Meeting ‘community where they are,’ St. Paul’s Eastern District commander is heading out to neighborhoods
On a recent late afternoon, St. Paul police Senior Cmdr. Kurt Hallstrom walked through a neighborhood with a group of residents.
They pointed out the limited number of street lights, saying the area is dark at night. They noticed a couple of vehicles that had been parked on the street for a long time — one had a flat tire — and Hallstrom checked to see if the vehicles were stolen; they turned out not to be. In an overgrown area, they saw a television and other debris that had been dumped.
Hallstrom provided information about who to contact at the city about street lights and debris, and how to report abandoned vehicles. He also gave them tips about safeguarding their vehicles from thefts.
He’s calling the gatherings “community walkabouts,” and anyone who lives or works in the Eastern District’s patrol area — east of Interstate 35E and south of Larpenteur Avenue in St. Paul — can invite Hallstrom or his staff out to their neighborhood to hear their questions and concerns.
Each of St. Paul’s three patrol districts holds monthly community meetings. Hallstrom, who’s in charge of the Eastern District, usually sees the same people at his district’s meetings and he said he’s grateful they have strong connections. He also wanted to reach out to involve people who don’t usually attend the meetings at the patrol station.
“It’s an attempt to meet the community where they are,” Hallstrom said of the community walkabouts, which he recently began.
GETTING TO KNOW NEIGHBORS
At the Wednesday gathering in the Conway neighborhood, nearly 40 adults and children showed up over a span of an hour. They first met in the courtyard of the Hazelwood Apartments on Hazel Street near Conway Street.
Hallstrom said he could tell they knew one another or at least recognized each other.
“That’s the biggest thing that we can do as as a community is to know who our neighbors are,” Hallstrom told them. “… You look like people who would care about each other.”
Christine Tillman, property manager at Hazelwood Apartments and East Gate Manor — with 140 units between them — heard about Hallstrom’s walkabouts and scheduled the one last week. She hung flyers around the buildings and went to nearby homes to tell people. She also called apartment residents — she knows most of them by name — and invited them.
She didn’t have to convince people why they should attend.
“People are tired,” Tillman said. Vehicles in the apartment buildings’ parking lots have been targeted for thefts of catalytic converters or license plates, along with thefts of the vehicles themselves.
She said they’ve taken various steps, including putting in new cameras and upgrading lighting.
“But they’re not afraid of the light,” Tillman added of thieves. “They’ve been here at 10:30 in the morning.”
CONCERN ABOUT CATALYTIC CONVERTER THEFTS
The police department has hosted catalytic converter marking events — they put bright paint on them to try to deter thefts — and Hallstrom said they could arrange to hold one in the apartment building’s parking lot if residents are interested.
For people who have vehicles that are among the top 15 targeted for catalytic converter theft, the St. Paul Police Department can provide a tag that a mechanic installs on the catalytic converter, Hallstrom said. It etches a number onto the metal, which the vehicle owner can register to allow law enforcement to locate the owner of a catalytic converter if it’s stolen and later found, according to a Minnesota Commerce Department program.
“Anything you can do to make it more difficult for them,” Hallstrom said. “If (thieves) look under there and there’s a cage (on the catalytic converter), they’re more likely to move on to the next car.”
There have been about 1,500 catalytic converters reported stolen in St. Paul this year, approximately 500 more than the same period last year, according to the police department.
Hallstrom arranged to get anti-tamper screws for license plates to Tillman, and she said the property’s maintenance person will put them on the license plates of residents who want them.
And Hallstrom urged people who see anyone prowling around vehicles to call 911.
THINKING ABOUT A NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH
After Hallstrom and residents talked in the courtyard, they walked off the grounds of the apartment buildings. There aren’t sidewalks on some of the streets, so they watched for vehicles as they trekked down the road.
Of the nearby overgrown area with debris, Hallstrom noted, “You can’t see in there, so all sorts of things could happen.”
“All sorts of things do,” Tillman said.
It wasn’t immediately clear who owns the land. Tillman said she notified the city Thursday to begin the process of getting it cleaned up.
They turned the corner and walked along a block of tidily-kept yards in front of single-family homes.
“That block’s pristine. If people go down there, they know they’re probably going to call the cops,” said Noel Nieves, who lives in the area. “It seems like when you get a lot of apartment complexes in one little area, it attracts a criminal element,” he added, pointing to all the vehicles parked in the lots as sitting targets.
Nieves said he would like to organize a neighborhood watch of volunteers — another set of eyes “looking out for their neighborhood at night.”
“It gets tiresome because we’re hard working people,” Nieves said of thefts.
People who live or work in the St. Paul Police Department’s Eastern District can request a “walkabout” online at bit.ly/EasternDistrictWalkAbout or by calling 651-266-5565.
Asian shares rise after ‘relief rally’ on Wall Street
By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 2.4% to 6,610.50. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.0% to 2,198.44. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays.
“Asian equities were positive on Tuesday after a corrective session as traders eye potentially oversold market conditions,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report.
On Monday, Wall Street soared to its best day in months in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates.
The S&P 500’s leap of 2.6% to 3,678.43 was its biggest since July, the latest swing for a scattershot market that’s been mostly falling this year on worries about a possible global recession. Wall Street’s main measure of health was coming off its worst month since the coronavirus crashed markets in early 2020 and is still down nearly 23% for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7%, to 29,490.89, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% to 10,815.43.
Stocks took their cue from the bond market, where yields fell to ease some of the pressure that’s been battering markets this year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, fell to 3.62% from 3.83% late Friday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.
A report on U.S. manufacturing came in weaker than expected, along with data showing a drop off in construction spending from July to August. That may seem discouraging for the economy, but could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates in order to beat down the high inflation damaging households’ finances.
By raising rates, the Fed is making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or most anything else purchased on credit. The hope is to slow the economy just enough to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising so quickly. But the Fed also risks causing a recession if it goes too far.
The Fed has already pulled its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from virtually zero as recently as March. Most traders expect it to be more than a full percentage point higher by early next year.
The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.11% from 4.27% following the weaker-than-expected reports on the economy.
Besides stocks, lower rates also boost prices for everything from cryptocurrencies to gold, which can suddenly look a bit more attractive when bonds are paying less in income.
Stocks of high-growth companies and particularly risky or expensive investments have been the most affected by changes in rates. Bitcoin rallied Monday with the reprieve in yields, while technology stocks did the heaviest lifting to carry the S&P 500. Apple and Microsoft both rose more than 3%.
Monday’s rally came despite an 8.6% drop for Tesla, one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street because of its massive market value. The maker of electric vehicles delivered fewer vehicles from July through September than investors expected.
The latest update on the U.S. jobs market comes on Friday. Along with reports on inflation, the jobs report is one of the most highly anticipated pieces of data on Wall Street each month.
It will be the last jobs report before the Fed makes its next decision on interest rates, scheduled for Nov. 2. Continued strength would give the central bank more leeway to keep hiking. Traders say the likeliest move is a fourth straight increase of a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual move.
But stresses are building in financial markets and corporate profits have weakened as central banks around the world hike rates in concert. That means conditions have gotten “into the danger zone where ‘bad stuff’ happens,” according to Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.
That could get the Fed to blink at some point.
A suite of challenges from higher interest rates to the surging value of the U.S. dollar may be setting things up for “the freight train of the oncoming earnings recession,” he wrote in a report.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 25 cents to $83.88 a barrel. It jumped Monday amid speculation big oil-producing countries could soon announce cuts to production. Shares of energy-producing companies made big gains. Exxon Mobil leaped 5.3%, and Chevron climbed 5.6%. Brent crude, the international standard, added 40 cents to $89.26 a barrel.
In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 144.78 Japanese yen from 144.81 yen. The euro cost 98.38 cents, inching down from 98.40 cents.
AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed to this report.
Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter
Twins’ Bailey Ober caps strong comeback in loss to White Sox
CHICAGO — Considering he spent most of the season watching his teammates from afar, unable to help while he dealt with a groin injury, it’s safe to say that this was not the sophomore season Bailey Ober had hoped for.
But when he was healthy, when he was on the mound, the Twins likely couldn’t have asked for much more from the tall righty. Ober capped off his season with five strong innings in the Twins’ 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
“It gives us a good taste going into next spring training,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He looked better now than I think he did even early in the year, and that’s a good sign for us.”
Monday, the only blemish in Ober’s start was a two-run home run to Josh Harrison in the second inning, which tied the game that the Twins (77-83) had been leading since Gio Urshela hit a two-run home run of his own in the top of the first. The White Sox (80-80) would pull ahead in the seventh inning on a Carlos Perez RBI single off Griffin Jax.
Ober followed the Harrison home run by retiring 11 of the next 12 hitters to end his outing. The only hitter he did not retire in that span reached base on an error.
The 27-year-old, who started four games upon his return in mid-September, gave up just five earned runs in 22 1/3 innings, striking out 22 to end his season. His 2.01 earned-run average in those four starts lowered his season ERA to 3.21 — albeit in just 56 innings.
“Obviously you don’t want to be out, away from the team, but … the best thing I was able to do was come back, finish strong,” Ober said. “To be coming off the IL straightaway and have success right after an injury, it feels pretty good and now just kind of go into the offseason trying to get as strong and healthy as possible.”
Ober first suffered a groin strain in late April. After returning about three weeks later, he landed on the injured list once more in early June with another groin injury.
He said over the summer it was an aponeurotic plate injury, and it kept him out until September, his summer months spent working hard while rehabbing at the Twins’ facility in Fort Myers, Fla., instead of with his teammates competing.
“I didn’t even talk about the start that he just had,” Baldelli said upon taking Ober out of the game. “He threw the ball good tonight. But I said, ‘You worked your way back here. You came back. You pitched really well. You should be happy, and you’re ready to go into your offseason now.’”
Ober’s hope, of course, was to be returning in September as a reinforcement for a team that was making a playoff push. But while September didn’t go as the Twins hoped and they fell out of contention before Ober could really make an impact, the starter left the Twins with a strong impression in his final four starts.
“It feels good to be able to come back and just remind people of who I am and what I can do,” Ober said.
Mets game against Nationals rained out, still alive in NL East race after Braves lose to Marlins
The Mets needed a miracle. Instead they got a rainout.
After getting swept by the Atlanta Braves over the weekend in a series that more than likely decided the NL East, the Mets were looking forward to turning the page and coming out strong against the Washington National in the final home series of the regular season. But they’ll have to wait another day to get a shot against the division’s worst team.
The game was postponed due to rain and the two teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. Game 1 is slated for 4 p.m. Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.95) is expected to be on the hill for the Mets and Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11) is scheduled for the Nats. Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59) is expected to pitch the second game against Paolo Espino (0-8, 4.30).
“It was a tough plane ride. I know how much they care and how much the fans care,” manager Showalter said. “You hate to disappoint people. You want everything to go well. You want people to be confident. I’m very proud of where they’ve come so far, but it’s reality. It’s a lot of opportunities that we have taken advantage of and they’ll get another one this season.”
Jacob deGrom is penciled in for his final turn in the regular season rotation in the series finale Wednesday, but the Mets have not decided whether or not he will make that start. The club needs some help from the Miami Marlins this week as they sit a game and a half back from the Braves with three games to play.
The defending World Series champs only need one win to capture their fifth straight NL East title. deGrom would likely pitch if the Braves lose the first two games of the series and the Mets have a chance to win Wednesday. The Marlins shut out the Braves on Monday night in Miami, so the Mets hopes are still alive.
But it’s more likely that the Mets save deGrom for a Wild Card series next weekend. Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt would be available on extra rest for a weekend postseason series against either the San Diego Padres or the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Mets aren’t ready to concede the division just yet, despite the ultra-slim odds.
“They haven’t won the division yet,” shortstop Francisco Lindor said.
Fleet Week 2022: San Francisco native among one of the Blue Angel pilots flying in an air show
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A San Francisco native is among the pilots flying for the Blue Angels during this year’s Fleet Week. Lt. Scott Goossens was born and raised in San Francisco and has been a Blue Angels pilot since late 2021, and now he’s set to perform in the Blue Angels air show this week.
SF Fleet Week 2022: How to stream Blue Angles, event schedule and more
“It’s surreal, that’s where it all started for me,” Lt. Goossens said. “I thought it was the coolest thing in the world. I can’t believe it’s a job, so being back here now, I’m kinda pinching myself that I’m going to be in these jets flying around from my hometown, hoping to inspire kids like me.”
Goossens attended St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco. On Monday, he was back at his alma mater meeting with students and telling them about his journey to becoming a pilot. He says it was a dream he wasn’t going to give up.
“There were so many setbacks throughout the process,” he said. “I could have quit after the first one, but my window was always open and I wasn’t going to quit. It was an emotional day when I found out I was going to be a Blue Angel.”
RELATED: Up to 1 Million People Expected to Visit SF for Fleet Week, Chamber of Commerce Says
He says what inspired him was watching air shows when he was a kid.
“I remember they were flying on Thursdays and our teacher would let us out of class to watch them,” he said. “At the time, we weren’t doing any class work, so that was a great reason to watch. That’s where the inspiration came from.”
He’s been in the Navy for nearly a decade, but this is his first year as a Blue Angels pilot. He says this weekend will be the most excited he’s ever had to fly.
“I think when we take that first flight on Thursday to get our checkpoints and get a chance to fly around the city and see where I grew up, it’s definitely going to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” he said. -he declares. “The one I’ve been looking forward to all my life.”
Ben Simmons leads new-look Nets offense in preseason loss to 76ers
As expected, it wasn’t pretty.
Ben Simmons played his first game in 470 days and he played it alongside new teammates in a fresh offense the Nets’ coaching staff recently installed.
The result was predictable: to start their first of four preseason games, the Nets looked rusty and at times discombobulated, digging a hole as deep as 20 against a Philadelphia 76ers team resting four key players — Joel Embiid, James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House — on Monday.
And then Brooklyn’s shots started falling, passes reached their targets, the defense picked up and the score reflected that of a team trying to find itself before the games begin to count.
The Nets undoubtedly have a lot of work to do if they’re going to reach the NBA Finals stage that’s eluded them each of the past two seasons, but for stretches of their 127–108 loss over a shorthanded 76ers team, they looked promising — most promising of all being the motion of what was once a stagnant Nets offense.
Simmons started alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving against his former team and assumed the point guard-facilitator role with Irving deferring to him to run the offense from tip. Each member of the new-look Brooklyn Big Three tallied 19 first-half minutes before sitting the entire second half of their preseason opener.
Simmons logged six points, five assists and four rebounds, hugging former teammates Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey before the opening tip. Kevin Durant scored 13 points on four-of-eight shooting, and Irving scored nine points on the same shooting numbers.
With Simmons running the point, the ball “hopped,” as Irving described of the new-feel offense a few days into training camp.
The Nets ran a good chunk of Spain pick-and-roll — that is when someone screens for the screener to get a cleaner roll to the rim and to force the defense to help off of a corner shooter — and after being absent almost all of last season, the set appears to be a staple of the newly-installed offense.
After shaking off the rust, corner shooters cut backdoor with some success and they flared from the corners to give motion to the offense.
Simmons only scored three baskets on six attempts against his former team, all on dunks and layups. He attempted to back down former teammate Georges Niang on the low block, but after shimmying and attempting a turnaround fading jump shot, the ball was wide right and hit all backboard.
The Nets, however, aren’t expecting Simmons to hit jump shots. They’re expecting him to make plays for his teammates, to defend the opposing team’s best player, to push the pace in transition and to finish at the rim.
On a rusty night after a season-long layoff, he still checked all four boxes.
On one fastbreak possession, Simmons found starting center Nic Claxton with a behind-the-head, no-look dump-off for an easy dunk at the rim. In a halfcourt set, Simmons posted up on the left baseline then rifled a cross-court pass to the right wing to find Royce O’Neale for a wide-open three. And on the final possession of the first half, Simmons reminded the Sixers why he made First Team All-Defense two consecutive seasons. He hounded Sixers guard Shake Milton and forced a bad pass that resulted in a missed and hurried Philadelphia shot attempt at the buzzer.
That kind of effort would have been welcomed against Jayson Tatum in the playoffs last season.
Simmons’ highlights were sprinkled, however, across minutes of indecision, an obvious product of a new player adjusting to a new offense with new teammates. Sometimes he over-dribbled, other times he picked his dribble up too soon and too far away from the three-point line. He turned the ball over two times to his five assists and turnovers could be an issue because opponents will play the passing lanes knowing Simmons isn’t a score-first guard. The Sixers sure did.
Nash also showed off a few lineups fans should expect to see get regular-season minutes.
Simmons started alongside Claxton, Durant, Harris and Irving, but he also played a hybrid point guard-center role with Claxton on the bench and O’Neale on the floor. Nash’s first substitution was moving Harris to the bench in favor of O’Neale, who developed a strong reputation as a 3-and-D wing on the playoff contending Utah Jazz. O’Neale shot two-of-four from downtown for 11 points and also assumed some ball-handling responsibilities when the offense broke down. Harris, in his first game back after missing most of last season following two ankle surgeries, shot two-of-seven from downtown and airballed two threes.
What’s clear, at least through one measly preseason game, is that Nash finally got his wish: with the exception of TJ Warren (foot – will be re-evaluated in November) and Seth Curry (ankle – expected to play in final preseason game), his team is healthy enough to begin implementing complex offensive sets.
Simmons sits at the center of the Nets’ ability to get creative offensively and in his first game as a Net, he flashed the versatile blend of size, skill and athleticism that will allow him to play both ball handler and screener in the Nets’ reinvented offense. This is the new era of Nets basketball, and after three more exhibition games, Brooklyn will test its fullest strength against other teams in games that count.
()
Thomas Friedman: What Putin’s ‘outcrazy your opponent’ means for the world
With his annexation of parts of Ukraine on Friday, Vladimir Putin has set in motion forces that are turning Russia into a giant North Korea. It will be a paranoid, angry, isolated state, but unlike North Korea, the Russian version will be spread over 11 time zones — from the Arctic Sea to the Black Sea and from the edge of free Europe to the edge of Alaska — with thousands of nuclear warheads.
I have known a Russia that was strong, menacing, but stable — called the Soviet Union. I have known a Russia that was hopeful, potentially transitioning to democracy under Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin and even the younger Putin. I have known a Russia that was a “bad boy” under an older Putin, hacking America, poisoning opposition figures, but still a stable, reliable oil exporter and occasional security partner with the U.S. when we needed Moscow’s help in a pinch.
But none of us have ever known the Russia that a now desperate, back-against-the-wall Putin seems hellbent on delivering — a pariah Russia, a big, humiliated Russia, a Russia that has sent many of its most talented engineers, programmers and scientists fleeing through any exit they can find. This would be a Russia that has already lost so many trading partners that it can survive only as an oil and natural gas colony of China, a Russia that is a failed state, spewing out instability from every pore.
Such a Russia would not be just a geopolitical threat. It would be a human tragedy of mammoth proportions. Putin’s North Koreanization of Russia is turning a country that once gave the world some of its most renowned authors, composers, musicians and scientists into a nation more adept at making potato chips than microchips, more famous for its poisoned underwear than its haute couture, and more focused on unlocking its underground reservoirs of gas and oil than on its aboveground reservoirs of human genius and creativity. The whole world is diminished by Putin’s diminishing of Russia.
But with Friday’s annexation, it’s hard to see any other outcome as long as Putin is in power. Why? Game theorist Thomas Schelling famously suggested that if you are playing chicken with another driver, the best way to win — the best way to get the other driver to swerve out of the way first — is if before the game starts you very conspicuously unscrew your steering wheel and throw it out the window. Message to the other driver: I’d love to get out of the way, but I can’t control my car anymore. You better swerve!
Trying to always outcrazy your opponent is a North Korean specialty. Now, Putin has adopted it, announcing with great fanfare that Russia is annexing four Ukrainian regions: Luhansk and Donetsk, the two Russian-backed regions where pro-Putin forces have been fighting Kyiv since 2014, and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which have been occupied since shortly after Putin’s invasion in February. In a grand hall of the Kremlin, Putin declared Friday that the residents of these four regions would become Russia’s citizens forever.
What is Putin up to? One can only speculate. Start with his domestic politics. Putin’s base is not the students at Moscow State University. His base is the right-wing nationalists, who have grown increasingly angry at Russia’s military humiliation in Ukraine. To hold their support, Putin may have felt the need to show that, with his reserve call-up and annexation, he is fighting a real war for Mother Russia, not just a vague special military operation.
However, this could also be Putin trying to maneuver a favorable negotiated settlement. I would not be surprised if he soon announces his willingness for a cease-fire — and a willingness to repair pipelines and resume gas shipments to any country ready to recognize Russia’s annexation.
Putin could then claim to his nationalist base that he got something for his war, even if it was hugely expensive, and now he’s content to stop. There is just one problem: Putin does not actually control all the territory he is annexing.
That means he can’t settle for any deal unless and until he’s driven the Ukrainians out of all the territory he now claims; otherwise he would be surrendering what he just made into sovereign Russian territory. This could be a very ominous development. Putin’s battered army does not seem capable of seizing more territory and, in fact, seems to be losing more by the day.
By claiming territory that he doesn’t fully control, I fear Putin is painting himself into a corner that he might one day feel he can escape only with a nuclear weapon.
In any event, Putin seems to be daring Kyiv and its Western allies to keep the war going into winter — when natural gas supplies in Europe will be constrained and prices could be astronomical — to recover territories, some of which his Ukrainian proxies have had under Russia’s influence since 2014.
Will Ukraine and the West swerve? Will they plug their noses and do a dirty deal with Putin to stop his filthy war? Or will Ukraine and the West take him on, head-on, by insisting that Putin get no territorial achievement out of this war, so we uphold the principle of the inadmissibility of seizing territory by force?
Do not be fooled: There will be pressure within Europe to swerve and accept such a Putin offer. That is surely Putin’s aim — to divide the Western alliance and walk away with a face-saving “victory.”
But there is another short-term risk for Putin. If the West doesn’t swerve, doesn’t opt for a deal with him, but instead doubles down with more arms and financial aid for Ukraine, there is a chance that Putin’s army will collapse.
That is unpredictable. But here is what is totally predictable: A dynamic is now in place that will push Putin’s Russia even more toward the North Korea model. It starts with Putin’s decision to cut off most natural gas supplies to Western Europe.
There is only one cardinal sin in the energy business: Never, ever, ever make yourself an unreliable supplier. No one will ever trust you again. Putin has made himself an unreliable supplier to some of his oldest and best customers, starting with Germany and much of the European Union. They are all now looking for alternative, long-term supplies of natural gas and building more renewable power.
It will take two to three years for the new pipeline networks coming from the Eastern Mediterranean and liquefied natural gas coming from the United States and North Africa to begin to sustainably replace Russian gas at scale. But when that happens, and when world natural gas supplies increase generally to compensate for the loss of Russia’s gas — and as more renewables come online — Putin could face a real economic challenge. His old customers may still buy some energy from Russia, but they will never rely so totally on Russia again. And China will squeeze him for deep discounts.
In short, Putin is eroding the biggest source — maybe his only source — of sustainable long-term income. At the same time, his illegal annexation of regions of Ukraine guarantees that the Western sanctions on Russia will stay in place, or even accelerate, which will only accelerate Russia’s migration to failed-state status, as more and more Russians with globally marketable skills surely leave.
I celebrate none of this. This is a time for Western leaders to be both tough and smart. They need to know when to swerve and when to make the other guy swerve, and when to leave some dignity out there for the other driver, even if he is behaving with utter disregard for anyone else. It may be that Putin has left us no choice but to learn to live with a Russian North Korea — at least as long as he is in charge. If that is the case, we’ll just have to make the best of it, but the best of it will be a much more unstable world.
Thomas Friedman writes a column for the New York Times.
