Ripple Announced Hackathon Contest With Over $190k in Prizes
- The XRP Ledger (XRPL), will be the focus of a conference titled CBDC Innovate.
- Non-fungible tokens and stablecoins are intended to be interoperable in the first category.
Financial inclusion and interoperability for retail CBDCs are among the goals of Ripple, a San Francisco-based corporate blockchain provider. The hackathon will award a total of $197,000 in cash prizes. Ripple’s decentralized, open-source blockchain, the XRP Ledger (XRPL), will be the focus of a conference titled CBDC Innovate.
Focus on CBDC Development and Adoption
Fintech and payment solutions are needed for the contestants in one of three areas. Non-fungible tokens and stablecoins are intended to be interoperable in the first category, and developers are urged to devise a solution to this problem. The second category of competition requires an interface for customers to communicate with CBDCs. Finally, developers are asked to propose a solution that can use the benefits of a digital currency in this area.
The deadline for submitting ideas is August 25, 2022, and the winners will be revealed on September 8, according to the hackathon website. All regions except Brazil, Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Quebec, Russia, and Syria are eligible to enter the tournament.
The number of nations considering CBDC products continues to grow, and Ripple has stepped up its investment in the technology. CBDCs may be minted, managed, transacted, and destroyed using the company’s XRP Ledger-based platform. In order to test CBDC solutions, Ripple has collaborated with several governments and banks. It teamed with Bhutan in September 2021 to test the country’s CBDC. Bhutan was able to use Ripple’s CBDC platform for retail, cross-border, and wholesale payments due to the partnership.
The firm and the Republic of Palau formed a partnership in November to investigate and create plans for the country’s first digital currency. Ripple and the Digital Euro Association (DEA) cooperated earlier this year to share knowledge and experience on CBDCs.
Halen Technology, a Travel and Mobile Delivery Super App, Launches Security Token Offering (STO), NFTs and Social Tokens for Seed Investors
The distribution of 300 million reward tokens is Halen’s newest perk for participating investors – the super app’s next step into web3 technology of the future will enable digital transfer of tokens
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Halen Technology, a community-based super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including flight booking, ride share, vacation rentals, retail, and food delivery, announces the launch of its Security Token Offering (STO). This will include NFTs and social tokens as perks for members of the public who participate as seed investors.
Halen Technology is conducting a crowdfunded offering pursuant to section 4(a)(6) of the Securities Act through Akemona, Inc. The offering will be opening at https://akemona.com/offerings/halen.
Halen, anchored by a franchise business model, is a user-friendly super app, serving as a single portal to a wide range of virtual services. The application empowers users to combine all their ride share, flight booking, vacation rental, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery into one app, eliminating the need to store payment and personal data across multiple apps. It also streamlines processes for gig economy workers driving for multiple apps.
“As a former gig driver, one of the biggest frustrations on the job was hopping back and forth between the different ride share and food delivery apps, which required tracking the updates across multiple platforms. When I started Halen Technology, I wanted to streamline this process and combine all of these services into one app,” said Edward Mbeche, Halen Technology founder and CEO. “By creating this one-stop-shop super app, not only are drivers’ lives made easier, but by using the single platform, consumers of these services also experience improved security, as well as financial and time savings. We have an enthusiastic group of early investors already on board who are passionate about our vision. We’re eager to show them our appreciation with these boosted investor perks.”
Seed investors will receive an NFT and 100 “Halen Rewards” social tokens for each dollar invested. Halen will be distributing up to 300 million ERC-20 tokens. ERC-20 is a standard used for creating smart contracts for issuance of fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “Halen Rewards” are used to denote appreciation among network participants.
“While super apps are rapidly rising in popularity in other countries, to-date, Halen has no existing competitors in the U.S. even though there is a tremendous need from consumers and ride share drivers alike,” said Tony Rhem, Halen Technology early-stage investor and advisor. “Every feature of Halen’s app is designed to give a grand welcome to all members of the Halen community. The STO, NFT and social token launch further exemplify our commitment to an accessible, authentic, and appreciative environment.”
This move also marks Halen’s foray into web3 technology, laying the groundwork for upcoming app developments that will be rooted in web3 technology while staying on the cutting edge of dramatic evolutions in the mobile delivery world.
Halen has also been selected for Google’s Startups Cloud Program, receiving $100,000 in funding, and was awarded $1 million in funding by KiwiTech, a strategic technology partner.
Follow Halen Technology on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest news and information.
About Halen Technology
Halen Technology is a community-based, user-friendly super app creating an integrated world of shared services, including ride share, flight booking, vacation rental, grocery, restaurant, and retail mobile delivery, all in one platform. Founded in 2021 by former limo owner and gig driver Edward Mbeche, Halen is building an app tailored to the needs of employee, franchisee, and affiliate drivers, as well as the consumers who depend on these services. The pilot program is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2023.
Contacts
Kenney Ross, Chief of Staff
Halen Technologies
(646) 926-3570
gethalen.com
Landshare brings the first Tokenized House Flip to the Blockchain
Despite economic uncertainties, the real estate market continues to present abundant opportunities for investors. According to Zillow, home values in the US are up 18.2% year over year. Compare this to the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite – which are down 16.7% and 25% respectively – and it becomes clear that real estate is holding up far better than most other assets.
Investors have taken notice, and demand for real estate has never been higher — especially for fix and flip properties. In fact, houses are being flipped at a higher rate than any time in the last 20 years. And with good reason – according to ATTOM, the average house flip returns a gross profit of $67,000 and an ROI of 26%.
Landshare, a tokenized real estate platform on the Binance Smart Chain, has already sold tokenized real estate to investors from over 30 countries around the world via the first-ever real estate offering on Binance Smart Chain. Now, they intend to bring house flipping to the masses with their new feature, Tokenized House Flipping.
What is House Flipping?
House flipping is when an investor buys a property, performs renovations, then re-sells it for a profit. When done properly, renovations add more value to the home than they cost to perform – for example, a fresh coat of paint and new flooring is inexpensive but can make a worn-down room look brand new.
House flipping is the perfect solution for short-term investors, as it grants a lump-sum return in a relatively short time frame. The process generally takes anywhere from a few months to a year, depending on the scope of the project.
Traditional Barriers to Entry
Despite being highly lucrative, house flipping can be difficult or impossible for the average person to get involved with. In addition to the high cost of buying a property, potential flippers will also need to navigate the complicated process of selecting a property, budgeting for repairs, and getting the renovations done in a cost-effective manner.
Hiring and managing contractors is not only a hassle but also cuts into the bottom line substantially and can result in a negative ROI. Investors who elect to do all the work themselves will save money, but renovating a house requires specialized skills and a large investment of time. Put simply, the process is expensive, and complicated, and can result in a loss if done improperly.
Landshare Brings House Flipping to the Blockchain
By leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Landshare’s newest feature offers fix and flip opportunities with none of the traditional hassles or barriers. Instead of buying an entire property and performing the renovations yourself, Tokenized House Flipping allows anyone to invest fractionally with other investors around the world, while the Landshare Team handles the renovation and sale process.
The underlying technology behind this new feature is called tokenization, which refers to the creation of tokens on the blockchain that represent the ownership of real-world assets. Landshare has previously used this process to offer fractional investment in rental properties. Now, they are applying this tried-and-true method to the first-ever tokenized fix and flip.
For a quick summary of how the Tokenized House Flipping process will work, here is a step-by-step breakdown:
- Landshare creates a new legal entity responsible for the ownership, renovation, and sale of the property. The ownership units of this entity are converted to tokens.
- A limited number of tokens are sold to KYC-verified investors to help cover the renovation costs of the property.
- After the renovation is complete, the Landshare team puts the property up for sale on the open market.
- When the property is sold, token holders can redeem their House Flipping Tokens for their share of the sale proceeds.
Conclusion
Tokenized House Flipping is the latest feature to arrive in the Landshare Ecosystem, which also includes investment opportunities in rental properties, real estate NFTs, and a full suite of DeFi features. This new feature expands Landshare’s slate by introducing short-term investment opportunities in real estate, a first for the Binance Smart Chain and the blockchain sector as a whole.
Disclaimer: House Flipping Tokens have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933. Accordingly, the Securities are being offered and sold only to non-US residents in compliance with SEC Final Rule Offshore Offers and Sales (Regulation S). Additional restrictions may apply, see the website for more details.
New Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB) Set To Capture One of the Biggest Growth Opportunities in Tech
Built by crypto experts, the fund gives investors focused exposure to companies building the next iteration of the internet.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bitwise Asset Management, the world’s leading crypto index fund manager with more than $1.3 billion in assets under management,1 today announced the launch of the Bitwise Web3 ETF (ticker: BWEB). The strategy gives investors access to companies well positioned to benefit from the emergence of Web3, a term used to describe the next wave of the internet’s development characterized by greater decentralization and individual ownership of data.
As the Web3 name suggests, one well-established paradigm defines the internet’s evolution in three stages. The earliest version of the Web (Web1) consisted of “read-only” web sites. Next came social media sites like Facebook and Twitter, where users could both read and write content (Web2). With the inception of Web3, users have the ability not only to read and write content, but to own digital objects, assets, and data that are largely built on crypto and blockchain technology.
“Today, many experts believe we’re on the cusp of a major evolution in the core architecture of the internet,” said Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. “Any shift of that magnitude will depend on companies that can provide the services and infrastructure to support it. With the Bitwise Web3 ETF, we’re excited to give investors the opportunity to capture one of the fastest-emerging themes in technology through a diverse mix of companies that we believe will lead the charge.”
The Bitwise Web3 Equities Index on which the fund is based includes broad exposure to companies spread across five key themes: Web3 Infrastructure Providers, Web3 Finance, Web3-Enabled Metaverse and Digital Worlds, Web3-Enabled Creator Economy, and Web3 Development and Governance. More than 85% of the portfolio will be invested in companies directly linked to Web3 themes and business activities.
“Today’s Web3 companies are not only helping reshape the internet as we know it, but they’re among some of the most disruptive and fastest-growing firms in the world,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “The Bitwise Web3 ETF seeks to capitalize on this great opportunity by offering investors of innovation a straightforward way to access the space. It also leverages our expertise in crypto—the cornerstone of Web3—as many of these companies are centering their businesses on blockchain technology. We’re looking forward to seeing their anticipated continued growth as the space unfolds.”
The launch of the Bitwise Web3 ETF is part of a growing suite of Bitwise investment solutions that help investors gain professionally managed exposure to the crypto market, including the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (ticker: BITQ), OTC-traded trusts, private placement funds, and separately managed accounts. Today, Bitwise serves RIAs, multifamily offices, financial advisors, and other institutional managers, with a nationwide distribution and client service team.
The Bitwise Web3 ETF tracks the Bitwise Web3 Equities Index, which is rebalanced quarterly. The fund is available to both retail and institutional investors and is not subject to investment minimums. The custodian of the Bitwise Web3 ETF is BNY Mellon, and the fund’s distributor is Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
About Bitwise Asset Management
Based in San Francisco, Bitwise is one of the largest and fastest-growing crypto asset managers. As of year-end 2021, Bitwise managed over $1.3 billion across an expanding suite of investment solutions. The firm is known for managing the world’s largest crypto index fund (OTCQX: BITW) and pioneering products spanning Bitcoin, Ethereum, DeFi, and crypto-focused equity indexes. Bitwise focuses on partnering with financial advisors and investment professionals to provide quality education and research. The team at Bitwise combines expertise in technology with decades of experience in traditional asset management and indexing, coming from firms including BlackRock, Blackstone, Meta, and Google, as well as the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Bitwise is backed by leading institutional investors and asset management executives, and has been profiled in Institutional Investor, CNBC, Barron’s, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal.
RISKS AND IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Carefully consider the fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s full or summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting https://www.bwebetf.com/materials. Investors should read it carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee or assurance that the methodology used to create the Index will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. In addition, the Fund’s returns may not match the Index due to expenses incurred by the Fund or lack of precise correlation with the Index.
The Fund is non-diversified and will not invest in crypto assets directly or through the use of derivatives and also will not invest in initial coin offerings. The Fund may, however, have indirect exposure to crypto assets by virtue of its investments in Web3 equities that use one or more crypto assets as part of their business activities or that hold crypto assets as proprietary investments.
In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments (including through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs)) may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. ADRs may be less liquid than the underlying shares in their primary trading market. Emerging markets involve heightened risks related to the same factors as well as increased volatility and lower trading volume. Narrowly focused investments and investments in small companies typically exhibit higher volatility.
Investors in the fund should be willing to accept a high degree of volatility in the price of the Fund’s shares and the possibility of significant losses. An investment in the fund involves a substantial degree of risk.
Certain of the Fund’s investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in blockchain technology. The risks associated with blockchain technology may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that blockchain technology may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation. Blockchain technology also may never be implemented to a scale that provides identifiable economic benefit to the companies included in the underlying Index.
The technology relating to crypto assets and blockchain is new and developing. Currently, there are a limited number of publicly listed or quoted companies for which crypto assets and blockchain technology represent an attributable and significant revenue stream. This concentration in fewer companies may make the Fund more susceptible to adverse events that affect the Fund’s holdings more than the market as a whole.
The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision.
Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
The Bitwise Web3 Equities Index provides focused exposure to companies whose business models, operations and/or growth prospects are closely linked to the emergence of Web3. The index is comprised of companies that fit into one of five themes: Web3 Infrastructure Providers, Web3 Finance, Web3-Enabled Metaverse and Digital Worlds, Web3-Enabled Creator Economy, and Web3 Development and Governance.
Bitwise Investment Manager, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the BWEB ETF. The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, which is not affiliated with Bitwise Investment Manager LLC, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.
Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment advisor of the BITQ ETF. The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, Foreside Fund Services, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.
1 As of December 31, 2021.
Contacts
Frank Taylor/Ryan Dicovitsky
Dukas Linden Public Relations
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
Three Red Weekly Closes
Along with the rest of the crypto market, Ethereum’s price has suffered bitterly at the hands of the bulls. Once again, the curse of September reared its ugly head, and digital assets across the space saw more red than green during this time period. Ethereum itself had closed out the month with three consecutive red weekly closes, which has greatly impacted its performance in the market.
Over the last few weeks, the resistance to the digital asset has been mounting, and the bears have made a solid stand just above the $1,400 level. This is evidenced by ETH’s inability to beat this point, even with some rise in momentum.
ETH sees three consecutive red weekly closes | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Interestingly, Ethereum’s chart looks eerily similar to the same trend that was recorded back in September of 2021. This had been in the middle of the bull market right before ETH had hit its all-time high above $4,900. The digital asset had recorded three consecutive red closes, followed by a green close. What followed would be two months of weekly green closes that saw the cryptocurrency surge by more than 48%.
If this trend holds and Ethereum is able to successfully break through the $1,400 resistance point this week, then ETH’s price could rally to $1,800 over the next two months before eventually losing steam.
Can Ethereum Hold Up?
The weakness of ETH following the Merge has done a number on not only the digital asset but on investor sentiment. The majority of investors still opt to hold their coins for the long term. However, the sell-offs continue to wax stronger at this time.
Mainly, all eyes are on the Ethereum staking contract, where more and more of the supply are being sent each day. The contract currently sits at more than 14.1 million ETH are already staked, accounting for about 12% of the total supply. And since there is presently no way to withdraw these ETH, they are temporarily taken out of circulation, causing a significant drop in supply.
Nevertheless, the majority of ETH investors are still in profit despite the current low prices. This 53% of investors who have mostly held their coins for longer than a year remains in the green. However, profit-taking continues with exchange inflows reaching $4.49 billion for the last 7 days compared to outflows of $4.44 billion.
Featured image from El Cronista, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Nifter™ Embraces Ethereum V2 Sustainability Features As Nifter™ Readies for Global Launch
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CLIS #artcollectors–ClickStream Corp. (OTC PINK:CLIS), is a technology company and known disruptor in innovation. ClickStream Corp. subsidiary Rebel Blockchain, Inc., aka Nifter™, is ensuring the carbon footprint of their NFT platform’s global rollout is as minimal as possible and inline with Nifter™ evolving ESG strategy.
As the computational needs of the Rebel Blockchain will significantly increase as Nifter™ rolls-out to a global audience, the Ethereum V2 merge will not only lower electrical costs, but will also enable Nifter™ to lower its global impact while developing a plan for 100% carbon neutral operations.
ABOUT NIFTER™
Nifter™ is a Non-fungible Token (NFT) marketplace that allows artists & athletes to create, sell and discover unique NFTs on the Nifter™ marketplace. NFT’s are digital tokens stored on a blockchain that can record ownership. Nifter™ business model cuts out the red tape and lets artists monetize instantly and directly.
ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION
ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and developing WinQuik™, HeyPal™, Nifter™ and Joey’s Animal Kingdom™ respectively.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contacts
Frank Magliochetti
CEO
ClickStream Corporation
Horizon Blockchain Games Closes $40 Million in Series A Funding in Round Led by Brevan Howard Digital and Morgan Creek Digital
Horizon Will Use Funds to Expand Sequence Web3 Developer Platform and Smart Wallet, Scale Already Popular Game Skyweaver, and Introduce SFT Marketplace Niftyswap
TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horizon Blockchain Games, best known for its popular title Skyweaver, has raised $40 million in Series A funding to grow products and scale operations. Horizon will grow Sequence, the company’s fast-growing all-in-one developer platform and smart wallet that makes building web3 games and applications easy; expand Skyweaver’s content and reach; and introduce Niftyswap, a semi-fungible token (SFT) marketplace.
“At Horizon, we have a long-term vision for the future of web3, and are carefully building complementary products to support the ecosystem,” said Peter Kieltyka, Horizon Co-Founder and CEO. “Our Series A allows us to grow the Sequence ecosystem by attracting more builders to our platform via marketing, community, and partnership initiatives. We also have big plans to expand the content and community features for our game Skyweaver and launch Niftyswap, a decentralized marketplace that makes exchanging SFTs easy and secure.”
The investment round was led by Brevan Howard Digital and Morgan Creek Digital with participation from industry-leading traditional game publishers, tech-focused venture capital firms and pioneering companies in the web3 space including Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., Polygon, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Initialized Capital, BITKRAFT Ventures, CMT Digital, Quantstamp, Round13 Capital, Xchange, and Everyrealm, plus key individual investors such as Shopify’s CEO Tobias Lütke, The Sandbox’s co-founder Sebastien Borget, Sky Mavis and Axie Infinity co-founder Aleks Larsen, Lolli’s co-founder Alex Adelman, and leading Ethereum educator and The Daily Gwei’s founder Anthony Sassano.
“Horizon has been building the iceberg beneath the surface for web3 games,” said Colleen Sullivan, Co-Head of Ventures at Brevan Howard Digital. “The Sequence platform has massive potential to unlock mainstream access for millions of games and applications; Skyweaver is excellent and shows us web3 games don’t have to sacrifice fun, design and community; and Niftyswap could become the premier web3 game item and SFT marketplace. Combined with their incredibly talented team, we believe Horizon is poised to become the premier platform, wallet, and gaming company of the web3 generation.”
“The fact that we were significantly oversubscribed in this difficult and bearish market demonstrates the world-class expertise of our team, the excellence of our products, our collective web3 vision, and the fundamentals of how we’re running this company,” added Deborah Marfurt, CFO at Horizon. “We are thrilled to have such a powerful group of supporters helping Horizon become the definitive platform, infrastructure, and gaming company for web3.”
Sequence aims to become the go-to platform for any company or project building a consumer-facing web3 product. Sequence makes building web3 games and apps easy, and developers who are web3 native or coming from traditional web2 projects can use Sequence to deliver seamless and user-friendly experiences using any or all of the products in the platform. Nearly 40 projects are integrating Sequence tools, with twelve already utilizing the platform, including Skyweaver, Cool Cats, Niftyswap, Sunflower Land, Dark Earth, BoomLand, Mechachain and others. Sequence Wallet, already with 675K+ users, is also integrated into the new boxing NFT marketplace on Polygon from DAZN, the global sports entertainment platform. Early data from that project, DAZN Boxing, reveals approximately 80% of its users are new to crypto and NFTs, showing the promise of Sequence’s easily integrated and user-friendly web3 wallet and product ecosystem.
“Horizon and Polygon have been collaborating since 2019, and we’re thrilled to deepen our relationship,” said Sandeep Nailwal, Polygon Co-Founder. “Both organizations are enabling incredible experiences on Polygon and driving adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. We are onboarding some of the world’s biggest companies to Polygon, and it’s amazing to have the Sequence platform for developers, so that their journeys into web3 are seamless.”
“What separates Horizon from so many other companies is their deep technical prowess with Sequence, and how the developer platform has been informed by building their own applications: Skyweaver, which is a uniquely great game, and Niftyswap,” said Xavier Segura, General Partner at Morgan Creek Digital. “They understand what’s been fumbled in blockchain and have designed a powerful platform that will usher in both developers and users to web3.”
Horizon will also use the capital to expand and enhance the world of Skyweaver, which was released as an open beta on February 8, 2022 and heralded as “the best blockchain game.” Since its launch, Skyweaver has seen significant growth in both the playerbase and within the in-game content itself, with consistent game updates and the release of the Clash of Inventors expansion that added 50 new cards. The company has a rich product roadmap to introduce new tradable items, spectator mode, guilds, and Skyweaver economy 2.0, to make the title more engaging and to build a game that will delight players for years.
Additionally, Horizon will expand into a new business pillar with Niftyswap.io, a decentralized marketplace for web3 collectibles, and provide front-end access to this marketplace, which allows users to instantly buy and sell tradable items, while liquidity providers earn fees. Niftyswap makes trading SFTs easy by delivering access to liquidity on-chain. SFTs, enabled by the ERC-1155 token standard Horizon co-authored in 2018, work especially well for video game and metaverse assets as they create healthier markets with improved liquidity and price discovery. Niftyswap aims to be the premier destination for trading SFTs, web3 and metaverse goods, including video game items, digital fashion, metaverse collectibles, and more. Niftyswap has been released to a group of external testers from the web3 community in preparation for a public release this fall.
Horizon visual assets (Box link)
About Horizon
Horizon makes web3 easy, fun, and powerful for users and builders. The Sequence developer platform and smart wallet make building web3 games and applications easy across Ethereum, Polygon and other EVM chains. Its free-to-play trading card game, Skyweaver — where players can win, own, trade, gift and sell their SFT cards — launched Open Beta on Feb. 8 and is being touted as blockchain’s best game. Niftyswap, the decentralized SFT marketplace, makes trading web3 collectibles easy and secure, and will publicly release this fall. Co-creators of the ERC-1155 SFT standard, Horizon makes web3 fun, accessible, and for the benefit of all participants.
Contacts
Press Contact:
Hiro Ito
fortyseven communications on behalf of Horizon Blockchain Games
