Meta (Facebook) Announces Shut Down of Digital Wallet 'Novi' Pilot

3 months ago

Meta (Facebook) Announces Shut Down Of Digital Wallet 'Novi' Pilot
  • Novi’s “small pilot” was made available to Meta users in the United States and Guatemala.
  • Facebook Pay was renamed Meta Pay last month.

The pilot phase for Novi, Meta’s digital wallet and the only surviving element of its failed cryptocurrency project, has been canceled, per the report from Bloomberg. “As soon as possible” is Meta’s recommendation for Novi users, who are urged to remove their cash from the wallet before September 1, 2022, via Novi’s website.

Meta Banking on Monetizing Metaverse

Starting July 21, users will no longer be able to add money to Novi and can no longer access their accounts in September. Meta claims it will “attempt to transfer” to a bank account or debit card if someone forgets to remove their remaining amount.

Novi’s “small pilot” was made available to Meta users in the United States and Guatemala in October. Deciding to employ the Paxos stablecoin (USDP) instead of the Meta-backed cryptocurrency Diem, Novi was compelled to work with Coinbase due to regulatory issues. Diem support was supposed to be added by the end of 2021, but Meta began to fall apart as the year progressed.

As soon as Meta’s Novi project was launched in October 2021, senators in the United States demanded that it be shut down because the corporation “cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency.” One month later, David Marcus resigned, the CEO of Meta’s cryptocurrency initiatives. Diem finished the work by selling its assets for around $200 million at the beginning of this year.

Facebook Pay was renamed Meta Pay earlier this month, but it will still be available for purchases made via online retailers, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Purchases may be made without having to input credit card information each time. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Pay, has indicated that Meta Pay would do the same in Metaverse, speeding up sales of digital things, art, and tickets to virtual events.

Mark Zuckerberg Said Metaverse Will Generate Massive Revenue

Is Bitcoin 'Uptober' About To Begin?

9 mins ago

October 4, 2022

Bitcoin Uptober
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we review a variety of technical and fundamental signals on the Bitcoin price monthly chart to see if we are getting closer to a bottom in crypto.

VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 3, 2022

Bearish BTC Momentum Begins To Wane… Maybe

The October monthly candle opened with pink on the LMACD histogram. This signal in the past put bear markets back into hibernation mode for at least a year or more, and suggests a major shift in momentum. But October must close bullish to confirm and cement the change in color on the Bitcoin monthly chart.

The monthly Relative Strength Index remains the lowest in Bitcoin history, but is grinding along the bottom of a downward sloping channel. The same downward slope has connected past RSI peaks.

Bitcoin bearish momentum might be weakening | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Bitcoin Investors Could Be Getting Over Their Loss

The Coppock Curve has also finally touched down at the same level where past bear market bottoms have occurred. Time cycle tools also suggest there could be some rhythmic behavior to Bitcoin that is about to unfold.

The Coppock Curve was created by E.S.C. Coppock, who was asked by his church to identify long-term buying opportunities for investors. It is based on the idea that it takes between 11 and 14 months for a bear market to end, as that’s roughly how long it takes for a human to get over mourning a significant loss.

Btcusd_2022-10-03_16-11-44

Did Satoshi Call The Bottom In Crypto?

Another possible bottom signal isn’t technical, but fundamental. Bitcoin price has now been in the lower range of the cost of production at about the same length of time as the 2018 bear market bottom.

This is notable, because in commodities, prices bottom out near the cost of production. Even Bitcoin’s creator, Satoshi Nakamoto spoke of this.

“The price of any commodity tends to gravitate toward the production cost. If the price is below cost, then production slows down. If the price is above cost, profit can be made by generating and selling more. At the same time, the increased production would increase the difficulty, pushing the cost of generating towards the price.”

Btcusd_2022-10-03_16-09-47

Binance Burns Over 5 Billion Terra Classic ($LUNC)

25 mins ago

October 4, 2022

Kaj Labs To Burn 2.5 Trillion Terra Classic (Lunc)
