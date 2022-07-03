A Quick Guide To Online Casino Bonuses

Pin 0 Shares

One of the big attractions of online casinos is the different types of bonuses offered by them. Stay updated about the variety of bonuses you can expect when you gamble online, so that you can take advantage of the bonuses that benefit you the most. Here are the most common kinds of online casino bonuses you can expect.

Welcome Or Sign-Up Bonus

Also referred to as the new player bonus, the welcome or sign-up bonus is the first thing you will come across and the most popular type of bonus. These online casino bonuses are usually further segregated into percentage, no-deposit, or match bonuses.

* Match bonuses are the most common type of online casino bonus where you get one credit for each credit you buy. This is usually a 100 percent bonus on your first purchase with a limit of $100. This bonus could vary and it is not mandatory to spend the $100. Most online casinos allow you to buy a minimum $20 to make you eligible for the match bonus.

* The percentage bonus is anything more than 100 percent and gives you 200 percent or 300 percent. Nearly all casino bonuses are similar to percentage bonuses, regardless of whether they happen to be match or percentage.

* The no-deposit bonus is obviously the most preferred bonus. It can be free cash in the form of free casino credits that are added to your gaming account when you sign up and free play casino where you get a free beginner’s balance. You can keep any winnings that exceed this amount.

Reload Bonus

A reload bonus is offered to get you to keep reloading your account and continue to gamble online. It is usually similar to the welcome or sign-up bonus and offers a 100 percent match up. This may be on a monthly, weekly, or daily basis, depending on which online casino you are playing.

Deposit Method Bonus

When you choose a particular deposit method with a casino-usually your credit card or an online payment provider-to fund your gaming account, you get a deposit method bonus. This can be in the range of 5 percent to 15 percent, and is independent of other bonuses you get.

High Roller Bonus

A deposit of $1,000 or more qualifies for a high roller bonus and ranges from 25 percent to 50 percent.

Loyalty Bonuses

Loyalty bonuses are offered by online casinos as Players Club bonuses and special purchase bonuses.

* The Players Club bonus is often called a player rewards or “comp” bonus and involves collecting points based on your online casino games wagers. This is usually allotted as one point per $10 wagered. When you collect 1,000 points, you can redeem them in US dollars in casino credits. Most casinos enroll you in the casino players club by default. It is, however, better to confirm.

* The special purchase bonus is a deposit bonus offered to players who have already made a deposit. This could be in the form of a match bonus, percentage bonus, or a no-deposit bonus.

Go ahead and find a reliable online casino that suits you and begin your gambling by looking for a no-deposit casino bonus.