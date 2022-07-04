How Branding Will Help You Increase Billings And Grow Your Legal Practice

Pin 0 Shares

Branding in its simplest form is the perception of you or your firm in the mind of your client or prospect. It’s not your logo although that is part of the perception. It more about a feeling or emotion. When you think of a brand you love, what’s the feeling you get? How loyal are you to that brand that you love? Now think about your practice. How do you want your client or prospect to feel when they think about you? This is branding.

A strong brand will help you stand out from the crowd. It will get you and keep you clients. It will allow higher billing rates because in your clients’ mind you are perceived as the only lawyer that can do what you do in the way you do it. There are 6 steps to building a strong brand.

Step 1: Have a clear vision

Not having a clear vision is like going on a road trip without a map. You need to have a clear vision for your practice so you know where you’re headed.

Step 2: Be clear about who your ideal client is

The more clear you are, the more you will attract the right people who will value what you do and compensate you well for it and this translates to higher profit. These people will become your fans and spread the word about your good work.

Step 3: Be clear about your competition so you stand out

You can’t stand out if you are saying the same thing as every other lawyer. Some lawyers are rethinking their business model so it works better for clients. How about really and truly being different?

Step 4: Do market research

Think of 5 questions you’d like to ask clients. “What do you like most about working with me” “Who else were you considering before you decided to hire me?” Schedule a 15 minute call – they’ll be happy to help. I’ve seen businesses greatly enhance the value they provide as a result of market research.

Step 5: Develop a differentiated message

Use what you learned in steps 1-4 to create a message that clearly articulates what you do and how you are different. Test it out at social events. The goal is to get asked for your card immediately!

Step 6: Get the word out!

Now’s the time for a website – once you have clarity on your message. It’s also time to think about putting the word out through tools like LinkedIn and creating valuable content to strut your stuff. Become a trusted source of information and deliver on the experience you are promising. Think about every point of contact you have with clients – parking, length of time to return calls, your office and your staff. Make sure everything is well aligned to your core message. If you say you’re the only lawyer in town that returns calls within 1 hour, then you must deliver on that! The experience they have with you is what they’ll talk about so make sure it’s a good one! Remember it’s all about feelings!