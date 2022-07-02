Zilliqa (Zil) Price Prediction 2022 - Will Zil Hit $0.2 Soon?

Bullish ZIL price prediction for 2022 is $0.05194 to $0.13334.

The ZIL price will also reach $0.2 soon.

Bearish ZIL price prediction for 2022 is $0.02928.

In Zilliqa (ZIL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ZIL to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Zilliqa (ZIL) is $0.03854639 with a 24-hour trading volume of $205,745,746 at the time of writing. However, ZIL has decreased to 1.3% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Zilliqa (ZIL) has a circulating supply of 14,532,334,910 ZIL. Currently, ZIL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, Huobi global, and HitBTC.

What is Zilliqa (ZIL)?

Zilliqa (ZIL) is the native utility token of the Zilliqa blockchain. Zilliqa is a layer-1 public blockchain that relies on computational sharding. This blockchain is best suited for processing several thousand transactions at high throughput and lower costs. Zilliqa is meant for carrying out complex computational tasks.

Zilliqa is secured by a hybrid consensus model that combines proof-of-work (PoW) consensus with practical byzantine fault tolerance (PBFT). It also uses its custom language, Scilla, for creating secure smart contracts. ZIL was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2017 and later migrated onto its mainnet in 2019.

Zilliqa (ZIL) grants governance rights to its holders. Users gain access to the products and services on the Zilliqa blockchain. They can also buy and sell NFTs using ZIL tokens. Miners earn ZIL as rewards for validating transactions.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2022

Zilliqa (ZIL) holds the 79th position on CoinGecko. ZIL price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

ZIL/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Zilliqa (ZIL) laid out the descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.

Currently, Zilliqa (ZIL) is at $0.039. If the pattern continues, the price of ZIL might reach the resistance level of $0.04262, $0.05211, and $0.0972. If the trend reverses, then the price of ZIL may fall to $0.02976.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Zilliqa (ZIL).

ZIL/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of the Zilliqa (ZIL).

Resistance Level 1 $0.05194 Resistance Level 2 $0.06992 Resistance Level 3 $0.09256 Resistance Level 4 $0.13334 Support Level 1 $0.03675 Support Level 2 $0.02928 ZIL Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that ZIL has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ZIL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.13334.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ZIL might plummet to almost $0.02928, a bearish signal.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Zilliqa (ZIL) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ZIL lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

ZIL/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: TradingView)

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Zilliqa (ZIL) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ZIL price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, ZIL is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ZIL at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zilliqa (ZIL) is at a level of 46.04. This means that ZIL is in an oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Zilliqa (ZIL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

ZIL/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: TradingView)

The above chart represents the ADX of Zilliqa (ZIL). Currently, ZIL lies in the range of 17.38316, indicating a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Zilliqa (ZIL). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of ZIL lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, ZIL’s RSI is at 46.04, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of ZIL with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zilliqa (ZIL).

BTC Vs ETH Vs ZIL Price Comparison (Source: TradingView)

From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and ZIL are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ZIL also increase or decrease respectively.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Zilliqa (ZIL) might probably attain $0.25 by 2023.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Zilliqa (ZIL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ZIL might rally to hit $0.32 by 2024.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2025

If Zilliqa (ZIL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ZIL would rally to hit $0.40.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2026

If Zilliqa (ZIL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ZIL would rally to hit $0.45.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2027

If Zilliqa (ZIL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ZIL would rally to hit $0.51.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2028

If Zilliqa (ZIL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ZIL would hit $0.6.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Zilliqa (ZIL), it would witness major spikes. ZIL might hit $0.7 by 2029.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Zilliqa ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Zilliqa (ZIL) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Zilliqa (ZIL) might hit $0.8 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Zilliqa network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ZIL. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Zilliqa (ZIL) in 2022 is $0.13334. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Zilliqa (ZIL) for 2022 is $0.02928.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Zilliqa ecosystem, the performance of Zilliqa (ZIL) might hit $0.2 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.255376 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Zilliqa (ZIL)? Zilliqa (ZIL) is the utility token of Zilliqa. Zilliqa is a layer-1 public blockchain meant for the creation of dApps and carrying out complex computational tasks at high throughput and lower costs. ZIL was launched in 2017. 2. Where can you purchase Zilliqa (ZIL)? Zilliqa (ZIL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, Huobi global, and HitBTC. 3. Will Zilliqa (ZIL) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Zilliqa platform, Zilliqa (ZIL) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Zilliqa (ZIL)? On May 06, 2021, Zilliqa (ZIL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.255376. 5. Is Zilliqa (ZIL) a good investment in 2022? Zilliqa (ZIL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ZIL in the past few months, ZIL is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Zilliqa (ZIL) reach $0.2? Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Zilliqa (ZIL) will hit $0.2 soon. 7. What will be Zilliqa (ZIL) price by 2023? Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.25 by 2023. 8. What will be Zilliqa (ZIL) price by 2024? Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2024. 9. What will be Zilliqa (ZIL) price by 2025? Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.40 by 2025. 10. What will be Zilliqa (ZIL) price by 2026? Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.45 by 2026.

