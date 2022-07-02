News
Stefan Bondy: Approaching Year 3 of Leon Rose’s regime with still no clear answers on his aptitude for the job
It’s an enviable position for the Knicks, and something of a role reversal at this time of year. They’re situated as the spectator to the debacle and foolishness in the outer borough, a distant sidebar.
James Dolan, if he’s so inclined, could chuckle at the predicament of Joe Tsai, who lost a ton of money in an experiment that Kyrie Irving sent under a steamroller. The Nets, like Irving’s Earth, were flattened.
And yet, the Knicks aren’t exactly drumming up excitement with their middling moves. Two seasons and three summers into the team president’s regime, we’re still asking, with no real clarity: who is Leon Rose, what’s the plan, and is he any good at being an executive?
I remember what he and World Wide Wes were billed to bring to this job. They were supposed to utilize their connections with superstars and recruit them to the Knicks. It was a reasonable hope, if not expectation, since they have no experience running a team but spent decades turning relationships into money as agents.
They had us imagining all those CAA clients, most notably Devin Booker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell, finding their way to Madison Square Garden because of the big-market allure and Rose’s persuasion.
But two of those players — Booker and Towns — signed longterm extensions with their respective teams on Friday. Three other potential star targets ― Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine and Zion Williamson — also inked max deals.
Perhaps Mitchell will still force his way into Rose’s arms. Probably he won’t. At least Utah should be more motivated to deal Mitchell since Danny Ainge dealt Rudy Gobert and fastened the latch on its championship window. But barring such a maneuver, Rose’s big pull through three summers was Jalen Brunson, the son of his first NBA client, Rick. They’re like family, the Brunsons and the Roses, which raised eyebrows around the NBA when Jalen signed his four-year deal worth over $100 million.
To be clear, Brunson is a solid upgrade and a potential solution to New York’s longstanding point guard travails. He’s only 25 and a proven winner.
But it’s a small-market strategy from the Knicks: overpay in free agency to pry young potential from teams unwilling to go that high (see Steve Mills offering $72 million to Tim Hardaway Jr. in 2017), hope the player pops and fall back on flexibility and/or draft picks if it doesn’t work out.
In the last two summers, Rose has committed almost $500 million guaranteed to Brunson, Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Kemba Walker, Alec Burks, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Nerlens Noel, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson.
He has avoided a major trade despite Dejounte Murray, Gobert and Malcolm Brogdon on the market, playing it safe while intermittently issuing PR statements, letters to season ticket holders or speaking to MSG Network about all his draft capital. All we hear about is future picks, yet Rose punted first rounders the last two years and declined to trade up for Jaden Ivey. A supporter says it’s the prudent approach and refreshingly careful. A skeptic says it’s about surviving and selling hope while getting CAA clients paid. Only Rose and Wesley know their plan and motivation. They’re not talking about it publicly.
In the vacuum of one offseason, it’s a perfectly fine and justifiable strategy, even if it’s not what we envisioned from a former power agent. Contrasting the Nets tire fire, for instance, the Knicks are trending in the right direction.
But being the most stable NBA outfit in New York isn’t such a high honor these days. The ceiling on these Knicks, in Year 3 of Leon Rose and assuming he’ll continue to play it safe, isn’t high enough for applause.
Photos from Blanchester’s volleyball game with Felicity
Blanchester beat Felicity 25-14, 25-21, 25-12 last week.
The game was played in the old Blanchester High School gymnasium.
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Elizabeth Clark
Photo by Denise Thacker
Catcher Adley Rutschman named Most Valuable Oriole in standout rookie season: ‘He’s a different breed’
In Adley Rutschman’s first moments as a major leaguer, he stood behind home plate at Camden Yards and rotated, a quick visual lap to soak in the moment at the advice of other catchers in the Orioles’ system.
In searching for a turning point in Baltimore’s unexpected winning season, it’s hard to argue for anything else.
Rutschman was announced as the Most Valuable Oriole on Monday, with local media recognizing a rookie phenom whose arrival propelled Baltimore into contention. The Orioles were eight games under .500 when they promoted Rutschman on May 21 and have 66-53 since to secure their first winning season since 2016. He joined Gregg Olson in 1989 and Rodrigo López in 2002 as rookies to be named MVO.
“Right around the time Adley got here, we started playing better baseball,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We started taking better at-bats, winning more series. We had winning months of just playing good baseball and pitching well.
“He’s a really good player, and to be able to put him in the top part of the lineup, to be able to catch majority of the games, the way him and Robbie [Chirinos] handled our pitching staff I thought was incredible. To have the guy behind the plate, controlling the game, and then the at-bats he takes as well and he got a bunch of big hits late in big games. He’s been a huge difference for our team.”
Rutschman would be the first to say the Orioles’ success was a byproduct of the group as a whole, and MVO voting reflected that. Others receiving at least one top-three vote were closer Félix Bautista, outfielder Austin Hays, starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, shortstop Jorge Mateo, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle, outfielder Cedric Mullins, second baseman Rougned Odor and outfielder Anthony Santander.
His humility quickly stood out to Chirinos, a 10-year veteran signed this offseason to serve as Rutschman’s backup and mentor. Taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 draft, Rutschman has long been viewed as the face of Baltimore’s rebuild, and when he reached the majors, most publications considered him the top prospect in the sport.
“Sometimes you see guys like that, and they think they know everything, and he’s different,” Chirinos said. “Since Day 1, he’s asking questions, trying to understand, like, ‘Hey, I don’t know everything. I need help.’ It’s cool to see that from a young player.
“He’s gonna be here a long time, and hopefully, he’ll stay here to help this franchise win many championships.”
He’s certainly the type of player who can have that influence on both sides of the ball. Rutschman enters the final three games of a season that could see him land among the top finishers for American League Rookie of the Year hitting .251/.356/.444, with his 35 doubles — a record for a Baltimore rookie or catcher — and 63 walks pacing the team despite his late arrival, a byproduct of a right tricep strain suffered in spring training.
Defensively, he’s endeared himself to the Orioles’ pitching staff by being himself and letting them do the same. After each inning, he meets them at the foul line for a fist bump, matching their excitement after a big out or offering words of encouragement after a rough frame. He ranks among the top 10 catchers in turning borderline pitches into strikes, according to Baseball Savant, and with him behind the plate, the Orioles have gone 49-33, with a record of 33-44 otherwise.
“I could talk for hours about him,” said outfielder Kyle Stowers, who came up the Orioles’ minor league system with Rutschman. “But honestly, in my couple of years of playing with him, the most impressive thing about him is the steadiness that he brings, behind the plate, at the plate, when he’s hitting. But also the person. He is the same guy every single day, and he brings such a steady presence to the team, but then also to us as friends. I think that’s the most impressive thing because he’s someone that deals with a lot of attention — pressure, if you will — and he handles it so well.
“He’s a different breed to handle it the way he does.”
This story will be updated.
Andrew Lloyd Webber is moving his ‘Cinderella’ to Broadway
NEW YORK CITY — Andrew Lloyd Webber is saying goodbye to his last remaining show on Broadway and hosting another one.
The musical theater icon announced Monday that her revamped version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theater in February with new songs, a new star and a new title.
“Bad Cinderella” – borrowing the title of a key song from the show rather than using the bland name of London West End’s “Cinderella” – will feature Linedy Genao in the title role. She had ensemble roles in “Dear Evan Hansen” and “On Your Feet!” Carrie Hope Fletcher played the title character in London.
Lloyd Webber hopes his fairy tale will end better on Broadway than in London, where “Cinderella” closed less than a year after opening and suffered heavy losses, especially when COVID-19 scrambled its run.
The musical features an all-new score by Lloyd Webber with book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs under the direction of Laurence Connor.
Lloyd Webber will close his “The Phantom of the Opera” on Broadway in 2023. Present on Broadway since 1988, it will close on February 18, a day after the start of previews for “Bad Cinderella”, which means that a comedy Lloyd Webber’s musical will have been performing on Broadway every night since September 1979.
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jaywalking decriminalized under new California law
Under a new law, Californians will be able to cross the street outside a formal intersection without having a ticket.
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed the Freedom to Walk Act, which says pedestrians can be ticketed for jaywalking – or crossing outside an intersection – only if there is an “immediate danger of collision” , the statement said.
The law, drafted by Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco, will take effect Jan. 1.
It amends the state’s vehicle code to “prohibit a peace officer … from stopping a pedestrian for specified traffic violations unless a reasonably prudent person becomes aware that he there is an immediate danger of collision with a moving vehicle”.
A similar bill that Ting introduced in the previous legislative session was vetoed by Newsom, who said he feared it would “unintentionally reduce pedestrian safety.” The governor, however, said at the time that “the uneven enforcement of jaywalking laws and the use of minor infractions like this as a pretext to arrest people of color…is unacceptable and must be addressed.”
Four years ago, Chinedu Okobi died after being repeatedly shocked by San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies trying to arrest him for jaywalking in Millbrae. And in 2020, an Orange County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Kurt Reinhold after arresting him for allegedly jaywalking. Both Okobi and Reinhold were black. No charges were brought against the deputies.
California Daily Newspapers
Ravens CB Jimmy Smith retiring after 11 seasons in Baltimore
Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will announce his retirement Monday afternoon, ending his NFL career after 11 years in Baltimore.
Smith, a first-round pick in 2011 who helped secure the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII triumph, played 128 games in Baltimore, starting 90. He finished with 14 interceptions, seventh most in franchise history.
Smith, 33, acknowledged near the end of last season that his future in football was uncertain. He was set to become a free agent, and injuries had limited him to just 30 games from 2019 to 2021. He’ll be joined at a news conference Monday by coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
“It’s tough because I’m a football player,” Smith said before the Ravens’ regular-season finale in January. “I love it. Like, this is my life, and sometimes just even thinking about not playing, I’m like, ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do anything else.’ But it is a grind, and it’s something you have to mentally prepare yourself [for] the older you get. [And] having kids now, all the time, they’re like, ‘Daddy, you’re going to work again? You’re going to work again?’ And it’s like, ‘I’ve been doing this my entire life. I don’t know what it’s like to be free.’ ”
When healthy, Smith could be a shutdown outside cornerback, with the technique and size (6 feet 1) the Ravens have long coveted for their aggressive coverage schemes. Almost three months into the 2020 season, Pro Football Focus graded Smith as the eighth-best all-around corner in the league and the ninth best in coverage — ahead of starters Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters.
But injuries soon sidelined Smith, as they often did throughout his career. He played in every game in a season just twice, and after 2015, he never made more than 12 appearances in a year. Smith dealt with a sprained ankle, a sports hernia, a Lisfranc (foot) fracture, a back injury, a torn Achilles tendon, a sprained knee, a strained groin, a shoulder injury, a strained hip and a strained neck, among other ailments, over his career.
In January, Harbaugh, one of Smith’s fiercest advocates in Baltimore, recalled consoling him during his rookie year and telling him that he would recover from a sports hernia in time to play. Harbaugh said he told Smith that “You are going to be the guy that makes the difference in our season and wins us a championship.” In the Super Bowl, Smith kept San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Michael Crabtree from catching the go-ahead touchdown pass on a fourth-and-goal play late in the fourth quarter.
“Darned if it wasn’t him on that last series that made the plays that needed to be made to win the Super Bowl in that game,” Harbaugh said. “So every now and then, we’ll kind of talk about that and kind of laugh about it. That always stands out for me. And then all the way through, he’s been through a lot personally. He’s done a great job with his family and his kids. He’s had to battle some adversity in terms of injuries and things like that, but when the time comes, he always shows up and plays good football.”
Target teases some deal day deals ahead of next Amazon Prime Day sale
Last week’s goal announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event returns October 6-8, offering three days “of savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in-store.” Now Target is giving us a look at some of the deals we can expect to see during the event with savings on tech, toys, beauty, food and drink, essentials and more.
Upcoming Target Deal Days offers
Target’s Deal Days announcement followed Amazon’s unveiling of a fall Prime Early Access Salewhich should be a second Amazon Prime Day sort of, with 48 hours of deals starting October 11. It’s the week after Target’s next sale.
There are a few things that set Target Deal Days apart from Amazon’s next sale. One of the biggest is that Target stands behind all purchases with a price match guarantee. Any purchases made between October 6th and December 24th may be matched if the item’s price is reduced during another sale event. This peace of mind is huge for those looking to get their holiday shopping done early.
Another difference between Target Deal Days and Amazon Prime Day is that you don’t need to be a member to shop at the Target event or get the discounts. Anyone can shop the sales and get the items at discounted prices. Target Red Card holders can still save an additional 5% on every purchase and select items may be eligible for Target Circle offers.
With black friday two months from now, it doesn’t look like trading will slow down in the next few weeks.
CNET
