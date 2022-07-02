Connect with us

Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko: MATIC, VRA and CEL

Top 3 Trending Searches On Coingecko: Matic, Vra And Cel
  • Polygon SDK is the system’s backbone, providing a modular and adaptable framework.
  • Recently Celsius has halted withdrawals citing extreme market conditions.

Let us look at the top 3 trending searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep.

Polygon (MATIC)

This is the first well-structured, user-friendly Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform, originally known as the Matic Network. Polygon SDK is the system’s backbone, providing a modular and adaptable framework for developing a wide range of applications. Any infrastructure may be built using Polygon, including optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chain chains, standalone chains, and so on.

According to CMC, the Polygon price today is $0.458614 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $749,247,850 USD. Polygon is up 0.61% in the last 24 hours.

Verasity (VRA)

For advertising, Verasity (VRA) is the next generation of video-sharing, intending to develop an equitable system for artists to profit from their work. It uses its Proof-of-Value (PoV) protocol, product layers, and platform for pro-gaming broadcasting (esportfightclub.com), promoting PUBG Mobile events as Verasity’s most significant use case according to its whitepaper—it can accomplish this goal.

According to CMC, the Verasity price today is $0.004957 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,403,758 USD. Verasity is down 0.09% in the last 24 hours.

Celsius (CEL)

Celsius (CEL) is an all-in-one banking and financial services platform for cryptocurrency users. There are rewards for depositing cryptocurrencies and loans and wallet-style payments. It was launched in June 2018. On a regular basis, the site pays out and earns interest for its users. Recently Celsius has halted withdrawals citing extreme market conditions.

According to CMC, the Celsius price today is $0.610701 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,493,055 USD. Celsius has been up 0.38% in the last 24 hours.

