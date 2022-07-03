Truck Accident Lawyers – Pulling Out the Big Guns on the Big Rigs

Pin 0 Shares

Most people never suspect that the day will come when they will need a truck accident lawyer, but roadway mishaps involving semis, rigs, eighteen wheelers and other large trucks are actually far more common than most individuals could ever imagine. And unfortunately, accidents involving these oversized vehicles are more likely to result in bodily harm, even death, than the typical car accident.

Many factors enter into this tendency. First and foremost, the sheer weight of these vehicles makes the impact of a crash far worse than it would be with a typical car. Then factor in the fact that it takes a big rig a much longer leeway time to come to a full stop, and you’ve got yourself a perfect recipe for disaster. Individuals who have suffered as a result of a truck driving accident, however, need not have their pain and anguish be in vain. A truck accident lawyer can help them get the compensation they deserve.

According to 2010 statistics compiled through the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and the Motor Carrier Management Information System (MCMIS), nationwide a total of 112,379 large trucks and 12,763 buses were involved in non-fatal crashes over the one-year period. Of these crashes, 44,310 large trucks and 6,854 buses involved injuries. That equates to 39.4% and 53.7% respectively, meaning that if you’re involved in an accident with either a big truck or a bus, you have about a one in two shot of being physically harmed.

If you happen to be a resident of Ohio, the overall numbers may be smaller, but sadly the percentages are even worse. In 2010, 4,894 large trucks and 681 buses were involved in non-fatal crashes in the state. Of these accidents, 2,021 involving large trucks and 406 involving buses resulted in injuries. Percentage wise, those figures amount to 41.3% and 59.6% respectively or almost three in five odds of bus crash injury.

Not good chances, are they? What’s more, none of these statistics take into consideration the number of individuals who are killed as a result of a truck accident. What if you happen to find yourself in such an all-too-common, unfortunate situation? You should get in touch with a truck accident lawyer as soon as possible to discuss the compensation you are legally owed.

A truck accident lawyer specializes in rig, semi, eighteen wheeler, large truck and bus accidents. As a result, such an attorney can help maximize the financial redress you will receive in a court of law. This is an important consideration given the medical bills-not to mention lost time from work-that tend to pile up following a truck accident.

It’s understandable that following a serious crash fighting for your rights would be the last thing on your mind. At the same time, you don’t want to settle for less than you are deserved, or worse, nothing at all. A truck accident lawyer will fight on your behalf, putting his or her legal expertise to work to get you the justice you deserve. Don’t waste another moment, suffering in vain. Contact a truck accident lawyer today.