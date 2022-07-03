Rights of Injured Ohio Citizens Being Taken Away by Insurance Industry and Big Business

Pin 0 Shares

CLEVELAND, OHIO. Persons in Ohio have been having their rights taken away for years but don’t realize it until they or a loved one is the tragic victim of a negligent driver, a medical mistake, an understaffed nursing home, a lazy property owner or some other person, corporation or entity that causes you serious injury, harm or death of a loved one.

For over a hundred years in Ohio when a person was injured by someone else’s negligence or carelessness they had an almost absolute right to file a lawsuit, go to court and have a jury decide not only whether the defendant was responsible for the their injuries but in what amount that victim (plaintiff) should be compensated. This system worked fine from the 1800’s until the 1990’s when the “lawsuit crisis” was invented and the “tort reform” movement was initiated by insurance companies, industry, hospitals and drug companies in the 1990’s.

Over the last 20 years in Ohio various “tort reform” laws have been passed. Through the successful marketing, finance and cooperation of big business, the pharmaceutical industry and big insurance these industries teamed together to falsely convince the voting public that there was a “litigation crisis” in Ohio and throughout the Unites States and trial lawyers, renegade judges and the jury system which had been in place since the time of Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton and was even provided for in the Declaration of Independence had to be stopped.

This campaign although untrue and unsupported by nearly all objective research resonated with the voting public and “tort reform” was born (See: http://www.alternet.org/mediaculture/20082) Due to this successful campaign of mis-information, all too often I now have to sit across from prospective clients who have lost their wife or mother because of a drunk driver or parents who have lost their child because of a medical mistake and explain to them that their ability to recover compensation has been taken away or severely limited because of recent laws passed limiting recovery for victims of negligence.

What people don’t seem to understand when they jump on this “tort reform” bandwagon is that if the corporation, pharmaceutical manufacturer or nursing home is not responsible the injuries, harm and/or wrongful death they have caused that burden ultimately falls to the taxpayer to pay this victims medical bills, living expense and wage loss through public, taxpayer funded programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Doesn’t it make more sense to hold these wrongdoers responsible for all the harm they have caused rather than making the taxpayers ultimately responsible for the victims care?

Because of the success of these various laws limiting or altogether removing a person’s ability to obtain compensation the insurance companies through their insurance lawyers have become emboldened and fight, delay, defend or ultimately deny virtually every claim for compensation submitted against their insured. Without an outstanding injury attorney on your side you don’t stand a chance.