Must have Instagram knowledges – test yourself
Instagram is one of the largest social media platforms of the modern generation. Instagram has become one of the fastest and easiest forms of entertainment. It is very easy to use and view. Because it’s so simple and easy to use, Instagram can also be addictive quickly. Almost everyone we know uses Instagram in their free time. Although this dependency is bad, we can use it to our advantage. Since people use this app so often, Instagram is always active. This is also one of the reasons why the app is perfect for viral advertising. Which is high rated now and rather popular within the celebrities.
All you need is a small starting point and your account will go viral in seconds. Instagram as a platform revolves around engagement and interesting content. A larger number of subscribers to your posts leads to the fact that they appear more often in people’s feeds. There are several ways to achieve the popularity of engagement. You need to make sure that you have developed a strategy for how you will increase the popularity of your post before you launch it. This way you will be able to make sure that your post will be used to the fullest. If you want to know more about this, keep reading the article.
Here are 5 Proven Tips on How to Go Viral on Instagram:
1. Make a schedule
The posting schedule is an important technique to go viral on Instagram. Instagram, like any other app, also has its peak hours.
2. Cooperate
Collaboration is the best way to get more involved in your posts. There are already many successful and well-established accounts on Instagram. If you have a business account and you want to promote products, you can use these influencers to do so.
3. Use analytics
Instagram has a feature called analytics. This feature allows you to check all the data of your subscribers in a systematic and advanced way. This data can help you understand your subscribers much better.
4. Create fashionable and unique content
The audience on Instagram is so active that almost every trend becomes irrelevant after a few days. To keep up with this, you always need to create unique content.
5. Make good quality content
You can’t expect viral success with low quality videos. Instagram is an entertainment platform. People log into this app to relax and watch interesting content.But even this will not make you 100% popular. So you need to use serverses to buy followers on instagram.
Conclusion
So, there were named the main ways of building up followers. It is possible to use the recruitment in the case when you need a pretty picture. In the long term, it does not provide benefits. Mass actions will allow you to get the target audience.
If you already have at least a thousand followers, then it makes sense to use the services of quality scoring services, in which case you can easily decide whether to buy or to scoop real people on instagram.
If you really want, you can buy subscribers on Instagram by the above-listed gray schemes. But it should be done rarely, carefully and with measuring the result. Be sure to work on the quality of the account and promote it using white methods.
They are the ones that, in the long term, will promote the profile and increase sales. But remember the most important thing is that the recruitment of subscribers should only be an auxiliary tool, the most important thing is the quality of your content.
It has to be interesting and original, if you buy instagram followers, otherwise no amount of click-throughs will help. Also take into account Instagram’s limits.
Tips To Improve Your Presence on Social Media
Whether you’re an individual wanting to give their social media accounts a boost or working in digital marketing, you’re definitely connected to social media. Most of you check it daily because you care about the image you present on the platforms, and even procrastinate on the apps from time to time. This is because social media is quite addicting. The ease of finding entertaining content immediately and having it at your disposal anytime is very alluring. And the stats prove it. As of 2022, the average person spends nearly three hours a day on social media. It is an increase of two minutes from the year prior, and while that probably doesn’t seem much at all, it shows that the tendency is towards an increase in time spent on social media. Taking that into account, it’s natural that you’d want to have a strong social media presence. And if you don’t know where to start, we’ve got some tips.
Engage with your online community
As the world becomes more connected, there are changes in our interpersonal relationships. While our parents or grandparents wouldn’t have considered that they have any type of relationship with the people they saw on TV, social media creates a different kind of environment. On social media, you get the feeling that the people you follow are much closer to you and that the barrier separating you is not uncrossable. And because they think of you as a friend. Being open with your followers, responding to their questions and requests and plainly talking to them is the best way to make sure your followers stay happy. Hold Q&As and live sessions and respond to as many questions as possible in real-time. This way, you ensure that your online community feels heard. Unresponsiveness can destroy your engagement, so don’t fall into the trap of ignoring your followers.
Create authentic content
There’s a huge number of social media influencers and brand advertising online out there. You need to adopt strategies to set yourself apart from the rest. And the best way to do that is to rely on your originality. That may sound like a scary prospect. You may be wondering if the content you create won’t be rejected by your target audience or simply ignored. So if you have an idea you think could work that you haven’t really seen done before, go for it. You may just create the newest great trend. People will follow you if you stand out with something. Think about what you’re offering that will make people want to stay by your side. Don’t resort to generic tactics, and definitely don’t do tasteless things like getting involved with NGOs and volunteering for social issues purely for clout. It’s cynical and inappropriate, and when your followers inevitably realize your true intentions, you may not be able to recover from the way it’ll tarnish your image.
Seek ways to gain followers
The most obvious way to gain followers is to keep your existing followers happy. Your followers recommend you to their friends, and this way, you earn new followers. Your community acts as your loyal ambassador in this way. Another way to go about it is to post share-worthy content. When your work is shared with people outside your following, there’s a high chance someone will press that “Follow” button if they like your page. So keep your posts interesting. Both opinions and cute or humorous content are surefire ways to get many shares.
If you want to ensure that your follower count receives the boost you want, consider purchasing some of your likes to lift your popularity. When you buy real Facebook likes, you increase the likelihood that people will look at what you’re posting. Positive feedback lets people know that you have something to say and it’s worth following your page. The high number of likes will manifest as an increase in your follower count and give you a smoother path toward success.
Develop strategies to be found
Growing your own platform depends on how well you can reach new niches. You probably can’t create something that will go viral on the spot (it’s very difficult to anticipate what goes viral anyway), but that doesn’t mean there are no ways to put yourself out there. Use tagging, but make sure it doesn’t look forced. You should only use it when it’s relevant; otherwise, it will rightfully look like you’re fishing for attention. If your content targets a particular demographic, whether young women who love organic tea or young brothers obsessed with video games, encourage your followers to tag the person they think fits the topic. Hashtags are great too. Just like with tagging, use them sparingly. You can add hashtags for what’s trending that day and current events to ensure a maximum number of viewers.
Focus on the trends
If you don’t stay connected to the latest trends, you’ll miss out on a lot. The internet is incredibly fast-paced, and it can be very difficult to monitor all the fresh things that people are going wild over. For some of them, you may not even get the hype. But it’s essential to know them. Even if you don’t actively participate in what’s going on, you should be aware that something is happening there. Knowing the trends also gives you the edge when crafting your content. You can try to tailor the trends to fit your own style so that you can be both trendy and genuine. It can also help you get ahead of the existing trends and create new ones if you see the direction in which popular content is going and can anticipate the next big thing based on that. And remember that, no matter what kind of content you’re creating, there are classic topics that never go out of style. For example, people who follow fashion pages never get tired of seeing shopping haul videos. And those following video game pages can never get enough reviews.
Work with brands
Working with brands will give you the feeling that you’re a social media professional. When considering a brand, examine whether it properly fits your image and message. Are you being in any way inconsistent or contradicting things you’ve stood for or done in the past by associating with said brand? If you have to think about the answer, or you’d answer with a “maybe”, don’t do it. We live in a constantly changing world, but people still like reliability and knowing what to expect from others. Think about whether you’d want to work with a big brand or if you’re more inclined to choose something smaller. And don’t forget that your name becomes connected with it. So choose something that isn’t likely to damage your reputation.
It can seem like building a highly visible social media presence is akin to a chess game. With a bit of practice, you can play like a Grandmaster.
Ecommerce Customer Service: 11 Tips to Do It Ideally on Social Media
Good customer service is essential to increase trust in e-commerce and its authority. But what is the best support channel? In recent years, social media has become! Find out with us how to offer good customer service on social media.
When you have an e-commerce, a very important aspect that should never be underestimated is customer service.
But today most users don’t have the patience to call or email to get the right support.
This is why assistance through social networks is gradually replacing forms considered “obsolete”. Today, social media is therefore one of the most important and strongest tools for providing good customer service.
Studies have highlighted that 80% of consumers use social networks to interact with various brands and brands.
Furthermore, solving your problems on social media is much faster and cheaper than interacting with a call center. It is also a winning solution for businesses as well as for consumers.
But how do provide the right assistance on social networks? How can you best manage your customers’ requests for help or complaints? Let’s find out!
Why is social media important for customer service?
Customer service on social media can be an important asset but also more complex than you think.
In fact, social networks are a space open to the public, and a small mistake, especially in public conversations, can cost the brand the acquisition of new customers and at the same time lead to the creation of a bad online reputation.
At the same time, it turns out to be essential, because if done well it is possible to obtain an ideal service to be able to create a good reputation, increase customer loyalty, and put the brand in a good light.
Those who deal with the assistance service and respond to messages and comments from customers on social networks will find themselves having to manage various negative reactions, will have to manage trolls, and all those negative commentators that can put the brand in difficulty.
Social media is and will also be essential for providing good customer service over the next few years as a large proportion of your customers and potential users already spend their time on these channels.
For this reason, building a strong online presence, and dealing with issues and feedback on your social channels is beneficial.
As comments are often open to the public, they can be exploited to improve brand affinity and build a positive reputation online.
By building a loyal customer base and letting customers know that you are always there for them.
This helps build trust with the audience and win their brand loyalty over a long period.
With this service and the right practices, you can have a more strategic approach to creating customer service by building a positive reputation for your business and e-commerce.
11 tips for providing excellent customer service on social media
As we have pointed out, it is important to provide excellent customer service on social media, but how do you do it best?
Here are 11 tips for an optimal strategy that will help you build effective customer service!
Choosing the right channels for customer service on social media
The first step is to choose the right channels for customer service. Choosing the wrong channels risks wasting resources by providing an ineffective service.
To understand which are the best social channels, you need to monitor the presence of customers and choose the platform on which customers are likely to find themselves mainly.
Generally, Facebook and Instagram are the most important and widely used channels also for customer service, on which you can monitor competitors and see the service channels on which to rely.
Set up brand tracking on social media
Once you have chosen the main channels to support the brand on social networks: you need to set up brand monitoring.
Through the right monitoring on social media, it is possible to have a proactive approach to customer service on the various social platforms.
The best solution is to adopt monitoring tools that allow you to set up streams that help identify posts or content on the brand from users.
In addition, you can set the positive and negative words that you mainly want to find in posts and comments.
Create dedicated assistance channels on social platforms
Dedicated support channels can be created on social media platforms. In this way, you will have the possibility to correctly monitor the requests and comments of users.
Creating a Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram page specifically for customer service helps the support team have a place to track and respond to their inquiries more effectively.
In addition, it helps to review them faster, by satisfying customer requests as soon as possible.
With a specific handle, it is possible to assure clients that there is a professional always ready to deal with their questions and complaints.
Respond appropriately and quickly
The expectations of customers on social media when they receive a response are much higher than what they get on other channels.
Generally, they expect a faster and more effective response and resolution times.
Being quick in response times identifies better customer service and allows you to ensure the user is someone who can take care of their needs.
When the time goes too far, you don’t get answers or offer them to the customer after several days, the automatic response is a negative reaction from customers, negative reviews, and a bad reputation is created around the brand.
One of the best ways to be able to respond quickly and efficiently is to create a dedicated customer service team on social media so that responses will be handled in the best possible way.
Furthermore, it is good that each member of the team has at their disposal an answer form to follow in order to be able to give efficient answers that characterize the brand.
Provide personalized customer service
When assisting on social media, you need to have a tone of voice that can identify the brand.
Furthermore, it is necessary to give answers that are as personalized as possible and that helps the customer to feel the right interest in his problem.
Customer service must be at the heart of the brand’s activities and only if done correctly can you determine a good customer loyalty rate and get the right lifetime value.
This is why we must pay attention to the answers given to customers, choose solutions that are specific, and personalized, and identify the brand and its tone of voice in the best possible way.
To customize customer service you can adopt various techniques such as: using the customer’s name that instills trust in him and providing him with useful advice that can make him understand that you can help them choose the best product or solve their problem.
Take an optimistic and customer-centric approach
Arguing or sparking discussions on social media with customers is never a good idea.
Especially if that is the goal of the haters who have perhaps left a negative comment on purpose. Or, when the customer turns out to be very upset and unreasonable.
In all cases, the social media manager who is in charge of providing public responses to customers cannot indulge in negative comments. Always maintain an optimistic approach, a kind language, and one that leads to the resolution of the problem when possible.
If they are simply trolls or people who say c activities on the brand without wanting to change their mind, it will be enough to close the speech with a polite response and in case of degeneration of the speech eventually block the user.
You need to make sure you end your answers on a note that is always optimistic to show that you are doing your best to solve the problems.
Create an internal system for managing customers on social media
To be able to manage responses to customers in an appropriate way, especially if there are several people on the team who deal with the assistance service, it is necessary to create an internal system for managing customers.
An internal system requires the creation of guidelines and SOPs to always follow when responding to a comment or request for help.
Specific guidelines along with the customer service team templates are needed to always give answers that are consistent and have the same tone of voice.
Also, always answering correctly will have an internal system that will help build a positive online reputation for the brand.
Eliminate social media conversations only when absolutely necessary
Demonstrating that you know how to handle comments, even negative ones, helps the brand build a good reputation for customer service.
Each conversation on social media is open to the public and clearly visible to potential customers and fans of the page. This can certainly be an advantage or a disadvantage in case of heavy criticism against the brand.
But why not delete all the negative comments? Thus leaving only the positive comments towards the brand?
Deleting comments, especially when other users have seen them and maybe even replied, can be a double-edged sword and lead to a negative reputation of the brand that is not able to respond to criticism and cope with customer requests.
So when to delete comments? There are times when, for example, when you leave comments that do not make sense, that are not inherent to the brand, that has been left by trolls who want to scam customers or simply denigrate the brand … these can be deleted without problems.
Respond to any feedback and comments
One of the worst behaviors you can have on social media is not responding to customer comments or feedback.
Fortunately, we can see that many brands almost always respond to all their customers, especially in the last period.
And do you know why they do it? They do this because they know how important it is to respond to positive and even negative comments, and reviews, to instill their trust in the brand and make them perceive the brand in a positive light.
Track metrics to help you improve
Social media metrics and analytics are very important to understand if you are delivering good customer service.
The monitoring and measurement of metrics allow you to constantly improve and understand which are the best answers that can be given to your customers, those that best satisfy their need to obtain an answer, and which consequently lead to better customer loyalty.
The metrics that can be evaluated also concern other parameters such as average response times, number of problems that have been solved, response rate, resolution at the first or subsequent contact, and customer loyalty rate.
You can also use sentiment analysis tools to be able to understand and evaluate how social media users react to responses to their comments and reviews.
Consider using chatbots
Finally, to efficiently manage customer service, you can integrate the use of chatbots with that of the support team.
Chatbots can be used during hours when customer service is closed, such as during the night.
Furthermore, they are useful in case of requests on messenger to answer the most frequently asked questions or to choose the best assistant based on the user’s needs which, for example, could be of a technical nature, or necessary to request a return and so on. Street.
Of course, chatbots should not replace the use of human assistants, but they must serve as additional support in response to the customer’s needs.
Conclusion
In conclusion, you must not underestimate the importance of customer service by also taking advantage of social media to provide more complete and faster assistance that increases the degree of customer loyalty.
If you don’t have a team yet to take care of customer service and respond to comments and posts on social media, you need to start creating the right strategy.
By applying it to the best you can take advantage of these channels: to assist customers, to check for any trolls and negative reviews, and finally to improve your online profile by creating a better reputation for your Geico brand.
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
You must have a public profile
First, you need to prepare your profile. It should be open to all users of the social network. If this is not the case, your page will become available only to subscribers. Other Ins Followers won’t be able to view your photos and videos. You can only get recommended with your content if your profile is public.
How can I do that? Only in Instagram settings. You need to go to the “Privacy” section. Further in the section “Account and privacy” you will find the item – “Closed account”. You need to disable this feature. Only after you carry out this operation, your account will begin to grow. Exactly in the same way as the Reels algorithms will start to work better.
Creating an interesting cover
Both the visual component of your page and the number of interested users depend on this element. It is very important that your cover draws attention. You can choose it from an excerpt from any video or from the available photos in your gallery. If this is the case, you will be more likely to be recommended by Reels. Beautiful and high-quality pictures arouse the greater interest of free Instagram followers.
Use hashtags
The hashtag is usually used as a separate type of search for information on a specific topic. It is best to use low-frequency phrases. The optimal number of hashtags is about 3-5 words under one video. When tagging videos with certain words, make sure that there are about 300,000 publications on the subject. So they work more efficiently, do not get lost in the feed, and are more likely to get into the list of popular ones.
Music selection
When choosing the music for your video, pay attention to popular artists. Trending songs and sounds increase audience engagement. They will provide additional interaction with the content, users will share your video with friends. It is recommended to use separate excerpts from the compositions. They will make your videos stand out. However, it is not yet known whether the policy of the social network pays special attention to this.
Announcement of publications of new videos
Reach will increase if you notify the audience about a new video. What do I need to do? It’s a couple of simple steps:
- First, you need to add a video to your story with a specific caption.
- Second, ask your friends to tag your account or share the video link on their feed or story.
After that, interaction will also increase, and users will follow the link. Higher chance of getting into the top and recommendations.
Pick up effects
This item works in the same way as using trending music for Reels. It is necessary to create videos with popular effects and novelties to improve Reels statistics on Instagram. Unfortunately, there are not many features and effects in the application yet. But such videos definitely gain more views. The main thing is to be aware of all the new products and shoot on time.
There are also other opportunities to attract attention:
- Filters.
- AR masks.
- Slow motion video.
- Effects before / after.
Attracting the target audience
Reels statistics on Instagram grow along with the number of followers. For this, a useful function is available to attract them. The mechanisms are designed so that your profile can be recommended to people who do not follow you yet. To do this, your page must be similar to the interests of these users.
Your content will not be shown to a potential target group if it is simply not interesting. Therefore, it is necessary to shoot non-ordinary entertaining videos that do not carry any useful information. Your videos should be useful or interesting to the subscriber. Recommendation settings also make your video relevant to specific users based on their interests.
Except for preparing nice content to attract followers, there’s also a fast way to attract more target followers fast. Instagram followers app is the best and fast way to help you get the audience. There are many followers apps on the market, find one and use it. It will be very helpful.
Posting time selection
There are established certain days on which it is better to share new material. Those days are Wednesday and Thursday. In the middle of the week, activity usually increases. And on the weekends, when people have a rest, the interaction, on the contrary, subsides. It’s not just like that. There are reasons for this: work schedule, employment, etc.
This is not to say that publication time directly affects Instagram followers hack. But it is clear that on certain days and hours user activity is higher than usual. The priority is to share new content at the time of activity.
These hours are between 15:00 and 18:00. These trends can be traced not the first year in the open spaces of social networks. But for a better understanding of this mechanism, you need to study the target audience. It is necessary to identify the time of its active interaction with the page. Maybe she has her own characteristics.
Unique content
Instagram algorithms are tuned only to interesting and unique content. The application policy decided to ignore reuploaded videos. Also, content that has watermarks or other images from other social networks will not be promoted. You can take ideas and follow trends anywhere and create your own quality material from this. This will work much better and attract more followers.
Trend fit and virality
We found out that in order to increase statistics, you need to follow trends. In addition, you can also set your own – come up with viral videos that will begin to gain followers. This is something of their own, something that no one has filmed yet. This is a little trick that will help increase your reach. Usually, such videos quickly scatter on the Web. Of course, certain interactions with your video also increase activity:
- Using the “share” function with friends.
- Comments.
- revisions.
Motivation to action
You need to communicate with your audience: inform them about new videos, ask them to share, and put likes and comments. There are many options for audience engagement. For example, ask subscribers for advice, ask them to share their opinions in the comments, and come up with tests, polls, and games for knowledge of the material. All this will also increase the subscriber’s interest in communicating with you.
Video length and format
Not only does uniqueness affects coverage, but also the format overtime of the video. It is important to focus the viewer on high-quality interaction with the material. You should strive to ensure that your video is viewed more than once. To do this, you need to engage the viewer.
While there is no clear time limit for the video. There are several opinions. Some believe that 15-second clips fly in better, others that the video should be longer to engage the viewer.
It doesn’t matter how long the video is, as long as you watch it to the end. Keep the intrigue, story, or informational message throughout the video. The viewer should not be tempted to scroll through your video.
How to choose the best payment gateway for your mobile apps or web application
The process of receiving payments for your products or services online requires thorough planning, integration, and implementation to ensure a seamless payment process for your users and make sure that you are incurring the lowest charges from the payment gateway yourself. In addition, the privacy and safety of your buyers will be essential if you want to guarantee that your business is going to be a success. These factors make it crucial to hire the right mobile app development company in Dubai or web development company in Dubai to build your E-commerce platform.
Therefore, you need to take your time with the selection process to guarantee that you are choosing the right payment gateway for your mobile apps or web application. In this blog, we will be talking about your options and the main factors you would need to consider when selecting the payment gateway for your platform.
Some of the most popular payment gateways in the middle east include:
- Stripe
- PayTabs
- PayFort
- MyFatoorah
- Moyasar
- Paymentwall
We mention these payment gateway providers because they are some of the most popular ones in the middle east and have proven to provide a good service. Nevertheless, we will be looking into several essential factors that will be essential for your decision regarding E-commerce payment options.
What should you be looking for when selecting your payment gateway?
Before we get into the details on what you should consider when making a decision, you need to remember that a payment gateway is a software application that helps process credit card information and enables online payments.
This means that the payment gateway requires a certain level of security with practical features to be a viable option. Deciding which gateway to use is something as relevant as choosing your E-commerce website development company.
With that said, now we can go over the main reasons and the primary considerations to keep in mind when selecting the right kind of payment gateway service. You should make sure that either of the options you consider will provide these essential features.
The main features and services to expect include:
- Optimal security standards and certifications
- Multi-currency support
- Simple and intuitive checkout process
- Easy process of integration
- Customer service availability
- Accessible prices and free estimates
Optimal security standards and certifications
There has never been anything more important for E-commerce than enhanced security. You need to note that you will be dealing with highly confidential information provided by your customers, such as credit card numbers, addresses, contact details, etc. As such, the last thing you want is to use a payment gateway that is not taking all required precautions and measures to secure your client’s data.
The certifications that a payment gateway requires include the Payment Card Industry (PCI) standard accreditation, which is a mandate by credit card brands. This means that without this certification, the payment gateway will not be able to operate with most credit card brands.
Any web development company in Dubai that you work with would advise you to ensure that the security measures taken by the payment processing service are optimal. This is expected when an E-commerce website development company starts to work with you on any E-commerce project.
Multi-currency support
Another critical factor that needs to be mentioned here is the currency support that various payment gateways offer. This is a crucial point to consider while selecting the right payment gateway partner for your platform, as it would directly impact your costs. If you plan to take your E-commerce business to various countries, you must keep in mind that users usually prefer to purchase products in their local currency. It is proven through a study conducted by Penton Research and E4X, where it was found that at least one-third of the users showed a reluctance to purchase when the E-commerce platform was tailored to a single currency. They either abandoned their shopping cart, bought fewer products, or left the E-commerce site to check for conversion rates and never returned.
Even if you decided to go ahead with a single currency like USD, you must be mindful of the additional charges your users would incur while making a purchase and the charges you would incur through your bank for the frequent conversions. This could lead to a bad experience for your users and must be addressed at the beginning.
The simple and intuitive checkout process
It may seem like the checkout process for a payment getaway is always going to be simple, but there are many cases when it can be confusing and frustrating for the customer. The biggest issue when this happens is that many potential buyers could end up abandoning their shopping carts before checking out if they get frustrated with the process.
Easy process of integration
Sometimes the biggest issue with a payment gateway is that they may have a highly complex integration process due to a lack of proper documentation. Proper documentation for any payment gateway is essential for your web development partner to integrate the payment gateway with your E-commerce platform. This can lead to additional development efforts spent by your web development agency to troubleshoot and integrate the necessary features of the payment gateway and thereby increase the overall cost of your E-commerce platform.
The less complicated the integration, the easier it is for any mobile app development company in Dubai to help you with the process. This also means that the development costs are going to be much lower.
Customer Service Availability
The reliability and availability of a customer service department with any payment gateway vendor are going to be essential features. You don’t want to be in a situation requiring immediate attention only to find that the payment gateway service is only available at certain hours or days of the week.
Customer service should be available at all times when it comes to a service like E-commerce. You need to consider this a critical factor while deciding the best payment gateway vendor for your E-commerce website.
Transparent pricing
There are many payment gateways services available in the market, and it is important to have relevant details regarding their terms, conditions, and pricing readily available to ensure you are making an informed decision regarding your payment gateway partner for your E-commerce platform.
Our services include professional payment gateway consultation.
We at Innobayt, can help you choose the best payment gateway option based on your business model, target market, etc. and develop your mobile or web application at competitive prices. We have enormous experience when it comes to web development and mobile app development, and this is the reason why we have become a respected E-commerce website development company in Dubai.
There are several things that you need to keep in mind when starting an E-commerce business with a web application or mobile application. Always remember that hiring a quality mobile app development company in Dubai is going to help you to ease the entire process as they would come with relevant suggestions or ideas that could save you valuable time and thereby increase your speed to market.
This is why you can rely on us to be the partner you need to succeed with your business!
How Can We Help!
Innobayt is the home of innovation where your desired ideas are transformed into designs, software, and applications! Right from logo designs to reality apps, we deliver quality work.
Our services range from building and offering stunning website designs, web application development, IoT software, and mobile app development, social media marketing (SMM), Google Ads, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and more.
Why Do Users End Up Sharing Their feelings and Secrets on social media?
While many of us claim to be concerned about online privacy, we seem unconcerned with giving our most personal information on Facebook.
It may seem like a harmless attempt – adding a check-in the moment you enter a restaurant, bragging about having Charter Spectrum Cable, gloating over your achievements, and so on. But if you look at this with an aerial view, you will see that you are leaving digital footprints, which is highly alarming. TV shows like You, Mr. Robot, and Clickbait tell how vulnerable we are when it comes to manipulation, identity scams, and digital profiling.
Why the Constant Oversharing?
Leslie K. John who is an assistant professor at n the Marketing Unit at Harvard Business School conducted research about information disclosure in the age of social media. Her goal was to figure out when we’re most likely to share personal information and when we’re more likely to keep our lives to ourselves.
The findings of the study suggested that people are both irrational and irresponsible with their online privacy. She also found that people are more likely to give in information in the context in which it is dangerous to share.
John and her colleagues from Carnegie Mellon set out to investigate a widely held yet inconsistent attitude of people toward Internet privacy. On the one hand, statistics show that Americans are concerned about organizations having access to their personal data. In a Pew Research Center poll conducted in February 2012, 73 percent of 2,253 adult respondents said they would not feel comfortable with a search engine keeping track of their search history and using their data to tailor future searches. And 68 percent said they were wary of targeted advertising because they didn’t want their activities tracked. Millions of people, on the other hand, habitually share the most intimate details of their lives. Ironic, right!
People Need Privacy Reminders
Their findings back up the theory that people don’t think about privacy unless it’s brought up to them. When you are browsing a professional-looking website, it sorts of tricks you into thinking about the concept of privacy. In other words, privacy isn’t always at the forefront of people’s minds unless they’re forced to think about it.
People are also more willing to volunteering to give in their information online if a personal question appears in an indirect manner. In a separate experiment, John and her colleagues collaborated with John Tierney, a science columnist for the New York Times. Tierney published a survey called “Test Your Ethics” on his blog. Unaware that they were taking part in a study, 890 of his readers completed the survey. All participants were given a list of 16 arguably immoral activities after clicking a link. They rated the activity on a scale of “not at all unethical” to “very unethical” for each one and answered questions about whether they had ever done it themselves.
Each participant was asked different questions. However, “Have you done this?” was a direct question in some situations. In other cases, the question was more ambiguous: participants could answer “If you have ever done this, how unethical do you think it was?” or “If you have never done this, how unethical how unethical do you think it was?” or “How immoral do you think this behavior would be if you choose to do it or if you’ve never done it before. Participants were considerably more likely to admit to the behavior when the question was posed indirectly.
So Why Aren’t We Careful With Online Privacy?
The main takeaway from this study was that people don’t really understand how to value their own data. “People are unsure when to value their information or how to care about it because of this uncertainty regarding the value of privacy. As a result, when people are uncertain, their judgment is compromised.
Marketing firms that gather customer data via online quizzes and games might find this study useful. While these companies aim to protect their customers’ privacy for legal and ethical reasons, the act of protecting their privacy appears to prevent information from being shared. So, what’s the answer? “Perhaps a happy medium for marketers is to respect people’s privacy while without telling them about it. John suggests that this could be a dangerous path to take. It may lead to the temptation of simply not caring about people’s privacy. But ethical marketers will be careful.
Final Words
While this study does not address the physiological reasons that encourage Facebook users to share their information in the first place, it does, however, explain how vulnerable online users can be when their judgments are cloudy.
Grow Your Business with Facebook Keyword Search
Facebook is now no more a simple social interacting platform, where you can converse and get connected to long-lost people. It’s a whole new marketplace, ready to take your businesses or agencies like staffing agency to the next level. Due to immense competition, Facebook marketing is not a mere platform to launch campaigns and promote the business.
It’s also a word-of-mouth platform, spreading information about your business. It’s where the sensational Facebook keyword search feature comes in handy. This Facebook attribute expands the platform searching capabilities, letting the users search more, using filters and specific phrases to reach the position you desire. Let’s scrutinize how the Facebook keyword search makes it easier to find your business in such a saturated place.
Quick Glance over Facebook Keyword Search Efficiency
We have already understood that now the Facebook keyword search feature is beyond searching names and profiles. You can look for images, content, posts, and videos related to your business.
- The Facebook keyword search tool is specifically designed to filter out content that is not significant to the user.
- It separates posts, videos, images, and links that are not relevant to the user’s search intention.
- The keyword search tool is a powerful way for those interested to market their business creatively and distinctively on Facebook.
- For your Facebook business page, you can optimize the keyword searches just like other SEO projects.
- Research for high traffic generating keywords and incorporate them in your Facebook posts, videos, and content naturally.
Understanding the Algorithm of Facebook Keyword Search
The algorithm of Facebook keyword search is different and unique. Therefore, let’s understand it and its importance for your business efficiency.
#1. Semantic Search vs. Keyword Search
Facebook keyword search is a high-level mechanism. The advanced search tool functions more like Google, ensuring appropriate results in less time. The feature aims to make the search journey easier and much faster in finding relevant content in the nick of time. With the Facebook keyword search feature, you can search any type of content. Either it is photos, videos, articles, news, or status updates.
Before recent advancements on Facebook, the algorithm worked on semantic search. This meant your search has to be specific and precise. The algorithm required a specific business page name, location, exact person name, and precise phrase to extract content. It was a complex model and unfruitful for business search.
For instance, when searching for a friend in a certain city, you needed to be highly specific. Like, “my friend who works in ABC Company, New York”. Things were even more complex when looking for friends of friends. It was like, “my friends of friends who like XYZ Restaurant”. Keyword search changed the face of the Facebook searching algorithm, making it simpler and easier to navigate. With a simple keyword of “ABC Company” or “XYZ Restaurant” all related content will come to you. This makes it way easier to find a friend or mutual friend.
#2. Search Using Filters
Before the latest development in the algorithm, the Facebook keyword search was used to deliver results based on the privacy settings. For example, when looking for “ballet dancing classes”, the results coming up would be those that your friends have allowed being shared with you. It was applicable to posts, content, videos, and everything.
However, with the new changes, now “ballet dancing classes” will show results of public posts, public groups, and pages, as well as your friends’ content. The new search filter feature allows businesses to better monitor the keywords being looked for on the search bar. This makes it easier to drive user engagement and attentive content creation.
The advance filter option also allows the users to control the type of content they desire to find. It narrows down the photos, images, and content instantly. For example, when searching for “sauna bath” you can filter out pages that have inappropriate content and images.
What Does Facebook Keyword Search Means to the Business Owners?
Undoubtedly, the latest Facebook keyword search has impressive potential for business owners. The core advantage is finding potential customers and targeting appropriate customers only. The users on Facebook love sharing about the businesses they love, the restaurants that serve better, and the companies that treat them nicely. Anyone who is interested in the type of your business can now easily trace you. If you deal in imported men’s garments then a simple search of “men shirts” will bring your business content right away.
Another amazing thing is that Facebook keyword search is mobile-friendly as well. Now, users can search about any business by taping a few times on their Facebook application. But remember, it is crucial to optimize your business page as much as you can. For better Facebook keyword search benefits, your social media content must be optimized just like your website. Use hashtags and relevant keywords in your content to boost its search.
Conclusion
The latest Facebook algorithm for keyword search can change the fate of every business. You just need to utilize the tool smartly and intellectually to reach out to more potential buyers and customers.
