Business People: Uponor names new president in Apple Valley
Uponor Corp., a maker of plumbing technology for residential and industrial use, has named Andres Caballero president of its Apple Valley-based Building Solutions – North America division and a member of the executive committee. Caballero previously was with Honeywell International, leading its environmental and control solutions, building solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control.
Zinpro Corp., an Eden Prairie-based maker of organic trace minerals for animal nutrition, announced the promotion of LaToya J. Burrell to general counsel. Burrell also retains her roles leading the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion and corporate giving activities, and as executive director of Anderson Foundation, an Eden Prairie organization focusing on girls educational development.
Golden Valley-based engineering and consulting firm WSB announced that Do Nam has been promoted to director of traffic modeling and technology.
WomenVenture, a St. Paul-based organization focused on funding and developing women-owned small-business entrepreneurship, announced that Rosemarie Ndupuechi has been appointed chief advancement and marketing officer. Ndupuechi previously held corporate positions at Cargill, and in 2014 founded 3E Productions, an event-planning business in Eagan.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis announced the appointments of Patience Ferguson as senior vice president of human resources and inclusion, effective July 18, and Andrea Raffo as senior vice president of research, effective Aug. 22.
Holmes Murphy, a Minneapolis-based business insurance brokerage, announced the addition of Ryan Anderson as property casualty specialty practice leader; Anderson previously was a senior vice president at Hays Cos., now Brown & Brown, and also was a senior executive risk underwriter at Travelers. … Associated Bank, Green Bay, Wis., announced that Claudia Stegora has joined as senior vice president and relationship manager, commercial banking, based in St. Paul. … True North Mergers & Acquisitions, Minneapolis, announced that Senior Advisor Brent Engelbrekt received the International Business Brokers Association Certified Business Intermediary of the Year award.
Lockridge Grindal Nauen, Minneapolis, announced the promotion of Rebecca J. Kanninen to lead the firm’s state government relations, succeeding firm partner Ted Grindal. … HAWS-KM, St. Paul, announced the addition of Gustavo Ortiz Reynoso as an associate in business litigation, personal injury, insurance litigation, product liability defense and transportation litigation. … Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced the addition of attorney Janet M. Olawsky as a senior associate in the employment and labor group.
Honor the Earth, a Callaway, Minn.-based Indigenous-focused environmental justice organization, announced the appointments of Jana Danker, a member of the Choctaw Nation, as its Anishinaabe Agricultural Institute coordinator, and Kevin Whelan as deputy executive director, based in Minneapolis.
National retail chain Bob’s Discount Furniture announced the opening of a store at 2401 Fairview Ave., Suite 120, Roseville. … Raising Cane’s, a national fast-food chain, announced store openings at 18477 Kenrick Ave. in Lakeville, and 2420 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville.
Housing First Minnesota, a Roseville-based trade group promoting the interests of homebuilders and remodelers, announced it has appointed James Vagle executive director. Vagle has been with the organization since 2006. … The North Central Electrical Manufacturers Club, a Bloomington-based group representing 167 Upper Midwest electrical manufacturers and sales representatives, announced that Randy Kuzel has been elected 2022-23 president; Kuzel is a sales specialist at AJB Sales, Minneapolis.
Northwestern Mutual announced that Mendota Heights resident and Northwestern wealth management adviser Eric Johnson donated $20,000 to Pinky Swear Foundation, an Edina-based organizations that provides financial and emotional support for children with cancer and their families. Johnson was named one of the company’s 2022 Community Service Award recipients.
Florida Ice Cream Shop Withstands Hurricane Ian’s Fury
Hurricane Ian claimed the lives of dozens of people, with many of those deaths occurring in Lee County, Florida, home to the city of Fort Myers. The city was devastated by wind and water, but a few houses and businesses still managed to survive. For VOA News, journalist Iacopo Luzi tells the story of such an undertaking.
USA voanews
Mental health workers at M Health Fairview reach a deal
Mental health workers at M Health Fairview have a tentative deal for a first union contract after a 12-hour negotiating session that ended Monday night.
The 18-month agreement includes pay increases between 6 percent and 8.75 percent, a set wage scale, more paid time off and a grievance procedure to address staff concerns. Workers had planned a three-day strike starting Monday, but called it off after negotiations made progress.
The Service Employees International Union — Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa represents about 350 mental health workers at M Health Fairview and roughly 130 at Allina Health. Allina workers went forward with their plans for a three-day strike that began Monday and runs through Wednesday.
Jenny Webster, a M Health Fairview psych associate, said the tentative deal recognizes the importance of their work.
“So many people have experienced mental health issues themselves or to a loved one, especially during the pandemic,” Webster said. “Raising wages and getting a first contract will mean better care for our patients.”
Webster’s colleague, Bill Bader, noted the impact of mental health workers’ decision to unionize at the end of 2021. He said the union negotiating team unanimously recommended approving the tentative contract deal.
“Because of the solidarity of our bargaining team and all of our co-workers, including the strike in May and our recent strike vote, Fairview offered a higher single-year raise than they have in years,” said Bader.
In a statement, M Health Fairview officials said they were happy to have reached a deal with the help of a federal mediator. The tentative contract covers psych associates, senior psych associates and behavioral assistants at University of Minnesota Medical Center – West Bank.
“(W)e were able to find common ground that is equitable across the team, is sustainable for our organization and keeps the focus where it should be: on our patients,” the statement said.
Mental health workers at Allina continued their three-day strike and planned a noon rally at Allina Unity Hospital in Fridley.
They also are pushing for better wages, improved safety protections and more staff.
Earlier, an Allina spokeswoman said there was agreement on non-economic issues, but “the union continues to push for wage and benefit increases that are unrealistic and unsustainable at a time when Minnesota health systems are facing significant financial challenges.”
A group of women wearing neon green jumpsuits attack and rob two teenagers on the New York subway
A video showing a strange group of female thieves creating a ruckus inside a subway train in New York, US, is going viral on social media.
The clip, shared on Reddit, showed about six women in full-body neon green leotards throwing themselves around one passenger and punching another repeatedly in the face. According to the social media post, the incident happened on a subway train in Times Square around 2 a.m. on Sunday.
Watch the video below:
According New York Post, the group of women attacked two 19-year-old girls. They stole their cellphones, credit cards, wallets and other items, cops said.
Speaking to the outlet, the mother of one of the victims called the women’s group the “Green Goblin Gang”. She said her daughter and her friend were attacked by “complete animals” on Sunday.
“She said she was attacked by aliens, and I didn’t know what she was talking about,” the mother told the Jobadding, “This is how she spent her 19th birthday. I hope they get what they deserve and more because it’s disgusting.”
Additionally, she said her daughter was a business and international business student at a college in Florida and was returning home to visit family in Queens this weekend. “She was coming home from college. Now she’s having chest X-rays and CT scans,” the mother said.
She also informed that her daughter had been seriously injured after being stomped on the head by “10 adult women**”. “She is in excruciating pain. When she breathes, it hurts. In one video you can see a girl who kicked her and got her foot caught in the strap of my daughter’s purse. My daughter is tiny. She’s 5’4″. This beast,” the mother added.
Officials informed that thieves are always in the wind. The distressed mother said city and state officials should take note of the terrifying incident.
ndtv
Mariners and Phillies ending playoff droughts shows the power of going for it
The whole point of being a professional sports team is to try and win a championship. It is also, research has confirmed, impossible to win a championship without first making the playoffs.
The Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies are both headed back to the playoffs this week, getting their first chances in over a decade to compete for a championship. For the Mariners, it’s been 21 long years, a period that saw their former neighbors, the Seattle SuperSonics, make the playoffs twice, move to Oklahoma and go through the full cycle of title contender to lottery team before the M’s made their way back to the postseason.
Philadelphia has been absent from the playoffs since 2011, which came to an end with a crumpled Ryan Howard tearing his Achilles tendon on the final swing of their season. The Phillies have had six different managers and seven losing seasons since Howard’s injury effectively accelerated their bottoming-out phase.
But now, mercifully, both teams have scraped the postseason monkey off their back and caged it until at least next season. With the help of some much-needed outside acquisitions (as well as the expanded playoffs that allow three wild card teams), the Mariners and Phillies have laid a sort of blueprint for teams that are focused on making it back to the tournament, a perfectly noble goal for any franchise that suffered as long as Seattle and Philadelphia did.
While incumbent talent is always a prerequisite, the Mariners and Phillies showed the power of — and stick with me here — actually trying to win by making their teams better. It’s no secret at all that over the last decade or so, many organizations around professional sports have discovered the concept of purposefully being bad to cut costs, improve their draft position, sell the idea of a crummy present giving way to a brighter future, or a combination of all three. It is also no secret that said formula sucks for fans.
Also, make no mistake about it, the Mariners and Phillies both executed elements of that plan. While they didn’t sink as low as the Cubs and Astros did before winning their recent championships, Seattle and Philadelphia did experience lengthy rebuilds. For the Mariners, the most recent one began after the 2018 season. Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, Edwin Diaz, Jean Segura and Mike Zunino were all shown the door, the 2019 team used an incomprehensible 67 players, and all the while general manager Jerry Dipoto was watching his master plan come together behind the scenes.
Notable players drafted during and after that 2018 season (Logan Gilbert, Cal Raleigh and George Kirby) are now part of the first Mariner playoff team since 2001, when they were all still toddlers. Dipoto still recognized that his team was a few pieces away and — unlike many of his peers — was willing to risk prospect capital, his ownership group’s actual money, and self-embarrassment to end the drought.
The Mariners would not be in the playoffs without Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo, the two biggest pickups by Dipoto (a notorious transaction fiend) in the last calendar year. Ray cost $115 million, marking the biggest free agent swing Dipoto has taken during his Seattle tenure. While many teams are still infected with Moneyball brain worms telling them to create a Ray-like player out of three different guys who will cost much less, the Mariners said to hell with that and paid a fair price for a proven commodity.
Their return on that investment has been exactly what they wanted, a veteran clubhouse leader who played a huge role in ending the drought. But that was certainly not always a guarantee for the Mariners, who got another boost in late July. In trading for Castillo, the best pitcher available at the deadline, the Mariners threw caution to the wind in pursuit of something every team should be striving for: a better postseason chance. It will be years before we can determine anything tangible about the prospects Seattle gave up for him, which was all the more reason to flip them.
Selling patience to a fanbase that’s raised and sent children to college in the time since watching their last playoff game is a fool’s errand. Showing them that you’re in it to win it was an obvious move, and Castillo starting the first game of Seattle’s wild card series is the physical manifestation of that move.
In Philly, doubling and tripling down on the all-dingers, no-defense approach miraculously worked out. While the Phillies were mocked for their approach — including by this writer, who picked them to finish fourth in the NL East — it undeniably worked. Kyle Schwarber has, predictably, been an overwhelming negative on defense. But with an NL-high 46 homers entering play on Tuesday, he’s also one of the most positive offensive difference makers in the game. Nick Castellanos hasn’t panned out in the same way, but it’s always more admirable to try and fail than it is for a general manager to hold a press conference explaining why not getting any big names is good, actually.
Like the Mariners, the Phillies also addressed an issue of need at the trade deadline. Getting David Robertson — who’s struck out 31.3% of opposing hitters while holding them to a .198 average in his 22.1 innings for the Phils — not only strengthened their bullpen, it made sure that other teams wouldn’t get Robertson either. That kind of defense can go a long way, as now bullpen-needy playoff teams like the Mets and Cardinals do not have Robertson for their own postseason runs.
Therein lies the other huge advantage of going for it. By simply trying — and in the Mariners’ and Phillies’ case, succeeding — in the pursuit of getting better, it means your adversaries are, by extension, getting a little worse. Some teams were even more naked about getting worse. The Baltimore Orioles dealt proven bat Trey Mancini and All-Star closer Jorge Lopez when they were still very much in the wild card conversation. The Brewers did the same on the NL side, shipping Josh Hader to their direct competition in San Diego. While Hader has blown up in colossal fashion since joining the Padres, the move was a blatant sign from the Milwaukee front office that they were more interested in not paying Hader long-term than they were about him potentially saving postseason games for them.
Now, they don’t have to worry about that, as the Orioles and Brewers will watch from their couches. Even if they do end up “winning” those Mancini, Lopez and Hader trades, both the Baltimore and Milwaukee front offices punted on winning anything meaningful in 2022.
As we’ve seen year after year, anything can happen in October, and if the baseball gods have a sense of humor and distaste for tanking, maybe we’ll get a Mariners-Phillies World Series to reward the teams on the fringes that actually wanted to make it there.
5 Takeaways From National Women’s Soccer League Abuse Report: NPR
A new investigative report details sexual misconduct, verbal abuse and sexual coercion by National Women’s Soccer League coaches – and the lack of action by officials to address the issues, despite years of complaints from players about some coaches.
The independent report was written by Sally Q. Yates, the former acting US attorney general, who was asked by US Soccer to investigate complaints that rocked the league a year ago amid reports from The Athletic and The Washington Post.
Here are the key findings from Yates’ report — and what could happen next.
Verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct were systemic
The report focuses on the conduct of three NWSL coaches – Paul Riley, Rory Dames and Christy Holly – and the inaction of teams, the league and the USA Soccer Federation following complaints about them.
But the report makes it clear that the issues weren’t just about three men. “Our investigation revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches and victims,” the report said. “Abuse in the NWSL is rooted in a deeper culture in women’s football, starting with the youth leagues, which normalizes verbally abusive practices and blurs the lines between coaches and players.”
In a call with reporters on Monday, Yates said that “since youth football, sexist or demeaning statements have been called ‘difficult coaching.’” And as she notes in the report, players affected by the verbal and emotional abuse they describe in the NWSL “are not shrinking violets. They are some of the best athletes in the world.”
While the report focused on the three coaches, the fallout within the USWL was even greater: league commissioner Lisa Baird quit after about 19 months on the job, and several league coaches resigned or were fired.
U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a statement on Monday that she was “heartbroken by the content of the report, which makes it clear that systemic changes are needed at all levels of our game.”
The NWSL said it would “immediately review” the report and notes the league’s investigation is ongoing. He said he would use the findings of both reports to help implement “systemic reform and ensure the NWSL is a league where players are supported.”
Abusive coaches were able to move to new clubs after being fired
Complaints about the coaches apparently had little impact on their career prospects. Instead, these coaches were able to move on to new teams without any public mention of their reported abusive behavior.
“[A]active coaches moved from team to team, laundered by press releases thanking them for their service, and positive references from teams who downplayed or even covered up misconduct,” the report said. “Those from the NWSL and USSF able to correct the record remained silent. And no one in the teams, the League or the Federation has demanded better from the coaches.”
Some of those involved have refused to cooperate with the investigation
Although the report is quite detailed and runs to over 300 pages, Yates and his team were unable to secure interviews with everyone they sought to speak to.
“Some witnesses, including former NWSL commissioner Jeff Plush, never returned our calls. Others declined to be interviewed, some because they feared reprisal. Still others, including former USSF Executive Director Dan Flynn have only agreed to answer written questions, rather than an interview. Some teams have not fully cooperated, despite public statements to the contrary,” the report said. report.
The teams at the heart of the investigation also interfered, according to the report.
“The Portland Thorns obstructed our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to prevent our use of relevant documents. Racing Louisville FC refused to produce documents relating to Christy Holly and did not allow witnesses (even former employees) to answer relevant questions regarding Holly’s tenure, citing non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements she signed with Holly.The Chicago Red Stars unnecessarily delayed the production of the relevant documents for almost nine months.
Still, the survey was wide-ranging, including more than 100 interviews with current and former NWSL and US Women’s National Team players.
Officials ignored player complaints
It’s not that the players haven’t complained, Yates said Monday on the call with reporters: it’s that the teams, the league and the U.S. Soccer Federation haven’t done much. when the red flags were raised.
The players “have repeatedly raised their concerns with the teams, the league and the Federation, which founded and acted as director of the league for much of the relevant period”.
“But those who were able to tell the difference didn’t,” Yates said. “Not only did they fail to respond appropriately to evidence of abuse, but they also failed to institute the most basic measures to prevent and address these issues to begin with, even though some of them acknowledged privately the need for these things as anti-harassment Without these protections in place and without the necessary transparency to ensure misconduct is not swept under the rug, abusive coaches have gone from team to team. ‘other.
The report recommends a number of fixes, including enforcement by US Soccer
Yates’ report concludes with a series of recommendations aimed at preventing future abuse, holding those responsible accountable, improving transparency and “fostering a professional environment where players are treated with respect”.
This professional environment is crucial: During the call with reporters, Yates noted that before the new collective bargaining agreement, most players in the league earned less than $31,000 a year and that many aspects of their lives were related to the teams they were playing on, including housing, medical care and whether or not they got playing time.
“So many aspects of a player’s life were controlled because of the work they were doing. The result was that some players were afraid to speak up. For players who felt safe speaking up, they told us that “They often didn’t know where they could go to start. Most teams didn’t have a human resources department. There was no one identified to the Federation or the league for such complaints. There there wasn’t even an anonymous reporting line until the league established one in 2021,” Yates said.
Among the report’s recommendations:
- Teams should be required to accurately disclose misconduct to the NWSL and US Soccer to ensure abusive coaches don’t move from team to team
- US Soccer should demand serious verification of coaches and suspend the coaching licenses of those who commit misconduct
- US Soccer ‘should demand that the NWSL conduct timely investigations into allegations of abuse, impose appropriate discipline and immediately release the results of the investigation’
- US Soccer, the league and teams must each designate a person within their organization who is responsible for player safety
- US Soccer should require the NWSL to annually solicit and act on player feedback, including player surveys, and a confidential tip line
And one of the report’s recommendations targets coaches who have too much control over players’ lives:
- “Teams and the NWSL should take steps to ensure that coaches do not exercise undue control over players. authority, such as the general manager. Nor should coaches have sole authority over player trades, housing, medical decisions or other aspects of a player’s life off the pitch.”
But Yates’ report was commissioned by US Soccer, which currently has limited direct control over individual teams – although it does have control over the NWSL. The report urges the NSWL to take responsibility for ensuring teams take the recommended action, and that US Soccer in turn imposes such a requirement on the NWSL, if necessary.
US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said “The abuses described in the report are completely inexcusable and have no place in football, on or off the field. Along with everyone at US Soccer, I am resolutely focused on the changes we will make to address the report and make football safer for everyone. It will take all members of US Soccer working together to create the kind of change needed to keep our people safe. athletes.
Report: Musk proposes going ahead with deal to buy Twitter
By The Associated Press
Trading in shares of Twitter was halted after the stock spiked on reports that Elon Musk would proceed with his $44 billion deal to buy the company after months of legal battles.
For a second time, Musk offered to buy the San Francisco company at $54.20. Shares jumped nearly 13% to $47.95 before trading stopped.
Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter, according to people familiar with the case who were not identified.
Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the social media platform in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale. Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.
Neither Twitter nor lawyers for Musk responded to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.
The trial seeking to compel Musk to buy Twitter is set to start in Delaware Chancery Court on Oct. 17.
Musk’s argument for walking away from the deal — has largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. But most legal experts believed he faced an uphill battle in convincing Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.
Legal experts generally have said that Twitter had the upper hand in the lawsuit, which Twitter filed in July. Twitter is seeking “specific performance” of the contract with Musk, which means he would have to go through with the purchase at the original price. The contract Musk signed also has a $1 billion breakup fee.
“This is a clear sign that Musk recognized heading into Delaware Court that the chances of winning vs. Twitter board was highly unlikely,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note to investors. “Being forced to do the deal after a long and ugly court battle in Delaware was not an ideal scenario, and instead accepting this path and moving forward with the deal will save a massive legal headache.”
Among the remedies that would favor Twitter is a court order to go through with the deal. The Chancery Court last year forced private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. to go through with its $550 million buyout of DecoPac, a company based in Minnesota that calls itself the world’s largest supplier of cake decorating supplies to professional decorators and bakeries. The case was emblematic of the court’s common — though not uniform — resolution of enforcing contractual obligations on buyers.
Other options include Musk being forced to pay the breakup fee each side agreed to if deemed responsible for the deal falling through. Or he might have to pay off a larger amount without actually buying the company for $44 billion.
Legal experts have said that Delaware courts have been picky about interpreting what counts as a valid reason for backing off of a deal. The gap between what Musk knew about Twitter when he made the offer in April and the state of the company today had to be huge, and there’s little evidence of that, one lawyer said.
