull a Bailey Zappe, if needed. But this segment of fans pushing for him to start are overthinking this situation.
2. The Dolphins open as 3-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday. If you saw the Jets’ 24-20 win against Pittsburgh, you saw why. You also understand with the Jets and Pittsburgh as two of the next three opponents how the schedule lightens up. Throw in Minnesota at home and Detroit and Chicago and this is as light a stretch as the first month was heavy.
3. The one concern with the Jets is they’re somehow 2-2 and showed some late-game magic in both wins. Down two touchdowns with two minutes to go against Cleveland, they won. Down 10 points in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh, they won. Their late-game recoveries rival the Dolphins wins against Baltimore and Buffalo. Zach Wilson, too, went 5-for-5 on the Jets’ winning drive in his first start of the year.
4. We’re nearly to the quarter-pole of the NFL season, meaning it’s too early for the playoff spots to mean anything, but it’s not too early to look anyhow. The shocker is the AFC has three teams with winning records: Miami, Kansas City and Buffalo. They’re all 3-1. Eight teams are 2-2. Again, there’s a lot to sort out with 12 games to go. But here’s the playoff seeding today:
1. Dolphins 3-1. A great first month, aside from Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries.
2. Kansas City 3-1. Patrick Mahomes just put up 41 points on the NFL’s previously best defense in Tampa Bay — the most Tampa Bay gave up in three seasons.
3. Jacksonville 2-2. They’re for real. Doug Pedersen is showing the problem was Urban Meyer.
4. Cleveland 2-2. Ugly loss to Atlanta on Sunday.
5. Buffalo 2-2. They’re the best team in the league.
6. Cincinnati 2-2. After an 0-2 start, they’re looking like last year’s team.
7. Tennessee 2-2. In his 11th year, Ryan Tannehill has five TDs, three interceptions and a 93.8 rating.
5. Quote of the week from NBC’s Rodney Harrison, who estimates he had at least 20 concussions in his career, regarding the Tagovailoa situation: “I would get hit, the entire stadium is spinning around, and I would go back into the game. It’s not worth it. And I would implore these young men: Don’t go back on that football field if you get hurt, because I don’t want them to have to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions. Whether it’s depression, anxiety, paranoia, broken relationships, not being able to communicate with your spouse and things like that, it’s a lot. CTE takes you to a dark place, and I want these players to know, it’s not worth it. Please take care of yourself. Don’t depend on the NFL. Don’t depend on anybody. If something’s wrong with your head, report it.” That, folks, is why such a big deal is made about Tagovailoa’s head trauma.
6. New England is at the bottom of the AFC East and looking at starting their third-string quarterback, Zappe. But don’t go to a full sleep on them. The Patriots played their best game of the year Sunday in losing at Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers vs. Bailey Zappe? Green Bay needed overtime to win 30-27. Zappe took over for Brian Hoyer, who left the game after getting a kick to the head and going into concussion protocol. Starter Mac Jones is out a while with an ankle injury. Belichick has gone from chasing Don Shula’s win record with Tom Brady to chasing him with Zappe, a rookie out of Western Kentucky. Zappe was fine for a third-string rookie coming off the bench, too, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
7. Has Raheem Mostert shown he’s the Dolphins primary back? He has 39 carries for 147 yards, a 3.8-yard average. Edmonds has 28 carries for 85 yards, a 3.0-yard average? Mostert also has seven first downs to Edmonds’ three. Receiving? Mostert has eight catches for 58 yards (8.5-yard average) and Edmonds nine for 56 (9.3-yard average).
8. It looked dumb on first glance, and it could have all sorts of AFC East and playoff implications come December. But I’m with Baltimore coach John Harbaugh going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with four minutes left in a tie game against Buffalo. Put yourself in his headset. Buffalo has scored four of its previous five possessions. Harbaugh has a chance to go up a touchdown or make Buffalo take over at its 2-yard line. It couldn’t have turned out much worse. Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the end zone to give Buffalo the ball at the 20-yard line. Buffalo’s Josh Allen then did exactly what Harbaugh feared: His offense drove the ball 77 yards downfield, stopping only to run out the clock so the 21-yard field goal wins it. Harbaugh caught a lot of grief. And no one would have said anything if he’d kicked the field goal and Buffalo turned that 77-yard field goal drive into an 80-yard touchdown drive as it easily could have. But he made the odd-looking right decision that didn’t work out.
9. Stat of Week 4: Baltimore is the second team in NFL history to lead games (plural) by at least 17 points in their first four games of a season and lose, according to Elias Sports. Sunday it was against Buffalo. The first one was when the Dolphins came from 21 points down in the fourth quarter. The other team to descend to that was Minnesota in 2011. Does Jackson put out this tweet to Buffalo that he did to the Dolphins?
10. It’s odd to see stern, old-school Belichick with a man-crush on Aaron Rodgers. The coach who keeps to himself talked for a long time with Rodgers before and after Sunday’s game. Then came his assessment of the loss: “In the end, Rodgers was just too good. He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those and he was just too smart, too good, too accurate. In the end he got us.”
()
News
DeSantis used a former spy to recruit Venezuelan asylum seekers in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard
A former spy with the US Army Counterintelligence Unit has been revealed as the person behind the plot to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard.
Perla Huerta served as a doctor in Iraq and Afghanistan and has been identified as the woman who carried out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan.
Several migrants told The New York Times that it was Huerta, 43, who approached them in San Antonio and offered to board a plane to the affluent area of Martha’s Vineyard.
The state of Florida, under DeSantis, paid for two migrant flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September.
DeSantis is the latest GOP governor, frustrated with the federal government’s response to policing the southern border, to ferry migrants to Democratic towns.
He defended the move as a way to make immigration a “priority issue” ahead of midterm elections in November.
Critics questioned the legality, and his Democratic gubernatorial opponent said it represented a new low level of insight. Lawyers for the migrants have called for a criminal investigation into DeSantis, accusing him of “falsely promising them jobs and immigration assistance.”
He is accused of “preying” on migrants, with DeSantis claiming the migrants knew where they were going after signing waivers.
Online records show Huerta is based in Tampa, Florida. According to the Times, she was sent to Texas in order to convince migrants to head north.
The State of Florida, under Governor Ron DeSantis, paid for two migrant flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in September
Several migrants told The New York Times that it was former spy Perla Huerta, 43, who approached them in San Antonio and convinced them to board planes for Martha’s Vineyard.
Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar (pictured) of Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, is leading the investigation into how the migrants were rounded up and sent to Martha’s Vineyard
These records show that Huerta has relatives who live in San Antonio. She is a divorced mother and lived for a time in Niceville, Florida.
A previous report by New York Magazine described Perla as wearing “cowboy boots” and having “highlights in her hair”. She is also described as speaking both Spanish and English.
The plane that flew the Venezuelan asylum seekers to Massachusetts was provided by charter company Vertol Systems, which has ties to DeSantis, the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The state paid the company more than $1.56 million for the flights.
Vertol typically trains pilots for the military, but he is well known to Larry Keefe, the DeSantis public safety czar in charge of the governor’s anti-immigration programs, because he represented them in a dozen lawsuits before working for the state.
Vertol was also once represented by another DeSantis ally — Congressman Matt Gaetz, according to court records reviewed by The Times.
DeSantis previously flew 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on the same plane last week, sparking an escalation in the war on immigration
When speaking to Migrants, the former spy was only called “Perla”.
Huerta’s activities, as well as the operation as a whole, are under investigation by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas.
In September, Sheriff Javier Salazar told the media: “We understand that a Venezuelan migrant received what we call a ‘bird dog fee’ for recruiting approximately 50 migrants in the area around a center of migrant resources in San Pedro here in San Antonio.’
This Venezuelan migrant confirmed having worked with Huerta, reports the Times.
Several migrants allegedly took photos of Huerta as she recruited them in Texas. This is according to Rachel Self, a lawyer representing migrants.
Self said those photos helped identify Huerta, using them to match with other online photos of the veteran.
As of this writing, Huerta’s social media pages have been taken down.
The sheriff went on to say that the migrants had been promised work and the “solution to many of their problems”.
Last September, The Washington Post reported that a “smiling blonde-haired woman wearing a cowboy hat” named Perla approached migrants in San Antonio and promised she could help them.
At that time, the Post said Huerta was driving a rental SUV and was able to promise migrants, many of whom were sleeping rough, food, jobs and transportation.
The article says several migrants took photos of Huerta as she recruited them in Texas. This is according to Rachel Self, a lawyer representing migrants
In San Antonio, Perla Huerta drove a rental SUV and was able to promise migrants, many of whom were sleeping rough, food, jobs and transportation.
The San Antonio report said in September that the League of United Latin American Citizens was offering $5,000 for information on Huerta.
According to the outlet, a 34-year-old Venezuelan migrant said Huerta had promised to help him get to a “sanctuary state”.
In addition to jobs, the migrants said a 7-year-old girl was promised a place in school, while others were promised English lessons and a lawyer.
After a migrant who arrived at Martha’s Vineyard texted Huerta asking why they had been sent there, when the help they had been promised was not available, she replied, “I am Sorry for the confusion. I saw that they sent you doctors and lawyers.
He also told the report that Huerta was regularly accompanied by a Venezuelan migrant whom he did not know.
The report later named this man Emmanuel. He told the website: “Perla informed me that in these sanctuary states, the state has the benefits of helping migrants. I just mediated because I like helping people.
Emmanuel said Perla had no role in organizing the flights and was simply responsible for filling the planes.
A woman named “Perla” was also named in a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts on September 20.
At the time the lawsuit was filed, Huerta was only known by her first name.
The September plot was undertaken by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis without the knowledge of his Lone Star State counterpart, the Times said in its report.
Abbott, another Republican, hasn’t publicly criticized DeSantis’ actions — which usurped his own efforts to move migrants to northern states — but his office was reportedly told what the Florida governor was doing.
Texas, for its part, has bussed thousands of migrants who have crossed from Mexico to New York, Washington DC and Chicago in recent months.
Florida has allocated $12 million to transport unauthorized migrants out of its own state. DeSantis’ decision to cross state lines to pick up migrants calls into question the legality of his use of state funds to do so.
Jason Pizzo, a Democratic senator from Florida representing Miami, has filed a lawsuit against the governor alleging he violated state law because the budget the funds were drawn from says they must be used for “the transportation of unauthorized aliens of this state in accordance with federal law.” right.’
Florida has allocated $12 million to transport unauthorized migrants out of its own state. DeSantis’ decision to cross state lines to pick up migrants calls into question the legality of his use of state funds to do so
dailymail us
News
Hyde10: Bridgewater would be obvious Dolphins starter, Skyler fans; Patriots at bottom of AFC East — 10 thoughts on NFL weekend
Let’s end this nonsense about whether Teddy Bridgewater or Skyler Thompson would start at quarterback for the Miami Dolphins before it gets out of hand from a certain segment of fans.
If Tua Tagovailoa is out with his concussion issues, Bridgewater starts in the easiest decision of coach Mike McDaniel’s week.
It’s a non-starter as a starting issue. Bridgewater has played in 75 games, the majority as a starter, with a 90.4 quarterback rating. Thompson hasn’t played an NFL snap.
A year ago, Bridgewater ranked 12th in the league with a 94.9 rating in Denver.
A year ago, Thompson was at Kansas State on his way to being a seventh-round pick.
This is a road game, too, in the Meadowlands against the New York Jets. Another factor.
Enough said?
Bridgewater didn’t get an offer to start this year, but no team has a better insurance policy at quarterback. Now the Dolphins probably have to use that policy. Bridgewater completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards a touchdown and a costly interception to end the Dolphins’ chances in Cincinnati last Thursday. With a week’s work in practice as the starter, there’s no reason he doesn’t offer the best option.
Thompson looked good in preseason. He could come in and pull a Bailey Zappe, if needed. But this segment of fans pushing for him to start are overthinking this situation.
2. The Dolphins open as 3-point favorites against the New York Jets on Sunday. If you saw the Jets’ 24-20 win against Pittsburgh, you saw why. You also understand with the Jets and Pittsburgh as two of the next three opponents how the schedule lightens up. Throw in Minnesota at home and Detroit and Chicago and this is as light a stretch as the first month was heavy.
3. The one concern with the Jets is they’re somehow 2-2 and showed some late-game magic in both wins. Down two touchdowns with two minutes to go against Cleveland, they won. Down 10 points in the fourth quarter at Pittsburgh, they won. Their late-game recoveries rival the Dolphins wins against Baltimore and Buffalo. Zach Wilson, too, went 5-for-5 on the Jets’ winning drive in his first start of the year.
4. We’re nearly to the quarter-pole of the NFL season, meaning it’s too early for the playoff spots to mean anything, but it’s not too early to look anyhow. The shocker is the AFC has three teams with winning records: Miami, Kansas City and Buffalo. They’re all 3-1. Eight teams are 2-2. Again, there’s a lot to sort out with 12 games to go. But here’s the playoff seeding today:
1. Dolphins 3-1. A great first month, aside from Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries.
2. Kansas City 3-1. Patrick Mahomes just put up 41 points on the NFL’s previously best defense in Tampa Bay — the most Tampa Bay gave up in three seasons.
3. Jacksonville 2-2. They’re for real. Doug Pedersen is showing the problem was Urban Meyer.
4. Cleveland 2-2. Ugly loss to Atlanta on Sunday.
5. Buffalo 2-2. They’re the best team in the league.
6. Cincinnati 2-2. After an 0-2 start, they’re looking like last year’s team.
7. Tennessee 2-2. In his 11th year, Ryan Tannehill has five TDs, three interceptions and a 93.8 rating.
5. Quote of the week from NBC’s Rodney Harrison, who estimates he had at least 20 concussions in his career, regarding the Tagovailoa situation: “I would get hit, the entire stadium is spinning around, and I would go back into the game. It’s not worth it. And I would implore these young men: Don’t go back on that football field if you get hurt, because I don’t want them to have to feel like me and so many other former players that had to deal with concussions. Whether it’s depression, anxiety, paranoia, broken relationships, not being able to communicate with your spouse and things like that, it’s a lot. CTE takes you to a dark place, and I want these players to know, it’s not worth it. Please take care of yourself. Don’t depend on the NFL. Don’t depend on anybody. If something’s wrong with your head, report it.” That, folks, is why such a big deal is made about Tagovailoa’s head trauma.
6. New England is at the bottom of the AFC East and looking at starting their third-string quarterback, Zappe. But don’t go to a full sleep on them. The Patriots played their best game of the year Sunday in losing at Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers vs. Bailey Zappe? Green Bay needed overtime to win 30-27. Zappe took over for Brian Hoyer, who left the game after getting a kick to the head and going into concussion protocol. Starter Mac Jones is out a while with an ankle injury. Belichick has gone from chasing Don Shula’s win record with Tom Brady to chasing him with Zappe, a rookie out of Western Kentucky. Zappe was fine for a third-string rookie coming off the bench, too, completing 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.
7. Has Raheem Mostert shown he’s the Dolphins primary back? He has 39 carries for 147 yards, a 3.8-yard average. Edmonds has 28 carries for 85 yards, a 3.0-yard average? Mostert also has seven first downs to Edmonds’ three. Receiving? Mostert has eight catches for 58 yards (8.5-yard average) and Edmonds nine for 56 (9.3-yard average).
8. It looked dumb on first glance, and it could have all sorts of AFC East and playoff implications come December. But I’m with Baltimore coach John Harbaugh going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2 with four minutes left in a tie game against Buffalo. Put yourself in his headset. Buffalo has scored four of its previous five possessions. Harbaugh has a chance to go up a touchdown or make Buffalo take over at its 2-yard line. It couldn’t have turned out much worse. Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the end zone to give Buffalo the ball at the 20-yard line. Buffalo’s Josh Allen then did exactly what Harbaugh feared: His offense drove the ball 77 yards downfield, stopping only to run out the clock so the 21-yard field goal wins it. Harbaugh caught a lot of grief. And no one would have said anything if he’d kicked the field goal and Buffalo turned that 77-yard field goal drive into an 80-yard touchdown drive as it easily could have. But he made the odd-looking right decision that didn’t work out.
9. Stat of Week 4: Baltimore is the second team in NFL history to lead games (plural) by at least 17 points in their first four games of a season and lose, according to Elias Sports. Sunday it was against Buffalo. The first one was when the Dolphins came from 21 points down in the fourth quarter. The other team to descend to that was Minnesota in 2011. Does Jackson put out this tweet to Buffalo that he did to the Dolphins?
10. It’s odd to see stern, old-school Belichick with a man-crush on Aaron Rodgers. The coach who keeps to himself talked for a long time with Rodgers before and after Sunday’s game. Then came his assessment of the loss: “In the end, Rodgers was just too good. He made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those and he was just too smart, too good, too accurate. In the end he got us.”
()
News
Start of something big? Heat preseason could be laboratory for Erik Spoelstra upsized lineups
This could have been the moment for experimentation and perhaps the start of something big, with the Minnesota Timberwolves arriving to FTX Arena on Tuesday night for the Miami Heat’s exhibition opener.
There arguably is no better opponent in today’s NBA to test the possibilities and feasibility of going with dual big men than against what the Timberwolves will offer this season with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Such direct evaluations, however, will have to wait, with Towns recovering from a non-COVID illness that kept him out of training camp.
With the Heat in the offseason bringing back veteran big man Dewayne Dedmon at twice last season’s salary, even with Bam Adebayo and Omer Yurtseven already in place, the Heat are positioned to roll out something along the line of dual centers, particularly without a true power forward on the roster.
“Playing with two bigs is something that definitely is in our wheelhouse,” coach Erik Spoelstra told the Sun Sentinel during training camp.
Which also has been the case since Adebayo was selected No. 14 out of Kentucky in 2017.
Which also is something that mostly simply has not happened with Adebayo.
Last season, Spoelstra utilized dual big men for a total of 33 minutes, not at all in the playoffs.
It is a pattern that began upon Adebayo’s arrival, when he played just 52 minutes alongside Hassan Whiteside during the 2017-18 regular season, none during the Heat’s five-game playoff run that postseason.
“I don’t know how we’ll address that during the regular season,” Spoelstra said, “but in training camp we do have to look at all of our different variants of our lineups. That’s what training camp is for, that’s what preseason is for.”
The Heat’s five-game preseason schedule well could go a long way toward determining whether there will be a next big thing for Spoelstra.
The constant in Spoelstra’s big lineups has been the presence of at least one 3-point-shooting big man.
For example, before Kelly Olynyk was dealt to the Houston Rockets at the March 2021 NBA trading deadline, he played 37 games and 630 minutes that season alongside Adebayo.
The season before, Adebayo played 1,365 combined minutes alongside either Olynyk or Meyers Leonard, another outside-shooting big man.
And in 2018-19, Adebayo played 1,038 minutes alongside Olynyk.
Ultimately, it could come down to whether any of the Heat’s big men can create the type of 3-point spacing provided by last season’s starting power forward P.J. Tucker, who left for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
Yurtseven said he spent the offseason making at least 300 3-pointers a day, shooting them, he said, at an 80-percent clip.
Adebayo said he, too, converted that many 3-pointers during his workout days, “at about 70 percent.”
For his part, Dedmon shot a career-best .404 on 3-pointers last season on limited attempts with the Heat, after averaging more than one 3-point conversion a game during a two-season stint with the Atlanta Hawks.
“You saw me in Atlanta? I had two years where they had to respect the three,” Dedmon said. “I didn’t go away from it. I wasn’t getting the same opportunities. Came here, just tried to work my way into figuring out the offense before I started doing other things.
“Last year I saw my opportunities. I took ‘em when I could. That’s what I did this summer. I worked on consistency, making sure it falls more often.”
The issue with Adebayo is that if he becomes the floor-spacing big man, it would further take him away from the rim, in light of all the switching he does to the perimeter on defense.
“The way the game is going, you’re going to have to start shooting more threes,” Adebayo said. “It makes it more dynamic for your offense. I feel like big dudes need to shoot threes.”
So Adebayo & Yurtseven? Adebayo & Dedmon? Dedmon & Yurtseven?
“Spo’s a smart man,” Dedmon said. “Whatever he sees fit, he’s going to do. I love to play with Bam, but we’ll see what happens.”
Miami Heat dual-center usage
2021-22 regular season
Adebayo-Yurtseven, 3 games, 18 minutes.
Adebayo-Dedmon, 5 games, 14 minutes.
Dedmon-Yurtseven, 1 game, less than 1 minute total
2022 playoffs
Adebayo-Dedmon, no time together
Adebayo-Yurtseven, no time together
Dedmon-Yurtseven, no time together
2020-21 regular season
Adebayo-Olynyk, 37 games, 630 minutes
Adebayo-Leonard, 2 games, 16 minutes
Adebayo-Achiuwa, 6 games, 7 minutes
Adebayo-Dedmon, 1 game, less than 1 minute total
2021 playoffs
Adebayo-Dedmon, one game, eight minutes
2019-20 regular season
Adebayo-Leonard, 49 games, 781 minutes
Adebayo-Olynyk, 58 games, 584 minutes
Leonard-Olynyk, 3 games, four minutes.
2020 playoffs
Adebayo-Olynyk, nine games, 39 minutes
Adebayo-Leonard, no time together
Leonard-Olynyk, no time together
2018-19 regular season
Adebayo-Olynyk, 75 games, 1,038 minutes
Olynyk-Whiteside, 50 games, 458 minutes
Adebayo-Whiteside, 12 games, 14 minutes
2017-18 regular season
Adebayo-Olynyk, 39 games, 477 minutes
Olynyk-Whiteside, 21 games, 186 minutes
Adebayo-Whiteside, 11 games, 52 minutes
2018 playoffs
Adebayo-Olynyk, 5 games, 52 minutes
Olynyk-Whiteside, 4 games, 12 minutes
Adebayo-Whiteside, no time together
()
News
Putin’s troubles deepen as Ukraine break through in Kherson
Ukrainian forces appeared to make further significant gains on Monday, pressuring Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Kremlin faced growing domestic unease over the state of its beleaguered army and chaotic efforts to bolster it.
Troops from Kyiv were advancing in the east and south of the country, threatening another major breakthrough and forcing Putin’s soldiers to withdraw from territory he claimed to have annexed in a grand ceremony last week.
Moscow has matched its annexation demands with a call for reservists and new nuclear threats, a sweeping move that not only threatened to escalate its standoff with Ukraine’s Western allies, but also expose its domestic vulnerabilities. .
Russian lawmakers on Monday ratified the illegal annexation of four partially occupied Ukrainian regions: Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. But while the Kremlin said it had yet to determine where the borders of its newly claimed lands would be drawn, areas under its control were being pushed back quickly.
Advances in Kherson
Moscow said its troops abandoned Lyman over the weekend to avoid encirclement, with Western officials and observers hailing Ukraine’s recapture of the town in the eastern Donetsk region as an important development that could open up the way to further progress.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said his army had taken over two settlements in the southern Kherson region. “The successes of our soldiers are not limited to Lyman,” he said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday.
It was the first official sign of significant Ukrainian gains in the south, where Russia concentrated the majority of its forces to repel a much-vaunted counteroffensive – opening up to a surprise push in the northeast that toppled the course of the war.
After weeks of slow progress and relentless artillery fire in the south, Ukraine appeared to be making progress there as well.
“Superior enemy tank units managed to penetrate the depth of our defense,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in an update on Telegram.
“The information is tense, let’s put it that way, because, yes, there have indeed been breakthroughs,” Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed leader in occupied Kherson, told Russian state television. , according to Reuters.
“There is a settlement called Dudchany, just along the Dnieper River, and right there in that area there was a (Ukrainian) breakthrough,” he said. This would represent a major advance of about 20 miles, threatening thousands of Russian troops on the west bank of the river.
domestic malaise
Ukraine’s successes despite Russia’s proclaimed annexation have added to mounting pressure on Putin, with voices generally supporting the Kremlin criticizing Russia’s performance in the war.
“The Russian defeat in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman, combined with the Kremlin’s inability to carry out effective and fair partial mobilization, fundamentally changes the Russian information space,” said the Institute for the Study of war in its latest update.
Discussion of the conflict “has strayed considerably from the preferred narratives of the Kremlin and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) that things are generally under control”, the US-based military think tank added.
Russian nationalist military bloggers have turned to criticism of the war’s direction in recent days, with many reporting on the latest setbacks on the battlefield.
“When so many Russian channels sound the alarm, it usually means they’re in trouble,” Rob Lee, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, a think tank, said on Twitter.
The country’s state media also reflected the increasingly pessimistic tone.
Dmitry Sablin, a senior lawmaker, told state television on Sunday that Russian forces needed to “stop and regroup” and were facing all kinds of shortages.
Putin sought to bolster his struggling forces by calling up hundreds of thousands of troops, a partial mobilization that was marked by chaotic conscription efforts and an exodus of many people fleeing conscription.
About half of enlisted soldiers in a region of Russia’s Far East have been sent home after being deemed unfit for military service, the local governor said on Monday.
The region’s military commissar was also removed from his post, Khabarovsk Governor Mikahil Degtyarev said in a statement on his Telegram channel.
“The Kremlin’s declaration of partial mobilization exposed the Russian general public to the consequences of the defeat around Kharkiv and then Lyman, shattering the Kremlin’s efforts to portray the war as limited and generally successful,” the Institute for study of war.
Another sign of uncertainty was that it was unclear which lands Russia intended to annex to eastern and southern Ukraine.
“We will continue to consult the people of these border regions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday in response to a question on the subject.
Putin has vowed to use “all available means” to defend the territory he is co-opting, an implied threat of nuclear war to defend his fragile hold on the annexed territory. This grip seemed to loosen more with each new update.
nbcnews
Chris Perkins: I need to be educated, or re-educated, on brain injuries, and I’m probably not alone
Injective (INJ)Price Prediction 2022 — Will INJ Hit $4 Soon?
Hyde10: Bridgewater would be obvious Dolphins starter, Skylar fans; Patriots at bottom of AFC East — 10 thoughts on NFL weekend
DeSantis used a former spy to recruit Venezuelan asylum seekers in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Face Extreme Downturn
Bitcoin in El Salvador – One Year Later
Tokens.com to Speak at the W3BX Investor Summit
Hyde10: Bridgewater would be obvious Dolphins starter, Skyler fans; Patriots at bottom of AFC East — 10 thoughts on NFL weekend
Start of something big? Heat preseason could be laboratory for Erik Spoelstra upsized lineups
Bella Protocol Shows Strength, Can Bulls Break A Key Resistance?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
Food4 weeks ago
Polyclonal Antibodies and Food Crops
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports2 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy