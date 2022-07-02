Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko: MATIC, VRA and CEL

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange outflows have spiked up recently, a sign that could prove to be bullish for the crypto’s price.

Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Has Observed Deep Red Values In Recent Days

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, investors have withdrawn more than 60k BTC from exchanges recently.

The relevant indicator here is the “all exchanges netflow,” which measures the net amount of Bitcoin entering or exiting wallets of all centralized exchanges. The metric’s value is simply calculated by taking the difference between the inflows and the outflows.

When the value of this indicator is greater than zero, it means there are more inflows taking place in the market than outflows. Such a trend, when prolonged, can be bearish for the price of the crypto as it may be a sign of dumping from investors.

On the other hand, negative values of the netflow suggest investors are taking out a net number of coins right now. This kind of trend can indicate buying pressure in the market, and hence could be bullish for BTC’s value.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin all exchanges netflow over the last month:

The value of the metric seems to have been below zero in recent days | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin all exchanges netflow has observed some negative spikes during the last three days.

These downward surges in the indicator’s value have amounted to more than 61k BTC leaving exchange wallets, the largest stack of withdrawals in months.

The crypto’s price has been struggling hard for many months now, so this kind of fresh demand could be constructive for the coin, and help it turn things around, at least temporarily.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.1k, up 1% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 5% in value.

Below is a chart that shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.

Looks like the value of the crypto has been mostly trending sideways during the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Bitcoin hasn’t seen much price activity at all recently as the value of the crypto has been painting a flat curve. One exception was the surge to $20k a couple of days back, but it wasn’t long before the spike died down and BTC returned to its trend of consolidation.

Featured image from Dylan Leagh on unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com