Rbi Governor Warns About The Crypto Risks

By June end, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released its annual financial stability report (FSR) 2022, where the RBI governor warned everyone stating cryptocurrencies are a clear danger. He added the reason for this belief to be the value derivation of crypto, which is not supported by any asset or organization beneath the level.
Shaktikanta Das, RBI governor, has always been vocal about the darker side of cryptocurrency. In the last year’s financial budget, the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman declared that RBI will launch the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) which will be functioning over blockchain technology in the next financial year. Das raised his concerns to the government even there.
RBI governor stated:
“We have flagged certain concerns around crypto-currencies which are being traded in the market. We have flagged certain major concerns to the government, and it is still under examination in the government and the government will come out with a decision or sooner than later.”
Cryptocurrency and RBI
The situation of the crypto market is getting worse day by day in India, the recent 1% tax on all crypto transactions has just reduced half the amount of trading volume in major exchange platforms. The investors are yet to regain themselves from the last 30% taxation on crypto profits by the government.
The RBI governor seems to suspect the increase in the crypto ecosystem will be directly proportional to the risks associated with it. And he opinionated, so-called stablecoins that promise to peg to certain fiat’s value have to be watched over distinctly.
Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now use Google Pay and Apple Pay.
These apps are one-point solutions for multiple on-site, in-app, and in-store transactions.
Crypto.com visa card users in Canada can now make use of the functionalities with both Google Pay and Apple Pay. The exchange has declared the addiction of their visa cards, in the list of payment options by the prominent apps today.
Initially, physical visa cards provided by Crypto.com has brought in more trust & user counts. Furthermore, their inclusion in payment apps makes crypto usage a step closer to daily usage.
Crypto Cards in Payment Apps
The payment apps Google Pay and Apple Pay are both much used and have a huge pool of consumers. Both the above-mentioned apps are one-point solutions for various on-site, in-app, and in-store transactions. Google Pay is designed to safeguard your transactions beneath the complex layer of security.
Apple Pay portability with Crypto.com is possible with any of the Apple devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. The complication of installing a new app gets reduced by this new addition. Additionally, the setup process is also quite simple compared to any soft wallet installation.
For the Apple Watch and iPad, in the respective app “Wallet & Apple Pay” has to be selected then “Add Credit or Debit Card”. The setting up in Google Pay is far more simple, download the Gpay app, add the physical card details and verify the card credentials.
SuperExl officially listed the platform utility token ET on September 30, 2022. On the day of the listing, the number of SuperEx users using the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million. Following the listing, the price of ET increased by nearly 100 fold and the #SuperExet hashtag was trending on Twitter, creating a huge hype in the cryptocurrency world!
After the listing on SuperEx on September 30, 2022, platform utility token ET will provide the economic foundation and driving hub for SuperEx SuperChain ecosystem plan, and is an important milestone for SuperEx towards its aim of building Web3.0 ecosystem!
According to research, the current number of people with smartphones worldwide is about 4 billion, or about 50 percent of the world’s population. In Internet terms, these 4 billion people are 4 billion network nodes, a huge number that has spurred unprecedented Internet use in the past decade.
According to the Pew Research Center, more than 80 percent of U.S. adults are daily Internet users, and incredibly, nearly 30 percent report being online almost “all the time”.
The huge base of Internet users and the long time usage share have contributed to the remarkable growth of Internet Service Providers (LSPs) and the rapid development of the Internet, while at the same time posing unprecedented challenges to the Internet infrastructure.
The core issue is the almost geometric growth of bandwidth and data demand, with technology companies, led by Google and Microsoft, spending huge amounts of money each year to expand their data centers. However, with the existing bandwidth and data growth rate, they can only cope with the crisis in the next 5 – 10 years.
Obviously, the centralized model that emerged in the 1990s no longer allows us to look into the future of the Internet.
In the future, what the Internet needs is not only the development of technology, but also the innovation of the underlying logical framework. web3.0 brings the decentralized model, which is called the next generation Internet and is the common voice of the market.
The decentralization model brought by web3.0 is most intuitively manifested by decentralization and DAO. Regarding decentralization, we can understand that the exercise of rights is decentralized from the centralized power to multiple nodes at the lower level, forming a new form of participation with point-to-point interaction and multi-point governance to resist the monopoly and risk brought by centralization.
DAO, which is the abbreviation of Decentralized Autonomous Organization, is a group of people and entities with common goals or ideas, and is a task-driven self-driven organization. The web3.0 ecosystem brings consensus, shared governance, sharing, protocols, applications and other ecosystem framework.
The core concept of web3.0 is “decentralization”, returning control to the hands of users and participants, fully realizing the common establishment and governance of users, while users will also share the value of the platform. It can be said that web3.0 is not only the future of enterprises and organizations, but the future of all people.
However, web3.0 is still in the early stage, which can be seen from the comparison of the number of centralized network users and decentralized network users.
The development and expansion of Web3.0 ecosystem needs more organizations and users to participate in it.
Recently, we uncovered such a cryptocurrency trading platform leading the exchanges to a new world of decentralization. SuperEx is the first cryptocurrency exchange with the vision of building a Web3.0 decentralized ecosystem.
On September 30, the SuperEx platform token ET was officially listed on its exchange, triggering a great hype in the industry. The number of people online on the platform at the same time exceeded 2 million on that day, and the price of ET has also increased by almost 100 times. Following all the activity on the exchange, the hashtag #SuperEx also went viral on Twitter.
SuperEx is a veritable Web3.0 decentralized platform, taking the lead in completing the development of the three core Web3.0 value systems of DAO community, decentralization and distribution of rights, and is the world’s first web3.0-based cryptocurrency trading platform.
About SuperEx
Under the framework of Web3.0 and based on the same goals and values, SuperEx has formed a global consensus DAO, supported by decentralized governance and DAO fund incentives, with ET as the platform utility token. Previously, SuperEx has completed the launch of SuperEx Wallet and DeFi wallet login features that lets users authorize transactions with just one-click. The platform also achieved decentralization of user asset storage and decentralized transactions. At the same time, the expanding DAO team is building a decentralized community.
As of today, SuperEx has users in 193 countries worldwide, with 20+ country DAOs already established and continuing to expand. The DAO of each country or region has all the operational management decision-making authority of SuperEx localization, and SuperEx set up a DAO fund to allocate a share of all the revenues of that country or region into the DAO fund pool for incentivizing and promoting the development of the autonomous community. The DAO fund usage is entirely up to the localized DAO members and members decide the right allocation and usage through ET voting.
The layout of SuperEx’s Web 3.0-based ecosystem development framework has been completed, and ET, as SuperEx utility token, is the credential and fuel for every participating SuperEx user to participate in ecosystem development, engage in DAO governance, exercise ecosystem features, and play a vital role in the economic base and circulation hub.
In order to accelerate the development process of SuperEx Web3.0 and provide an economic foundation for its ecosystem plan, SuperEx has decided to officially launch the platform’s utility token ET on September 30, 2022.
After its launch, ET, as one of the irreplaceable core systems of SuperExWeb3.0 ecosystem plan, has been given a rich utility value and a value mission to positively drive ecosystem development.
In the past, ET has provided value output for SuperExWeb3.0 ecosystem users in terms of: DAO governance credentials, VIP credentials, whitelist credits, initial mining bonuses, gas for the ecosystem, exclusive discounts on trading fees, and more.
As the SuperExWeb3.0 ecosystem becomes richer and richer, complete decentralization is gradually realized, and power is fully delegated, ET, as the only pass to participate in the ecosystem, will continue to output rich ecosystem rights and interests for users.
It is safe to say that the ET listing marks a great milestone in the development of SuperEx Web3.0 ecosystem,which has opened a period of rapid development of the ecosystem development of SuperEx. In the future, SuperEx will open its office in the metaverse, set up a space fund and launch a SuperChain, and SuperEx will realize a real Web3.0 ecosystem and DAO autonomy management for billions of potential users worldwide.
The pound sterling is experiencing heavy turbulence. The dollar is eating it all. Bitcoin is in a deep slumber. What a time to be alive! Things are moving and shaking in the finance world and the general population can’t do much but watch the show. And place their bets. British people recently saw the pound sterling and the euro sink to all-time lows against the dollar. A percentage of the population reacted by acquiring bitcoin, the charts show.
Another important factor is that the pound sterling’s “volatility last week was highly unusual, creating opportunities and price discrepancies.” The currency crisis created potential possibilities, and British traders seem to have taken advantage of them. As a reminder, the pound sterling saw “a feisty week in the UK pending proposed and later abandoned tax cuts.” This is all according to Arcane Research’s The Weekly Update.
In Bitcoinist’s first report on the situation, our sister site said:
“The UK’s interest in Bitcoin (BTC) will expand “quite quickly” as fiat currency instability makes the flagship digital currency asset resemble a stablecoin, analysts said.
As one of several this week to highlight BTC’s attractiveness over the pound sterling, strategy adviser at financial firm VanEck Gabor Gurbacs came to that decision.
“Because of the instability of the pound,” Gurbacs warned, “the United Kingdom will get orange-pilled very rapidly.”
The last factor to analyze is this one, “most of the growth was concentrated in spiking volumes on Bitfinex.” Why was that? Keep reading to find out.
By The Numbers: The Pound Sterling ’s Busy Week
The headline is this one: the BTCGBP trading volume’s 7-day average reached an all-time high this week. Also, surprising no one, “similar tendencies occurred in ETHGBP.” How high was the all-time high, though? Back to The Weekly Update, “BTCGBP pairs saw trading volumes climbing above 47,000 BTC last Monday, after having experienced growth throughout the latter parts of September.”
As for the reason for the pound sterling to bitcoin movements, Arcane Research’s analysts blame it on “market maker rebalancing.” Although they also recognize that bitcoin is “gaining mind share amidst declining trust in the British Pound.”
A similar thing happened to the Russian ruble at the beginning of the conflict with Ukraine. At the time, our sister site Bitcoinist reported:
“The new all-time high on the BTCRUB pair is the result of the Russian ruble falling more than 50% against the United States dollar since the start of the year. As the global reserve currency, most financial assets are priced in USD.”
Will the pound sterling rebound as fast as the ruble did? Or will the dollar continue to dominate for the foreseeable future?
BTC price chart for 10/05/2022 on Gemini | Source: BTC/GBP on TradingView.com
Why Was Most Of The Growth On Bitfinex?
The analysts at Arcane Research identified another fascinating factor. An incentive, if you will. They named it a “prolonged structural mispricing” and it refers to a “dollar-adjusted premium or discount in Bitfinex’s BTCGBP pair last week.” All you have to do is adjust “the BTCGBP pair to USD,” to see that the pound sterling / bitcoin pair “traded at a significant discount to dollar spot.” This was an effect and not a cause. The market movements created this arbitrage opportunity. People who detected the incentive on time, profited.
“As the GBP bottomed vs. the USD, BTCGBP traded at a massive discount compared to BTCUSD. The discount turned into a prolonged premium with certain wicks deep into discount terrains as GBP traded in a highly volatile environment.”
Despite the significance of this factor, Arcane Research still believes that “the predominant force was market makers reducing their exposure” to the pound sterling.
Featured Image by Ewan Kennedy on Unsplash | Charts by TradingView and The Weekly Update
To everyone’s surprise, the Celsius Network is still operating after the drama surrounding its bankruptcy in July. Alex Mashinky, the company’s CEO, quit on September 27 despite the announcement of a revival.
The Securities and Exchange Commission joined the chorus of agencies that came down hard on the company. When the SEC ruled that interest-paying crypto investments must be registered, Celsius found itself under a microscope.
The native token of Celsius, CEL, was impacted by these events, but what’s more unexpected is that CEL is still being used. However, investors of CEL tokens will be even more dissatisfied now that controversy surrounds the token.
As of this writing, CEL is trading at $1.37, down 6.5 percent in the last seven days, data from Coingecko show.
A Chill In The Air At Celsius
Unlike most widely traded currencies, trading in CEL right now is extremely light, as evidenced by the gaps in the candle chart. Recent data shows a decline in CEL token trading volume from 19.8 million to 4.49 million. The percentage reduction in business activity was staggering, at 77.3%.
This is hardly surprising given that other on-chain signals also do not bode well for CEL. The market capitalization has decreased from a weekly high of $655,331,055 to $582,698,525. The coin’s trading activity is comparable to tokens with minimal activity.
This is simply CEL burning off over time. Recently, though, the graphs are green.
Is It Doable, Or Not?
CEL is still a tradable asset on the broader crypto market, making it open to speculation despite the fact that it is barely alive.
According to CoinGecko, CEL has gained 2.6% in value over the previous 24 hours. Given that there are gaps in the charts where little to no activity was recorded, this is a major surprise. However, this may not be a true recovery.
Taking into account everything discussed previously, CEL may be on its last legs. Recent reports indicate that CEL’s active addresses have drastically decreased during the past month.
This decline in active CEL trading addresses is a pessimistic indication to potential investors that could boost CEL’s price recovery.
CELUSD pair trying to keep its balance at $1.36 on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Forkast, Chart: TradingView.com
Trade SAND/USD and SAND/USDT starting in Binance on October 5, 2022.
Deposits are now available for SAND to enable trading of SAND/USD and SAND/USDT.
Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, and cryptocurrency exchange announced that it would list Sandbox (SAND). According to Binance, deposits for SAND are now open in anticipation of trading in SAND/USD and SAND/USDT. The Sandbox trading on Binance will go live on October 5, 2022, at 5 am PDT, and the withdrawals will be permitted.
In the virtual world of The Sandbox, users can create, manage, and profit from their gaming activities using non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and SAND, the Sandbox’s usage token. And The Sandbox has its own metaverse features that allow users to develop, share, and monetize their assets and game experiences.
Binance Effect on the Crypto Market
Following the announcement that it has been added to the Binance exchange, the Sandbox coin SAND likely experience a decent price increase. At the time of writing, SAND traded at $0.8616 with a trading volume of $178,990,435. Within 24 hours, Sandbox has increased by more than 3.45%, with a market cap of $1,291,522,482, as per CoinMarketCap.
Furthermore, Binance added Ripple (XRP) to its dual investment products on October 4, 2022, as its XRP price has risen by over 4.6% in the last 24 hours, and around 43% in the previous month. Moreover, recently the exchange implemented the Terra Classic (LUNC) burn tax, which triggered the LUNC price. At the time of writing, LUNC traded at $0.0003141 with a price surge of more than 25% in the past month.
Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone.
Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level.
The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could continue to rise if there is a clear move above the $1,370 resistance.
Ethereum Price Eyes More Upsides
Ethereum formed a support base above the $1,250 level. ETH remained strong and started a steady increase above the $1,300 level. The price was able to clear the $1,320 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was also a move above the $1,350 level. It traded as high as $1,369 and is currently consolidating gains. Ether price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The price is also trading above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,268 swing low to $1,369 high.
Besides, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,350 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,370 zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear break above $1,370 might start another increase towards the $1,400 level. If the bulls remain in action, the price could rise towards the $1,450 level. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a move towards the $1,500 resistance zone. The next major resistance sits near the $1,550 level.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,360 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,350 level and the trend line.
The next major support is near the $1,320 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,268 swing low to $1,369 high. A downside break below the $1,320 level might send the price towards the $1,275 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.