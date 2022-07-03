With bodies of mother and young kids found in apparent triple murder-suicide, search for answers begins

With mourning underway for three young children whose bodies were pulled from a Vadnais Heights lake on Friday and Saturday, their families and law enforcement are looking for answers.
The body of Molly Cheng, the 23-year-old mother of the children, was also found in Vadnais Lake. The Ramsey County sheriff’s office said Saturday they are investigating the case as a possible triple murder-suicide.
The deaths came on the heels of the reported suicide of Cheng’s husband, who was the children’s father. Maplewood police and firefighters were called to the family’s home in the 1300 block of Pearson Drive on Friday about 10:30 a.m. and found him deceased.
Law enforcement began looking for the mother and her children later Friday.
“As a result of the incident that occurred, they were concerned about her well-being and the well-being of the children,” Undersheriff Mike Martin said Saturday. Her cell phone was tracked Friday about 4 p.m. to Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park, where her vehicle was found parked. Children’s shoes were also located.
Searches of the lake and park began, with deputies pulling a boy’s body from the lake about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Another boy was located deceased in the lake about midnight, then the bodies of their mother at 10:40 a.m. and a girl at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The children were believed to be under the age of 6, according to the sheriff’s office. Cheng posted on social media in November that her oldest child was 5 and in October that another son turned 4.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine their cause and manner of death.
HOW TO GET HELP
The names of the people who died weren’t released by authorities Saturday, though Cher Cheng knew them — he was a cousin of Molly Cheng and said he spent time with her husband.
He said he doesn’t understand what happened.
“I can’t even say anything about what she did,” he said Saturday. “It’s just hard.”
He said he last talked to Cheng’s husband a few weekends ago and “he was acting the same;” Cher didn’t have a sense that something was wrong.
“He’s just a kind person,” he said. “For sure, he loves his kids.”
Dan Reidenberg, executive director of SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) in Bloomington, urged people to avoid speculating or rushing to judgment.
“Suicide is never about one thing,” he said. “In a situation like this, if she did find out that he died by suicide, there had to have been more going on than that.”
The majority of people who suffer a loss of a relative or friend to suicide get support and help, “and they can get through it,” Reidenberg said.
He also wants people to know that resources and support are available for people experiencing a crisis. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-TALK (8255).
“If you’re worried about someone — you’re hearing them saying they have no reason to live, they’re giving away their possessions — reach out, try to get them help,” said Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota.
In Ramsey County, people can call the adult mental health crisis line at 651-266-7900, which is available 24-7.
‘LOSS OF THREE INNOCENT LIVES’
Vadnais Heights Mayor Heidi Gunderson, the city council and city staff said their thoughts and prayers are with the family, responding officers and firefighters who assisted in the search.
“We at the city have children in our lives, and there simply are not words to express the sadness associated with the loss of three innocent lives,” they said in a statement.
The sorrow of the families was also being felt by the people who found the children in the lake. It “takes a toll on those who respond,” said Deputy Pat Scott on Friday night during “Live on Patrol,” Sheriff Bob Fletcher’s livestream during patrol.
Cmdr. Eric Bradt, who’s in charge of the sheriff’s office water patrol, said he’s worked in law enforcement for 30 years and water patrol for most of his career and the search for the children “was one of the more difficult ones.”
The search of land and water was on the lake’s south side and went until 3 a.m. Saturday, when work was put on hold until about 8 a.m.
“Our hearts go out to the families involved here and their friends,” Martin said. “Our goal was to find the children and the mother and to return them to their families.”
For most people, “even imagining this is going to be horrific just to think about,” Fletcher said.
Fletcher recalled some similar situations in the past, including when Naomi Gaines threw her 14-month-old twin sons off the Wabasha Street Bridge in St. Paul on July 4, 2003. One drowned and one survived. Gaines then jumped into the Mississippi River; she survived.
And on Sept. 3, 1998, Khoua Her killed her six children, ages 5 to 11, in their residence in St. Paul’s McDonough Homes. She attempted suicide after what remains the worst mass murder in St. Paul’s recorded history.
“The mental health aspect of people … it’s just tough to get your mind wrapped around how someone does that,” Fletcher said Friday.
“If you’re mentally healthy, it’s unimaginable,” Scott said.
With closer Félix Bautista still dealing with left knee discomfort, Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Bautista will be shut down for the final three games of the season.
With his high-velocity fastball and captivating entry that included flashing lights and Omar’s Whistle at Camden Yards, Bautista became one of the top-level closers this year. Hyde said there’s no concern about the knee discomfort leading to anything more serious after he landed oddly in the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the New York Yankees.
Bautista was officially placed on the 15-day injured list Monday, with right-hander Yennier Cano recalled to replace him. The Orioles finish their season on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
When the Orioles traded closer Jorge López to the Minnesota Twins at the trade deadline in August, Bautista, 27, was the next in line to assume those save situations. He took the role with aplomb, and he finished with 15 saves with just two blown saves.
His splitter took center stage as one of the most dominant pitches in baseball, with a run value of -6, according to Statcast — no other reliever had a splitter with a better run value, and Bautista ranked fifth overall. Bautista’s four-seam fastball, which topped 100 mph on 203 occasions, was the best on the Orioles with a -14 run value. (Run value measures a pitch’s impact on how many runs an opponent scores based on the situations it’s used, with lower being better for pitchers.)
Bautista finished with a 2.19 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings in 65 games. Bautista also dealt with arm fatigue near the end of the season after he completed a six-out save last month.
“Just so happy with the season he’s had and him going forward,” Hyde said. “What a great story. Great story for us, great story for him.”
Before the season began, Bautista, who didn’t reach the Triple-A level until late last season, was somewhat of a wild card. He began his career with the Miami Marlins but was released in 2015. He joined Baltimore the next year, navigating his way through rookie ball in the Dominican Summer League for his first two seasons with the organization.
He reached affiliate play in 2019, then took off in 2021 by rising three levels by the season’s end. While he averaged 5.8 walks per nine innings last year, he increased his strike-throwing capabilities entering spring training and broke camp with the team. He quickly earned a late-inning role, then took over as a closer to finish the season with a 0.93 WHIP.
“Loved watching him pitch,” Hyde said, “and looking forward to him next year.”
The start of recovery
Infielder Ramón Urías said his right knee sprain will take eight to 12 weeks to heal, with the first month requiring rest before he begins rehab.
Urías suffered the injury last week against the Boston Red Sox. He first felt the pain sliding into home plate Wednesday, but he figured he could play through it. Later in the game, as he ran from second to third, Urías felt “a pop and some pain,” but the injury won’t require surgery.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Monday it had ended its COVID-19 travel health advisories as fewer countries reported enough data for accurate assessments.
In April, the CDC dropped its COVID-19 “Do Not Travel” recommendations for about 90 international destinations, saying it would reserve its Level 4 travel health advisories “for special circumstances.” Level 4 calls on all Americans to avoid travel because of COVID-19, even those who are fully vaccinated.
The CDC said Monday “fewer countries are testing or reporting cases of COVID-19, the CDC’s ability to accurately assess levels of COVID-19 (travel health notice) for most destinations than U.S. travelers visit is limited”.
Since April, the advisories have drawn little attention since the CDC did not issue general recommendations against travel for specific countries.
As recently as March, the CDC recommended against travel to about 120 countries and territories worldwide, more than half of all destinations.
The advisories had deterred some Americans from traveling and sometimes caused consternation in some countries. A recommendation not to travel to Japan in May 2021, months before the Olympics, has drawn attention.
The CDC said Monday it would only issue a travel health notice “for a country if a situation, such as a concerning variant of COVID-19, is identified that changes the CDC’s travel recommendations for that country.” .
Trust Twitter to poke eyes into celebrities’ lifestyles including their bodies and anything that relates to them. This time Nick Cannon, “the father of Nations” is on the dragging table over a rare sore on his mouth.
The father of 10 is in the media a great deal presently over his baby number 10 and the incoming ones. However this time, his health is being questioned by fans and haters alike who want answers on the noticeable sore on the rapper’s mouth after he shared a recent picture on Twitter.
However, Nick has not responded to any questions about his health or the sore yet, but some fans have mentioned that the rapper is suffering from lupus. This is likely the explanation for the sore on the corner of his mouth.
Via Media Take Out:
Nick Cannon has a bit of explaining to do. A photo of the talk show host is circulating across social media, and it shows Nick with a mysterious sore on the corner of his mouth.
Many on social media, Media Take Out learned, are wondering what that mystery sore could be. Look:
Nick Cannon just welcomed his 10th child into the world on Friday – and he is expecting four more children before the year ends.
A Little Background on Nick Cannon;
Nick is a television host, actor, rapper, and comedian. In television, Cannon began as a teenager on All That before going on to host The Nick Cannon Show, Wild ‘n Out, America’s Got Talent, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, and The Masked Singer. He acted in the films Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce.
As a rapper he released his debut self-titled album in 2003 with the single “Gigolo”, a collaboration with singer R. Kelly. In 2007 he played the role of the fictional footballer TJ Harper in the film Goal II: Living the Dream. In 2006, Cannon recorded the singles “Dime Piece” and “My Wife” for the planned album Stages, which was never released.
Nick also, has two children with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11 year old Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon
Here’s a list of his other kids:
Cannon has three children with model Brittany Bell.
Golden “Sagon” Cannon (b. February 21, 2017)
Powerful Queen Cannon (b. December 24, 2020) Rise Messiah Cannon (b. September 23, 2022) Cannon has twin sons with Abby De La Rosa, and they are reportedly expecting a third child.
Zion Mixolydian Cannon (b. June 14, 2021) Zillion Heir Cannon (b. June 14, 2021) Cannon had a son with model Alyssa Scott.[85][86] He died of brain cancer at five months old.
Zen S. Cannon (June 23, 2021 – December 7, 2021) Towards the end of 2021 Cannon revealed that he would be celibate for a while, but in January 2022 he announced he was expecting his eighth child.
Also, Cannon has a son with model Bre Tiesi.
Legendary Love Cannon (b. June 28, 2022) Cannon has a daughter with model LaNisha Cole.
Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (b. September 14, 2022)”
Meanwhile, despite fans dragging Nick Cannon on his many babies, they are also concerned about his health and wish him well. TGS hopes Nick comes out and gives some info about the sore so we all take precautions.
Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights during the May 2020 restraint that killed him are scheduled to begin serving their federal sentences Tuesday.
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to report to the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday morning. The Bureau of Prisons typically would assign them to a federal facility, but authorities have not publicly said where they will go. They are scheduled to go to trial on state charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter later this month.
Messages left with their attorneys were not returned. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said it anticipates Kueng and Thao will be transferred into its custody for the trial, but further specifics were not provided for security reasons. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill issued an order Monday saying the sheriff’s office must provide the men with access to three sets of clothing for the trial — as well as for two hearings scheduled for later this week — further suggesting that they will be in local custody.
There is nothing in the public record to indicate that Kueng’s and Thao’s federal sentences have been delayed. The U.S. Marshals Service said the former officers were not in its custody on Monday.
The federal Bureau of Prisons said it cannot release information about Kueng and Thao until they arrive at their destination. But in the cases of their co-defendants — former officers Derek Chauvin and Thomas Lane — a federal prison assignment was made public before the men reported to custody.
Kueng, Thao and Lane were convicted earlier this year of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under Chauvin’s knee for 9½ minutes while handcuffed and facedown on the street. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.
Thao and Kueng were also convicted of a second count for failing to intervene and stop Chauvin during the killing, which was captured in bystander video and sparked worldwide protests as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.
In July, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Kueng to three years in prison and Thao to 3½ years on the federal counts. After their sentences, there were questions about whether they would take a plea deal on the state aiding and abetting charges. But they told Cahill in August that they rejected plea agreements in the state case.
Their state trial begins Oct. 24 with jury selection; opening statements are set for Nov. 7.
Lane avoided a state trial by pleading guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to three years on the state conviction and 2½ years on the federal conviction. He is serving both sentences concurrently at a low-security federal prison camp in Littleton, Colo.
Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was given a 22½-year state sentence in 2021. He also pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years on the federal charge. He is serving the sentences at the same time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Ariz.
WASHINGTON — The National Archives informed Donald Trump’s lawyers in May 2021 that some of the presidential records they were missing included correspondence between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a letter former President Barack Obama left with Trump, according to a previously undisclosed email.
The email, dated May 6, 2021, and several other documents were released Monday by the National Archives and Record Administration in response to Freedom of Information Act requests from numerous news outlets. Most of the requested material has not been published.
In an email last year from Records General Counsel Gary Stern to three Trump lawyers, including Patrick Philbin, Stern said the agency had “encountered several issues that we need your help with.” to resolve”. He said there were “now some paper/textual documents that we cannot report” and that officials needed their “immediate assistance to ensure that NARA receives all presidential documents, such as the requires the Presidential Documents Act”.
“Original correspondence between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has not been transferred to us; it is our understanding that in January 2021, just before the end of the administration, the originals were placed in a binder for the president, but were never returned to the Office of Records Management for transfer to NARA,” Stern told Trump officials. “It is essential that these original recordings be transferred to NARA as soon as possible.”
Stern also said, “The letter that President Obama left for President Trump on his first day in office has not been transferred; since this letter was received by President Trump after his term began, it is a presidential record.”
These specific recordings have previously been reported by other outlets, citing unnamed sources, along with the National Archives saying in a February statement that a few weeks earlier they had “arranged the transportation of the Trump Mar- a-Lago in Florida to the National Archives of 15 boxes containing presidential records, following discussions with representatives of President Trump in 2021.”
Stern’s email was among nearly a dozen published pages of other communications between Archives officials and Trump officials who handled the Presidential Records Act. The Archives, however, said Monday it was withholding nearly 300 other pages it possessed related to those communications.
The National Archives also released 54 pages of communications between agency officials and outside entities such as Congress, the White House and the Justice Department. The Archives said it was holding about 1,250 pages of those communications.
Most of the pages that were leaked have already been made public, such as the letters that House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., sent to the Archives as part of the investigation of her panel on classified documents and other presidential records that Trump failed to transfer. to the Archives and taken to Mar-a-Lago instead.
Within the 54 pages was a letter sent by Stern in June 2018 to Stefan Passantino, Trump’s then assistant attorney, about an article published by Politico about how White House employees were tasked with taping documents. torn apart by the president.
Stern asked the White House to provide the Archives “the extent of the problem and how it is being handled.”
“For example: how many documents were torn up? Were any documents destroyed or were they in such a state that they cannot be recovered? What steps are taken to recover documents that have been torn? he asked, adding that the Archives would be “happy to provide advice on best practices for restoring damaged records”.
The release of the documents comes just days after the Archives informed the House Oversight Committee that some Trump White House records have still not been turned over in accordance with the Presidential Records Act.
A 22-year-old St. Paul man was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in prison for shooting a man who interrupted the theft of a catalytic converter at a business in the city’s St. Anthony Park neighborhood.
Kaw Bleh Htoo in August pleaded guilty to second-degree assault-dangerous weapon-substantial bodily harm and two counts of first-degree attempted aggravated robbery in connection with the Feb. 21 incident that wounded the man, who suffered a broken pelvis from the gunshot.
Ramsey County District Judge Adam Yang sentenced Htoo to 58 months in prison, giving him credit for 132 days already served in custody.
Htoo’s accomplice, Eh Ler Pweh, was sentenced in July to three years of probation on a first-degree attempted aggravated robbery conviction; a second count was dismissed. Pweh, 19, of St. Paul, also was given 70 days in the Ramsey County Correctional Facility, a sentence that he had already completed by being jailed after his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint against Htoo:
Police were called to the business at 2350 Territorial Road around 3:40 p.m. on a report of a shooting and attempted theft. Officers spoke to the man, who’d been shot in the buttocks, as he was being loaded into an ambulance.
He told officers he had been at work and saw a dark Toyota Scion sedan park next to a co-worker’s Toyota Tundra pickup truck. He said it is a quiet parking lot, but they have had catalytic convertor thefts in the past.
He said he went to the parking lot to investigate and saw someone in the driver’s seat of the car and someone under the truck. He said he heard a sawing noise and saw legs sticking out, so he put his foot on one of the legs and yelled, “Stop that!” the complaint states.
He said he heard a gunshot, then realized he’d been shot. He fell to the ground and crawled back to the business, where co-workers helped him until police arrived.
Surveillance video from the business shows the incident as the man had described, according to police. It shows the two suspects flee the area in the sedan while the wounded man was lying in the parking lot.
Two days later, officers on patrol near Rice and Front streets spotted a car matching the Scion. It ran a red light and crashed into a snowbank on Sylvan Street. Three males fled on foot.
Officers chased and arrested Pweh, who’d been driving, and three other males. A black 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found in the area where Pweh was taken into custody. The gun’s magazine was missing and its serial number scratched off.
The car had been reported stolen from Forest Street in St. Paul on Feb. 2.
When interviewed, Pweh said that when he bought the gun, the serial number had already been scratched off. He admitted to trying to steal the catalytic converter, but refused to tell investigators who shot the man, according to the complaint. Pweh said he knew the car was stolen.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Pweh’s cell phone, which showed text messages between him and Htoo that referenced “cutting,” the complaint read. Htoo’s cell phone was also traced back to the business at the time of the shooting.
Htoo was arrested May 25 at a residence on Bush Avenue in St. Paul. He had an active Dakota County warrant.
In an interview with investigators, Htoo initially denied involvement in the shooting. When faced with evidence, he admitted he was the shooter and asked how much time he faced. He said it was an accident and that he was scared of the victim, who was bigger and was kicking Pweh while he was under the car.