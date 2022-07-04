Finance
Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate – Causes, Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment
We know that starting at age 40, the levels of the by-product prolactin of testosterone of men increases, stimulating the production of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase that causes the conversion of testosterone to gihydro-testosterones DHT triggering prostate enlargement and Prostate cancer. Therefore in order to prevent the symptoms of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer are to naturally impend the conversion of testosterone to DHT. Unfortunately, aging is not the only causes of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer. In this article, we will discuss other causes of prostate enlargement and prostate cancer.
I. Causes of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer
1. Genetics
Genetics may also play a role in enlarged prostate since study shows that prostate cancer and enlarged prostates can be inherited from generation to generation.
2. Hormone imbalance
The outward appearance of a typical middle-aged person shows increased abdominal fat and shrinkage of muscle mass, which is the main factor causing hormone imbalance. Hormone imbalance is also caused by depression, stress, and anxiety that are the most common psychological complications of hormone imbalance.
3. Cell-growth factor
For whatever reason, some people have implicated in enlarged prostate that is a growth factor.
4. Mineral deficiency
Our prostate contains high amounts of zinc to function normally. Zinc deficiency causes the prostate to enlarge. This may be due to aging or uncontrolled diet with excessive alcohol drinking.
5. Obesity
Study shows that uncontrolled diet that is high in saturated and trans fats are the main cause of hormone imbalance that results in prostate enlargement. Researchers suggest that excess calorie consumption could somehow directly stimulate prostate enlargement because the excess body fat that accumulates causes an imbalance of hormone levels.
6. Testosterone
Testosterone deficiency may be caused by high amounts of the by-product prolactin of testosterone of men in the body that stimulates even higher productions of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase resulting in a high amount of the conversion of testosterone to gihydro-testosterones DHT thus triggering prostate enlargement. Excess estrogen seems to be the culprit in prostate enlargement that leads to the pathology and favors the development of prostate cancer.
III. Symptoms
1. Nocturia.
Nocturia is defined as being awakened at night one or more times in order to pass urine. It becomes more common as the person becomes older. This common pattern seen among people with this condition is an increased number of times of waking up every night to urinate for the rest of their life.
Nocturnal Polyuria is an important cause of nocturia in which there is an overproduction of urine at night. It is defined to have nighttime urine volume that is greater than 20-30% of the total 24 hour urine volume. Nocturia occurs more commonly among older people. It also occurs in women and men differently. Women generally experience nocturia as a result from childbirth, menopause, and pelvic organ prolapse. Nocturia in men can be directly attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as enlarged prostate.
2. Dysuria.
Dysuria is a complication associated with genitourinary infections usually resulting in painful urination because the infection has made its way into the urinary tract, resulting in a urinary tract infection. Dysuria in men is usually indicative of a complication of the prostate, commonly referred to as prostatic hyperplasia caused by hormonal imbalances associated with estrogen production.
3. Asymptomatic
As we know the prostate gland becomes enlarged as a man ages. Asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis may be diagnosed when infection-fighting cells are present causing common symptoms of prostatitis such as difficulty with urination, fever, and lower back and pelvic pain.
4. Epididymitis
Epididymitis is an inflammation of the epididymis that connects the testicle with the vas deferens. Epididymitis is usually caused by infection of the urethra or the bladder. Epididymitis may begin with a low grade fever and chills with a heavy sensation in the testicle which becomes increasingly sensitive to pressure or traction.
III. Prevention and treatment
A. With Foods
1. Tomato
Tomatoes contain a high amount of lycopene that can help to protect the prostate and keep it healthy, but raw tomato is hard to digest. Be sure to take tomato with dark green leafy vegetables for helping the absorption of lycopene.
2. Soy bean and legume
Soybeans and legumes contains isoflavones and is a unique source of phytochemicals It directly inhibits the growth of different types of cancer cells and protects the prostate from being enlarged. Study shows that isoflavones were found to markedly inhibit prostate tumors in mice implanted with prostate cancer cells. Try adding soy or rice milk to your morning cereal or oatmeal.
2. Grapefruit
Grapefruits contain high amounts of vitamin C, minerals, bioflavonnoids and other plant chemicals that help to prevent enlarged prostate, prostate cancer and other forms of cancer and heart diseases.
3. Papaya
Papayas are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and flavonoids that have cardio protective and anti-cancer effects. Eating papayas help to promote lung health and prevents the prostate from becoming enlarged and prevents prostate cancer.
4. Bean
Beans are rich in inositol pentakisphosphate. Beans are high in fiber, which helps the body rid itself of excess testosterone that reduces the conversion of testosterone to gihydro-testosterones DHT thus triggering prostate enlargement and other problems.
5. Green tea
Green tea contains the antioxidant phytochemicals called polyphenols that attack growth factors and proteins, interrupting processes that increase the size of tumors, thus preventing them from spreading to other parts of the body. Green tea also help to prevent the development of benign prostate hyperplasia such as enlarged prostate and prostate cancer.
6. Broccoli
Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, including kale and cauliflower, are rich in sulphoraphane, a cancer-fighting phytochemical that helps rid the body of excess testosterone and reduces the risk of benign protatic hyperplasia and prostate cancer.
7. Cold water fish
Cold water fish contains high amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids. Study shows that omega-3 fatty acids inhibit carcinogenesis that helps significantly lower levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids in men with benign prostate hyperplasia and prostate cancer.
B. With Supplements
1. Bee pollen
Bee pollen is an antioxidant containing high amounts of flavonoids, zinc and many other elements needed by our bodies. It has an astounding record at reversing prostate cancer and other prostate problems such as enlarged prostate.
2. Prostate glandulars
Animal prostates contain high amounts of zinc that nourishes the human prostate.
3. Alanine
Since alanine is present in prostate fluid, it plays an important role in prostate health. This has been confirmed in some studies that Alanine helps in preventing enlarged prostate and helps in strengthening the immune system.
4. Glutamics acid
The fluid produced by the prostate gland also contains high amounts of glutamic acid, and may play a role in the normal function of the prostate. High dosages of glutamic acid may cause headaches and neurological problems and people with kidney or liver disease should not consume high intakes of amino acids without first consulting with your doctor.
5. Glycine
Glycine is also found in fairly large amounts in the prostate fluid and may for this reason be important in prostate health. It is required to build proteins in the body and synthesis of nucleic acids, the construction of RNA as well as DNA, bile acids and other amino acids in the body. Study shows that glycine, taken withalanine and glutamic acid help to reduced the amount of swelling in the prostate tissue.
6. Lycopene
The substance found in tomatoes, fruits and vegetables can prevent and slow down prostate inflammation and prostate cancer. Study shows that lycopene helps to decrease in DNA the damage to prostate cells. Lycopene also protects against LDL cholesterol oxidation.
C. With Herbs
1. Saw palmetto
Saw palmetto is the number one choice when it comes to prostate health. Recent study of American Society for Cell Biology shows that saw palmetto inhibited prostate cancer cell growth in the test tube. It has been used for a long time as an herb to treat an enlarged prostate gland in men. It may also be used to treat prostate cancer. This herbal remedy has no significant side effects and only rarely causes mild stomach upset or diarrhea.
2. American Ginseng
The roots, has been used for centuries in Asian medicine as an aphrodisiac, a tonic for well being and a curative. American Ginseng is helpful in treating prostate problems due to low testosterone and androgen levels. It also inhibits cancer cells proliferation in a variety of cancer such as lung cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.
3. Corn silk
Corn silk contains certain therapeutic properties that help to relieve the inflammation of the prostate. Corn silk are also popular as an alternative to standard Western allopathic medicine for treating bed-wetting and obesity.
4. Pumpkin seed extract
Pumpkin seeds contain high amounts of zinc and fatty acids which is necessary for the prostate’s health. Pumpkin seed extract helps to tone the bladder muscles, relax the sphincter mechanism and recongest the prostate.
5. Pygeum Africanum
Pygeum Africanum is rich in phytosterols, the substances that inhibit the biosynthesis of prostaglandins, which is the process responsible for prostate inflammation. Phytosterols also help to reduce the size of the prostate, promote normal urination and reduce cholesterol deposits in the prostate that can occur with BPH.
6.Essiac
Essiac is useful to regulate prostate gland function, stimulates gland activities, promote circulation of blood, relieves pain and inflammation and may permit increase sexual activities. Study shows that essiac possesses potent antioxidant and DNA-protective activity, properties that are common to natural anti-cancer agents.
7. Uva ursi
Uva ursi is an evergreen perennial shrub. It has been used since the year 150AD by various civilizations to treat urinary tract infections, kidney problems, Prostate, and bladder dysfunction.
8. Soy isoflavones
Study shows that an increased soy intake is related to a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Vitro tests showed that soy isoflavone inhibits growth of both androgen-sensitive and androgen-independent prostate cancer cells.
D. With Chinese Herbs
1. Saw palmetto
Saw palmetto has been used for over a century in traditional Chinese medicine in treating pain in the lower back, inflammation and enlargement by inhibiting dihydrotestosterone, thereby reducing its stimulation for cancerous cell multiplication.
2. Patrinia (Bai jiang cao)
Patrinia helps the body get rid of prostate inflammation and damp heat that exists in the body. In Chinese medicine damp heat in the prostate could be caused by bacteria infection, drugs and other conditions such as a habit of eating hot, spicy or greasy foods.
3. Lu lu tong (liquid amber)
Lu lu tong has the ability to improve qi and blood circulation . It also helps to reduce the abdominal, back and knee pain caused by damp heat as well as difficult urination because of bladder or prostate inflammation.
4. He shou wu
He shou wu contains several derivatives of tetrahydroxystilbene. These antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds may act as an estrogen, reducing levels of circulating male hormones such as DHT that fuel the growth of prostate cancer.
5. Niu xi (Achyranthes)
Niu xi contains triterpenoid saponins and sitosterol that possesses anti-inflammatory effects in both enlarged prostate and prostate cancer inflammation. It also helps to nourish the kidney liver and reduce symptoms of damp heat and difficult urination as well as stiffness and pain of lower back.
6. Gui Zhi (tokoro)
Gui Zhi is used for urinary tract disorder that pertains to ying qi levels which is the main cause of prostate inflammation. It also is used as a tonic and blood purifier.
7. Astragalus root
Astragalus root is a sprawling perennial legume. The Chinese medicine uses the dried sliced or powdered root of the plant to enhance immune function by increasing the activity of certain white blood cells, which increases the production of antibodies. It also helps to increase the body’s resistance to infections, to heal the allergies, and to raise and renew the vitality.
8. Che Qian zi (plantago seed)
It is mainly used for stone strangury caused by lower burner damp-heat, such as the symptoms of aching pain in the lumbus and abdomen, poor urination or with hematuria, and urinary tract stones.
9. Vaccaria seed
It is used to reduce pain and stiffness in the lower back, drain excessive damp heat, invigorate blood and treat difficult urination.
E. With Vitamins & Minerals
As we mentioned in previous articles, We know that starting at age 40, the levels of by-product prolactin of testosterone of men increases, stimulating the production of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase that causes the conversion of testosterone to gihydro-testosterones DHT triggering prostate enlargement and other problems. Besides aging there are many other causes of enlarged prostate and some of them might result in prostate cancer. Beside foods nutrition and herbs, vitamins and minerals also play an important role in preventing and treating prostate enlarged as well as prostate cancer.
1. Zinc
Zinc is necessary for male sexual and prostate health. Zinc inhibits the uptake of testosterone into prolactin. The prostate gland contains a higher concentration of zinc than any other organ in the body, therefore zinc deficiency is the major cause of enlarged prostate as well as an early indication of prostate cancer.
2. Selenium
Selenium contains an antioxidant enzyme that helps to enhance immune function, stop early cancer cells in their development and control cell damage that may lead to cancer. Foods that contain high levels of selenium are bran, broccoli, eggs, mushroom, and basil nut.
3. Vitamin C
As we know Vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin, is commonly known as an antioxidant. Some studies show that increased levels of vitamin C reduce the risk for prostate cancer as well as prostate inflammation and enlarged prostate.
4. Vitamin D
Vitamin D is found in foods and is also produced by the body and activated after exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun. Studies show that activated vitamin D may be broken down in the prostate, where it may plays an important role in preventing enlarged prostate and prostate cancer. Vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of prostate cancer.
5. Vitamin E
Vitamin E plays an important role in preventing prostate cancer because it interferes with prostate specific antigen (PSA) and androgen receptor proteins that play a central role in the development of the disease.
F. With Homeopathic Remedies
1.Chimaphilia
Chimpaphilia acts principally on kidneys, and genito-urinary tract; affects also lymphatic and mesenteric glands. It helps in treating urge to urinate with burn pain, strain to urinate and prostate enlargement and irritation.
2.Conium maculatum
Conium maculatum is an excellent remedy for old age people. It helps to improve prostate enlargement, difficult urination, weakened urine flow and soften the prostate and enhance sexuality.
3. Hepar sulphuris calcareum
Hepar sulphuris calcareum is a mixture powder of oyster shells and pure flower of sulfur. You can purchase in mixture in a health food store and follow the instructions to make your own. Hepar sulphuris calcareum has proven record in treating dribbling urine and poor flow.
4. Sabal serrulata
Sabal serrulata is homeopathic to irritability of the genito-urinary organs. It is helpful in treating difficult urination caused by enlarged prostate, constant desire to urinate, as well as sexual inability.
5. Staphysagria
Staphysagria is helpful in treating diseases of the genito-urinary tract such as the urge to urinate, inability to urinate fully and feeling of bladder not being empty.
6. Thuja
The main action of thuja is on the genito-urinary organs. It is helpful in treating enlarged prostate, sudden desire to urinate and split urinary stream.
G. With Common Sense Approaches
1. Reduce fat and cholesterol intake, especially saturated fats.
Study shows that if you eat more than 5 servings of red meat every week you could increase the risk of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer by 80%. By eating less of red meat and replacing them with cold water fish, you are ensured yourselves to get enough omega fatty acid that helps to improve your prostate health, reduce cholesterol levels, lower the risk of enlarged prostate as well as prostate cancer.
2. Eat foods containing more zinc (nuts- especially walnuts, pumpkin, seeds, safflower seeds and oysters). Zinc is an essential mineral for prostate health. It helps to reduce the size of the prostate and relieve symptoms of enlarged prostate. Foods containing zinc also contain cucurbitacines, chemicals that stop testosterone from changing to stronger forms of testosterone which encourages too many prostate cells to grow. Foods that contain cucurbitacines are nuts, walnuts, pumpkin seed, and oyster.
3. Guard your prostate with green tea
Green tea contains catechins, a chemical that helps our immune system to track down tumor cells before they can do any harm to the prostate cells. Green tea may be one reason that Asian people have far fewer cases of prostate cancer than North Americans.
4. Remove all chemicals and pesticides from diet (eat organic food).
Chemicals and pesticides in the processing food is toxic to our body. Intaking high doses of these poisonous chemicals will danger our immune system as well as cause inflammation of the body including the prostate.
5. Increase consumption of plants high in the sulphurophanes
Study shows that you could reduce the risk of prostate cancer and prostate enlargement by 45% if you eat 24 or more servings of vegetables that contain high amounts of sulphurophanes such as broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, and cabbage.
H. Activities That Help to Maintain a Healthy Prostate
1. Moderate exercise (like walking)
We know that one half to three-quarters of men older than 75 will have some cancerous changes in their prostate glands. People doing moderate exercise like walking for 2 to 3 hours per week had a 25 percent less risk of developing prostate problems than those who did not. Just 20-30 minutes walking a day would help to increase circulation of blood to the body as a side benefit for better sexual function and prostate health.
2. Sitz baths
It is one of the earliest prostate treatments and the most effective remedies for prostate pain. This special bath brings a great flow of blood to a specific area of the body while the regular hot bath is pleasant and generally increases circulation throughout your body.
3. Yoga
Yoga is really helpful to the prostate. It also helps tone the deep pelvic muscles there by promoting circulation. Yoga promotes flexibility, circulation, and stimulates the liver meridian. In general yoga helps a person to be more aware of his pelvic area in terms of his muscular control.
4. Kegal exercise
Kegal exercise when performed while in virasana, bhekasana or frog pose also promotes good prostate health and overall benefit to the urogenital tract.
5. Spinal and pelvic massage
Spinal and pelvis massage helps to
a) Increase blood supply to the prostate and the pelvic area.
b) Increase lymphatic flow to the prostate and the pelvic area.
c) Reduces inflammatory conditions.
6. Joyful sex life
Sex helps increase movement of the pelvic muscles and the blood circulation to all organs of your body. As fresh blood supply arrives your cells, organs and muscles are saturated with fresh oxygen and hormones, and as the used blood is removed, you also remove waste products and toxins from your body, thus reducing the risk of inflammation of the prostate.
You can see there are many different methods that help to maintain a healthy prostate. I hope this information will help. if you need more information. please visit my home page at:
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
With today’s very competitive online marketing, it is important that a business creates a strong marketing effort to build qualified traffic to their website. Pay per click marketing is one great way of advertising on the Internet. It can bring a steady flow of traffic that can result to potential leads and new sales. Over the years, it has been proven profitable, especially if the business is targeting a segment of audience. Adding Bing and Yahoo to your Google pay per click marketing is worth considering.
Pay per click campaign is based on keyword selection specifically designed to revolve around search terms that are relevant for the site. They are normally the ads that show up at the top and right corner of a search page. Generally, search engines do not charge when displaying these ads, but when a visitor clicks on the ad or the link which lands back to the business’ site, only then, is the advertiser charged.
All throughout the pay per click marketing world, Google is leading all other search engines with their 67% market share. However, what most advertisers do not realize is that with the growing amount of traffic on Google, also comes a number of competitors, still making it hard to hit on search result targets.
So, what is the alternative? Over the last couple of years, Bing and Yahoo pay per click have emerged as Google’s number one competitor. Although, Yahoo’s market share only comes up to 11.6% and Bing’s to 16.7%. When combined, they total of over 30% and this can still make a dent with Google’s share. And for any advertisers who overlooks these numbers could be ignoring a large population of potential customers.
Other advantages of Bing and Yahoo pay per click, include:
- Pay per click with Bing and Yahoo does not cost as much as with Google. – Many advertisers say that taking Google as their host for paid search is a complete campaign suicide, mainly because of their high costs. Relevant keywords being bid with Bing and Yahoo do not cost as much as $2 to $5 per click as with Google. For instance, one of the most expensive keywords in Google includes “insurance,” “loans,” “mortgage,” “trading,” which usually ranges from $30 to $50 per click. So, if you run a business about loans and need to bid on “house loans” keyword, a business can pay as much as $3500 a month for that particular keyword alone with Google. However, Bing and Yahoo give much more reasonable prices. They have the lowest cost per click, even with the most expensive keywords in AdWords that normally ranges from $0.10 to $2, but still lands in the first pages. More so, they offer long-tail keywords of four or more words, but still at a very reasonable price bid.
- Bing and Yahoo have demographic advantages. – Although recently, Bing removed their feature to target ads by gender and age as they say they improve it to become more accurate. Bing and Yahoo still have a statistical advantage because 58% of their users are women, and their audiences are from an age group of 35-45 and 55-64, which are definite age groups that can afford to buy as much in the Internet. Furthermore, this is probably because Bing is owned by Microsoft, and they normally put default web browsers that come with the computer a user has bought, not unless of course, if they are tech savvy and knows how to change web search engines in their computers.
- Bing and Yahoo allow their users to import campaigns from Google – most advertisers admit that they are always having a hard time running separate campaigns in Google, and with Bing and Yahoo as they do their best to update each. Now, AdCenter with Bing and Yahoo allows users to import their campaign from AdWords with Google, without even exporting a single file. This is perfect for advertisers who do not want to spend time editing, exporting, and re-uploading spreadsheets from one account to another.
- Bing and Yahoo pay per click does not run on Internet Explorer alone – Recently, many adCenter users of Bing and Yahoo requested to expand their service outside Internet Explorer. Now, pay per click may also be run through Mac and Chrome users, including all other web browsers.
- Bing and Yahoo for mobile – paid search through Bing and Yahoo is made easy as they launched Bing on mobile devices through WAP or GPRS connections. Not only will users enjoy “Find My Location,” applications, as well as driving directions and maps, but they will also be able to search for new information through their smart phones, and this means that pay per click campaigns will reach a much wider audience.
- Bing and Yahoo have representatives to talk to for free, 24/7. – Microsoft has dedicated customer representatives who are specifically assigned to help Bing and Yahoo AdCenter users, even those that are starting with their Bing and Yahoo ads. They have a range of topics that they can help with, from starting up, to billing, managing campaigns, editorial questions, and campaign reports. In fact, they are even open to suggestions and comments, which is the main reason why Microsoft brought about the freedom for users to use their Bing pay per click campaign on other web browsers. More so, these representatives are always active in social media, so it could be easy to reach them in Twitter or Facebook.
- Cross-Platform Analytic Reports – With Bing and Yahoo’s adCenter report, it becomes easy for users to compare keyword performance for their pay per click campaign with other search engines, so that they can make the most of their budget.
- Potentially Better Return of Investments – any pay per click campaign is useless if it does not get positive results. Numerous advertisers have vouched that adCenter pay per click campaigns through Bing and Yahoo drove more traffic than keywords run with AdWords of Google, which significantly gives a better return on investment.
Even with the 67% market share of Google, if combined with costly prices for their pay per click campaign, and with their other seemingly flaws, Bing and Yahoo still strike as a better alternative to Google, and as they make a dent to Google’s ad campaign, soon more and more advertisers will realize the benefits and power of what Bing and Yahoo can offer with the increase of their sales and rapid growth of their business.
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Car accidents, including motorcycle and truck accidents, are serious business. They happen every day and, even if you’re the safest driver in the world, they can still happen to you. If you suffer serious injuries from a car, motorcycle, or truck accident, it is vital that you first speak to a car accident lawyer before you reach any settlement with the insurance company, which would like nothing more than to pay you the least amount possible. However, choosing the right lawyer is not as simple as the decision to consult with one. Here are the top three attributes that you should look for in a prospective car accident lawyer to retain.
Expert
One of the most critical attributes to look for in a prospective auto injury lawyer is whether he or she actually specializes in car, motorcycle, and truck accident law. As an injured accident victim, you will be relying on lawyer you retain to maximize your recovery from the insurance company. Do yourself a big favor and make sure you retain a lawyer who specializes exclusively in representing auto accident victims.
There are many attorneys in each state practicing personal injury law. However, personal injury law can cover a wide-range of injuries. You don’t want a personal injury lawyer that handles a wide variety of personal injury lawsuits. You want a lawyer that specializes exclusively in car, motorcycle and truck accident law; someone who day-to-day represents auto accident victims.
For example, if needed heart sugary, would you want a general surgeon operating on you or a heart surgeon? Retain a lawyer specializing in representing auto accident victims. This can make a significant difference in how much you recover from the insurance company. You do not have to worry about expert auto lawyers being too expensive for you, because they generally do not charge hourly fees but, rather, a contingency fee.
Experience
The second most critical attribute to look for in a prospective car injury lawyer is his or her experience level. It’s not just a matter of being an experienced lawyer, you want an attorney who is very experienced in representing auto accident injury victims.
Following a car accident, the injuries you sustain may change your life drastically. Now is not the time to put your life and the way you are able to lead it in the hands of a rookie. Try to find a car accident attorney with at least five years of experience, ideally someone with experience representing car accident victims against the same insurance company. Consult with a seasoned lawyer who has many years of experience going up against the insurance companies.
However, it’s not just a matter of experience in car accident law. You want an attorney with years of trial experience, because your case may require going to trial.
Success
Finally, when considering a prospective car accident lawyer, you want to make sure he or she has been successful in the past and in the present. There is no point selecting a specialized lawyer with years of experience if he or she has not been successful against the auto insurance companies. It should not be difficult finding out how successful your prospective car lawyer is in representing auto accident injury victims. Just ask! If he or she has a proven track record of success, they will tell you and give you examples. Ideally, they will have been successful for past clients with similar injuries that you have sustained in the car accident.
In the end, you want a car accident lawyer who is an expert, experienced, and successful with respect to auto accident law in your state. Do not settle for anything less. There is absolutely no reason why you would need to.
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Sales Force Automation Software was a major challenge before some decades that is successfully superseded by our techno-giants. The entire business community was longing for a system that could control; and monitor the track of sales and marketing activities. Things were getting tougher for an executive or an entrepreneur to manually handle the entire sales process and organizational activities. Moreover, the interaction with the clients was worsened. The answer to all those worries came in the form of this Software.
Streamlines Sales tasks
Sales Force Automation Software basically is another name for Customer Relationship Management Software. Its prime motto is to provide one-to-one interaction of organization executives with their customers. The primitive form of this Software was just for maintaining contacts. But rapid advancement of technology and rigorous endeavors from the technocrats has made it capable of overpowering the entire sales stage.
Online Sales Software handles all the sales tasks easily and gives you accurate sales reports on time. It is easy to use software which fulfills all the needs of the organization. It saves the precious time of the sales team and sales managers.
Web Based Technology
Online CRM Software encompasses cloud computing technology to perform the sales force automation. From Cloud Computing, we basically mean data to be stored in servers that are remotely located and are connected through network. Cloud Computing uses the SaaS module to provide this technology. SaaS stands for Software-As-A-Service. That means, the software needs not to be installed at the client’s computer. It is hosted from a remote server and its complete package can be accessed from there itself.
This Software has sorted out most of the problems faced by the entrepreneurs handling small to big organizations. Its easy usability, portability and anywhere operable flexibility have proved its worth over the previously launched hosted application.
Some Benefits of Online CRM Software over the premise hosted software are:
1) Premise hosted need to be installed to a computer. Thus it gets system specific. You can’t avail the software once you change the software. It can be used anywhere and at anytime, you can access the software any time you required.
2) Online CRM Softwares are cost effective. Whereas premise hosted software are much costlier than that.
3) There is a lot of extra IT infrastructure needed to successfully run premise hosted application. Whereas online application provide all kinds of functional service on a remote access basis.
4) The entire data load in case of premise hosted is upon your system. So, any time, there are chances of data crash and hardware failure. While in case of cloud computing, entire data load is upon the server. So your system is always safe from the impending dangers.
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
It was only in 1983 that Asbestos (Licencing) Regulations introduced the requirement for companies or individuals working with asbestos coating or asbestos insulation products to possess a Health and Safety Executive (HSE) licence.
Another twenty years elapsed before the 2003 Regulations instructed that the relevant authority must be notified of the details to any asbestos work which required a license, at least 14 days prior to the commencement of work. The Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2006 unified all previous prohibition and licencing regulations into one comprehensive reference document.
Following correspondence with the European Commission, the HSE is presently in consultation on plans to once again modify aspects of the 2006 Regulations. The aim is to more accurately reflect current levels of health risk concerns to companies and organisations who come into working contact with chrysotile white asbestos, estimated to be still present in a half a million premises around the UK.
Despite the continuing asbestos awareness campaigns of HSE, inconsistency of working knowledge and methods by construction firms and premises owners to the necessary actions required when first inspecting site building, encountering, containing and disposing of asbestos material.
Despite being banned from the 1980s onwards, white asbestos continued to be used in insulating materials such as wall board, wall coatings and cement products found in a wide variety of commercial and domestic building applications.
Currently, there are two existing categories of asbestos work:
1. Licensed asbestos work
2. Non-Licensed asbestos work
Currently, non-licensed work is exempt from requirements to:
– Notify work with asbestos to the relevant enforcing authority
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations
– Maintain registers of work (health records)
– Hold an asbestos licence
– Have arrangements to deal with accidents, incidents and emergencies
– Designate asbestos areas
While the licensed asbestos work category remains unchanged, HSE propose to modify non-licensed asbestos work by introducing additional measures for short duration exposure to ‘friable’ ( fragile and disintegrating) or ‘damaged or degraded’ asbestos. A new category of asbestos work is to be introduced in addition to the two existing categories.
3. Notifiable Non-Licensed Work (NNLW).
Work under this new category will be exempt from requirements to:
– Hold an asbestos licence.
– Have arrangements for accidents, incidents and emergencies.
– Designate asbestos areas.
However, work under the new category will require employers to:
– Notify their work with asbestos to the “relevant enforcing authority”.
– Carry out medical (respiratory) examinations.
– Maintain registers of work (health records).
HSE propose that requirements for notifying work with asbestos, health records and medical surveillance will not apply where:
a) Exposure of employees to asbestos is sporadic and of low intensity.
b) It is clear from the risk assessment that the exposure of any employee to asbestos will not exceed the control limitwhere the work involves –
(i) Short, non-continuous maintenance activities in which only non-friable materials are handled.
(ii) Removal without deterioration of non-degraded materials in which the asbestos fibres are firmly bonded in a matrix.
(iii) Encapsulation/sealing of asbestos-containing materials which are in good condition.
(iv) Air monitoring/control, and the collection /analysis of samples to confirm whether a material contains asbestos.
Existing regulations do not specifically require the asbestos to be ‘non-friable’ or ‘non-degraded’ and the European Commission also seems to require a respiratory examination of industry personnel every three years due to uncertainty of not will knowing if there has been an encounter with asbestos in ‘notifiable’ situations.
Throughout the twentieth century and right up until the present day, dangers of asbestos exposure were continually ignored by building trade personnel or building owners. As a result, joiners, plasterers, plumbers, electricians and other operatives would be constantly at fatal risk of inhaling deadly asbestos fibre dust, which remains permanently embedded within the linings of the lungs and would develop into asbestosis disease or the malignant incurable cancer, mesothelioma.
The first asbestosis symptoms would not appear until some 15 to 50 years later, often at an advanced stage when prognosis would be between 4 to 18 months.
In the UK, the number of deaths from mesothelioma has risen to 2, 250 in 2008 and over 2,000 diagnosed cases are recorded each year.
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
As a plastic surgeon you set yourself apart from other doctors. Every day you prove your expertise and skill by sculpting and shaping clients into the people they want to be. That is why it is a good idea for you to do what you do best and let marketing experts do what they do best. Hire a professional plastic surgery marketing team and let them increase your client base.
What an SEO Professional Can Do For You
An internet marketer is skilled at optimizing your website for higher search engine ranking. The whole idea behind marketing is being seen and a professional knows how to get you seen better than anyone. He has spent years creating ways to grab the attention of the consumer. Just as you have spent years perfecting your skills.
It would take you just as long to learn how to successfully market your business. You didn’t learn how to be a plastic surgeon just by watching the techniques on television or by reading a few books. You learned hands on with the guidance of a professional. A marketing expert learned in much the same way.
Don’t Try to Do Everything
When you try to do everything on your own you end up stressing out and making mistakes. A few plastic surgery marketing mistakes can cost you quite a few clients. But, if your stress causes mistakes in your practice, then you are really in trouble. You could even lose your license. Outsourcing your marketing strategies takes away all of that stress.
A marketing expert can create a social media marketing campaign, an email campaign, create online videos and a slew of other effective promotional techniques to get your name out on the internet and a high search engine ranking. An SEO expert knows how reach a targeted audience that have already shown an interest in having plastic surgery.
Another good reason for hiring a professional is that the industry is constantly evolving. Once you think you know everything about plastic surgery marketing, things change. The techniques that worked yesterday may not work today. A professional marketer stays on top these changes and changes with them.
People like getting instant answers and that is what Google is all about. They just type in what they are looking for and in an instant they see over a hundred thousands results. If your website is down near the one hundred thousand mark, no will click on your link. If you are in the top five, you will have much more success. A marketing expert can get you into that top five.
How to Stop Being Resigned to Living With an Alcoholic
Alcoholism is an illness that can be much harder for those living with an alcoholic than it is for the alcoholic. Those with an alcoholic parent or spouse know the hardship of constantly worrying that their loved one will drive while intoxicated, sell personal valuables in order to finance their habit or go on a binge and disappear for days.
For many living with an alcoholic means constantly worrying about paying the bills, having to clean up after their alcoholic loved one, looking out for various signs of alcoholism, dealing with abuse, and even being unable to sleep from fear of what will happen next.
Instead of allowing or becoming resigned to the situation you must fight back. This is the only way to ensure better future! Use these top 5 tips to make a positive change to your live.
1. Take an honest look at the alcoholic: Recognizing the line between social drinking and alcohol abuse is not always easy to identify. Although an individual who only drinks a few glasses during the weekend might not be considered an alcoholic, anyone who drinks to the point that it affects their regular life can be considered to be abusing alcohol.
Talk to the alcoholic parent or spouse. Sit down and ask them why they drink. Discus worrying symptoms that indicate alcoholism such as drinking to the point of blacking out, needing to drink to feel better about their life and feeling ashamed over their drinking habits.
2. Let the alcoholic accept the consequences: To get out of resignation, let the alcoholic experience the negative consequences of drinking and do not let yourself take on responsibility for their actions. When living with an alcoholic do not call in for them if they miss work, never purchase alcohol for them, do not help them to bed or cleaning up the empty bottles after they have been drinking. To stay out of debt and get them to see how bad the situation has become do not buy alcohol for them or give them money to buy more.
3. Accept the reality: To change your life with an alcoholic parent or spouse, you need to accept the reality. Do not live in denial or make excuses for the signs of alcoholism being displayed. You should also not feel guilty or try to threaten or bribe them into giving up alcohol. Instead, deal with your own emotions, because this is the only thing you have power to control.
4. Do not engage: When living with an alcoholic, you are likely to notice that when heavily drinking they may start arguments, throw items around, or become verbally abusive. Do not allow yourself to be drawn into playing mind games or involved in fights! Make sure your spouse experiences being loved by you but detach yourself from the situation. If needed, leave the house for a few hours or go out with friends. By not accepting the outburst and bad behaviours they will see even faster that they need help.
5. Get Support: The road to recovery will not happen in just a few weeks or months. For some the process can take years! To get the emotional support needed to recognize and treat the signs of alcoholism therapists, support groups, online forums and even eBook systems can be accessed.
These treatment methods are enormously helpful for both the alcoholic and the individuals living with an alcoholic.
