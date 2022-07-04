Blockchain
Ethereum Gas Fees Falls To Record Low, Price Consolidates Around $1,000
After reaching a level last seen in November 2020, the average Ethereum gas fee is now below $1.
Ethereum Gas Fees Falls
The Ethereum network experienced transaction fees as low as 69 cents on Saturday, which has not happened in the previous 19 months. The following day, gas prices reached $1.57 or 0.0015 ETH, which is equivalent to December 2020’s numbers. Transaction costs on the network today ranged from 20 cents to merely 20 cents, with 20 cents being the highest.
Gas prices in the Ethereum ecosystem ranged from $0.01 to $0.10 from July 2016 to May 2017. Users are now assessed a substantial cost; in May 2021, average transaction fees reached $69 per transaction. The highest gas price ever observed was $196.683 in May 2022.
Notably, the Ethereum blockchain has struggled to become widely used, much to the chagrin of users, due to the high cost of gas or network fees, payments necessary to complete a transaction on a blockchain. NFT holders are seen profiting from the decline as the numbers dwindle.
Source: Bitinfo charts
DappRadar reports that 50,466 people have traded their assets in OpenSea, up 10.14 percent from the previous day. At the time of writing, the largest NFT market’s trading volume increased by 34.18 percent to $15.92 million.
All of the top 20 collections, led by Ethereum Name Service, DopeApeClub, God Hates NFTees, Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC), were transacted within Ethereum, according to data from DappRadar.
Related reading | TA: Ethereum Close Below $1K Could Spark Larger Degree Downtrend
Price Slumps Further
The analysis of the price of ethereum is bearish due to consolidation near $1,050 and rejection of further recovery. As a result, ETH/USD is prepared to decline even further and surpass the $1,000 local support. After that is finished, the prior swing low at $900 should be challenged the following week.
The decline approached the $1040–$1000 area that serves as a close support and was accompanied by a sharp increase in demand pressure. The numerous smaller price rejection candles at this point represent attempts by sellers to break through this support that were unsuccessful.
Therefore, the renewed positive momentum could encourage buyers to again attack the overhead barrier of $1260, providing ETH holders with a chance for a recovery.
ETH/USD consolidates above $1k. Source: TradingView
At the start of the week, a significant new swing bottom was established in the price movement of ethereum. After falling by more than 21%, the price of ETH/USD hit a new low at $1,000.
From then, a swift upward reaction continued to the $1,115 level, where Friday’s rejection of further recovery was observed. Following sideways consolidation, lower local highs and lows were set.
Since then, the $1,050 level has functioned as the main trading range, with this morning’s denial of further gains. As a result, ETH/USD is prepared to drop even more and try to surpass the current low of $1,000.
If the traders continue to be persuaded by the sellers to break through the bottom support, the next decline could drive the price of ETH down by 12.56% to $880.
Related reading | Ethereum (ETH) Bends Toward $1,000 As Doubt Fills Crypto Markets
Featured image UnSplash, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Regulatory Scrutiny Threatens Ethereum’s Rise, Will It Succumb Under Pressure?
Ethereum has been seeing increased regulatory scrutiny in recent months. This comes following the network’s move to a proof of stake mechanism and the introduction of staking to the others. As sanctions have been levied against protocols such as Tornado Cash, it is becoming increasingly possible that regulatory bodies may turn their focus to Ethereum. Now, it seems the parameters for determining whose purview ETH falls under are being hashed out.
Ethereum Might Be A Security
Previously, the Securities and Exchanges Commission boss Gary Gensler had said that the top two cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, did not qualify as securities. But this was when both of these networks were still firmly operating under a proof of work mechanism.
With Ethereum’s move to proof of stake, the SEC is beginning to backtrack on the previous comments that Ethereum did not qualify as a security. It reasons that since there is now the availability of staking on the network, investors are currently “anticipating profits based on the efforts of others.” This gives it pause to say that the digital asset might now qualify as a security. It also follows the SEC boss’ view that most cryptocurrencies are currently operating as securities.
Meanwhile, the impact of Ethereum being classified as a security by the regulatory body has a lot of implications. The most prominent of these is that there are more ETH nodes running in the United States than in any other country, which would mean that a large majority of transactions would fall under the SEC’s purview.
Ethereum struggles to hold above $1,300 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
However, since these assets are yet to be classified as securities, there have been other speculations of what they could be classified as. The CFTC has previously been called to regulate the crypto industry, and Chairman Rostin Behnam has said that digital tokens are commodities and that the CFTC should be able to regulate them.
Will ETH Survive The Scrutiny?
Ethereum being regulated by either of these watchdogs can go a number of ways. Presently, it is expected that regulators will soon come out with a final classification for the digital asset and then put measures in place to regulate it as such. However, the price is likely to suffer for this.
The sanctions against the crypto mixer Tornado Cash already have ETH investors at the edge of their seats. Adding more regulation for ETH could tank the price of the cryptocurrency. ETH is already struggling to hold above $1,000, and any regulatory action will likely send its price to sub-$1,000.
Such a move against Ethereum would also greatly impact the rest of the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT market, triggering rapid declines in values across the space. In the end, the winner would be assets like Bitcoin, which are truly decentralized and would serve as a safe haven for crypto investors.
Featured image from BeInCrypto, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Casper Introduces Enterprise-Grade NFT Standard
CEP-78 brings the industry’s most customizable, secure and traceable standards to Casper’s growing NFT ecosystem
SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BLOCKCHAIN EXPO NORTH AMERICA – CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software and services company for enterprise organizations, today announced the release of CEP-78, an enterprise-grade NFT standard for the Casper Blockchain. CEP-78 builds on the foundational standards of the CEP-47 protocol, which brought non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Casper. CEP-78 enables organizations to maintain upgradability over NFTs, even after they’ve been deployed, to ensure they can meet changing business requirements and evolving customer preferences. And like the broader Casper protocol, CEP-78 is designed to seamlessly plug in to existing technology stacks without any need to retrofit.
In just over a year, the Casper Blockchain has seen the rise of a thriving NFT community, including a growing number of businesses creatively employing NFTs to solve core business issues, from improving customer engagement to tokenizing IP to open new revenue streams.
“As the NFT market continues to evolve, it’s become clear that this is about a lot more than digital art – businesses are realizing immense value from this emerging technology,” said Medha Parlikar, co-founder and chief technology officer at CasperLabs. “While interest and pilot use cases are surging, it remains prohibitively difficult for most organizations to adopt NFTs at scale, because they lose the ability to upgrade or otherwise customize them after they’ve initially been deployed. With CEP-78, they can do just that, all while building on the market’s most secure and scalable blockchain.”
Specific features included in CEP-78 include:
- Account-based access: developers can now access an NFT association with a given account(s) – CEP-78 is the first NFT standard on the market to offer this key feature.
- Streamlined management: organizations can now use a single NFT contract for all NFT-based use cases.
- Improved extensibility: CEP-78 makes it easier to integrate metadata via a customizable JSON schema. It includes a new Javascript software development kit (SDK) that enables more developers to leverage the CEP-78 for broader use cases.
- Enhanced testing: more than half of the code is for testing every permutation of every configuration option, a model that is continuously improved as new options are released. This approach adopts broader software development best practices around continuous integration to ensure businesses can rely on the highest quality code.
Medha Parlikar and CasperLabs Senior Business Development Manager Niamh O’Connell will be delivering keynote speeches at the Blockchain Expo North America conference taking place October 5-6, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Parlikar will speak on “The Blockchain Scalability Challenge” on October 5, while O’Connell will take part in a keynote panel “The Future of Digital Assets” on October 6. Blockchain Expo North America is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.
About CasperLabs
CasperLabs, a leading blockchain software company for the enterprise market, is re-imagining blockchain for enterprise with a future proof solution. The company also provides development, support and advisory services for organizations building on the Casper network. Guided by open-source principles, CasperLabs is committed to supporting the next wave of blockchain adoption among businesses and providing developers with a reliable and secure framework to build private, public and hybrid blockchain applications. Its team possesses deep enterprise technology experience with a cumulative 100 years of enterprise experience, hailing from organizations including Google, Adobe, AWS, Dropbox and Microsoft. To learn more, visit www.casperlabs.io.
Contacts
Donna Loughlin Michaels
408.393.5575
Blockchain
Mythos Foundation, Mythos DAO and Mythos Token (MYTH) Launch to Democratize Web3 Gaming
Premiere blockchain gaming platform Mythical Games, along with Krafton, Ubisoft, FaZe Clan, Animoca Brands, among others, collaborate to give gamers a seat at the table
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mythos Foundation has been established to manage the day-to-day operations of the Mythos blockchain gaming ecosystem decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). With support from industry leaders in web3 gaming, the goal of the Mythos Foundation is to reduce barriers-to-entry for innovative game developers wanting to build thriving play-and-own game economies. The Mythos Foundation also aims to democratize games and allow for players and creators to participate in game value chains through the Mythos ecosystem, which is grounded in the support of multiple blockchains, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems and decentralized governance mechanisms.
The Mythos Foundation is initially focused on five key areas of development:
- Cross-chain infrastructure and NFT transport
- The evolution of NFTs and game economies for game developers and publishers
- Integration and support for gaming guilds and guild communities
- The growth of traditional esports participation in web3
- Collaborating with traditional gaming platforms to craft new policies that support the next generation of games and gamers
Mythos is also announcing the Mythos token (MYTH), an ERC-20 mainnet token with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, that will provide web3 game utility and facilitate ecosystem governance, giving gamers, developers, publishers, and content creators the opportunity to participate and contribute to a truly decentralized ecosystem. Mythical Games is the first to adopt MYTH as its native utility token on the Mythical Chain and will use the token on its Mythical Marketplace.
The Mythos Foundation has recruited an initial group of ecosystem partners who will help move standards forward and work collaboratively on the development of a fully decentralized NFT Transport Protocol connecting the best in the games industry with the best blockchain / web3 projects and initiatives. The initial Mythos ecosystem partners include:
- Game Developers & Publishers: Krafton, Ubisoft, Marblex (Netmarble), Com2uS, CM Games, Post Voyager (Cocone), Kakao Games, PerBlue, Third Kind Games, Wemade
- Esports & Guilds: FaZe Clan, Gen.G, Sandbox Gaming, Yield Guild Games, Talon, EVOS
- Web3 & Metaverse: Animoca Brands, Hadean, Klaytn, LINE Blockchain, Oasys
These partners will be eligible to serve a one-year term on one of the three separate subcommittees once elected through the Mythos DAO by MYTH token holders.
“Mythical has always been a gamer-first platform, and today’s announcement signals our commitment to ensuring our community has increased ownership over their gaming experience,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “MYTH token holders will be the driving force as we, in collaboration with the Mythos Foundation and other industry partners, continue to revolutionize and democratize gaming in order to give everyone a seat at the table. This initial group of partners is one of the largest gaming alliances ever announced and will help transform all aspects of gaming in web3. We are proud to be amongst this amazing group of partners.”
“Video games have always been fueled by their community, but gamers have often missed out on the opportunity to have a voice and a direct impact to their gaming experience,” said Pete Hawley, Chief Product Officer of 100 Thieves. “We are supportive of any efforts to allow the community to be a bigger part of the gaming experience. Mythos also helps gaming companies interested in web3, but not yet pursuing web3, to understand these new solutions and standards and how they can impact games and game communities in the future.”
The Mythos Foundation is also announcing an initial group of advisors from the blockchain, gaming, and entertainment industries. The initial set of advisors includes:
- Rehito Hatoyama – Former COO of Sanrio
- Yat Siu – Chairman of Animoca Brands
- Pete Hawley – Chief Product Officer of 100 Thieves
- Jaci Hays – Chief Corporate Alliance Officer of FaZe Clan
- Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – The Chainsmokers & MANTIS VC
- Ryan Tedder – OneRepublic
- Lesley Silverman – Head of Web3 at UTA
- Adam Bain – Partner at 01 Advisors, Former COO of Twitter
- Ryan Wyatt – President of Polygon Studios
- Matthew Rutler – Executive Vice President, Talent & Business Development of Masterclass
- Alex Scheiner – Partner at Redbird Capital, Former President of the Cleveland Browns and COO of the Dallas Cowboys
- Kent Wakeford – Co-Founder Gen.G Esports, Co-Founder Rally Network, Former COO of Kabam
For more information, visit mythos.foundation.
About the Mythos Foundation
The Mythos Foundation supports the Mythos DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), created to simplify, standardize, and accelerate decentralized economies within traditional and web3 games and metaverse ecosystems. The Foundation aims to democratize game economies and allow gamers, publishers, and developers to participate in a decentralized game ecosystem. Supported by ecosystem partners across the game development, publishing, esports, and web3 industries, the Foundation is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms, and multi-token economies. For more information, visit mythos.foundation.
About Mythical Games
Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a web3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new “play and own” game economies.
Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force and Skylanders.
Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items, while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public mainnets. With its “gamers-first” focus, the Mythical Platform ensures players don’t need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great game experience.
Contacts
Nate Nesbitt
Blockchain
Minti Labs Announces Partnership with Dapper Wallet Ahead of Upcoming Launch of IMSA Fastlane NFT Marketplace
DOVER, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#dapperlabs–Minti Labs, the team behind the IMSA Fastlane platform, is pleased to announce an exclusive partnership with Dapper Wallet, the market leader for digital collectibles including top-tier sports organizations, leagues, and entertainment companies such as NFL All Day, NBA Top Shot, UFC Strike and 100+ others.
The partnership between Minti Labs and Dapper Wallet will enable IMSA Fastlane account holders to easily and securely buy, trade, sell and store their IMSA Highlights™ digital collectibles. Fans will also benefit from Dapper Wallet’s integration with other services such as Ticketmaster and Instagram which will further unlock opportunities and experiences both online and in real life (IRL).
The Dapper Wallet also provides additional layers of security with automated compliance, chargeback and fraud management, as well as two-factor authentication. Dapper is integrated with Coinbase, Circle USDC, and other Web3 tokens on the ERC-721 standard and supports both credit card transactions as well as cryptocurrency payments.
“Connecting Dapper Wallet to our platform will make it easier than ever for IMSA racing enthusiasts and digital collectors to enter the world of online fan experiences. We couldn’t be more excited for the future of racing fandom with this partnership,” said Paul Dube, co-founder and CEO of Minti Labs.
About IMSA Fastlane
IMSA Fastlane is the officially licensed marketplace for members to collect and trade video NFT highlights™ from IMSA’s iconic history.
For more information, visit https://www.imsafastlane.com.
About Dapper Labs
Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot and the original developers behind the Flow blockchain, uses blockchain technology to bring NFTs and new forms of digital engagement to fans around the world. Since it was founded in 2018, Dapper Labs has given consumer enthusiasts a real stake in the game by bringing them closer to the brands they love, enabling engaged and exciting communities for them to contribute to, and powering new pathways for them to become creators themselves. Dapper Labs’ current studio partners include the NBA, WNBA, NFL, LaLiga, Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, Genies, UFC and others. For more about Dapper Labs’ products and mission, visit https://dapperlabs.com.
About Minti Labs
Minti Labs is a full-service Web3 company building products that offer boundless experiences. Minti Labs is a gateway to possibility – limited only by a brand’s creativity. An experienced team of developers, designers and strategists provide innovators with the capability and experience required for Web3 initiatives.
For more information, visit https://www.mintilabs.io.
Contacts
Media: Kerry Fraser [email protected]
Blockchain
Gear up for the Launch of Upstairs, an NFT Marketplace Offering the Best User Experience
The phenomenal rise of NFTs in the last few years surprised many, but experts and enthusiasts long believed in the potential held by this domain of the blockchain space. The costliest NFT to date was sold just a few months ago for a whopping $91.8 million. And there are several others fetching millions of dollars in the market. The meteoric rise led to an increased interest in the domain and attracted more investors. But the dearth of reliable marketplaces significantly hindered the mass adoption of NFTs. The few options that seemed reliable had a high transaction fee, another major deterrent. Besides, most decentralized NFT marketplaces don’t offer a user-friendly interface and are often deemed a little too complex by new users.
But, this changes with the release of Upstairs, an NFT marketplace that intends to transform the whole user experience game for good and place users’ interests at the top. The UI has been kept simple enough to allow even those new to the space, with little or no understanding of Web 3.0, crypto wallets, or blockchain, to mint NFTs easily.
Upstairs is one of the best NFT marketplaces developed to date and will officially launch for the public on October 10, 2022. The platform has multi-chain integration and supports ETH and BNB chains for deposit and payment, thus allowing users to explore and trade an extensive range of NFTs on different blockchains. CertiK also audited Upstairs’ Smart Contracts.
Upstairs aims to eliminate the commonly encountered problems on other platforms while offering a simple and interactive UI, in addition to a seamless registration process. Users can easily register with an email address and start trading NFTs, unlike other platforms with an extensive and intricate registration process.
Upstairs will only list the most exclusive and curated collections, some with bundled utilities, from the most reputed artists. The platform has already collaborated with great names in the industry, including Zhang Chi, Huteford, and Yang Ga, amongst others. They are all accomplished artists with a massive social media following, and users go crazy over their creations. Before every listing, Upstairs will sign a contract with the IP source and the artist to ensure exclusivity. And anyone fairly acquainted with the space would realize how exclusivity drives the value of NFTs.
The platform offers several exciting features, all in line with the current market dynamics and user requirements.
- Lowest fees: Upstairs realizes the importance of low transaction fees and, as a result, has kept it at 6%, which includes both the Royalties and the Platform fees. Besides, there is no gas fee, achieved through the integration of Layer 2 technologies at the backend, or hidden charges involved whatsoever, making it one of the most cost-effective NFT marketplaces to trade.
- Enhanced accessibility: Upstairs intends to become the most accessible platform for the community and employs features like mass buying and selling. It allows users to make payments in fiat currency. Also, it supports multiple languages, thus making it accessible for people worldwide.
- Multi payment options:
- Upstairs allows users to directly deposit funds via crypto exchanges, thus simplifying the whole process.
- For those without crypto holdings, Upstairs also allows the use of regular credit cards, both Visa and Master.
- The platform has already partnered with XanPool, Alchemy Pay & Simplex to offer seamless local payment options.
- Upstairs also plans to add many more payment gateways in the future, and users would, most certainly, find the one they prefer the most.
- Additional rewards: Profits from trades are usually not enough for users, given the market’s volatility, and additional rewards play a vital role. Upstairs offers a referral and automatic rebate program to increase earnings and further cut down on transaction costs. With Upstairs, users can earn as high as 2% rewards through the rebate program, something that remains a distant dream on most marketplaces.
- Region-specific developments: As discussed earlier, Upstairs intends to become the most significant player in the NFT marketplace. And to achieve this, it will deliver curated content to users in different parts of the globe. Whether a historical piece of art or a trendy fashion, it will all be available as collectibles on the custodial NFT marketplace.
- Staking: Staking, of late, has become one of the preferred investment strategies, given that it delivers stable and regular profits. Users on Upstairs can stake tokens earned from trading and establish a steady stream of funds.
- Real-time statistics: Trading requires detailed knowledge of the various aspects involving NFT, including real-time data. Upstairs has it ready and arranged in a systematic order for quick understanding. Users can identify the rarity of an NFT, verify its ranking, and check the sales volume.
And that’s not all! Upstairs has also employed the most advanced security protocols to provide complete security and safety. Also, the collections listed on the marketplace are verified beforehand for authenticity to ensure the user’s peace of mind.
Another vital aspect of NFTs that Upstairs wants to tap into is their real-world utility. Most of the NFTs available out there are nothing more than digital art simply stored in the wallet. But the ones available on Upstairs can be used in games, and many will have real-world applications. Besides, the value of every piece will be justified based on past trading and the benefits it stands to offer.
As Co-founder & CEO of Upstairs, Rex Teo mentions, “The purpose of Upstairs is to reduce blockchain complexities for all users by bridging Web3.0’s technologies into Web2.0’s domain, allowing every user to trade NFTs with seamless go-to options.”
“The NFT Industry is clearly going to be a major component in the future of digital collectibles. We look forward to revolutionizing this industry with Upstairs”
Upstairs has created a team of dedicated professionals, collaborated with artists, and partnered with the best marketing and legal entities to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform and for its further development. The team comprises experts in every field, which becomes apparently clear when using the platform. The simple and straightforward user interface, quick processing, seamless transactions, and plethora of features are all testament to the efforts put into the development of Upstairs.
So, for those planning to invest in NFTs or acquire some as collectibles, Upstairs would be a perfect choice! A wide range of collections will be available on the platform after its launch on October 10, 2022. The next few days might keep many restless, but remember, Upstairs is worth all the wait.
To find out more about Upstairs, visit the official website: https://www.upstairs.io/home/
Also, follow Upstairs on all available social and interactive channels to stay updated with the latest developments on the platform.
Blockchain
Tron Could Be Ready For $0.1 After Hard Fight, Here Is Why?
- TRX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as the price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery.
- TRX looks strong on both low and high timeframes.
- The price of TRX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle.
Tron (TRX) has struggled to remain bullish against tether (USDT) after seeing its price rejected from a region of $0.11 on several occasions to trend higher. Tron (TRX), despite being loved by the Tron community, the token has had its fair share of the current bear run coupled with the rumors of its decoupling from its pegged fiat token USSD. With the current market looking more promising ahead of more relief bounces from altcoins, we could see the price of Tron (TRX) making moves. (Data from Binance)
Tron (TRX) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
The new month has come with more relief for most crypto projects, with altcoins, such as BTC, ETH, and even XRP, continuing to show strength after weeks of downtrend movement.
The price of TRX has struggled to remain bullish, falling from a high of $0.11 to a weekly low of $0.05, with the price looking more stable as the price looks ready to bounce off from this region.
After hitting a bottom low of $0.05, the price of TRX bounced swiftly from that region as the price rallied to a high of $0.07 as the price faced more rejection to flip this region into a support zone for TRX price.
The weekly price for TRX closed bullish ahead of a new week, with the price opening with a more bullish sentiment. If the price of TRX continues to maintain this structure, we could see a retest of the $0.1 area.
Weekly resistance for the price of TRX – $0.1.
Weekly support for the price of TRX – $0.06.
Price Analysis Of TRX On The Daily (1D) Chart
On the daily timeframe, the crypto market cap price remains bullish, holding the support at $850 billion ($850B); this has helped most altcoins, including the price of TRX, as it shows more strength to rally. The price of TRX broke out of its descending triangle on the daily timeframe, with the price ready for a rally to $0.1-$0.11.
Haven reclaimed the 8 and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) after flipping this into support for TRX price. We could see the price rallying high if the BTC remains stable. The price at $0.061 corresponds to the values of 8 and 20-day EMA acting as support.
Daily resistance for the price of TRX – $0.07-$0.1.
Daily support for the price of TRX – $0.06-$0.055.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview
Regulatory Scrutiny Threatens Ethereum’s Rise, Will It Succumb Under Pressure?
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
The Mets are uniquely hurt by losing division, having to play an extra round
Casper Introduces Enterprise-Grade NFT Standard
Lawsuit settled, film to resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
Mythos Foundation, Mythos DAO and Mythos Token (MYTH) Launch to Democratize Web3 Gaming
Keep it or toss it? ‘Best Before’ labels cause confusion
Dolphins cornerback concerns: Byron Jones not ready to come off PUP; Xavien Howard day-to-day
Duluth’s Haunted Ship returns with ‘95% new’ scares
Minti Labs Announces Partnership with Dapper Wallet Ahead of Upcoming Launch of IMSA Fastlane NFT Marketplace
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022