News
Police: 5 dead, 19 hospitalized in shooting at July 4 parade
By MICHAEL TARM and ROGER SCHNEIDER
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — At least five people are dead and 19 were taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, and officers are searching for a suspect, police said Monday.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but it was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire.
Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.
Police told people: “Everybody disperse, please. It is not safe to be here.”
Highland Park Police said in a statement early Monday afternoon that five people had been killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. It was unclear if the five dead were among the 19 hospitalized.
The police said authorities are still searching for the suspect.
Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.
Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.
“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.
Her 5-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on it’s website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.
Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.
In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise and they scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.
It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a tweet that he is “closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park” and that Illinois State Police are assisting. The ISP said in an email that it was assisting in the response to an active shooter reported around 10:24 a.m.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route.” The sheriff’s office directed an AP reporter to contact Highland Park Police. The Police Department said no one was immediately available to comment.
Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.
“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there’s a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”
She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.
“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”
___
Associated Press reporter Kathleen Foody contributed from Chicago.
News
Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez “The Best” On Her Marriage With Ben Affleck
Finally, we’ve got a Hollywood ex-couple with no intention to involve the public in their failed relationship drama. Just good vibes and we love it. Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez‘s ex-fiancé has poured heartfelt messages to the singer in a recent interview upon Lopez’s 4th marriage.
Though Lopez moved on to her then-ex lover Ben Affleck after a few days of calling it to quit with Alex Rodriguez, the baseball player seems to have no problem with the singer. Upon Lopez‘s present marriage, he wishes to share no bad experiences with the singer but goodwill messages. No drama or scandal.
Alex and Jennifer called off their relationship in 2019 through a joint statement;
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”
Via Sideaction:
The one that got away.
The former Yankees slugger has broken his silence on the marriage of his ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. While appearing on CNN’s Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the current MLB broadcaster spoke on the relationship months after Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas.
“With Jennifer, look, it was a good experience,” Rodriguez said, per Us Weekly. “I wish her and the children — who are smart, and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best.” Rodriguez then joked, “I would say I’m glad I’m not going to ever be a presidential candidate because you would hammer me.”
Rodriguez previously opened up about his history with the “On the Floor” performer. During a candid interview on “The Martha Stewart Podcast” shortly before her Vegas wedding.
“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and
I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he gushed in July, adding that the former couple always “had a great time” together. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.” Via Us Weekly.
Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged back in 2019 following two years of courtship. The couple then called things off in April 2021.
“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Lopez and the World Series champion noted in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”
Rodriguez was romantically linked to Kathryne Padgett but according to US Weekly, the couple split between June after less than a year of dating.
Jennifer Lopez was 53, married to Ojani Noa (1997-1998), Chris Judd (2001-2003) Marc Anthony (2004-2014), and presently Ben Affleck.
Who’s next after Ben Affleck?
The post Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez “The Best” On Her Marriage With Ben Affleck appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
Tia Mowry And Her Husband Cory Hardrict Call It Quits After 14 Years Of Marriage
Tia Mowry says no to farce after her ex-husband Cory Hardrict decided to go crappy after his big role in “All-American Homecoming”. Allegedly, 52-year-old Cory is acting up on his family because of fame and money. Most people come to appreciate family more at such ages but not Cory.
Tia Mowry in a recent post shared a divorce message with fans, attaching no details, however, insiders have alleged that Cory has decided to be messy with the actress.
After landing a big role in the above-mentioned series, Cowry is currently uncooperative hence the actress’s decision. Cory has not been the public favorite, he has always been the guy riding on Tia’s shine. Seems he wants to break free and be his own man for once after 14 years and two kids.
Via Media Take Out:
Actress Tia Mowry is filing to divorce her husband actor Cory Hardrict, Media Take Out has confirmed. And word on the street is that Cory has been acting up – ever since he landed his new acting gig.
Tia filed the paperwork in Los Angeles today, and cited” irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split.
But Media Take Out spoke with one Hollywood insider, who tells us that the scuttlebutt around Hollywood is that Cory has been “feeling himself” lately. The insider explained, “He’s really got a big ego ever since his [role on All American Homecoming]. He thinks he’s too big for Tia.
But Cory owes his entire career to Tia.
Cory was dead broke when he met Tia, and she was one of the biggest Black actresses on TV, Media Take Out confirmed. Here’s how Cory explained his financial state when he first met Tia(taken from a 2015 interview), “I had odd jobs. I worked at K-Mart, graveyard shift, security. That’s when I was just grinding man. I met my wife during them days. She was with me. She was just coming out of “Sister, Sister,” but they had everything man and I didn’t have anything. I had a studio apartment, sleeping in the corner, no furniture for almost two years.”
Tia and Cory started dating, and Tia introduced her new bae to all her Hollywood contacts. And through the years, she’s pushed her famous friends to include him in their projects.
After years of hard work – done by both Cory and Tia, Cory finally landed the role of his lifetime. – starring as Coach Marcus Turner in the new hit tv series All American Homecoming.
Now that his career is on an upswing, his marriage is over.
Do you think Cory owes his entire career to Tia? Because it appears as so.
Here is Tia Mowry’s divorce announcement:
The post Tia Mowry And Her Husband Cory Hardrict Call It Quits After 14 Years Of Marriage appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
GM Mike Elias reiterates plans to increase Orioles’ payroll for 2023: ‘This team is officially in the fight’
Mike Elias didn’t get into specifics in his final media session of the year before Wednesday’s season-ending doubleheader, but the Orioles’ executive vice president and general manager reiterated that he expects the team’s payroll to increase for 2023.
That’s not necessarily saying much, given Baltimore’s $64.8 million payroll ranked 29th of the 30 major league teams in that regard this season, nearly $100 million below the league average and more than $215 million below the New York Mets’, according to Spotrac. Despite those financial limitations, the Orioles finished with their first winning campaign since 2016, the top American League team to not reach the postseason.
“I don’t want to announce a budget to the agent community or the other 29 teams, but I do continue to view this as an offseason where we’re going to have the flexibility to invest in the major league payroll in a different way than I have done since I’ve been here,” Elias said. “… I feel like this team is officially in the fight in the American League East, and that’s a big achievement.”
There are myriad ways for the Orioles to bump payroll in 2023, the obvious being the additions of experienced players through free agency and trades. Elias said the front office has been meeting for about a month to plan for the offseason, left with the impression that there is no distinct position of need.
“It’s not something obvious, that I think we’re going to target a certain position,” Elias said. “I think we’re going to look at any and all ways to improve our chances of making the playoffs within the budget that we’re going to be working with, and that’s going to depend on what the market gives us, and I think there are a number of areas where we could supplement this team, so I don’t have a specific prediction about which position any major league acquisitions are going to going to come in.”
Elias noted that the Orioles have “very interesting internal candidates for almost every single job,” complicating their offseason addition-making. They could sign or trade for a starting pitcher, with Elias saying there’s “a very high likelihood” top prospect Grayson Rodriguez is in their opening day rotation. An addition on the infield could block the path for Connor Norby or Jordan Westburg, the top two home run hitters in the minor league system this year. But both Elias and manager Brandon Hyde spoke about the need to blend major league acquisitions with minor league call-ups.
Of course, any number of position player prospects could be traded to add experienced major league talent. Since taking over Baltimore’s baseball operations department in November 2018, Elias has hoarded up-the-middle prospects. Although some, notably top-ranked players in Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson, have reached the majors, others could be used in trade packages.
“I think we’re going to have to [part with prospects] if we’re going to import players for trade,” Elias said. “I don’t know that we’re going to get it done without sending prospects. I really like the players that we’ve been drafting and developing or trading for, but this is part of the business, and that’s why you amass such depth in your organization. There’s a 40-man roster, there’s a Rule 5 draft, you can’t keep everybody, and you also can’t play everybody.
“We just want to keep stacking good players and good drafts and good international development so that we’re able to use our players, because we don’t have the same amount of money as the [New York] Yankees, you know? There’s going to be times when our richness in players is going to be what we have to lean into in order to win out here.”
Payroll could also increase via internal investments. Several key players in this season’s success are due raises through salary arbitration, with shortstop Jorge Mateo, outfielders Austin Hays and Cedric Mullins, and right-handers Dillon Tate and Austin Voth entering that process for the first time.
There’s also the chance of long-term deals for players not yet in arbitration. An agreement with Rutschman would perhaps be the most significant move the Orioles could make this offseason, locking up a player who has been the face of the organization’s rebuild since he was taken with the first overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft and largely lived up to expectations in a rookie season that earned him Most Valuable Oriole honors.
Speaking broadly about the possibility of those types of deals, Elias declined to say whether discussions with any players had taken place.
“It’s not something that you force, but if it makes sense for both sides, they tend to happen,” Elias said. “Hopefully, we’ll have some of that.”
In terms of active major league payroll, the Orioles don’t figure to shed much this offseason. Pending free agents Robinson Chirinos and Rougned Odor were making less than $1 million each. Veteran right-hander Jordan Lyles has an $11 million team option with a $1 million buyout; Elias said it was too early to say whether the Orioles would pick it up, though both he and Hyde praised Lyles’ contributions to a young pitching staff.
But Elias expects other veterans to be interested in coming to Baltimore after the Orioles’ turnaround season.
”I think that this is a very attractive free agent destination now,” Elias said. “I think we hear great compliments from our players about the clubhouse environment that Brandon’s built, about the way that our players get better here and have really put that on display here. It’s a great town. It’s a great ballpark. It’s now a great place to pitch. And I think we’re going to have a lot of players want to come and join this team.”
()
News
Nia Long Talks “Mental Health” After Ime Udoku’s Embarrassing Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is going through a challenging period, thanks to her cheating ex-fiancé Ime Udoku who has set the family up for public ridicule due to his infidelity. And the actress is taking her mental health seriously by disregarding trifling opinions.
Nia Long has finally made a public statement relating to her ex-partner’s scandal after Marlon Wayans advised her to not renounce her relationship with phony partner Ime Udoku. And the message is simple, “Simps deserve no explanations”.
The post seeks to address her emotional state and how she plans to relate with outsiders during this abase moment of hers. And TGS believes the message is a subtle shade to Marlon. Marlon in an interview suggested Nia accepts her ex-partner back despite his despicable behavior hence this message can not be directed to anyone else but him.
Side Action reports:
It can’t be easy for actress Nia Long.
Almost two weeks after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics for violating team policies, Nia returned to social media, sharing a quote about mental health. Nia’s post comes more than a week after Ime was suspended on Sept. 22nd for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season by the Celtics for violating team policies.
Though the organization didn’t specify what rules were broken, ESPN reported, citing multiple sources, that the coach was facing disciplinary action for allegedly having “an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”
“A tip for mental health,” the Oct. 3 Instagram post read, “learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”
Nia, who got engaged to Ime in 2015, received a lot of support and encouragement from her close friends in the comments section of her post, including actress Viola Davis wrote, “Love it!!” and rapper Busta Rhymes wrote, “Yes Queen.”
After the team announced the suspension, Ime, who shares son Kez with Nia, issued an apology for his actions.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” he said in a statement to ESPN Sept. 22. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”
The following day Nia released a statement asking for privacy as she and her family navigate through this difficult time.
“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fatal Affair actress said in a statement to E! News. . “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”
The message from the 51-year-old actress is clear and she does not owe anyone an explanation!
Here is Nia Long’s post about mental health amid Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal:
The post Nia Long Talks “Mental Health” After Ime Udoku’s Embarrassing Cheating Scandal appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
News
After more than 60 years, Hamm Clinic leaves downtown St. Paul’s historic Hamm Building
After more than 60 years of operating in downtown St. Paul’s Historic Hamm Building, the Hamm Clinic needed a change of scenery. Richard Pakonen and PAK Properties bought the six-story office building on St. Peter Street for $2 million last January, with the intention of converting it from an office building to residential use.
“They had told us how much they’d be increasing our rent, and it was four times what we were currently paying,” said Linda Ewing, the interim executive director of the nonprofit mental health clinic. The clinic was established in 1954 by Margaret Hamm Kelley, a social worker and granddaughter of St. Paul brewing titan Theodore Hamm.
Instead of remaining downtown in the building once owned by the Hamm family, the clinic found a more spacious new home just across the Mississippi River and over the Robert Street bridge at 10 River Park Plaza, within the glass-paneled office building frequently referred to by the name of its major tenant, Comcast.
The cable and telecommunications giant had downsized operations within the building throughout the pandemic, and smaller tenants had packed up and left, leaving the eight-story Comcast building a bit ghostly on the inside.
“The negotiations for space turned out to be very positive for us,” Ewing said. She noted the Comcast building offers ample outdoor parking, and the nonprofit no longer has to cover the cost of staff and client parking at a downtown ramp.
SEVENTH FLOOR SPACE
In late September, the Hamm Clinic held an open house for its new digs, which span half the seventh floor of the Comcast building. The space, previously occupied by the newsroom, advertising and executive offices of the Pioneer Press, now welcomes patients to family, group and individual therapy in a modern office layout overlooking the river.
Located toward the north side of the building, the Hamm Clinic now spans 13,000 square feet on one level, whereas it previously occupied 8,300 square feet spread across three levels of the Hamm Building, “which made it challenging,” Ewing said. “It is a big upgrade.”
The benefits go beyond more elbow room.
The nonprofit clinic, which launched an ongoing capital campaign to cover the expansion, worked with an architect to achieve a build-out that emphasizes curved walls, natural lighting, a soothing color palette and other emblems of “trauma-informed” design, Ewing said. That includes hallways large enough for social workers and therapists to strike a reassuring pose walking elbow-to-elbow with clients, rather than leading in front of them.
As a training facility for a variety of therapists, the Hamm Clinic works with three psychiatrist-trainees at a time, as well as social workers and other mental health professionals.
The organization is actively looking to hire more psychologists, Ewing said, and interviews for a permanent new executive director are underway. Six offices remain empty and available for future services and expansion.
News
In civil lawsuit, Ellison alleges Fleet Farm sold guns to straw purchasers
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday filed a civil lawsuit against Wisconsin-based retailer Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers, including a man who bought a 9mm handgun that was used in the deadly shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park in St. Paul last October.
According to the 38-page civil complaint filed in Hennepin County District Court, Fleet Farm repeatedly sold handguns to straw purchasers — people who illegally purchase guns for others who cannot legally purchase guns themselves, such as those convicted of felonies or with a record of committing domestic violence.
The lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm sold at least 37 firearms to two straw purchasers over 16 months, often selling multiple guns either in single transactions or over short periods of time.
One of the guns Fleet Farm sold to 25-year-old Jerome Fletcher Horton Jr. of Minneapolis was fired on Oct. 10 at Seventh Street Truck Park, a shooting at the West Seventh Street bar that killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured 14 other bystanders.
CHARGES: HANDGUN TRACED TO BLAINE STORE
ATF investigators traced the semiautomatic 9mm handgun found at the scene back to the Blaine Fleet Farm where it was purchased in July by Horton, according to federal charges against him.
Another gun Fleet Farm sold to Horton was found by a 6-year-old boy in front of his family’s South Minneapolis home on Sept. 6, 2021, Ellison said a Wednesday press conference announcing the lawsuit. The gun had been discarded by suspects who fled police following a shooting, he said.
Most guns Fleet Farm sold to straw purchasers remain unrecovered, Ellison said.
“While law enforcement investigates and solves crime and local prosecutors prosecute crime, we all have a role to play in stopping gun trafficking and creating safer communities,” Ellison said. “For the first time in Minnesota, I’m using the power of the Attorney General’s office to hold a gun retailer accountable.”
LAWSUIT ASSERTS CLAIMS OF NEGLIGENCE
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Hennepin County alleges that Fleet Farm ignored hallmark red flags and warning signs that certain buyers were straw purchasers and sold guns to these buyers anyway, rather than refusing sales as Fleet Farm should have done.
The lawsuit asserts claims against Fleet Farm for negligence, negligence per se, negligent entrustment, aiding and abetting and public nuisance.
In the lawsuit, Ellison asks for injunctive relief, including strengthened oversight of Fleet Farm’s operations and increased training to prevent sales of guns to straw purchasers, as well as monetary relief, including disgorgement of Fleet Farm’s profits from sales to straw purchasers.
Fleet Farm on Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
SEC Shuts Down Fraudulent Crypto Firm Over Ponzi Scheme
Alex Rodriguez Wishes Jennifer Lopez “The Best” On Her Marriage With Ben Affleck
Fresh off $46m Fund Raise, N3TWORK Studios Unveils Web3 RPG Legendary: Heroes Unchained
Tia Mowry And Her Husband Cory Hardrict Call It Quits After 14 Years Of Marriage
XRP Chills About Support And Aims Higher, Will It Breach $0.5?
GM Mike Elias reiterates plans to increase Orioles’ payroll for 2023: ‘This team is officially in the fight’
Nia Long Talks “Mental Health” After Ime Udoku’s Embarrassing Cheating Scandal
$39M more Crypto Assets and BTC of Terra Founder Freezed!
After more than 60 years, Hamm Clinic leaves downtown St. Paul’s historic Hamm Building
Can Playing Table Games Aid Your Mental Health?
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Learn the History of a House
All About Cannabis Terpenes
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
Objectives For People Who Work Out
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
How to Learn the History of a House
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
All About Cannabis Terpenes
-
Sports3 weeks ago
What happened to Joe Burrow in the Bengals vs Steelers game?
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
5 Ways to Achieve Body-Mind-Spirit Balance at Home Easily
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
How a Sex doll can help you get better at what you do in bed
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Top Reasons for Crypto Gambling Dominance in the Canadian Gambling Scene
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
RichQuack (QUACK) Price Prediction 2022 – Will QUACK Hit $0.00000001 Soon?
-
Fitness2 weeks ago
Objectives For People Who Work Out
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Best Real-Time Data Websites to Find out What’s Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Cinema chain Cineworld files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
-
Relationship2 weeks ago
What are the Best Sexting Apps I Can Use in 2022