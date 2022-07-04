Prostate Cancer and Enlarged Prostate – Causes, Symptoms, Prevention and Treatment

Pin 0 Shares

We know that starting at age 40, the levels of the by-product prolactin of testosterone of men increases, stimulating the production of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase that causes the conversion of testosterone to gihydro-testosterones DHT triggering prostate enlargement and Prostate cancer. Therefore in order to prevent the symptoms of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer are to naturally impend the conversion of testosterone to DHT. Unfortunately, aging is not the only causes of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer. In this article, we will discuss other causes of prostate enlargement and prostate cancer.

I. Causes of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer

1. Genetics



Genetics may also play a role in enlarged prostate since study shows that prostate cancer and enlarged prostates can be inherited from generation to generation.

2. Hormone imbalance



The outward appearance of a typical middle-aged person shows increased abdominal fat and shrinkage of muscle mass, which is the main factor causing hormone imbalance. Hormone imbalance is also caused by depression, stress, and anxiety that are the most common psychological complications of hormone imbalance.

3. Cell-growth factor



For whatever reason, some people have implicated in enlarged prostate that is a growth factor.

4. Mineral deficiency



Our prostate contains high amounts of zinc to function normally. Zinc deficiency causes the prostate to enlarge. This may be due to aging or uncontrolled diet with excessive alcohol drinking.

5. Obesity



Study shows that uncontrolled diet that is high in saturated and trans fats are the main cause of hormone imbalance that results in prostate enlargement. Researchers suggest that excess calorie consumption could somehow directly stimulate prostate enlargement because the excess body fat that accumulates causes an imbalance of hormone levels.

6. Testosterone



Testosterone deficiency may be caused by high amounts of the by-product prolactin of testosterone of men in the body that stimulates even higher productions of the enzyme 5-alpha reductase resulting in a high amount of the conversion of testosterone to gihydro-testosterones DHT thus triggering prostate enlargement. Excess estrogen seems to be the culprit in prostate enlargement that leads to the pathology and favors the development of prostate cancer.

III. Symptoms

1. Nocturia.



Nocturia is defined as being awakened at night one or more times in order to pass urine. It becomes more common as the person becomes older. This common pattern seen among people with this condition is an increased number of times of waking up every night to urinate for the rest of their life.

Nocturnal Polyuria is an important cause of nocturia in which there is an overproduction of urine at night. It is defined to have nighttime urine volume that is greater than 20-30% of the total 24 hour urine volume. Nocturia occurs more commonly among older people. It also occurs in women and men differently. Women generally experience nocturia as a result from childbirth, menopause, and pelvic organ prolapse. Nocturia in men can be directly attributed to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), also known as enlarged prostate.

2. Dysuria.



Dysuria is a complication associated with genitourinary infections usually resulting in painful urination because the infection has made its way into the urinary tract, resulting in a urinary tract infection. Dysuria in men is usually indicative of a complication of the prostate, commonly referred to as prostatic hyperplasia caused by hormonal imbalances associated with estrogen production.

3. Asymptomatic



As we know the prostate gland becomes enlarged as a man ages. Asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis may be diagnosed when infection-fighting cells are present causing common symptoms of prostatitis such as difficulty with urination, fever, and lower back and pelvic pain.

4. Epididymitis



Epididymitis is an inflammation of the epididymis that connects the testicle with the vas deferens. Epididymitis is usually caused by infection of the urethra or the bladder. Epididymitis may begin with a low grade fever and chills with a heavy sensation in the testicle which becomes increasingly sensitive to pressure or traction.

III. Prevention and treatment

A. With Foods

1. Tomato



Tomatoes contain a high amount of lycopene that can help to protect the prostate and keep it healthy, but raw tomato is hard to digest. Be sure to take tomato with dark green leafy vegetables for helping the absorption of lycopene.

2. Soy bean and legume



Soybeans and legumes contains isoflavones and is a unique source of phytochemicals It directly inhibits the growth of different types of cancer cells and protects the prostate from being enlarged. Study shows that isoflavones were found to markedly inhibit prostate tumors in mice implanted with prostate cancer cells. Try adding soy or rice milk to your morning cereal or oatmeal.

2. Grapefruit



Grapefruits contain high amounts of vitamin C, minerals, bioflavonnoids and other plant chemicals that help to prevent enlarged prostate, prostate cancer and other forms of cancer and heart diseases.

3. Papaya



Papayas are rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids and flavonoids that have cardio protective and anti-cancer effects. Eating papayas help to promote lung health and prevents the prostate from becoming enlarged and prevents prostate cancer.

4. Bean



Beans are rich in inositol pentakisphosphate. Beans are high in fiber, which helps the body rid itself of excess testosterone that reduces the conversion of testosterone to gihydro-testosterones DHT thus triggering prostate enlargement and other problems.

5. Green tea



Green tea contains the antioxidant phytochemicals called polyphenols that attack growth factors and proteins, interrupting processes that increase the size of tumors, thus preventing them from spreading to other parts of the body. Green tea also help to prevent the development of benign prostate hyperplasia such as enlarged prostate and prostate cancer.

6. Broccoli



Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables, including kale and cauliflower, are rich in sulphoraphane, a cancer-fighting phytochemical that helps rid the body of excess testosterone and reduces the risk of benign protatic hyperplasia and prostate cancer.

7. Cold water fish



Cold water fish contains high amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids. Study shows that omega-3 fatty acids inhibit carcinogenesis that helps significantly lower levels of omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids in men with benign prostate hyperplasia and prostate cancer.

B. With Supplements

1. Bee pollen



Bee pollen is an antioxidant containing high amounts of flavonoids, zinc and many other elements needed by our bodies. It has an astounding record at reversing prostate cancer and other prostate problems such as enlarged prostate.

2. Prostate glandulars



Animal prostates contain high amounts of zinc that nourishes the human prostate.

3. Alanine



Since alanine is present in prostate fluid, it plays an important role in prostate health. This has been confirmed in some studies that Alanine helps in preventing enlarged prostate and helps in strengthening the immune system.

4. Glutamics acid



The fluid produced by the prostate gland also contains high amounts of glutamic acid, and may play a role in the normal function of the prostate. High dosages of glutamic acid may cause headaches and neurological problems and people with kidney or liver disease should not consume high intakes of amino acids without first consulting with your doctor.

5. Glycine



Glycine is also found in fairly large amounts in the prostate fluid and may for this reason be important in prostate health. It is required to build proteins in the body and synthesis of nucleic acids, the construction of RNA as well as DNA, bile acids and other amino acids in the body. Study shows that glycine, taken withalanine and glutamic acid help to reduced the amount of swelling in the prostate tissue.

6. Lycopene



The substance found in tomatoes, fruits and vegetables can prevent and slow down prostate inflammation and prostate cancer. Study shows that lycopene helps to decrease in DNA the damage to prostate cells. Lycopene also protects against LDL cholesterol oxidation.

C. With Herbs

1. Saw palmetto



Saw palmetto is the number one choice when it comes to prostate health. Recent study of American Society for Cell Biology shows that saw palmetto inhibited prostate cancer cell growth in the test tube. It has been used for a long time as an herb to treat an enlarged prostate gland in men. It may also be used to treat prostate cancer. This herbal remedy has no significant side effects and only rarely causes mild stomach upset or diarrhea.

2. American Ginseng



The roots, has been used for centuries in Asian medicine as an aphrodisiac, a tonic for well being and a curative. American Ginseng is helpful in treating prostate problems due to low testosterone and androgen levels. It also inhibits cancer cells proliferation in a variety of cancer such as lung cancer, colon cancer and prostate cancer.

3. Corn silk



Corn silk contains certain therapeutic properties that help to relieve the inflammation of the prostate. Corn silk are also popular as an alternative to standard Western allopathic medicine for treating bed-wetting and obesity.

4. Pumpkin seed extract



Pumpkin seeds contain high amounts of zinc and fatty acids which is necessary for the prostate’s health. Pumpkin seed extract helps to tone the bladder muscles, relax the sphincter mechanism and recongest the prostate.

5. Pygeum Africanum



Pygeum Africanum is rich in phytosterols, the substances that inhibit the biosynthesis of prostaglandins, which is the process responsible for prostate inflammation. Phytosterols also help to reduce the size of the prostate, promote normal urination and reduce cholesterol deposits in the prostate that can occur with BPH.

6.Essiac



Essiac is useful to regulate prostate gland function, stimulates gland activities, promote circulation of blood, relieves pain and inflammation and may permit increase sexual activities. Study shows that essiac possesses potent antioxidant and DNA-protective activity, properties that are common to natural anti-cancer agents.

7. Uva ursi



Uva ursi is an evergreen perennial shrub. It has been used since the year 150AD by various civilizations to treat urinary tract infections, kidney problems, Prostate, and bladder dysfunction.

8. Soy isoflavones



Study shows that an increased soy intake is related to a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Vitro tests showed that soy isoflavone inhibits growth of both androgen-sensitive and androgen-independent prostate cancer cells.

D. With Chinese Herbs

2. Patrinia (Bai jiang cao)



Patrinia helps the body get rid of prostate inflammation and damp heat that exists in the body. In Chinese medicine damp heat in the prostate could be caused by bacteria infection, drugs and other conditions such as a habit of eating hot, spicy or greasy foods.

3. Lu lu tong (liquid amber)



Lu lu tong has the ability to improve qi and blood circulation . It also helps to reduce the abdominal, back and knee pain caused by damp heat as well as difficult urination because of bladder or prostate inflammation.

4. He shou wu



He shou wu contains several derivatives of tetrahydroxystilbene. These antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds may act as an estrogen, reducing levels of circulating male hormones such as DHT that fuel the growth of prostate cancer.

5. Niu xi (Achyranthes)



Niu xi contains triterpenoid saponins and sitosterol that possesses anti-inflammatory effects in both enlarged prostate and prostate cancer inflammation. It also helps to nourish the kidney liver and reduce symptoms of damp heat and difficult urination as well as stiffness and pain of lower back.

6. Gui Zhi (tokoro)



Gui Zhi is used for urinary tract disorder that pertains to ying qi levels which is the main cause of prostate inflammation. It also is used as a tonic and blood purifier.

7. Astragalus root



Astragalus root is a sprawling perennial legume. The Chinese medicine uses the dried sliced or powdered root of the plant to enhance immune function by increasing the activity of certain white blood cells, which increases the production of antibodies. It also helps to increase the body’s resistance to infections, to heal the allergies, and to raise and renew the vitality.

8. Che Qian zi (plantago seed)



It is mainly used for stone strangury caused by lower burner damp-heat, such as the symptoms of aching pain in the lumbus and abdomen, poor urination or with hematuria, and urinary tract stones.

9. Vaccaria seed



It is used to reduce pain and stiffness in the lower back, drain excessive damp heat, invigorate blood and treat difficult urination.

E. With Vitamins & Minerals

1. Zinc



Zinc is necessary for male sexual and prostate health. Zinc inhibits the uptake of testosterone into prolactin. The prostate gland contains a higher concentration of zinc than any other organ in the body, therefore zinc deficiency is the major cause of enlarged prostate as well as an early indication of prostate cancer.

2. Selenium



Selenium contains an antioxidant enzyme that helps to enhance immune function, stop early cancer cells in their development and control cell damage that may lead to cancer. Foods that contain high levels of selenium are bran, broccoli, eggs, mushroom, and basil nut.

3. Vitamin C



As we know Vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin, is commonly known as an antioxidant. Some studies show that increased levels of vitamin C reduce the risk for prostate cancer as well as prostate inflammation and enlarged prostate.

4. Vitamin D



Vitamin D is found in foods and is also produced by the body and activated after exposure to ultraviolet light from the sun. Studies show that activated vitamin D may be broken down in the prostate, where it may plays an important role in preventing enlarged prostate and prostate cancer. Vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of prostate cancer.

5. Vitamin E



Vitamin E plays an important role in preventing prostate cancer because it interferes with prostate specific antigen (PSA) and androgen receptor proteins that play a central role in the development of the disease.

F. With Homeopathic Remedies

1.Chimaphilia



Chimpaphilia acts principally on kidneys, and genito-urinary tract; affects also lymphatic and mesenteric glands. It helps in treating urge to urinate with burn pain, strain to urinate and prostate enlargement and irritation.

2.Conium maculatum



Conium maculatum is an excellent remedy for old age people. It helps to improve prostate enlargement, difficult urination, weakened urine flow and soften the prostate and enhance sexuality.

3. Hepar sulphuris calcareum



Hepar sulphuris calcareum is a mixture powder of oyster shells and pure flower of sulfur. You can purchase in mixture in a health food store and follow the instructions to make your own. Hepar sulphuris calcareum has proven record in treating dribbling urine and poor flow.

4. Sabal serrulata



Sabal serrulata is homeopathic to irritability of the genito-urinary organs. It is helpful in treating difficult urination caused by enlarged prostate, constant desire to urinate, as well as sexual inability.

5. Staphysagria



Staphysagria is helpful in treating diseases of the genito-urinary tract such as the urge to urinate, inability to urinate fully and feeling of bladder not being empty.

6. Thuja



The main action of thuja is on the genito-urinary organs. It is helpful in treating enlarged prostate, sudden desire to urinate and split urinary stream.

G. With Common Sense Approaches

1. Reduce fat and cholesterol intake, especially saturated fats.



Study shows that if you eat more than 5 servings of red meat every week you could increase the risk of enlarged prostate and prostate cancer by 80%. By eating less of red meat and replacing them with cold water fish, you are ensured yourselves to get enough omega fatty acid that helps to improve your prostate health, reduce cholesterol levels, lower the risk of enlarged prostate as well as prostate cancer.

2. Eat foods containing more zinc (nuts- especially walnuts, pumpkin, seeds, safflower seeds and oysters). Zinc is an essential mineral for prostate health. It helps to reduce the size of the prostate and relieve symptoms of enlarged prostate. Foods containing zinc also contain cucurbitacines, chemicals that stop testosterone from changing to stronger forms of testosterone which encourages too many prostate cells to grow. Foods that contain cucurbitacines are nuts, walnuts, pumpkin seed, and oyster.

3. Guard your prostate with green tea



Green tea contains catechins, a chemical that helps our immune system to track down tumor cells before they can do any harm to the prostate cells. Green tea may be one reason that Asian people have far fewer cases of prostate cancer than North Americans.

4. Remove all chemicals and pesticides from diet (eat organic food).



Chemicals and pesticides in the processing food is toxic to our body. Intaking high doses of these poisonous chemicals will danger our immune system as well as cause inflammation of the body including the prostate.

5. Increase consumption of plants high in the sulphurophanes



Study shows that you could reduce the risk of prostate cancer and prostate enlargement by 45% if you eat 24 or more servings of vegetables that contain high amounts of sulphurophanes such as broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, and cabbage.

H. Activities That Help to Maintain a Healthy Prostate

1. Moderate exercise (like walking)



We know that one half to three-quarters of men older than 75 will have some cancerous changes in their prostate glands. People doing moderate exercise like walking for 2 to 3 hours per week had a 25 percent less risk of developing prostate problems than those who did not. Just 20-30 minutes walking a day would help to increase circulation of blood to the body as a side benefit for better sexual function and prostate health.

2. Sitz baths



It is one of the earliest prostate treatments and the most effective remedies for prostate pain. This special bath brings a great flow of blood to a specific area of the body while the regular hot bath is pleasant and generally increases circulation throughout your body.

3. Yoga



Yoga is really helpful to the prostate. It also helps tone the deep pelvic muscles there by promoting circulation. Yoga promotes flexibility, circulation, and stimulates the liver meridian. In general yoga helps a person to be more aware of his pelvic area in terms of his muscular control.

4. Kegal exercise



Kegal exercise when performed while in virasana, bhekasana or frog pose also promotes good prostate health and overall benefit to the urogenital tract.

5. Spinal and pelvic massage



Spinal and pelvis massage helps to



a) Increase blood supply to the prostate and the pelvic area.



b) Increase lymphatic flow to the prostate and the pelvic area.



c) Reduces inflammatory conditions.

6. Joyful sex life



Sex helps increase movement of the pelvic muscles and the blood circulation to all organs of your body. As fresh blood supply arrives your cells, organs and muscles are saturated with fresh oxygen and hormones, and as the used blood is removed, you also remove waste products and toxins from your body, thus reducing the risk of inflammation of the prostate.

