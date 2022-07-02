Blockchain
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2022 – Will ZIL Hit $0.2 Soon?
- Bullish ZIL price prediction for 2022 is $0.05194 to $0.13334.
- The ZIL price will also reach $0.2 soon.
- Bearish ZIL price prediction for 2022 is $0.02928.
In Zilliqa (ZIL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ZIL to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Zilliqa (ZIL) is $0.03854639 with a 24-hour trading volume of $205,745,746 at the time of writing. However, ZIL has decreased to 1.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Zilliqa (ZIL) has a circulating supply of 14,532,334,910 ZIL. Currently, ZIL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, Huobi global, and HitBTC.
What is Zilliqa (ZIL)?
Zilliqa (ZIL) is the native utility token of the Zilliqa blockchain. Zilliqa is a layer-1 public blockchain that relies on computational sharding. This blockchain is best suited for processing several thousand transactions at high throughput and lower costs. Zilliqa is meant for carrying out complex computational tasks.
Zilliqa is secured by a hybrid consensus model that combines proof-of-work (PoW) consensus with practical byzantine fault tolerance (PBFT). It also uses its custom language, Scilla, for creating secure smart contracts. ZIL was launched as an ERC-20 token in 2017 and later migrated onto its mainnet in 2019.
Zilliqa (ZIL) grants governance rights to its holders. Users gain access to the products and services on the Zilliqa blockchain. They can also buy and sell NFTs using ZIL tokens. Miners earn ZIL as rewards for validating transactions.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2022
Zilliqa (ZIL) holds the 79th position on CoinGecko. ZIL price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Zilliqa (ZIL) laid out the descending channel pattern, also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.
Currently, Zilliqa (ZIL) is at $0.039. If the pattern continues, the price of ZIL might reach the resistance level of $0.04262, $0.05211, and $0.0972. If the trend reverses, then the price of ZIL may fall to $0.02976.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Zilliqa (ZIL).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of the Zilliqa (ZIL).
|Resistance Level 1
|$0.05194
|Resistance Level 2
|$0.06992
|Resistance Level 3
|$0.09256
|Resistance Level 4
|$0.13334
|Support Level 1
|$0.03675
|Support Level 2
|$0.02928
The charts show that ZIL has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ZIL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.13334.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ZIL might plummet to almost $0.02928, a bearish signal.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Zilliqa (ZIL) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ZIL lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Zilliqa (ZIL) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the ZIL price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, ZIL is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of ZIL at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zilliqa (ZIL) is at a level of 46.04. This means that ZIL is in an oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Zilliqa (ZIL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Zilliqa (ZIL). Currently, ZIL lies in the range of 17.38316, indicating a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Zilliqa (ZIL). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of ZIL lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, ZIL’s RSI is at 46.04, thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of ZIL with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zilliqa (ZIL).
From the above chart, it can be interpreted that ETH, BTC, and ZIL are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and ZIL also increase or decrease respectively.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Zilliqa (ZIL) might probably attain $0.25 by 2023.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Zilliqa (ZIL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ZIL might rally to hit $0.32 by 2024.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2025
If Zilliqa (ZIL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ZIL would rally to hit $0.40.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2026
If Zilliqa (ZIL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ZIL would rally to hit $0.45.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2027
If Zilliqa (ZIL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ZIL would rally to hit $0.51.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2028
If Zilliqa (ZIL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ZIL would hit $0.6.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Zilliqa (ZIL), it would witness major spikes. ZIL might hit $0.7 by 2029.
Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Zilliqa ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Zilliqa (ZIL) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Zilliqa (ZIL) might hit $0.8 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Zilliqa network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ZIL. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Zilliqa (ZIL) in 2022 is $0.13334. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Zilliqa (ZIL) for 2022 is $0.02928.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Zilliqa ecosystem, the performance of Zilliqa (ZIL) might hit $0.2 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $0.255376 in the near future.
FAQ
Zilliqa (ZIL) is the utility token of Zilliqa. Zilliqa is a layer-1 public blockchain meant for the creation of dApps and carrying out complex computational tasks at high throughput and lower costs. ZIL was launched in 2017.
Zilliqa (ZIL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, KuCoin, Gate.io, MEXC, Huobi global, and HitBTC.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Zilliqa platform, Zilliqa (ZIL) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On May 06, 2021, Zilliqa (ZIL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.255376.
Zilliqa (ZIL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ZIL in the past few months, ZIL is considered a good investment in 2022.
Zilliqa (ZIL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Zilliqa (ZIL) will hit $0.2 soon.
Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.25 by 2023.
Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.32 by 2024.
Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.40 by 2025.
Zilliqa (ZIL) price is expected to reach $0.45 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
LUNC Price Gains 50% Despite Kwon’s Troubles, What’s Driving It?
Over the last week, the crypto space has been saturated with news of the hunt for Terra (LUNC) founder Do Kwon. The South Korean founder is now being hunted by both South Korean authorities, as well as Interpol, which means Kwon is now wanted in 190 countries. However, Kwon’s troubles seem not to have affected the price of LUNA Classic (LUNC), as it continues to see green even when the broader market suffers losses.
LUNA Classic Grows 50%
Speculations around the performance of LUNA Classic (LUNC) had risen drastically once Kwon was officially declared wanted by the authorities. It was mostly expected that the digital asset would take a beating from the resulting decline in positive sentiment among its investors, but this has not been the case. LUNC has instead shaken off these incredibly bearish developments and has been one of the market leaders in terms of gains.
Over the last 7 days, the price of LUNC is up more than 58%, whereas its larger counterparts, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, have been seeing single-digit and negative gains. The daily trading volume of the cryptocurrency remains high, with almost a billion dollars in volume reported by Coinmarketcap. LUNC had also successfully knocked off another zero over the past month to bring its trading price to the $0.0003 level.
LUNA Classic trending at $0.00032 | Source: LUNCBUSD on TradingView.com
Even coming out of the weekend of low performance in the crypto space, LUNC has begun to turn towards green, already up 1.80% in the last hour as of the time of this writing. It also shows no sign of decline at this time as it continues to receive massive support from crypto traders.
Why Is LUNC Price Up?
Since the collapse of the Terra network, there have been some strides made in an effort to restore it by those who refuse to give up on it. It was a long time in the making, but the community had eventually agreed on a 1.2% transaction fee on all transactions, which are then sent to a burn wallet to reduce the available supply of the token.
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, had also joined in this effort to support LUNC’s price by announcing that it would be burning all fees realized from LUNC trading on its platform. LUNC’s price had surged more than 60% off the back of the announcement alone as the crypto exchange announced that it would be carrying out a scheduled weekly burn every Monday.
Another factor that has been propping up the price of LUNA over these past couple of weeks has been rumors that have been circulating that LUNC was going to get listed on some important platforms. These trading platforms include Robinhood and Coinbase, a move that would instantly drive up the value of any cryptocurrency. However, these are just rumors for the time being.
Nevertheless, LUNC remains a fan favorite over this time due to its high volatility. Its already established community is also a draw for investors who believe that the digital asset could return to its past glory. But with its founder currently rumored to be on the run from authorities, it is unlikely these large trading platforms will pick it up.
Featured image from Finbold, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Kim Kardashian Sued for EthereumMax, Pays $1.26M Fine
- Many celebrities including Kim Kardashian are sued by EMAX investors.
- Kim Kardashian alone pays a hefty fine of more than $1.2 million.
- The SEC conducted a complete investigation on Kim Kardashian’s endorsement with EMAX.
The crypto industry has many vital technologies such as the blockchain technology and many more, in order for it to prevail. However, there’s also one major attribute that is indeed responsible for nearly 85% of the complete business involved with crypto, and that is advertising and marketing.
Advertising and marketing are indeed pivotal points for any industry to flourish. Yet, it takes a step of higher importance when it comes to the crypto industry. Crypto and its advertising go hand in hand. Whichever project may be, technically a blaster, it would not be able to attain its slingshot without advertising, and marketing.
On such notes, advertising and marketing by endorsing celebrities are indeed one of the most influential, and successful ways. Nevertheless, endorsing a scam project should never be done.
Likewise, Kim Kardashian the all-famous media and television personality took on promoting EthereumMax (EMAX), for which indeed she’s being sentenced for a hefty fine of more than $1.26 million.
From the Stable’s of Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, along with other famous celebrities like the boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, and the basketball player Paul Pierce all together came forward in promoting the project, EthereumMax (EMAX). Note that, this EMAX is nothing even associated or related to Ethereum (ETH).
All celebrities took onto Instagram posting about EMAX, and endorsing it in many ways. This obviously created the all-time ‘Pump and Dump’ trick as most scam projects do. The price of EMAX was inflated very much before the sell-offs.
Though EMAX declared that it did not do so, many complaints were filed against numerous investors on the founder’s of EMAX and upon all the celebrities involved in the promotion. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took things into their own hands, and upon further investigations, it was found that Kim kardashian was given $250,000 for advertising EMAX, also signing a three year contract with them.
As the ‘Pump and Dump’ scam was highly evident, all parties involved were indeed fined. And so, Kim Kardashian has paid more than $1.26 million as fine alone. Celebrity promotions are never a crime, but the celebrities should be sensible enough to differentiate legitimate projects and products from illegitimate and scam ones, regardless of the money being paid.
Blockchain
Chainlink Crosses $6.18 Trillion In Transaction Value
The reception of Chainlink among crypto enthusiasts has been positive. The ecosystem’s transaction volume has surpassed $6 trillion, according to the project’s official Twitter account. Because of this rise, the number of native integrations in the ecosystem rose from 12 to 15.
At this point, it appears that Chainlink may be en route to the proverbial moon. Shouldn’t a price increase coincide with improved metrics? No, not quite. The on-chain stats for LINK don’t look good, according to the statistics provided by Santiment.
Chainlink Market Cap Down
As of this writing, there has been significantly less progress made on the LINK chain than in previous months. The value of Chainlink’s stock on the market is likewise much lower.
The market cap for LINK on October 2 was $284,961,375, a decline of 78.06% from its all-time high of $1,299,905,978 on September 29, data from CoinGecko show.
A downward trend may be forming. However, at this time, Chainlink’s price is quite volatile on the intraday and 4-hour time frames.
LINK’s historical volatility is rather high, ranging between 64.75 and 50.27, indicating that its price frequently fluctuates between ranges.
The Stoch RSI figures are also falling, although the relative strength index of the coin is quite constant.
Although the coin’s performance indicates a downward trend, LINK HODLers may still have reason for optimism.
Chart: TradingView.com
LINK Investor Confidence Up
According to statistics from CryptoQuant, LINK exchange reserves are currently below average. This may suggest that the coin is not undergoing a significant selling pressure.
This is depicted on the graphs as a price increase. As of the time of writing, LINK is up 2.26 percent on a 4-hour scale.
The price of the coin fluctuates between $7,026 and $6,574. These two support levels are significant, as any breach by the bears might cause a sell-off that pushes the price below $6.
The chart also reveals a head-and-shoulders shape, which can act as a development impediment. However, as of this writing, the token has broken through and is on an intraday and 4-hour upswing.
Considering the current report for the third quarter of 2022, this could indicate a rise in investor confidence.
As the ecosystem continues to flourish, LINK holders should anticipate more good news in the coming days.
LINK total market cap at $3.5 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com Featured image from Pixabay, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Matt Homer, Cryptocurrency Investment Leader and Former Executive Deputy Superintendent of the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services, Becomes Senior Advisor to Tusk Strategies’ Crypto + FinTech Practice
Recent Additions of Matt Homer and Shontell Smith Bolster Tusk’s Unparalleled Crypto + FinTech Practice in New York and Beyond
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Building off a decade of guiding the world’s fastest-growing start-ups through major regulatory, communications and public affairs challenges, Tusk Strategies today welcomed Matt Homer as Senior Advisor to its expanding Cryptocurrency + FinTech Practice. Matt will advise on the rapidly developing state and federal political landscape impacting the crypto, blockchain, and the financial services ecosystem.
Matt becomes Senior Advisor to Tusk with unparalleled public and private sector experience. Prior to entering the venture capital space full-time, Matt founded and ran the Research and Innovation Division at the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS), where he led efforts involving fintech, crypto, insurtech, and regtech. He also chaired the Conference of State Bank Supervisor’s FinTech Steering Group. Before that, Matt was Head of Policy and Research at Quovo, which was acquired by Plaid during his tenure. Earlier, Matt was with the FDIC and launched two innovation programs with USAID, promoting cashless payments and regtech knowledge-sharing among regulators. He has also been an advisor to the U.N., World Bank, Aspen Institute and Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance.
Tusk Strategies also announced that Eric Soufer, the Head of the firm’s Crypto + FinTech Practice, has been promoted to partner.
Matt Homer, Senior Advisor at Tusk, said “I’ve long admired the impact Tusk has had tackling difficult public policy issues to enable innovation and entrepreneurship. Bradley has been an example in my career and Eric is one of the most thoughtful and effective policy and political strategists operating in fintech and crypto. I’m excited and honored to serve as an advisor to the Tusk team as they continue to influence and shape the policy landscape for fintech and crypto.”
Eric Soufer, Partner and Head of the Crypto + FinTech Practice at Tusk, said “We’ve all been fans of Matt for a long time and so we are thrilled to formally welcome him to the Tusk Strategies network. His experience navigating novel and complex regulatory challenges in crypto, DeFi, and financial technology will be a tremendous asset to our team and our clients.”
Matt is currently Executive in Residence at Nyca Partners, a venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. Matt also recently joined the Board of Managers at Gemini Trust Company, a leading crypto-native finance platform.
Tusk Strategies has been advising some of the biggest names in crypto, blockchain, fintech and NFTs since 2014. In recent years, Tusk Strategies has advised industry leaders such as Paxos, Zero Hash, Genesis, Circle, eToro, Tezos, Apex Crypto, Sorare, Moonpay, the Crypto Council of Innovation (CCI), and the Proof of Stake Alliance, among many others.
The addition of Matt comes on the heels of a major expansion at Tusk Strategies in 2022. New senior team members include Shontell Smith, previously chief of staff to the New York State Senate Democratic Majority, and Cristóbal Alex, the former White House Deputy Cabinet Secretary under President Joe Biden and current MSNBC contributor, who opened Tusk’s Washington, DC office. Jackie Zupsic also recently launched a new Los Angeles office to deepen Tusk’s national communications and policy capabilities.
About Tusk Strategies
Tusk has led successful interdisciplinary campaigns for dozens of the world’s leading disruptors in tech, finance, mobility, healthcare, and countless other industries, helping them build their brands with thought leadership and earned media; gain market share with cutting edge commercial strategies; and solve complex “bet the company” regulatory challenges in markets across the globe. Tusk Strategies was founded by venture capitalist, philanthropist and political strategist Bradley Tusk and is now led by CEO Chris Coffey.
www.tuskstrategies.com
@tuskstrategies
Contacts
Blockchain
As Crypto Storage is Still a Major Problem, Can NFT integration Solve the Issue?
Now a trillion-dollar market, the crypto ecosystem has withered some of the toughest conditions within its period of existence. However, like any other technological innovation, it is not short of native challenges. This ‘lucrative’ market faces a myriad of shortcomings, including criticisms from regulators and long-standing financial institutions. But the most significant hurdles are currently attributed to the underlying infrastructures.
In a recent interview during the Paris Blockchain Week, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao identified crypto custody as one of the hardest challenges that remains unsolved. According to CZ, the inaccessible and complex nature of crypto wallets is undoubtedly hindering mass adoption in the digital asset space. He was also keen to highlight that this one of problems he would prioritize given an opportunity,
“If I had no financial pressure, I would want to solve the most difficult problem that is blocking adoption. That would be the problem I would try to solve.”
The Loophole in Crypto Custody
Anyone who has interacted with crypto long enough understands there is a thin line when it comes to storing the newly found wealth. Stakeholders have in the past lost huge sums of money as result of wallet breaches or forgetting one’s seed phrase. As it stands, 20% of the BTC in supply cannot be accessed due to lost private keys.
Is this efficient for an ecosystem touted as the future of finance? While Rome wasn’t built in a day, the issue of crypto wallets needs to be addressed sooner than later. Some crypto diehards would argue that non-custodial wallets are a long term solution. However, the complexities involved in securing one’s seed phrase paint a different picture.
“But today, most people cannot store their private keys securely. The wallets require them to be technical. Your computer cannot get a virus. If your computer gets a virus, there’s all kinds of problems that will happen. You will lose your money.” added CZ Binance.
Even worse, the current infrastructure of most non-custodial wallets does not feature a solution for passing heritage to future generations. It is quite unfair to invest in an industry where there is no guarantee that one’s offspring will benefit in the event of their death. After all, this is standard practice in the traditional finance scope.
Unfortunately, custodial wallets offered by crypto exchanges are not any better; while they might feature a heritage structure, users are not in control of their private keys. In the event of a breach such as the infamous Mt Gox hack, chances are high that any investor holding funds with the affected exchange will have to incur significant losses.
So, what is the ultimate solution to a secure crypto storage ecosystem? The perfect answer would be it’s neither white nor black, but the emergence of Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) seems to be paving way for tamper-proof and heritage-designed Web 3.0 wallets.
NFTs; The Future of Crypto Wallet Infrastructures
The NFT hype has taken the crypto industry by a storm, with digital creatives such as Beeple cashing big on their work. Though a relatively new area of innovation, the indistinguishable (unique) nature of NFTs could be a game-changer in the development of non-custodial crypto wallets.
Emerging DApps such as Serenity Shield are implementing NFT technology to introduce a strongbox solution that addresses seed recovery and heritage issues. Launched in 2021, this Web 3.0 project features a fully encrypted solution for storing digital assets. Ideally, Serenity shield allows crypto natives to create an account where they can securely store their seed recovery phrases.
Serenity’s strongbox then partitions the sensitive information into three unique NFT keys. The first NFT is allocated to the account owner, the second to a prospective heir while the final key is stored in the Serenity Shield smart contract. To unlock the information in the strongbox, one requires at least two of the NFT keys, making it possible for a user to recover sensitive information or transfer ownership to an heir.
Going by the trends in NFT integrations, the value stretches beyond play-to-earn and the metaverse economies. There is a wide range of crypto applications that could benefit from scaling through NFT infrastructure. Most notably, this upcoming crypto niche provides a building base for secure DApps, ultimately solving pertinent issues such as seed recovery and digital asset heritage.
Conclusion
Cryptocurrencies might have come of age but there is a lot to be done to ensure that investors sleep comfortably knowing their assets are safe. As highlighted in the introduction, it is still a murky world for crypto wallets, whether custodial or non-custodial. This is not to say that existing issues cannot be solved; newer technologies like NFTs present an opportunity to tackle a majority of the underlying problems.
Blockchain
USDC Will Integrate With Decentralized Social to Bring Web3 to The Masses
Los Angeles, California, 3rd October, 2022, Chainwire
- A USDC integration with DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, is launching next week
- The integration gives DeSo a financial bridge to millions of Ethereum users and DApps, giving them one-click access to end-to-end encrypted on-chain messaging and a full “Twitter-like” feature set
- The integration paves the way for DeSo to become a cross-chain social layer for all of web3
Today, social media is controlled by a handful of private corporations– but that could soon change as blockchains like DeSo begin to onboard millions of Ethereum users from DeFi apps into social apps.
As one of the industry’s first illustrations of this, a USDC integration with the DeSo blockchain, backed by Coinbase, Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and others, effectively gives any Ethereum user access to a full-fledged decentralized social network.
The integration will allow millions of existing MetaMask and Ethereum users to onboard onto decentralized social apps with USDC, and message one another using gas-less end-to-end encrypted on-chain messages powered by DeSo. But that’s not all– these Ethereum users also gain access to gas-less profile creation, gas-less posting, gas-less following of other users, with a fully-decentralized on-chain follow graph, and much more.
The onboarding process is simple: Users can deposit USDC from MetaMask onto DeSo apps, and receive a DeSo-native stablecoin called DesoDollar. Once onboarded with USDC, all stablecoin transactions become virtually gas-less, costing less than one ten-thousandth of a cent.
This financial bridge from Ethereum to DeSo will also allow developers to build web3 social apps for the first time. “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently,” says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. “It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum, and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social,” he says.
Although DeSo currently only supports USDC via Ethereum, DeSo also plans to integrate with other stablecoin ecosystems like Solana in the future as well. “It’s not our goal to be tied to a single chain,” says Al-Naji. “DeSo is a cross-chain solution that allows people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they’re a part of. DeSo is the unified social layer for all of web3,” he says.
This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year, announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge, and many new social apps like Diamond, a web3 social network built on DeSo, have launched and are growing rapidly with a recent surge in user numbers.
In a world where many are dissatisfied with traditional social media, USDC and DeSo offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with web2 juggernauts. “DeSo is the first and only blockchain that allows developers to build social apps where you can’t even tell you’re on a blockchain,” says Al-Naji. “That means, for the first time, we have a shot at finally expanding web3 from disrupting finance to disrupting the trillion-dollar social media industry.”
About DeSo
DeSo is a new layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to decentralize social media and scale storage-heavy applications to billions of users. They raised $200 million and are backed by Sequoia, Andreessen Horowitz, and several others.
$DESO, the native currency of the DeSo blockchain, is listed on Coinbase.
For more information about DeSo and username claiming, visit deso.com.
Contact
- Ash
- DeSo Foundation
- [email protected]
- 7207677819
