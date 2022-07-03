News
From one July Fourth to the next, a steep slide for Biden
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Last Fourth of July, President Joe Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. With the coronavirus in retreat, they ate hamburgers and watched fireworks over the National Mall.
Although the pandemic wasn’t over yet, Biden said, “we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” Across the country, indoor masking requirements were falling as the number of infections and deaths plummeted.
Within weeks, even some of the president’s allies privately admitted that the speech had been premature. Soon the administration would learn that the delta variant could be transmitted by people who had already been vaccinated. Masks went back on, then came polarizing vaccination mandates. The even-more-contagious omicron variant would arrive months later, infecting millions and causing chaos during the holiday season.
“We were hoping to be free of the virus, and the virus had a lot more in store for us,” said Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The number of people in the United States who died from COVID-19 nearly doubled, from 605,000 to more than 1 million, over the past year.
That sunny speech one year ago marked a crossroads for Biden’s presidency. The pandemic appeared to be waning, the economy was booming, inflation wasn’t rising as quickly as today and public approval of his job performance was solid.
As Biden approaches his second Fourth of July in the White House, his standing couldn’t be more different. A series of miscalculations and unforeseen challenges have Biden struggling for footing as he faces a potentially damaging verdict from voters in the upcoming midterm elections. Even problems that weren’t Biden’s fault have been fuel for Republican efforts to retake control of Congress.
The pandemic’s resurgence was swiftly followed last summer by the debacle of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, when the Taliban seized control of the country faster than the administration expected as the U.S.-backed regime collapsed. Then, negotiations over Biden’s broader domestic agenda stalled, only to collapse altogether in December.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February caused a worldwide spike in gas prices, exacerbating inflation that reached a 40-year high. Another blow came last month, when the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion under Roe v. Wade and curtailed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions.
Suddenly a reactive president, Biden has been left trying to reclaim the initiative at every step, often with mixed results. The coronavirus is less of a threat than before and infections are far less likely to lead to death, but Congress is refusing to supply more money to deal with the pandemic.
He signed new gun restrictions into law after massacres in New York and Texas, and he’s leading a reinvestment in European security as the war in Ukraine enters its fifth month. But he has limited tools at his disposal to deal with other challenges, such as rising costs and eroding access to abortion.
“People are grouchy,” said Lindsay Chervinsky, a presidential historian.
The latest poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that his approval rating remains at 39%, the lowest since taking office and a steep slide from 59% one year ago. Only 14% of Americans believe the country is headed in the right direction, down from 44%.
Douglas Brinkley, another historian, said Biden suffered from a case of presidential hubris after a largely successful run in his first five months in office, which included an overseas trip to meet with allies excited about welcoming a friendly face back to the international scene. He compared Biden’s Fourth of July speech last year to President George W. Bush’s infamous “Mission Accomplished” moment during the second Iraq War.
“He was trying to deliver good news but it didn’t pan out for him,” Brinkley said. “Suddenly, Biden lost a lot of goodwill.”
White House officials reject the comparison, noting that Biden warned about the “powerful” delta variant in his 2021 speech. Chris Meagher, a spokesman, said deaths from the virus are at a record low now, reducing disruptions in workplaces and classrooms.
“Fighting inflation and lowering prices is the president’s number one economic priority, and he’s laser focused on doing everything he can to make sure the economy is working for the American people,” he said. “And we’re in a strong position to transition from our historic jobs recovery to stable and steady growth. Because of the work we’ve done to bring the pandemic under control, COVID is not the disruptive factor it has been for so long.”
The promise to competently address the COVID-19 pandemic is what helped put Biden in the Oval Office and send President Donald Trump to defeat. From the start of Biden’s tenure, his public pronouncements were sober and cautious, wary of following his predecessor in predictions that went unfulfilled. The nation’s vaccination program found its stride under Biden, and by April 19, 2021, all adults were eligible to be vaccinated.
Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, was an adviser to Biden’s transition team. But as the Fourth of July approached last year, he was worried and felt that the administration wasn’t heeding his warnings.
“Everyone was in this position of wanting to believe it was over with, and not fully understanding or appreciating the potential of the variants,” he said.
Even now, a full year later, Osterholm is reluctant to say what the future holds.
“I want answers too,” he said. “But I don’t know what the variants are going to bring us. I don’t know what human immunity is going to look like.”
Biden said the virus “has not been vanquished” in his Fourth of July speech, and he held another event two days later to talk about the delta variant.
“It seems to me that it should cause everybody to think twice,” he said as he appealed to people who had not yet been vaccinated.
Leana Wen, a public health professor at George Washington University, said there’s more reason to be optimistic this year than last. Immunity from vaccines or previous infections is much more widespread, and antiviral treatments are effective at preventing hospitalization and death in vulnerable patients.
“It was premature to declare independence from COVID-19 last year,” she said. “But this year the country is in a totally different place, and in a much better place.”
But Wen said Biden might be wary, given how things went before.
“The administration is hesitant to make those proclamations now, when actually this is the time to do so,” she said.
Biden’s early strategy of underpromising and overdelivering on COVID-19 was part of a concerted strategy to rebuild the public’s trust in government. The resurgence of the virus eroded some of that trust and diminished confidence in Biden’s job performance.
Rebuilding that has proved difficult, especially as the country faces challenges, some, frustratingly for Biden, outside of his control.
“We expect the president to be all powerful and be able to fix every problem,” said Chervinsky, the presidential historian. “It’s a completely unrealistic expectation and, frankly, a dangerous one.”
President Bill Clinton stumbled through his first two years in office, then faced a wave of Republican victories in his first midterm elections. But he later became the first Democratic president to be reelected since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
Chervinsky cautioned that today’s political polarization could make such a rebound more difficult for Biden.
A key question, she said: “Is our partisan system so inflexible that it won’t allow for him to go back?”
Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for laying the foundations of quantum computing
Three scientists who helped lay the foundations of quantum computing were awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday. Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger detailed the particular phenomenon called entanglement that connects the behavior of two tiny particles and is now used to perform quantum calculations.
Entanglement connects two states of two small particles such as photons, the smallest possible light pulses. Albert Einstein, skeptical of the phenomenon but later proven to be false, called entanglement “spooky action at a distance”, because it seems so peculiar that the properties of one particle can be linked to those of another. even though the two were isolated so that no information about one could reach the other.
From the 1970s through the 1990s, Clauser, Aspect, and Zeilinger conducted a series of increasingly sophisticated entanglement experiments. Einstein and his colleagues suggested that something beyond quantum mechanics called “hidden variables” would explain entanglement. The Nobel Prize winners’ experiments detailed an idea of quantum physics that disproved hidden variables and eventually developed a process called teleportation that is crucial for quantum manipulations.
This research has helped pave the way for the quantum computing industry today, in which an increasing number of entangled entities called qubits can be used to process data. Although the technology is still nascent, tech giants and startups are making steady progress, investing billions of dollars to develop quantum computers that, in years to come, could perform some calculations beyond the reach of conventional computers.
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel Prize each year, compares the experiment to test hidden variables to a machine that throws two balls, one white and one black, to separate the people, Alice and Bob. If Alice catches a white ball, she knows that Bob caught a black one. But before the balls are seen, each ball is actually in an unknown gray state.
The idea of hidden variables posits that before the balls were thrown, each indeed knew whether it would turn black or white. Quantum mechanics postulates that these two balls, in an entangled state, turned black or white at random.
Nobel laureates have studied an idea called Bell’s inequality that helps determine which explanation is true. Quantum mechanics violates Bell’s inequality.
Zeilinger worked at the University of Vienna in Austria; Clauser at JF Clauser & Assoc. In the USA; and Aspect at Paris-Saclay University and École Polytechnique in France.
CNET
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook has trial in civil suit officially set for next August
A jury trial in a civil suit involving Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook officially has been set for next August, court records show.
David Valentini, one of Cook’s attorneys, told the Pioneer Press in August that the jury trial was expected to be held then. It now has officially been scheduled for Aug. 7-18, 2023 in Dakota County District Court, which is during the the Vikings’ training camp and preseason.
Cook was sued last November by a former girlfriend for allegedly assaulting her at his Inver Grove Heights home in November 2020. In December, Cook filed a defamation and fraud lawsuit against the woman, Gracelyn Trimble.
Trimble, a sergeant in the U.S. Army stationed in Italy, alleged in her lawsuit that Cook left her with a concussion, as well as cuts and welts on her face. She alleges battery and false imprisonment in addition to assault and has sought unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.
After Trimble’s suit was filed last November, Cook said that he was “the victim in this situation” and that the “truth” would come out.
Cook is in his sixth season with the Vikings and made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. He has rushed for a team-high 279 yards in four games this season, including 76 yards on 20 carries in a Sunday’s 28-25 win over New Orleans in London, when he returned after having suffered a dislocated shoulder the previous week.
“I give him a ton of credit,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday of Cook’s performance in the game. “As the game went on, you started to feel he was really running hard, running well against a tough front. … Tons of credit to him for just pouring into his treatment and rehab through the week.”
All the off-screen RHOBH drama to catch up on before the finale
Kyle vs Garcelle
During an April 13 appearance on Watch what’s happening liveGarcelle revealed where she is with some of them RHOBH co-stars, including Kathy (who seemed to be at odds with several Housewives in the aforementioned Season 12 trailer, including her own sister, Kyle). Ask by Andy Cohen though she and Kathy are currently closer than Kathy and Kyle, Garcelle replied, “Absolutely.”
Kyle admitted to being “shocked” by the comment during an Amazon live stream the following day. “I mean, he’s someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show,” she said of Garcelle. “Kathy was barely on last season because she was busy with Paris’ wedding. [Garcelle] compares knowing someone from a reality show for a few seasons to living as sisters, whether Kathy and I have a problem right now or not.”
Garcelle later told E! News that she reached out to Kyle the same day “and apologized if I hurt her feelings. I felt really bad.”
Dave Hyde: Dolphins followed concussion protocol and medical advice about Tua Tagovailoa, but is system ‘broken’ as some think?
When Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday he welcomed an NFL and NFL Players Association investigation, he was right on one count.
“We have nothing to hide,’ he said.
From the moment quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit his helmet on the field Sept. 25 against Buffalo, shook his head, collapsed to the ground and needed help getting off the field, the Dolphins followed concussion protocol and what doctors counseled, according to two league sources.
So why the furor? Part was what came next: Tua didn’t just return to that game but was involved in a scarier scene last Thursday in Cincinnati, when he hit his head again and was taken off the field on a stretcher. Part of the furor, too, was how his staggering off the field was handled — or, as many thought, should be handled differently.
“This is an uncomfortable but a healthy conversation,’’ a league source said. “It’s made everyone think about how to improve this.”
Tua went into the locker room complaining of back pain, even though he hadn’t exhibited any outward signs his back was hurt on the play in question or in staggering off the field. But a couple of plays earlier, his back had been awkwardly bent.
Was the problem just his back? Did it have to be a binary issue of either his head or his back — could it have been both? Might Tagovailoa, like Tampa Bay tight end Cameron Brate complaining of a shoulder problem after being concussed Sunday night, have found an end run to avoid the NFL’s concussion protocol?
“The system is broken,’ Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy said on NBC Sunday night in regard to the issues around Brate and Tagovailoa.
The system was followed in Tagovailoa’s case, too, as the investigation will find, the two league sources said.
“There are a lot of questions, but it’s important to know everyone did their job,’ one league source said.
New England coach Bill Belichick is noted for saying, “Do your job.” He says it should be amended to, “Do your job well.” That’s a more difficult question, everyone agreed.
An independent neurologist, called in NFL’s concussion protocol the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, tested Tagovailoa for a concussion in the Dolphins locker room at halftime of the Buffalo game and concluded he could return to play. The scene of Tua shaking his head and collapsing on the field didn’t matter, the independent neurologist said, according to a source. Only the testing did.
That led to the independent doctor being fired by the NFLPA, which pays half his salary, according to the protocol. The NFL, which pays the other half, also did not announce his firing.
The league and players union did offer a joint statement on amending the protocol so any player displaying, “Gross Motor Instability,” like Tagovailoa would be held out of a game. The idea is it’s easier to spot a player shaking his head and wobbling off the field than to be certain of a concussion test during a game.
Tagovailoa played well that game against Buffalo, too, though medical officials shrug at that relevance. There’s anecdotal evidence of concussed players acting fine and performing well. One famous example: Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman doesn’t remember the second half of the 1992 NFC Championship Game. He later realized he still had the affects of a concussion in the Super Bowl that the Cowboys won.
Tagovailoa was tested last week and special care was taken before Thursday’s game at Cincinnati. He passed the tests before an even scarier scene played out in that first half. He was spun to the ground by defensive tackle Josh Tupou and hit his head hard on the ground, his arms and hands frozen in a “fencing posture,” of people suffering head trauma.
He was taken off the field on a stretcher. His two games with head trauma were linked, rightly or wrongly, with the medical truth that one concussion makes a person more susceptible to a second one.
The conversation went off the rails in some manner. Former NFL coach Rex Ryan said Sunday on ESPN that McDaniel should have kept Tagovailoa off the field against Buffalo. He called the entire situation an, “epic fail, and a fail on the coach, too.”
McDaniel doesn’t deserve that. Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson had the more measured approach on Fox Sports for how a coach handles injuries during a game.
“The procedure is — and this is what I followed — if a player’s injured and taken off the field, you don’t have any more contact with that player,’ he said. “Then your medical team will come up to you and say, ‘Hey, the player’s good to go, you can put him back in,’ or, ‘Hey, we’re going to hold him out of the game.’ … McDaniel has to trust his people, and that’s what he did.”
There’s no great conclusion other than the Dolphins followed protocol and Tagovailoa has been ruled out Sunday against the New York Jets. Dungy sounds right about the system being broken. An NFL medical official sounds right, saying, “The brain is a mysterious thing.”
A league source sounds right, summing up this loud week in saying, “Don’t forget it’s a violent game.”
Protect the parody of the police, for our good: NPR
Patrick Semansky/AP
WASHINGTON — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody.
The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe in the absurd has filed a brief in the Supreme Court in favor of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for mocking the police on social media.
“As the world’s premier parodists, The Onion writers also have a personal interest in preventing political authorities from jailing comedians,” The Onion’s attorneys wrote in a brief filed Monday. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”
The court filing doesn’t entirely keep a straight face, calling the federal justice system “total Latin twists.”
The Onion said it employed 350,000 people, was read by 4.3 trillion people and “became the most powerful and influential organization in human history”.
The Supreme Court case involves Anthony Novak, who was arrested after impersonating the Parma, Ohio police force in Facebook posts.
The posts ran for 12 hours and included an ad for new police officers “strongly urging minorities not to apply”. Another post promoted a fake event where child sex offenders could be “removed from the sex offender registry and accepted as an honorary police officer”.
After being acquitted of the criminal charges, the man sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers had “qualified immunity” and dismissed the lawsuit.
One question is whether people could have reasonably believed that what they saw on Novak’s site was real.
But the onion said Novak was under no obligation to post a disclaimer. “Simply put, for the parody to work, it must plausibly mimic the original,” The Onion said, noting its own tendency to mimic “the dry tone of an Associated Press report.”
More than once, people have reposted Onion’s claims as true, including when he reported in 2012 that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was the sexiest man alive.
The memoir ends with a familiar plea for the court to hear the case and a twist.
“The petition for certiorari should be granted, the rights of the people vindicated, and various historical wrongs righted. The Onion would welcome any of the three, especially the first,” the Onion lawyers wrote.
NPR News
How Chicago Cubs prospect Jordan Wicks — armed with new pitch — is setting himself up a big 2023 season
For left-hander Jordan Wicks, the big-league dream felt much closer over the weekend.
The Chicago Cubs brought 14 of their minor-league players to Wrigley Field for a multiday development camp at the ballpark. The group included some of their most highly-rated prospects: outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 1 by Baseball America), Brennen Davis (No. 2), Owen Caissie (No. 8), first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 20) and pitchers Wicks, Ben Brown (No. 11) and DJ Herz (No. 13).
The orientation included a tour of the ballpark and facilities, meeting with Cubs coaches and major-league players, and preparing their respective offseason programs.
“We definitely go out on the field and imagine being out there,” Wicks said Sunday. “Who knows how far away it is?”
Wicks’ season set him up for an important 2023 that could put him on the cusp of the majors. Excluding a late-season injury shortened start, he posted a 2.95 ERA over his last 19 starts, which included surrendering one run or less in his final five outings at Double-A Tennessee. The underlying numbers suggested Wicks’ slow start, posting a 5.65 ERA through four starts with High-A South Bend, was somewhat out of his control.
“It was a lot of bad breaks in-game — soft contact hits, stuff that just didn’t really go my way,” Wicks recently told the Tribune. “And I was able to continue through that and power through it and make the best out of it.”
By mid-September at Tennessee, Wicks self-assessed his pitch mix was “10 times better” than where his stuff began at the beginning of the season, citing the confidence in all of his pitches. The Cubs’ 2021 first-round pick overcame a .359 Batting Average on Balls in Play (BABIP) with South Bend, sixth highest among High-A pitchers this year (min. 50 innings). His main goal coming into the year was to improve his breaking balls. Wicks believes he succeed in that quest.
“It’s helped a lot in terms of giving them different things to think about,” Wicks said, “and it’s also helped to make the changeup even better.”
During the two months of the season, Wicks added another element to his repertoire: a cutter. Wicks called it a “pitch limiter.” It helps him generate more weak contact, record quicker outs and, ideally, lower his pitch count as he progresses through a start. He initially started incorporating the cutter into games in August.
“It’s done exactly what we wanted to which is limit pitches and be able to attack hitters,” Wicks said. “It has definitely done its job.”
The Cubs introduced the idea to Wicks shortly after he was promoted to Tennessee in mid-July. Based on Wicks’ pitch usage and his strengths and weaknesses, the Cubs’ pitching infrastructure — including their Research and Development department — thought the 23-year-old could handle adding a new pitch in-season and quickly take to it. Minor-league pitching coordinator Casey Jacobson recalled Wicks mentioning he thought adding a cutter would work well for him after one of his first starts with Tennessee.
The pitch could be a great weapon for Wicks against right-handed hitters to avoid overusing his changeup while complementing his devastating slider to put away lefties.
“It speaks to his aptitude, like, he knew that he’s got the two breaking balls right now, but they’re on the slower side in terms of velocity,” Jacobson said. “So you want something that’s a breaking ball that has some more pace and that’s kind of what we identified as well.
“It was a good situation where all the stars aligned.”
Left triceps tightness sidelined Wicks for 12 days, but he returned Sept. 2 and tossed seven shutout innings with two hits, no walks and eight strikeouts over his final two regular-season starts. After tightness cropped up in his one-inning start Aug. 20 that saw the lefty uncharacteristically surrender six runs (five earned), Wicks and the Cubs wanted to play the situation conservatively so late into the season.
Extended rest between starts resolved the issue. Getting minor-league pitchers through a full season is important in exposing them to the grind of a long season and understanding what it takes to get through that type of schedule. Sometimes that means learning how to bounce back and overcome from nagging stuff or injuries.
Jacobson was glad Wicks informed the team about his triceps tightness, something pitchers might experience late in the season.
“But rather than throw through it and maybe something worse happens, he’s honest with us up front,” Jacobson told the Tribune. “We can take care of it and we can get in front of it. Our training staff knocked that thing out of the park in a short amount of time. That’s obviously really good for him from a competitiveness standpoint, from his psychological standpoint, because he doesn’t want to be sidelined.”
Although he did not pitch during the Smokies’ postseason run, Wicks ultimately finished with 94⅔ innings between High-A South Bend and Double-A Tennessee, just shy of his combined total last year with Kansas State and South Bend. While increasing innings are important, big-picture development is part of the equation too.
“You’re challenging them with a different rest cycle — it’s not once a week anymore, they’re cutting off a recovery day that they might have had in college, the travels’ a little bit different, the training is probably a little bit different,” Jacobson said.
“We can take the next step then and he’s getting the chance now to throw on what would be major-league rest once a month. It’s something that these guys need to get exposed to, so that we can get their body to adapt to it.”
