Jp Sears Surrenders First Earned Run Of His Career

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the legal battle over classified documents seized during an FBI search of his estate in Florida, escalating a dispute over the powers of an appointed independent arbitrator to inspect the records.
The Trump team has asked judges to overturn a lower court ruling and allow the arbitrator, called a special master, to review the approximately 100 documents with classification marks that were taken during the search of the August 8 at Mar-a-Lago.
Last month, a three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit limited the master’s special review to the much larger slice of unclassified documents. The judges, including two appointed by Trump, sided with the Justice Department, which had argued there was no legal basis for the special master to conduct his own review of the classified records.
But Trump’s lawyers said in their Supreme Court petition that it was essential that the special master have access to classified records to “determine whether documents bearing classification marks are in fact classified, and whatever classification , whether these records are personal records or presidential records.”
“Because President Trump had absolute authority over classification decisions during his presidency, the current status of any disputed document cannot be determined solely by reference to the marks on that document,” the request states.
He says that without the special main review, “the unchallenged views of the current Justice Department would supersede the established authority of the Chief Executive.” An independent review, according to the Trump team, ensures a “transparent process that provides much-needed oversight.”
The FBI says it seized about 11,000 documents, including around 100 with classification marks, during its search. The Trump team asked a Florida judge, Aileen Cannon, to appoint a special master to conduct an independent review of the records.
Cannon then assigned a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, to review the records and separate those that might be protected by solicitor-client and solicitor-client privilege claims. She also barred the FBI from using the classified documents in its criminal investigation.
The Justice Department appealed, prompting the 11th Circuit to lift Cannon’s grip on investigators’ ability to review classified records. The appeals court also ruled that the department was not required to provide Dearie with access to classified records.
Trump’s attorneys submitted the Supreme Court’s request to Justice Clarence Thomas, who oversees emergency cases for Florida and several other Southern states. Thomas can act alone or, as is usually done, refer the emergency call to the rest of the court.