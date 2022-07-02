Finance
The Mystery Of Our (Mostly) Missing Universe
Almost 14 billion years ago, our Universe burst into existence in the form of an unimaginably tiny soup of densely packed, searing-hot particles, commonly referred to as “the fireball”. Spacetime has been expanding–and cooling off–from this original brilliant, fiery, glaring state ever since. But what is our Universe made of, and has its composition evolved over time? It is often said that most of our Universe is “missing”, composed as it mostly is of a mysterious substance that we call dark energy. The elusive dark energy is causing our Universe to accelerate in its relentless expansion, and it is generally believed to be a property of Space itself. In August 2017, scientists announced that they now have a new window from which they can study our Universe’s mysterious properties, thanks to an international collaboration of more than 400 scientists called the Dark Energy Survey (DES), that is helping to shed new light on the secretive structure of our mostly missing Cosmos.
On large scales, the entire Universe appears the same wherever we look–displaying a foamy, bubbly appearance, with extremely heavy filaments that braid themselves around each other, weaving a web-like structure that is appropriately called the Cosmic Web. The filaments of the Cosmic Web shine with the fierce fires of a myriad of stars that outline enormous sheets and intertwining braids that host the starlit galaxies of the visible Universe. Immense dark, empty–or almost empty–Voids interrupt this weird, twisting, transparent web-like structure. The Voids contain few galaxies, and this makes them appear to be almost entirely empty. In dramatic contrast, the heavy starry filaments, that compose the Cosmic Web, weave themselves around these dark caverns creating what looks like a convoluted, twisted knot.
We live in a mysterious Universe–most of which we are unable to see. The galaxies, galaxy clusters and superclusters are all imprisoned in halos composed of invisible non-atomic dark matter. This unidentified material knits the heavy filaments of the great Cosmic Web into a remarkable tapestry that extends throughout all of Spacetime. Scientists are almost certain that the dark matter really exists because of its observable gravitational influence on those objects and structures that can be seen–such as stars, galaxies, and clusters and superclusters of galaxies.
The most recent measurements suggest that our Universe is composed of approximately 70% dark energy and 25% dark matter. As of today, the origin and nature of the mysterious dark matter and dark energy remain elusive. A much smaller percentage of our Universe is composed of the badly misnamed “ordinary” atomic matter–the familiar material that composes all of the elements listed in the Periodic Table. “Ordinary matter”–which is really extraordinary stuff–is comparatively scarce in the Cosmos. However, this runt of the Cosmic litter of three is what makes up the stars, planets, moons, people, and all of the rest of the Universe that human beings perceive as familiar. It is also the precious material that allowed life to emerge and evolve in our Universe.
However, the Cosmos may be even more bizarre than we are capable of imagining it to be. Modern scientific cosmology began with Albert Einstein who, in the early decades of the 20th century, applied his theories of Relatively—Special (1905) and General (1915)–to our “Cosmic habitat”. At the start of the 20th century, our Milky Way was believed to be the entire Universe, and it was also thought that the Universe was both static and eternal. However, we now know otherwise.
Our Universe does evolve in Time, and there is much, much more of the vast Cosmos than our own home Galaxy. It is generally thought that the Universe was born about 13.8 billion years ago, when Space itself ripped apart, in an event scientists call the Inflationary Big Bang. At the moment of its mysterious birth, in the smallest fraction of a second, the Universe expanded exponentially to balloon to macroscopic size–beginning as an incredibly tiny Patch that was smaller than a proton. Spacetime has been expanding from this initial brilliant state, and cooling off, ever since. All of the galaxies are drifting away from one another, and our Universe has no center. Indeed, everything is floating away from everything else, as a result of the expansion of Spacetime. The expansion of the Universe is frequently likened to a loaf of leavening raisin bread. The dough expands, taking the raisins along for the ride. The raisins become progressively more widely separated from one another because the dough is expanding.
Georges Henri Joseph Edouard Lemaitre (1894-1966) was a Belgian astronomer, priest, and professor of physics at the Catholic University of Louvain. Lemaitre was one of the first to suggest that our Universe is not static–that it is expanding. He also formulated the theory that would eventually be termed the Big Bang Universe. Lemaitre once commented that “The evolution of the world may be compared to a display of fireworks that has just ended: some few wisps, ashes, and smoke. Standing on a cooled cinder, we see the slow fading of the suns, and we try to recall the vanished brilliance of the origins of the worlds.”
When we refer to the observable, or visible, Universe we are referring to the relatively small region of the entire Universe that we can observe. The rest of it–the lion’s share of it–is located far, far beyond what we call the cosmological horizon. The light traveling to us from those unimaginably remote regions of Spacetime, far beyond the horizon of our visibility, has not had sufficient time to reach us since the Big Bang because of the expansion of the Universe. No known signal can travel faster than light in a vacuum, and this sets something of a universal speed limit that has made it impossible for us to directly observe these extremely remote domains of Spacetime.
The temperature throughout that original primordial fireball was almost uniform. This very small deviation from perfect uniformity resulted in the formation of everything that we are, and all that we can ever know. Before the Inflation occurred, that extremely small primordial Patch was completely homogeneous, smooth, and appeared to be the same in every direction. It is generally thought that Inflation explains how that entirely smooth and homogeneous Patch began to ripple.
The extremely tiny fluctuations, the primordial ripples in Spacetime, occurred in the smallest units that we can measure (quantum). The theory of Inflation explains how these quantum fluctuations, in the smooth and isotropic baby Universe, would eventually grow into large-scale structures like galaxies, galaxy clusters, and superclusters. To paraphrase the late Dr. Carl Sagan of Cornell University, we are the eyes of the Universe seeing itself. But, of course, nothing with eyes to see existed as yet in these initial moments of the birth of Spacetime.
The weird quantum world is a foamy, jittery arena, where absolutely nothing can stay perfectly still. The originally smooth and isotropic Universe formed little hills and valleys. The valleys ultimately grew emptier and emptier; the hills higher and heavier. This is because of the force of gravity. Gravity drew the original material of the baby Universe into the heavier hills, that eventually acquired increasingly more and more of the matter making up the primordial soup. The impoverished plains, that were devoid of the same powerful gravitational lure possessed by the hills, became increasingly more barren of this primordial broth. As time passed, larger and larger structures formed within our Universe’s wealthier and more massive hills. This is because the hills exerted an increasingly more powerful pull on the primordial material–and the heavier the hills became, the more powerful their gravitational attraction grew. The large-scale structure of the Universe began as tiny variations in the density of matter in the ancient Cosmos. Some domains of Spacetime received a much higher density of matter than others, simply as a result of mere chance. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer, as a result of jittery quantum fluctuations. The distribution of wealth in the Universe is completely random. Powerful gravitational attraction made more and more matter clump together in the more richly endowed regions of the Cosmos.
Universe Gone “Missing”
Two future space missions depend on data derived from DES: The European Space Agency’s (ESA’s) Euclid mission (which has significant NASA participation) and NASA’s own Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST) mission. Both space missions are expected to launch in the 2020s, and they are designed to investigate the myriad mysteries concerning the secretive nature of the Universe.
“With this study, we are showcasing what’s going to be possible with these much more complex observatories,” commented Dr. Andres Plazas Malagon in an August 4, 2017 Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) Press Release. Dr. Malagon is a postdoctoral researcher at JPL, who helped characterize DES’s Dark Energy Camera detectors and who also participated in detector studies for WFIRST. The JPL is in Pasadena, California.
According to Albert Einstein’s Theory of General Relativity, gravity should slow down the rate of the Universe’s expansion. However, in 1998, two teams of astronomers observing distant supermovae made the surprising discovery that the Universe is not slowing down at all–in fact, it is speeding up! In order to explain this puzzling observation, scientific cosmologists were forced to confront two possibilities: either 70% of the Universe is in an exotic form, now termed dark energy, or General Relativity must be replaced by a new theory of how gravity operates on cosmic scales.
DES is designed to search for the origin of the accelerating Universe and help to reveal the true nature of the dark energy by measuring the 14-billion-year-old history of the universal expansion with high precision. More than 400 scientists from over 25 institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, and Australia are participating in this project. The collaboration has constructed a very sensitive 570-Megapixel digital camera, dubbed DECam, mounted on the Blanco 4-meter telescope at the Optical Astronomy Observatory’s 4-meter Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory, located high in the Chilean Andes. Its derived data are processed at the National Supercomputing Applications at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Over five years (2013-2018), the DES collaboration is using 525 nights of observation to carry out a deep, wide-area survey to record new information about 300 million galaxies that are billions of light-years from our planet. The survey is imaging 5000 square degrees of the southern sky in five optical filters in order to obtain detailed information about each galaxy being targeted. A fraction of the survey time is being used to study smaller regions of the sky approximately once a week in order to discover and observe thousands of supernovae and other forms of astrophysical transients.
The most current leading models of the Universe indicate that it is composed primarily of the dark energy and dark matter. The dark matter plays the role of an “invisible glue” that holds galaxies and galaxy clusters together with its powerful gravitational grip, while the dark energy is believed to be responsible for the accelerated expansion of the Universe. Some of the best scientific predictions for the amount of dark matter and dark energy in the Cosmos come from the ESA’s Planck satellite, which observes the light emitted approximately 400,000 years after the Big Bang.
The Mystery Of The (Mostly) Missing Universe
The DES has studied the composition of the more mature Universe. The new results show that there is an agreement with predictions made using Planck measurements of the Universe’s babyhood. This finding helps cosmologists reach a new understanding about how the Universe has evolved since the Big Bang. The DES findings were presented at the American Physical Society’s (APS) Division of Particles and Fields meeting held at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Batavia, Illinois.
“The Planck results have been the landmark constraints in cosmology. It is truly amazing that you have a model that describes the Universe at 400,000 years old, and now we have a similarly precise measurement of the Universe at 13 billion years [old] that agrees with the model,” commented JPL’s Dr. Tim Eifler in the August 4, 2017 JPL Press Release. Dr. Eifler led the DES analysis team that developed the science software for the interpretation of the results.
The measurements show that approximately 70% of the Universe is contained in the dark energy, about 25% is contained in the dark matter, and that the rest is composed of “ordinary” atomic matter–the “runt” of the cosmic litter. All three measurements agree with other precise measurements made to date. At this point, DES has found no evidence that the quantity of dark energy has changed over time. This finding is consistent with Albert Einstein’s idea of a cosmological constant. Einstein first proposed the concept of a cosmological constant, usually symbolized by the Greek letter lambda (^), as a mathematical fix to General Relativity.
The results are of great importance to scientific cosmologists because they show, for the first time, that observations of the more recent Universe, using gravitational lensing and galaxy clustering, can yield results just as precise as those obtained from the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation. The CMB is the primordial light that lingers from the “infant” Universe.
Gravitational lensing is a distribution of matter (such as galaxy clusters) that are situated between a distant source of light and an observer. The foreground object (the lens) bends the light from the background source, as the traveling light wanders in the direction of the observer. Gravitational lensing can reveal the presence of the invisible, ghostly dark matter, because its gravity bends, distorts, and magnifies the path of the light wandering its way through Space from a background object.
“This is the crossover point where gravitational lensing and galaxy clustering measurements and surveys will be the primary driver of what we know about dark energy in the Universe,” noted Dr. Eric Huff in the August 4, 2017 JPL Press Release. Dr. Huff is a JPL researcher who invented a new method of extracting the weak lensing signal that enhances the precision of the DES galaxy shape catalogs. The findings come from the first-year data set collected by the DES, using the Blanco telescope.
In order to measure the dark matter, the researchers first created maps of galaxy positions. Then they measured the shapes of 26 million galaxies to directly map patterns of dark matter over billions of light-years, using gravitational lensing and galaxy clustering.
The DES scientists then went on to develop new methods to detect the very small lensing distortions appearing on the galaxy images. In the process, they created the largest guide ever drawn to help scientists detect the Universe’s mysterious dark matter. The new dark matter map is 10 times the size of the one DES had already released in 2015–and it continues to grow. The DES plans to publish a data set that is even five times larger over the next two years.
Dr. Eifler commented in the August 4, 2017 JPL Press Release: “There is a feeling of true discovery in the collaboration. For the first time, we have the data and tools in hand to see whether Einstein’s cosmological constant prevails. We are all excited to explore the physical nature of dark energy. In particular we want to see if there are hints in the data that suggest modifying the laws of gravity on the largest scales in the Universe.”
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
How to Stop Being Resigned to Living With an Alcoholic
Alcoholism is an illness that can be much harder for those living with an alcoholic than it is for the alcoholic. Those with an alcoholic parent or spouse know the hardship of constantly worrying that their loved one will drive while intoxicated, sell personal valuables in order to finance their habit or go on a binge and disappear for days.
For many living with an alcoholic means constantly worrying about paying the bills, having to clean up after their alcoholic loved one, looking out for various signs of alcoholism, dealing with abuse, and even being unable to sleep from fear of what will happen next.
Instead of allowing or becoming resigned to the situation you must fight back. This is the only way to ensure better future! Use these top 5 tips to make a positive change to your live.
1. Take an honest look at the alcoholic: Recognizing the line between social drinking and alcohol abuse is not always easy to identify. Although an individual who only drinks a few glasses during the weekend might not be considered an alcoholic, anyone who drinks to the point that it affects their regular life can be considered to be abusing alcohol.
Talk to the alcoholic parent or spouse. Sit down and ask them why they drink. Discus worrying symptoms that indicate alcoholism such as drinking to the point of blacking out, needing to drink to feel better about their life and feeling ashamed over their drinking habits.
2. Let the alcoholic accept the consequences: To get out of resignation, let the alcoholic experience the negative consequences of drinking and do not let yourself take on responsibility for their actions. When living with an alcoholic do not call in for them if they miss work, never purchase alcohol for them, do not help them to bed or cleaning up the empty bottles after they have been drinking. To stay out of debt and get them to see how bad the situation has become do not buy alcohol for them or give them money to buy more.
3. Accept the reality: To change your life with an alcoholic parent or spouse, you need to accept the reality. Do not live in denial or make excuses for the signs of alcoholism being displayed. You should also not feel guilty or try to threaten or bribe them into giving up alcohol. Instead, deal with your own emotions, because this is the only thing you have power to control.
4. Do not engage: When living with an alcoholic, you are likely to notice that when heavily drinking they may start arguments, throw items around, or become verbally abusive. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into playing mind games or involved in fights! Make sure your spouse experiences being loved by you but detach yourself from the situation. If needed, leave the house for a few hours or go out with friends. By not accepting the outburst and bad behaviours they will see even faster that they need help.
5. Get Support: The road to recovery will not happen in just a few weeks or months. For some the process can take years! To get the emotional support needed to recognize and treat the signs of alcoholism therapists, support groups, online forums and even eBook systems can be accessed.
These treatment methods are enormously helpful for both the alcoholic and the individuals living with an alcoholic.
