The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.
Blockchain
Crypto Hedge Fund 3 Arrows Capital (3AC) Files For Bankruptcy
Crypto hedge fund 3 Arrows Capital is slated to be another pillar piece of 2022’s bear market headlines, joining the likes of brutal bear market moments that include Terra Luna’s downfall and CeFi’s drama.
While rumors have swirled for several weeks now about 3AC’s status, limited details with concrete information have been released. That’s evolving to close out this week, as new reports have shown that 3 Arrows Capital is filing for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York.
A Dozen Headaches & 3 Arrows Makes For Chapter 15
In a bull market, it can all be rainbows and sunshine – and 3 Arrows was certainly seeing that with an AUM at around $10B earlier this year. As the tides have shifted this year, though, so too has the business operations.
The unraveling began in early June with speculation that 3AC was failing to make owed payments, headlined by ~$80M owed to derivatives exchange Deribit. Following roughly a week or so of silence from 3AC co-founders Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, Su posted this this tweet, essentially confirming that 3AC was facing serious liquidity issues:
We are in the process of communicating with relevant parties and fully committed to working this out
— Zhu Su 🔺 (@zhusu) June 15, 2022
It’s been dominos ever since. CeFi platform Voyager Digital stated that they could lose in excess of $650M due to the 3AC collapse, according to the Financial Times; the platform has since suspended withdrawals and trading. Fellow CeFi player BlockFi also sustained roughly $80M in losses, according to the Times.
This week, 3 Arrows filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in New York, following liquidation as well as regulatory inquiries from Singaporean officials, where the hedge fund is based. Chapter 15 is geared towards addressing “cross-border insolvency.”
Strong headwinds for Bitcoin (BTC) this year have exemplified the crypto market's uphill challenges recently. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com
State Of CeFi: Pulse Check
Centralized finance platforms, commonly referred to as CeFi, aim to take the utility of DeFi and integrate easy-to-use mechanisms and UI to attract more casual consumers with aggressive yields. However, speculation has surrounded a bevy of these firms as speculators suggest that their loans are high-risk and that their liquidity is volatile.
Then comes the subsequent problem – where even if liquidity isn’t an immediate issue for a CeFi platform in a downturn, users belief in potential liquidity concerns leads to a bankrun, and now liquidity becomes an issue because of mass withdrawals. Many believe that some CeFi platforms have engaged in riskier processes to generate yield, which adds another layer of complexity, and for platforms with ties to VC firms like 3 Arrows Capital, things only get even cloudier.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Close Below $20K Could Spark Larger Degree Increase
Bitcoin price is slowly moving higher above $19,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a steady increase if there is a close above $19,600 and $20,000.
- Bitcoin remained well bid above the $19,200 and $19,000 support levels.
- The price is trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a steady increase if there is a clear move above the $19,700 level.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Steady Increase
Bitcoin price remained strong above the $19,000 level. BTC traded as low as $18,937 and started a steady increase. There was a move above the $19,150 and $19200 levels.
The price was able to clear the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,177 swing high to $18,937 low. There was a also a move above the $19,500 resistance zone to move into a short-term positive zone.
Bitcoin price is now trading above $19,400 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bullish trend line forming with support near $19,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,700 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $20,177 swing high to $18,937 low. The next major resistance sits near the $20,000 zone.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $20,0000 resistance might start a fresh increase. In the stated case, the price could even surpass the $20,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $20,500 zone.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,700 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,400 zone.
The next major support is near the $19,000 zone. The main support is near $18,500, below which there could be a major decline. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $17,500 support.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $19,400, followed by $19,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $19,700, $20,000 and $20,500.
Blockchain
Exchanges Close Q3 With Massive Bitcoin Outflows, Why A Rally Is On The Horizon
The third quarter of 2022 was a rollercoaster for the price of bitcoin. BTC’s price had fluctuated wildly during this time and ended up hitting lower lows than expected. However, this has not changed investors’ convictions about the cryptocurrency. As the third quarter drew to a close, there had been a massive withdrawal spree from centralized exchanges, which led to more than $600 million in outflows.
Bitcoin Outflows Grow
The last day of September has proven to be an important trading day for bitcoin. Given that it was both the last day of the month and a Friday, meaning the close of the trading week, bitcoin investors seemed to have taken this as a sign to move their BTC off exchanges.
Data shows that on this last day, investors moved 34,723 BTC out of centralized exchanges. This came out to Rond $668.07 million at the time of the withdrawals. It also follows the accumulation trend that has been gaining momentum since mid-September. This happened while the digital asset trended below $20,000, and it is now apparent that this accumulation trend had been behind the brief spike above $20,000 on Friday.
More than 34k BTC leaves exchanges in one day | Source: Santiment
On-chain data aggregator Santiment notes that this is the 4th largest daily BTC outflow that has been recorded for the digital asset in 2022. Additionally, it is also a new 3-month record for the digital asset. Part of a large “bank run” that has seen the BTC held by centralized exchanges drop by more than 60,000 over the weekend.
Can This Trigger A Breakout?
For bitcoin, such large removal of BTC from centralized exchanges is always a bullish indicator. Investors tend to do this when their long-term conviction is high, and they want to safeguard their coins as they hold out for the future since it is common knowledge that “Not your keys, not your coins.”
What this does is remove a substantial supply of bitcoin from the open market, leading to a supply squeeze. Demand has also been on the rise for the digital asset, which means buy pressure is mounting. Santiment also notes in its post that the last time that the digital asset had seen such a massive movement of coins off exchanges, BTC’s price had rallied more than 22% in the next month.
BTC settles above $19,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly, October has always been a historically bullish month for BTC and the general crypto market. This means that a rally from this present level could see the price of bitcoin hit $23,000 over the next 4 weeks. However, it is also important to bear in mind that the worst of the bear market is not over. So while a breakout is possible, it will be hard for bitcoin to maintain such high levels, and a downward correction could lead to new lows.
Bitcoin is trading at $19,189 at the time of this writing. This puts it 10% below its 50-day moving average of $21,234. The next significant resistance point lies at $19,900, while the digital asset is seeing mounting support at $19,050.
Featured image from CryptoSlate, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Uniswap Token (UNI) Forms Rounded Bottom, Can Price Hit $7.5?
- UNI price creates more bullish sentiment as price forms rounded bottom below key resistance as price aims to break above.
- UNI closes the week with two bullish candlesticks.
- The price of UNI breaks and holds above 8 and 20 EMA.
Uniswap token (UNI) has had a rough start to the year and has failed to hold key support as the price of Uniswap token (UNI) had a spiral from a high of $45 to the current price of $6.5 as price aims to break out from its long downtrend movement. The price of UNI has struggled to keep up with Bitcoin’s (BTC) range movement as this has affected most altcoins, including the price of UNI. (Data from Binance)
Uniswap Token (UNI) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The cryptocurrency market hasn’t had the best price movement in recent times, but that doesn’t mean that some crypto assets haven’t shown great strength in bouncing from their lows and breaking out of their downtrends to establish bullish momentum.
Despite showing less price movement in recent weeks, the price of UNI has continued to trade below the key resistance level of $6.6, preventing a rally to new highs.
UNI’s price fell from a high of $45 to a low of $3.5 as it bounced off that region, quickly rallying off to a high of $8, but the price was rejected as it continues to struggle to break out of its price range.
The price of UNI ended the week looking more bullish as bulls pushed the price to break the resistance at $6.7, setting up a more bullish price movement for the price of UNI ahead of the new week.
The price of UNI must break and hold above $6.7 in order to rally to a higher region with more bullish sentiments; if the price of UNI is rejected from this region, we may see the price retest a $5 region acting as good support zones.
Weekly resistance for the price of UNI – $6.7.
Weekly support for the price of UNI – $5.
Price Analysis Of UNI On The Daily (1D) Chart
The price of BEL on the daily timeframe continues to look bullish as the price forms a rounded bottom as the price breaks out of the neckline resistance.
The price of UNI trades at $6.7 as the price attempts to break above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). The price at $6.3 corresponds to the price at 50 and 200 EMA for UNI on the daily timeframe.
The Relative Strength Index for UNI on the daily timeframe is above 45, suggesting less buy volume.
Daily resistance for the UNI price – $6.7.
Daily support for the UNI price – $5.
Featured Image From themarketperiodical, Charts From Tradingview
Blockchain
Author Robert Kiyosaki Sees Bitcoin Buying Opportunity
- Since mid-August, Bitcoin’s stablecoin supply ratio has decreased to 4.5.
- Bitcoin is now trading around the $19.5k mark as per CMC.
A few weeks ago, Bitcoin’s Sharpe ratio began climbing up from its September low of -4.38. It has managed to put itself together, but it is still hovering towards the negative.
To gauge the safety of an investment, this ratio is often used. Therefore, it can be concluded that investors are in a far better position now than they were three weeks ago. The value of -0.52, however, is not particularly promising.
Santiment recently tweeted about how on September 30th, more than 34,723 BTC were transferred out of exchanges. According to the data aggregator, this might indicate “a hint of trader confidence.”
Bullish Momentum Anticipated
June 17th was the previous time such a massive sum of Bitcoin was transferred out of markets. The subsequent 22% price increase in the asset over the subsequent 4 weeks gave investors reason to be optimistic about the month of October.
Many in the community see this as an opportunity to stock up on Bitcoin. Bitcoin, along with silver and gold, has been labelled a “buying opportunity” by Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki.
Kiyosaki tweeted:
BUYING OPPORTUNITY: if FED continues raising interest rates US $ will get stronger causing gold, silver & Bitcoin prices to go lower. BUY more. When FED pivots and drops interest rates as England just did you will smile while others cry. Take care
Additionally, since mid-August, Bitcoin’s stablecoin supply ratio has decreased to 4.5, suggesting a rather substantial stablecoin supply. Again, this is consistent with the textbook premise of rising purchase pressure and provides hope for a turnaround.
Blockchain
Is Bitcoin ‘Uptober’ About To Begin?
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we review a variety of technical and fundamental signals on the Bitcoin price monthly chart to see if we are getting closer to a bottom in crypto.
Take a look at the video below:
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 3, 2022
Bearish BTC Momentum Begins To Wane… Maybe
The October monthly candle opened with pink on the LMACD histogram. This signal in the past put bear markets back into hibernation mode for at least a year or more, and suggests a major shift in momentum. But October must close bullish to confirm and cement the change in color on the Bitcoin monthly chart.
The monthly Relative Strength Index remains the lowest in Bitcoin history, but is grinding along the bottom of a downward sloping channel. The same downward slope has connected past RSI peaks.
Bitcoin bearish momentum might be weakening | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Investors Could Be Getting Over Their Loss
The Coppock Curve has also finally touched down at the same level where past bear market bottoms have occurred. Time cycle tools also suggest there could be some rhythmic behavior to Bitcoin that is about to unfold.
The Coppock Curve was created by E.S.C. Coppock, who was asked by his church to identify long-term buying opportunities for investors. It is based on the idea that it takes between 11 and 14 months for a bear market to end, as that’s roughly how long it takes for a human to get over mourning a significant loss.
Did Satoshi Call The Bottom In Crypto?
Another possible bottom signal isn’t technical, but fundamental. Bitcoin price has now been in the lower range of the cost of production at about the same length of time as the 2018 bear market bottom.
This is notable, because in commodities, prices bottom out near the cost of production. Even Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto spoke of this.
“The price of any commodity tends to gravitate toward the production cost. If the price is below cost, then production slows down. If the price is above cost, profit can be made by generating and selling more. At the same time, the increased production would increase the difficulty, pushing the cost of generating towards the price.”
Blockchain
Binance Burns Over 5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC)
- The effect is a 5% increase in the price of LUNC.
- Binance sent almost 5.59 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens to the burn address.
Over 5 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens have been delivered to the burn address by the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance. After the Terra community voiced their displeasure with the “opt-in button” idea, Binance said they will be eliminating trading fees on LUNC spot and margin trading pairings every Monday. The effect is a 5+% increase in the price of LUNC.
On October 3 at 1:16 PM UTC, Binance sent almost 5.59 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens to the burn address. Add 67.15 million LUNC for the transaction charge. The first batch of LUNC trading fees to be burned were accrued from September 21st to October 2nd.
Report Every Tuesday
An earlier announcement from the cryptocurrency exchange said that every Monday, all accumulated trading fees for LUNC spot and margin trading will be destroyed. A report detailing the burn and the next scheduled on-chain burn transaction will be published weekly on Tuesdays.
Many predicted that Binance would burn over $15 million each week, but the first burn estimates are far lower. The reason for this is that all transaction fees were assumed to be 0.1% in default throughout the computations. In addition, the Binance VIP program is used by investors because of the cheap fees they may get from trading based on their volume.
Over the course of the last day, the price of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by more than 5%, reaching a high of $0.00035. However, the disparity between the burnt and anticipated numbers causes the price to swiftly reverse. At this time, LUNC can be purchased for $0.00031, a drop of almost 6%.
