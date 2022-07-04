News
Emanuel Reynoso’s banner day leads Loons to 3-2 win over Salt Lake
When Emanuel Reynoso got hot at the end of the 2020 season, Minnesota United went on a roll to the Western Conference final.
Reynoso is heating up again, and the Argentine star has propelled the Loons to consecutive wins for the first time since mid-April.
Reynoso scored two goals in MNUFC’s 3-2 win over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night at Allianz Field. He also scored a brace in a 3-2 win over L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday.
Reynoso banged in a close-range shot in the ninth minute. He drew a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time and his shot saved from the spot by Zac MacMath, but he tapped-in the rebound for a comfortable 2-0 lead at the break.
But Reynoso’s best bit of brilliance was his assist to Luis Amarilla in the 61st minute. Reynoso dropped into midfield, collected the ball, turned and threaded a pristine pass to a on-running Amarilla. It sprang a breakaway and Amarilla chilled MacMath.
It’s all reminiscent of two years ago when Reynoso had 10 assist and two goals in the final six games of the 2020 regular season and three MLS Cup Playoff games.
The Loons needed all three as RSL clawed back to goals after the 70 minutes. Minnesota has allowed eight goals after the 50th minute in the last four games.
Reynoso was voted into the 2021 MLS All-Star Game, but didn’t play in the showcase in Los Angeles due to injuries. His hot play is making his likely inclusion in the St. Paul showcase in August more warranted.
Minnesota improved to 7-8-3 and Salt Lake fell to 8-5-5.
BRIEFLY
Without Kervin Arriaga (ankle) and Joseph Rosales (suspension), Robin Lod made his first start in central midfielder. The Finnish international usually plays right wing or striker for Minnesota, but goes central for the Finland national team and subbed in there for MNUFC in late May. … Announced attendance was 19,647. … The Loons next opponent, Vancouver Whitecaps, pulled off a stunning 1-0 home win over LAFC on Saturday. LAFC was without star Carlos Vela (leg), but came into the game with an MLS-high 36 points. Minnesota will go to British Columbia for a rare Friday night match. … MNUFC2 throttled Vancouver Whitecaps 2 with a 2-0 win in Blaine on Saturday. Loons outshot Vancouver 23-4 and 12-1 on target. Aziel Jackson scored one goal, giving him 10 goal contributions (six scored, four assisted) this season.
Lucky Rangers fan catches Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run in left field stands
A big piece of baseball history landed in the glove of a Texas Rangers fan on Tuesday night, and now he has to decide what to do with it.
Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd home run, which broke the American League and Yankees single-season records, sailed into the first row of the left field stands at Globe Life Field in the first inning of Tuesday night’s game between the Yankees and Rangers.
A man in a gray T-shirt and wearing a baseball glove on his right hand caught the ball on a fly and raised his glove in the air triumphantly as the stadium exploded in celebration of Judge’s feat.
The fan was identified as Corey Youmans of Dallas by WFAA sports anchor Joe Trahan, who caught up with Youmans as he gleefully walked around the inside of the stadium while being cheered by other spectators.
“What are you gonna do with the ball, Corey?” Trahan asked in a video posted to Twitter.
“That’s a good question,” Youmans said. “I haven’t thought about it.”
Trahan then asked Youmans if he was “gonna keep it or you gonna give it back to Aaron?”
Before Youmans could answer he was swarmed by a group of cheering fans, including one in a Yankee cap who high-fived him.
Judge broke the record set by Roger Maris in 1961. On Oct. 1 that year, Maris hit his 61st into the right field stands at old Yankee Stadium, where it was caught by fan Sal Durante, who met Maris after the game and offered to give the ball back to the slugger.
But Maris told Durante to keep the ball and put it up for auction. A few days later, Durante was paid $5,000 for the ball by a California restaurant owner named Sam Gordon.
In 1998, the ball Mark McGwire hit for his 70th home run of the season — setting an overall MLB record before Barry Bonds hit 73 in 2001 — sold for $3 million.
It is unclear what the value of Judge’s 62nd home run ball is, but it should be significant, which explains the frenzied attempt by at least one fan in Texas to retrieve it.
About 15 feet to the right of where Judge’s home run ball ended up, a fan jumped over the railing and into the area between the outfield wall and the stands in apparent anticipation of the ball landing there. It didn’t, so the unlucky fan’s fall of what looked to be about 10 feet was all for naught.
Instead, all it took to get the ball was a glove and a whole lot of luck.
()
Takeaways from the Timberwolves’ preseason-opening win in Miami
Many questions still remain following the Timberwolves’ 121-111 preseason-opening victory Tuesday in Miami. One, because it’s only one game and, two — and more importantly — because Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and D’Angelo Russell all sat the game out.
So there was no look at the Towns-Gobert pairing and how it’ll play out in game action, nor how the dynamic will shift when Gobert is and is not on the floor.
Still, Tuesday provided a first look of sorts at the new look Wolves, and there was information to be gathered. Here were the primary takeaways after the initial taste of Timberwolves’ action:
POINT ANT: With Russell out, the logical move would be for Timberwolves coach Chris Finch to slide backup floor general Jordan McLaughlin into the starting lineup. Instead, Finch started Jaylen Nowell.
But it was actually Anthony Edwards who assumed point guard duties, initiating and running the offense while Nowell largely played off the ball. That may be a sign of things to come for Minnesota. So many of the game’s top wings — LeBron James, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic immediately come to mind — quarterback their team’s respective offenses. It’s a logical evolution for Edwards to eventually move into that role on a more consistent basis.
That transition could potentially start as soon as this season. Edwards has playmaking chops, though his reads can appear to be as simple as: attack on his own or make the simple pass. That progression will become more complex with experience, but it’s not a bad base to start from.
BUCKET GETTERS: Edwards is one of the game’s top young scorers. That is no secret on a local or national scale. But Jaylen Nowell’s scoring prowess is still a relatively well-kept secret outside of Minnesota.
It was again on full display Tuesday, as Edwards and Nowell both got buckets with ease in Miami. Edwards exploded for an efficient and, frankly, effortless 24 points in just 23 minutes.
Playing alongside the former No. 1 overall pick for much of the night, Nowell himself poured in 14 points. It was just another reminder that Minnesota has a pair of lethal one-on-one scorers who are 21 and 23 years of age, respectively.
FAST BREAK PHENOMS: Transition basketball is an emphasis for Finch on both ends of the floor this season. The offseason addition of Gobert is not meant to slow down Minnesota’s pace.
Early indications are the Wolves received that message loud and clear. Minnesota got out on the fast break at every possible moment, compiling 30 fast break points. The transition game sparked a dominant overall evening on the offensive end.
On the other end, Minnesota allowed the Heat to score just five points in transition. That will be a winning formula all season for the Wolves.
EXPERIENCE REQUIRED: It’s a surprise to few, but it is telling that on a night when Minnesota was down three starters, neither of the Timberwolves’ two draft picks — Wendell Moore nor Josh Minott — saw the floor until the fourth quarter.
Given the Timberwolves’ roster — which is stuffed full with quality players with NBA experience — there appears to be zero rotation minutes available during which the rookies can whet their palates. It will be difficult enough to find enough minutes for guys like Austin Rivers and Bryn Forbes.
It’s safe to assume both first-year players will spend much of the early season with the franchise’s G-League team in Iowa.
Platinum imports hit record high as refiners take advantage of tax change
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI:
Platinum imports in September hit a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum but registered the purchases with customs as platinum alloy to avoid paying higher tariffs, government and industry officials told Reuters.
Such masking was possible due to what a tax official said was a loophole created by a policy change in July that levied differential import duties on gold, silver and silver. platinum, distinct from the previous policy of having the same taxes for the three precious metals. .
In July, New Delhi raised import duties on gold to 15%, but kept the duty on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75%.
“The change in duties allowed importers to explore loopholes in the system. They first imported a small quantity in August containing 3% platinum and cleared Customs in Delhi as platinum alloy,” said a senior industry official, who requested anonymity.
As their imports were cleared, they brought in more gold in the form of platinum and soon other refiners and trading houses joined them, bringing India’s platinum imports to around 27 tonnes in September compared to 1.14 tonnes a year ago, trade and government sources said.
In 2021, India imported 10.59 tonnes of platinum, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
A Mumbai-based bullion trader said refiners were taking advantage of the government rule that “an alloy containing 2% or more, by weight, of platinum should be treated as a platinum alloy”.
“The rule was developed when platinum prices were higher than gold prices. In recent years, platinum prices have crashed. But traders still could not use the rule because import duties on two products were the same. After the July duty hike, refiners started using this loophole,” the dealership said.
Dubai-based gold refiners were mixing 2% to 5% platinum into gold bars exclusively for Indian buyers, said a Dubai-based bullion dealer, who requested anonymity.
The government should quickly increase the import duty on platinum to 15% to end this practice of importing gold under the guise of platinum, said Surendra Mehta, secretary of the India Bullion and Jewelers Association (IBJA) .
India is the second largest consumer of gold in the world and relies on imports to meet most of its needs.
“Traders pay 4.25% lower tariffs for imports of gold classified as platinum. This gives them the advantage of offering discounts over competing suppliers,” said Chanda Venkatesh, Managing Director of CapsGold, a bullion dealer based in Hyderabad.
ndtv
Jalen Brunson scores 16 points in Knicks preseason debut win against Detroit Pistons
So this is what a real point guard looks like.
Jalen Brunson was impressive in his Knicks debut Tuesday, flashing the playmaking and organizing skills that have long eluded this franchise.
It was only 20 minutes in a 117-96 preseason victory over the Pistons, but the results were nothing but encouraging for Brunson. It started twenty seconds after tipoff with a drive and floater. It included 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting with five assists, a nifty reverse lay-up and perhaps most notable given the circumstances of a meaningless preseason game, two charges drawn.
Brunson had the offense humming. When he was subbed out for the final time Tuesday, the Knicks had 84 points with eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“I think all aspects,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson’s impact. “I think the competitiveness, the leadership, the ability to play for the team, provide whatever the team needs. The ability to control and manage the game, you see that every day. I always say, the best leadership that you can have are the things that you do each and every day. And he’s tremendous. From the moment he signed, just being in the gym every day. He’s not a ‘rah rah’ type guy. He just does all the right things and when he gets out there, he’s ready to execute.”
Brunson’s arrival on a four-year, $104 million contract is the best reason to believe the Knicks will dramatically improve from last season’s dip to 11th in East. The rest of the roster remains largely the same, with RJ Barrett (21 points on Tuesday) and Julius Randle (15 points) expected to shoulder a heavy load.
But the group has lacked a reliable point guard. The Kemba Walker experiment was a failure last season. Elfrid Payton was strong enough defensively two years ago, but completely lost confidence in his shooting and devolved into unplayable. You’d have to travel back much further — all the way to Mark Jackson in 1989 — to find an All-Star Knicks point guard.
Of course, it’s premature to anoint Brunson anything but a hopeful who looked the part in preseason game #1.
REDDISH SETBACK
Cam Reddish’s opportunity was cut short because of a sprained ankle.
The young wing suffered the injury after logging 11 minutes Tuesday, missing five of his six shot attempts. It’s unclear how the sprain occurred but it appeared to happen after he made contact with a referee near the sideline.
Reddish would likely be a third stringer in Thibodeau’s rotation but a foot injury to Quentin Grimes moved him to the second unit.
Reddish was acquired last season for a first-round pick but without a clear path to playing time. He denied requesting a trade but a source said Reddish prefers a relocation because, according to a source close to the fifth-year player, “it’s clear Cam has no place there.”
()
Russia debates keeping ISS past 2024 despite tensions – TechCrunch
Russia is having internal discussions about continuing its participation in the International Space Station (ISS) beyond 2024, despite statements made earlier this summer that the country will withdraw from the station’s program by the middle of the decade.
Sergei Krikalev, head of human space programs at Roscosmos, said on Monday that the Russian space agency was in talks to expand its “participation in [the] ISS program with our government and hope to be allowed to continue next year.
The about-face comes just months after Roscosmos chief Yuri Borisov announced Russia’s plans to leave the station after 2024 and instead build its own station in orbit. The ISS is operated in partnership between the space agencies of the United States, Russia, Canada, Japan and Europe. America has committed to operate the station until 2030.
However, Krikalev admitted that a new Russian station might not be ready by 2025. “We know that won’t happen very quickly. [quickly]so we’ll probably keep flying [on the ISS] until we have new infrastructure that will allow us to provide a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit,” he said.
He made his comments during a NASA press briefing on the Crew-5 mission, which is scheduled to take place on October 5. During this mission, SpaceX will launch a crew of four – including cosmonaut Anna Kikina – to the ISS. It’s the first time a cosmonaut will fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, as part of a recent astronaut transport swap deal between the United States and Russia. US astronaut Francisco Rubio launched to the ISS aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft last month as part of the deal.
“This type of exchange will increase [the] robustness of our program and we will continue this practice to make our program more reliable,” Krikalev said.
While Russia and the United States have collaborated on the ISS for decades, tensions between the two countries have escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Despite this tension, NASA ISS program manager Joel Montalbano told the press conference that American personnel were still in Russia to work with Roscosmos at the Moscow Mission Control Center and other locations. . He added that NASA is in frequent contact with the American Embassy in Moscow and that he does not foresee any impact on the next Soyuz launch which will carry an American astronaut.
techcrunch
Twins’ Jhoan Duran caps off dominant rookie season
CHICAGO — When the Twins made the decision to convert Jhoan Duran into a reliever ahead of the 2022 season, they didn’t quite know what they would get from him. Duran had thrown just 16 innings in game action a season before, spending much of the year rehabbing a strained elbow.
But shifting him to the bullpen would both cut down his workload and allow his electric stuff to tick up.
“Sometimes you don’t know what you’re going to get with guys unless you actually go through with taking a chance and making a move and putting him in a new role and then seeing what you’ve got,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.
What they’ve got is one of the best relievers in the game, one that is just about to wrap up one of the most dominant seasons by a rookie reliever in decades. Duran, 24, entered Tuesday with a 4.6 Win Probability Added, a statistic that credits a player for how much his appearance impacted his team’s chance of winning, per Baseball Reference. That mark is second among all pitchers this season and first among all relievers.
It’s also second behind just Jonathan Papelbon among rookies since 1990.
Duran entered Tuesday’s game with a 1.86 earned-run average and a 0.975 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched), having struck out 89 batters in 67 2/3 innings. He has converted all eight save opportunities he has had, and he has also spent the season setting and shattering team velocity records left and right. The hardest pitch he threw this season, which came in late September, clocked in at 103.8 miles per hour, one of 10 pitches this season he has thrown at 103.0 mph or harder.
“I think we knew he was going to go out there and throw hard. That is basically just a small part of what he does, though,” Baldelli said. “And we knew we had a big guy with a good arm and a pretty good head on his shoulders. His ability to pitch and his ability to spin the breaking ball and command his pitches and the presence and all those things, I had no concept of that, of what was to come. He has been nothing but impressive.”
And most importantly for the Twins, who became heavily reliant on the rookie after he quickly became their highest-leverage reliever, he has been healthy all season, a tribute, he said, to the work he put in during the offseason.
When he heads into this offseason, Duran said he’s planning on preparing the same way he did last year, though he does have some things he wants to focus in on during his winter, which he said will be spent partially in Fort Myers, Fla., before heading home to the Dominican Republic.
“We all have things to learn on a daily basis,” Duran said. “I still have a lot of things to learn. It’s my first year, but I think this offseason, I’m going to concentrate on going in depth with all my pitches, in a sense, like when they’re not on mechanically or whatever the case might be, why is that happening? So I can understand myself better with all my pitches and then go back stronger next year.”
And he’s also, finally, going to let the season and everything he was able to accomplish as a rookie soak in.
“I’ve enjoyed those moments. But I don’t bring those to the field because then it’s going to take away from what I still need to do,” Duran said. “ … But I enjoy it with my family more than anything, my wife, my kids, and now and during the offseason, when I go home, I’m going to enjoy it with my parents, woo, and kind of like think about all the good things I went through this year.”
