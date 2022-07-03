BitPay Now Makes Food Delivery Services Possible With Crypto Payments

- The firm has teamed up with multiple fiat and cryptocurrency payment providers.
- BitPay has said that SHIB holders may pay for services using one of three other ways.
According to a recent statement, crypto fans may now pay for meal delivery services such as UberEats and DoorDash using crypto. BitPay, a renowned cryptocurrency payment service, has introduced efforts that allow crypto holders to pay the two meal delivery providers via SHIB.
Although meal delivery services like UberEats and DoorDash don’t yet accept crypto payments, BitPay has said that crypto holders may pay for their services using one of three other ways.
Multiple Ways For Ordering Food at Doorstep
Crypto fans have the option of paying for meal delivery services like UberEats and DoorDash with crypto gift cards purchased via the BitPay app or a cryptocurrency card loaded with their digital currency.
The BitPay website states that crypto owners may also use Takeaway.com or Menufy to pay for meal delivery services and that they can do so with currency in their crypto wallets. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and other supported cryptocurrencies may also be used to pay for meal delivery with BitPay.
It’s interesting to note that BitPay has been a major proponent of cryptocurrency payments. In order to make it easier for cryptocurrency holders to pay using the new asset class, the firm has teamed up with a number of other fiat and cryptocurrency payment providers.
BitPay announced earlier this week that Shiba Inu holders may now buy Apple items like MacBooks and iPhones from shops like Newegg. According to CMC, the Shiba Inu price today is $0.000010 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $242,222,458 USD. Shiba Inu has been up 0.20% in the last 24 hours.
