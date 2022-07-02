The World Of Women Collection, Including And Conquering

The World Of Women NFT collection has great marketing, strong leadership, and first-mover advantage. Plus, a flourishing community. Also, behind the punks and the apes, these ladies seem to have the biggest celebrity support. From World of Women’s partner Reese Witherspoon to Eva Longoria, to Bryce Dallas Howard; from Snoop Dogg to Gary Vee, everyone wants to be a part of the club.

Launched in July 2021, the WoW digital collectibles are technically ERC-721 tokens. The collection lives in the Ethereum blockchain, and its high-quality images are hosted on IPFS. It’s a for-profile picture or PFP, like most successful NFT collections. The World Of Women consists of 10,000 unique algorithmically generated pieces. The collection’s main artist is Yam Karkai.

Among other things, World Of Women holders get immediate intellectual property rights over the piece they own. And they can download a high-resolution version with ease to use it as they please. They become automatic voting members of DAWOW, the DAO that controls the World Of Women community. And they’re part of a club that each month receives “ArtDrops,” free NFTs from interesting artists from around the world directly to their inbox. Plus, they also get members-only discounts, raffles, pre-sales, and mint passes.

So, utility is strong in this NFT collection. The main reward, though, is being part of an organization that’s a net positive for women and inclusion worldwide. So far, World Of Women has donated over $250K from the collection’s royalties to women-centric charities all over the world. They even have their own nonprofit, Too Young to Wed’s “mission is to empower girls and end child marriage globally.” World Of Women also commits a percentage of their royalties to buy 1/1 NFTs from women-centric artists.

Recent World Of Women Projects

According to World Of Women’sbout Us, this is the organization’s vision:

“WoW’s vision is to build an inclusive web3 through its collection and community. According to research published in Nov. 2021, female artists accounted for just 5% of all NFT art sales in the prior 21 months. WoW is on a mission to change this.”

The original World Of Women collection is only available on the secondary market, the floor price at OpenSea is 4 ETH and the collection has a total transaction volume of 70.8 ETH. Recently, the organization sold out its second collection, World Of Women Galaxy. Holders of the originals got a free mint and retail customers could mint them for 0.3 ETH. The idea was to lower the entry price to get new people into the community. Currently, the secondary market values the WoWGalaxy collection at a 0.47 ETH floor price at OpenSea. So, the entry price is still low.

Related Reading | Blue Chip NFTs 101 – How Did Moonbirds Conquer The World In A Bearish Market?

More recently, in March this year, World Of Women announced a partnership with the Sandbox metaverse. Both organizations launched the WoW Foundation with the objective of promoting diversity both in the NFT world and the metaverse.

WoW & WoWG holders, if you’re interested in hosting meet-ups in your city but don’t know where to start – tag me on our discord! let’s do more of these 🤩 upcoming meet-ups –#WoWToronto : june 4th @nft_leen #WoWNYC : june 7th @mebynetta rsvp in meet-up threads!!! 👋 — kashvi 🦉 (@kashviETH) May 29, 2022

The organization has also created derivative pieces, like the Mother Earth Muse collection. For these limited-edition NFTs, they gave eight photographers the task of recreating some of the classic original WoW pieces. With actresses, in the real world. All of the profits from this endeavor went to the artists, the WoW community, and charity organizations.

ETH price chart for 07/01/2022 on Poloniex | Source: ETH/USD on TradingView.com

WoW As Art Collectors

The WoWFund curates the collection, places bids, and acquires. The fund announces all of its moves through the organization’s Twitter feed. The funding comes from 15% of the primary sale royalties. The WoWFund’s focus is 1/1 NFTs, as opposed to generative art collections like World of Women.

Welcome to the @worldofwomennft Museum! ♀ A breathtaking shrine that will highlight the work collected by the WoW Fund, which aims to bring visibility to outstanding artists in the #Web3 space. Created by @nabiya_creative. Discover more! ⤵️https://t.co/w55FEwKjSZ pic.twitter.com/B8WCpc7kzo — The Sandbox (@TheSandboxGame) June 27, 2022

The organization recently unveiled the World of Women Museum in the metaverse. The Sandbox described it as “a breathtaking shrine that will highlight the work collected by the WoW Fund, which aims to bring visibility to outstanding artists in the Web3 space.”

🖼 WoWFund June curation 🖼 We placed a bid on “Veiled Beauty” by @wafudraws, an artist from India 🇮🇳 “Paying homage to the Kishangarh school of arts, the signature graceful features, including arched eyebrows, lotus-like elongated eyes and pointed chin have been maintained.” pic.twitter.com/nc8Nud8Uj5 — World of Women (@worldofwomennft) June 29, 2022

World Of Women ’s Real-World Impact

The organization is committed to bringing more women into DeFi and Web3. Reportedly, World of Women will create an academy geared toward educating women and guiding them through this wild-wild world. The academy will focus on minority and underrepresented groups.

Besides that, the organization recently held a meetup in meatspace, more specifically in Los Angeles. The event was such a success, that WoW’s community manager tweeted: “WoW & WoWG holders, if you’re interested in hosting meet-ups in your city but don’t know where to start – tag me on our discord! let’s do more of these.” And announced a meetup in NY and another in Toronto.

Last but not least, World Of Women recently closed its participation in the NFT NYC conference with a performance by no other than Madonna.

What an honour to host #WoWFinallyEnoughLove, a celebration of Pride, on the closing night of NFT NYC with queen @madonna! 💜✨ Thank you WoW family for being a part of this journey, we hope you had the experience of a lifetime 🌈 pic.twitter.com/iHAo63R1hV — World of Women (@worldofwomennft) June 28, 2022

At the left there, Yam Karkai, WoW’s main artist. Oh, and speaking about celebrities…

What Does Reese Witherspoon Have To Do With It?

The actress’ production company, Hello Sunshine, signed “a storytelling partnership” with World of Women. The idea is to create “entertainment properties” based on their IP and produce a “live event” in conjunction with other women-centric NFT projects. Variety quotes Reese Witherspoon detailing the plans:

Related Reading | Blue Chip NFTs 101 – Let’s Travel To Space With The Doodles Collection

“We’re proud to partner with WoW to expand their universe of characters and to develop innovative scripted and unscripted content. We look forward to engaging with the remarkable WoW community at every step of this partnership and creating opportunities for WoW holders to work collaboratively with Hello Sunshine on transforming the WoW art into powerful stories.”

Will something come out of it? Will the public react favorably to it? Hollywood is a harsh mistress, nothing is guaranteed. If Reese and World of Women succeed, though, it could translate into big things for this collection’s holders. The WoW story is just beginning.

Featured Image: Screenshot from WoW's website| Charts by TradingView