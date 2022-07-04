Importance of a Video Marketing Strategy in the Digital PR World

Pin 0 Shares

Video marketing is a significant commitment involving the functions of creating, editing and publishing video which draws significantly more resources and time as compared to that used in content writing. If looked other way round, then also the video content is a lot more effective than its text-based counterpart. Here are a few fundamental principles of video marketing that will help the PR agencies to establish their client’s brand online.

Get specific with the objectives

As discussed earlier, video marketing is a significant venture involving a huge amount of expense for tapping on various resources. Consequently, the marketing team is left with the task of ensuring that the video marketing is being done for a specific purpose and no efforts included in it go waste.

Listing up the specific goals that the client wishes to accomplish through the video helps the PR experts get a better vision of what needs to be developed and delivered to ensure the success of the overall PR campaign. The goals can be effective only when they have a great mix of the three golden rules, namely: time-bound, measurability, and attainability.

Consider various video formats & types

Video marketing is a broad concept involving many different formats, styles, and structures. While developing video marketing strategy, you have to take into account the formats that you want to work with to accomplish your digital PR objectives. Amongst all, some of the most common video formats beneficial to PR agencies in establishing their clients online are tutorials, stories, and commercials.

Wisely choose the distribution channels

Another important thing to wisely make a choice is in the distribution channel to choose of the client’s brand in order to publish the visual content and attract viewers. YouTube is one of the most prominent and well-known video-hosting choices but on searching for a discounted price there are video sharing sites like Vimeo, Dailymotion, and Twitch available for rescue too. Another great option for PR firms is to publish brand promoting visual content through social media. Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat are excellent mediums for sharing video content and the chances of getting major hits on the video increases when it gets supported by pages and people with a huge fan following at social media channels. Last but not the least option is to host the videos on client’s website itself. When deciding on a video format, be sure to try a few different channels before settling on one, this offers time for a PR company to figure out which publishing mediums create the best results for their client.

Value consumer-generated content

One of the new phases evolving and transforming the online marketing world is the Consumer Generated Content (CGC). In CGC the brands get the opportunity of tapping on the content created by the consumer of the particular industry one is dealing with. This is a great way to familiarize with the customer needs and then serve them accordingly. When customers are getting involved in content generation-one of the core promotional activities, they will feel a sense of attachment and will thereon promote the video content on their own through their respective social media profiles or other online channels.

Don’t forget to include a call to action

The worst thing about video content is when the content concludes without providing viewers with any direction on how to proceed or what to do next. This will simply end up viewers exiting the tab without taking an action in favor of the brand thus, wasting all the invested resources. PR agencies can prevent this loss of audience by ensuring that the brand’s visual content always carries a clear and direct call to action for the viewers because, in the very last, the video is being created and shared to expand reach continuously.

Tracking is also necessary

Video marketing is a big commitment, and the final step in this big work goes to paying attention to the analytics and ensuring that the video is accurately on track of achieving the objectives decided in the earlier stages. Viewership, social media shares, influencer mentions, clicks, conversion rates are some of the important metrics that will help the PR experts analyze and assess the impact of each video. Using analytics at the right time will help in better ensuring the success of video campaign and fixing problems appropriately if faced any.