NBA free agents: Cody Martin back to Hornets; Heat’s Caleb Martin, his twin brother, still a free agent
NBA free agents, with the NBA negotiating period now open. The signing period begins at noon Wednesday:
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Javon Carter (Bucks), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), AndreAaron Holiday (Hawks), Drummond (Bulls), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Gary Harris (Magic), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Danuel House (76ers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Damion Lee (Suns), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Best available: James Harden, Deandre Ayton (R), Miles Bridges (R), T.J. Warren, Colin Sexton (R), Montrzel Harrell, Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder, Caleb Martin (R), Hassan Whiteside, Austin Rivers, Rodney Hood, Kent Bazemore, Goran Dragic, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Serge Ibaka, Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker.
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper (R), Gorgui Dieng, Kevin Knox II (agreed to terms with Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays (R), Lou Williams, Delon Wright (agreed to terms with Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (agreed to terms with Celtics), San Hauser, Luke Kornet (agreed to terms with Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (agreed to terms with Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (agreed to terms with Nets), Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond (agreed to terms with Bulls), David Duke Jr. (R), Kessler Edwards, Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (agreed to terms with Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell, Arnoldas Kulboka (R), Scottie Lewis (R), Cody Martin (agree to terms with Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (agreed to terms with Lakers), Tyler Cook (R), Malcolm Hill (R), Derrick Jones Jr. (agreed to terms with Bulls), Zach LaVine (agreed to terms with Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown, Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin (R), RJ Nembhard (R), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (R).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (agreed to terms with Knicks), Theo Pinson (agreed to terms with Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo (R), Vlatko Cancar (R), Bryn Forbes (agreed to terms with Timberwolves), Markus Howard (R), Davon Reed (agreed to terms with Nuggets), Austin Rivers.
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (agreed to terms with Pistons), Carsen Edwards, Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder, Jamorko Pickett (R), Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (signed to play in Turkey), Chris Chiozza, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (agreed to terms with Suns), Kevon Looney (agreed to terms with Warriors), Gary Payton II (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (agreed to terms with Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (agreed to terms with Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (R).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (R), Daishen Nix (R), Trevelin Queen (agreed to terms with 76ers), Dennis Schroder, John Wall (agreed to terms with Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (agreed to terms with Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (agreed to term with Pacers), Terry Taylor (R), T.J. Warren, Duane Washington Jr. (R).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (agreed to terms with Clippers), Amir Coffey (agreed to terms with Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (agree to terms with Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Mason Jones, Malik Monk (agreed to terms with Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (agreed to terms with Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver, Tyus Jones (agreed to terms with Grizzlies), Yves Pons (R), Tyrell Terry (R).
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (agreed to terms with Heat), Udonis Haslem, Caleb Martin (R), Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo (agreed to terms with Heat), P.J. Tucker (agreed to terms with 76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (agreed to terms with Bucks), Serge Ibaka, Wesley Matthews (agreed to terms with Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (agreed to terms with Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (R).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman, Nathan Knight (R), Josh Okogie (R), McKinley Wright IV (R).
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark (R), Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Mitchell Robinson (agreed to terms with Knicks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Lu Dort (agreed to terms with Thunder), Mike Muscala (agreed to terms with Thunder), Paul Watson (R).
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (agreed to terms with Magic), Bol Bol (agreed to terms with Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (R), Gary Harris (agreed to terms with Magic), Robin Lopez (agreed to terms with Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (R).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (R), James Harden, DeAndre Jordan (agreed to terms with Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (R).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (R), Bismack Biyombo (agreed to terms with Suns), Aaron Holiday (agreed to terms with Hawks), JaVale McGee (agreed to terms with the Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (R).
Portland Trail Blazers: Keljin Blevins (R), CJ Elleby (R), Drew Eubanks (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (agreed to terms with Bucks), Anfernee Simons (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (agreed to terms with Trail Blazers), Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (R).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (agreed to terms with Warriors), Josh Jackson, Damian Jones (agreed to terms with Lakers), Louis King (R), Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (R).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (R), Danilo Gallinari (agreed to terms with Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (agreed to terms with Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (R).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga, Chris Boucher (agreed to terms with Raptors), Justin Champagnie (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (R), Thaddeus Young (agreed to terms with Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest, Juancho Herangomez, Danuel House (agreed to terms with 76ers), Elijah Hughes (R), Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (R), Bradley Beal (agreed to terms with Wizards), Thomas Bryant, Anthony Gill (agreed to terms with Wizards), Raul Neto (agreed to terms with Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky, Cassius Winston (R).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
Wall Street soars to best day since summer, S&P 500 up 2.6%
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and STAN CHOE
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street rallied to their best day in months on Monday after falling bond yields eased some of the pressure that’s been battering markets.
The S&P 500’s leap of 2.6% was its biggest since July, the latest swing for a scattershot market that’s been mostly falling this year on worries about a possible global recession. Wall Street’s main measure of health was coming off its worst month since the coronavirus crashed markets in early 2020 and is still down nearly 23% for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 2.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 2.3% in Monday’s widespread rally that swept the vast majority of U.S. stocks higher.
Giving some respite was a drop in Treasury yields, which have been surging at market-shaking speed for most of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other kinds of loans, fell to 3.64% from 3.83% late Friday. It got as high as 4% last week after starting the year at just 1.51%.
Helping to drive markets was a report on U.S. manufacturing that came in weaker than expected, along with data showing a drop off in construction sending. While that may seem discouraging for the economy, it could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates in order to beat down the high inflation damaging households’ finances.
By raising rates, the Fed is making it more expensive to buy a house, a car or most anything else purchased on credit. The hope is to slow the economy just enough to starve inflation of the purchases needed to keep prices rising so quickly. But the Fed also risks causing a recession if it goes too far.
The Fed has already pulled its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from virtually zero as recently as March. Most traders expect it to be more than a full percentage point higher by early next year.
The yield on the two-year Treasury, which more closely tracks expectations for Fed action, fell to 4.11% from 4.27% following the weaker-than-expected reports on the economy.
Besides stocks, lower rates also boost prices for everything from cryptocurrencies to gold, which can suddenly look a bit more attractive when bonds are paying less in income.
Stocks of high-growth companies and particularly risky or expensive investments have been the most affected by changes in rates. Bitcoin rallied Monday with the reprieve in yields, while technology stocks did the heaviest lifting to carry the S&P 500. Apple and Microsoft both rose more than 3%.
Altogether, the S&P 500 climbed 92.81 points to close at 3,678.43. The Dow gained 765.38 to 29,490.89, and the Nasdaq rose 239.82 to 10,815.43.
Still, cross currents continue to course through markets, and analysts largely expect sharp swings in prices to continue.
Crude oil prices jumped Monday amid speculation big oil-producing countries could soon announce cuts to production. That adds upward pressure on inflation.
It also lifted shares of energy-producing companies to big gains. Exxon Mobil leaped 5.3%, and Chevron climbed 5.6%.
Monday’s rally came despite an 8.6% drop for Tesla, one of the most influential stocks on Wall Street because of its massive market value. The maker of electric vehicles delivered fewer vehicles from July through September than investors expected.
More turbulence for markets could arrive Friday, when the latest update on the U.S. jobs market hits. Along with its reports on inflation, the U.S. government’s jobs report has been one of the most highly anticipated pieces of data on Wall Street each month.
It will be the last jobs report before the Fed makes its next decision on interest rates, scheduled for Nov. 2, and continued strength would give the central bank more leeway to keep hiking. Traders say the likeliest move is a fourth straight increase of a whopping three-quarters of a percentage point, triple the usual move.
For markets to make a meaningful move higher, many investors say they need to see a break in inflation that gets the Fed to ease off its aggressive path.
Such hopes for a Fed “pivot” by investors have repeatedly resurfaced this year, only to get shot down by further accelerations in inflation.
But with stresses building in financial markets as central banks around the world hike rates in concert, conditions have gotten “into the danger zone where ‘bad stuff’ happens,” according to Michael Wilson, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley.
That could get the Fed to blink at some point. The problem, Wilson says, is that another force weighing on markets could soon come to the forefront: weaker corporate profits.
A suite of challenges from higher interest rates to the surging value of the U.S. dollar may be setting things up for “the freight train of the oncoming earnings recession,” he wrote in a report. Companies are getting ready now to report in upcoming weeks how much they earned during the summer, and analysts have been downgrading their expectations.
___
AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
Check out pregnant Brittany Mahomes’ ‘business trip’ from hubby Patrick
NFL star Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany reveal sex of baby #2
Brittany Mahomes keeps things strictly professional.
The fitness trainer shared a snap of herself on the court after traveling to support her husband patrick during his game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place at the Buccaneers stadium in Tampa, was victorious for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs – as well as having Brittany as an IRL cheerleader – with the team winning 41 -31.
Brittany, who is currently expecting her second child with the NFL star, captioned the Oct. 2 Instagram post, “Showed up for my husband’s business trip today.”
In the carousel full of photos, Brittany dressed in red to support the Chiefs. She wore a business chic red blazer that covered her baby bump and black high boots and shorts with Patrick’s team number.
Kim Kardashian’s lawyer aspirations may be in jeopardy in light of SEC ‘pump and dump’ scandal
Kim Kardashian’s aspirations to become a lawyer could be jeopardized by charges brought by the Security and Exchange Commission related to an alleged ‘pump and dump’ scheme, experts say.
The reality TV star and social media influencer has agreed to pay $1.2 million in penalties and cooperate with the SEC’s ongoing investigation into allegations that she promoted EMAX crypto tokens on Instagram in June 2021 without also letting her millions of followers know that she had been paid $250,000 for the outlet.
In paying the SEC settlement, the 41-year-old “Kardashians” star did not admit or deny any wrongdoing, the commission said in a statement.
Former New York prosecutor and current criminal defense attorney Duncan Levin told the Post that Kardashian would likely be questioned about the SEC case if she tried to call the bar — since aspiring lawyers not only have to pass the bar exam, but also often have to go. before a character committee.
“This is a very serious issue,” said Levin of Levin & Associates, PLLC. “This is a violation of securities laws and when aspiring lawyers go to the bar they are judged on their character…this is most definitely something that would happen if she tried to gain admission at the bar.”
“It may not preclude him from becoming a member of the bar, but it will likely raise a flag that needs to be dealt with,” Levin said.
Kardashian – who in December, after four attempts, passed California’s freshman law student exam or “baby bar” – wants to become a lawyer to fight for prison reform.
In California, to become a lawyer, you must register with the bar, undergo a background check and, in some cases, attend an “informal conference with state bar staff” – if the background check reveals information “which raise questions as to whether the candidate meets the standard of good character,” according to the California State Bar website.
“Lawyers have tremendous responsibilities, not only to people’s lives, but they are often asked to sequester people’s funds and engage in complex financial transactions for their clients,” Levin said.
“I think that’s the screening method by which the bar can ask questions of people who may have criminal convictions or bankruptcies or other issues in their past that may need explaining,” said Wine.
Levin said he’s heard of bar contestants who’ve had trouble getting through the character portion of the bar for “very minor issues,” including one person with a “marijuana-related offense and that’s obviously a lot. worse”.
“That doesn’t mean that if you have a conviction you can’t become a member of the bar, but it’s a way for the committee to ask additional questions,” he added.
Still, Levin acknowledged that the SEC is “clearly trying to make an example out of her with such a hefty fine.”
“A million [dollar] fine, that’s quite important,” he said.
California defense attorney and former Los Angeles prosecutor Joshua Ritter told the Post that the SEC charges “won’t make it any easier for [Kardashian].”
“Anyone who obtains a legal license has to go through a fairly thorough background check, and I would say that even a negotiated settlement with the SEC where no liability has been admitted would likely trigger further investigation by the bar,” said Ritter.
And even though Kardashian did not admit any wrongdoing in the SEC settlement, “matters are complicated by the fact that the cryptocurrency she was promoting is under investigation as a fraudulent scheme. pump-and-dump fraud,” Ritter said.
“It’s one thing to technically violate SEC guidelines, but it’s another when the underlying securities you’re promoting may be fraudulent,” Ritter added.
Still, Ritter says the SEC case is unlikely to cause Kardashian to fail the background check.
“It’s rare that they don’t pass someone,” Ritter said. “The applicant would have to demonstrate a serious character problem.”
“I think for one technical error that doesn’t lead to criminal charges, that wouldn’t prevent him from passing the background check,” Ritter said.
Kardashian and former boxer Floyd Mayweather were sued earlier this year in a California class action lawsuit filed by New Yorker Ryan Huegerich, claiming they made “false or misleading statements” about EMAX tokens. of EthereumMax as part of a “pump and dump” program.
A rep for Kardashian did not immediately return a request for comment.
Authorities probing report of scandal at Ohio walleye tournament
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week.
A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.
The winning anglers, Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were immediately disqualified. The video shows Fischer urging Runyan to leave for his own safety as people hurled expletive-laced insults at him.
Fischer told WOIO-TV that he cut the fish open because they appeared heavier than typical walleye of that length.
A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the agency’s officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said his staff will be meeting with the agency’s officers Tuesday.
“I take all crime seriously, including attempted felony theft at a fishing tournament,” O’Malley said. “These individuals will be held accountable.”
Messages seeking comment were left Monday for Runyan, Cominsky and Fischer.
Colorado received a light dusting of snow on Sunday and two guys skied Silverton Mountain
The ski season kicked off Sunday at Silverton Mountain for a guide and patrolman working there who were ready to climb above 12,000 feet to earn their turn.
That’s because Silverton and other areas of Colorado’s high country saw widespread, measurable snowfall over the weekend, causing people to anticipate winter.
“I think they had a really good time. You needed rock skis, and it was a dangerous day. [But] Silverton has some of the most hardened ski enthusiasts around, so whenever there is snow they want to take advantage of it,” Silverton spokeswoman Jen Brill said of ski guide Evan Alsup and patrol boat Calvin Davenport.
Brill posted the photos on Instagram to help fuel the excitement. “It’s our brand, so I do it every year,” she said of the photos. “I think the first was Labor Day. Silverton is at a high elevation. That’s why we are a great ski area, we can suck snow from anywhere.
Silverton has also had a wet summer, and there has been more humidity in recent weeks, she added. “Temperatures have been borderline, and last week it definitely got colder.”
Most of Colorado’s mountains have received a snow cover or more, according to OpenSnow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz, who tracks mountain weather and forecasts for his site. Weather models indicate there is a chance of a colder system heading into the state next week with the possibility of a significant snowfall.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to get outdoor news delivered straight to your inbox.
