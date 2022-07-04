Rsk Now Supported By The Multichain Bridge Following The Integration

To make it easier to move ETH, USDC, BUSD, and other digital assets across the RSK, Ethereum, and BNB chains, Multichain has integrated with the RSK blockchain. DeFi is now more accessible to Bitcoin users after the first Bitcoin sidechain was integrated into Multichain.
Multichain bridge users may now make use of Rootstock (RSK). More than 53 blockchains are supported by Multichain, as well as 2400+ bridges and thousands of assets, including ETH, USDC, BUSD, BNB, WBTC, and DAI.
Multichain has been able to handle hundreds of millions in daily traffic with thousands of daily users. Furthermore, Multichain has a total value of approximately $3 billion, making it a major participant in the cross-chain market.
Multichain has entered a new phase with the addition of Rootstock support. The RSK sidechain is the first to be introduced into Bitcoin. It occupies a unique position on the world’s most secure smart contract platform between Bitcoin aficionados and EVM-powered DeFi.
Rootstock’s inclusion with Multichain offers significant advantages to RSK-based manufacturers. For example, they don’t have to construct bridges to access funds and the markets they’re trying to reach. In addition, new platforms developed on RSK have a quicker time to market. Finally, RSK developers will benefit from continuing Multichain bridge improvements and optimizations.
RSK Co-Founder Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar said on the integration:
“I’m excited to see Multichain choose to integrate RSK as its first Bitcoin layer 2. RSK is home to the fastest-growing DeFi for Bitcoin ecosystem with protocols that are built to last and provide real solutions to the issues users face in centralized finance. This is a huge step forward in interoperability for RSK that means thousands of new users can access these DeFi services.”
A new version of Multichain’s anyCall interoperability protocol has just been released, allowing cross-chain communications and name contracts. Cross-chain decentralized apps on Rootstock and other supported networks would benefit greatly from this solution.
Bridges between RSK and Ethereum are now available for anyone to start using, with BNB Chain coming soon. RSK network bridges will be able to connect to even more chains and tokens in the near future, thanks to Multichain.
Operating approximately 232,000 owned and colocated ASIC servers
Produced 1,213 self-mined bitcoins
AUSTIN, Texas,–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORZ)(“Core Scientific” or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain computing data centers and software solutions,today announced production and operational updates for September 2022.
“We continued growing our infrastructure and operating servers in September. Bitcoin production was impacted across the company’s data centers due to several unique circumstances, including severe weather events and electrical equipment manufacturer defects.
“Despite these challenges, Core Scientific continued to lead the industry in bitcoin production. We produced 1,213 bitcoins for our own account. We expanded our total fleet (owned and colocated) to approximately 232,000 servers representing approximately 22.5 EH/s. I am proud of our team’s resilience, adaptability and dedication in the face of difficult industry conditions,” said Mike Levitt, Core Scientific Chief Executive Officer.
Data Centers
As of month-end, the Company operated approximately 232,000 ASIC servers for both colocation and self-mining, representing a total of approximately 22.5 EH/s. The Company’s Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, and North Dakota data center facilities continue to operate at capacity. The Company is continuing to build additional capacity in Texas.
Self-Mining
Core Scientific’s self-mining operations produced 1,213 bitcoins in September, for an average of 40.4 bitcoins per day. The Company deployed approximately 2,900 new servers during the month for its self-mining operation. Curtailment activity across multiple data centers and unanticipated electrical equipment challenges limited production advances.
The Company expanded its fleet of self-mining servers during the month to approximately 130,000, increasing hashrate to approximately 13 EH/s. The Company expects to deploy approximately 38,000 additional self-mining ASIC servers before the end of 2022. As of September month end, self-mining accounted for approximately 58% of the Company’s total hashrate.
Colocation Services
In addition to its self-mining fleet, as of September 30, 2022, Core Scientific provided data center colocation services, technology and operating support for approximately 102,000 customer-owned ASIC servers representing approximately 9.5 EH/s. In September, the Company deployed approximately 8,400 new servers for its colocation customers. As of September month end, colocation services accounted for approximately 42% of the Company’s total hashrate. Inquiries for colocation services continue to exceed the Company’s available infrastructure.
Bitcoin Sales and Liquidity
During the month of September, the Company sold 1,576 bitcoins at an average price of $20,460 per bitcoin for total proceeds of approximately $32.2 million. As of September 30, 2022, the Company held 1,051 bitcoins and approximately $29.5 million in cash.
Grid Support
In the month of September, the Company powered down its Texas and other data center operations on several occasions. Curtailments in September totaled 8,774 megawatt hours. Core Scientific works with the communities and utility companies in which it operates to enhance electrical grid stability.
A novel web3 social platform called Diamond is launching on DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz.
Diamond is the first product ever to enable all posts, profiles, social graphs, and content to be hosted on a decentralized censorship-resistant blockchain.
Posts on Diamond can be minted as NFTs, earn crypto tips, and other novel features.
Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative.
Recently, messages emerged between the two billionaire entrepreneurs regarding a blockchain-based social media platform.
“I have an idea for a blockchain social media system that does both payments and short text messages/links like Twitter.” Said Elon Musk in one text exchange. He continued, “Third piece is a twitter-like app on your phone that accesses the database in the cloud. This could be massive.”
However, Musk may not need to create a decentralized Twitter alternative thanks to the launch of Diamond, a Web3 social app powered by the DeSo blockchain.
Diamond is the first platform ever to host its content and social graph on a decentralized blockchain.
By publishing content to the DeSo chain, writers, and creators can own and control their content the same way they own and control their Bitcoin. This means they can be free from censorship and gain new ways to monetize that have never been possible before.
For example, posts on Diamond can be minted as NFTs, can earn crypto tips, and much more. Creators on Diamond can very easily launch social tokens that allow their followers to invest in their success. All with an onboarding that is as easy as creating an account on a web2 platform like Instagram.
Diamond’s choice to use the DeSo blockchain for hosting all of its content showcases DeSo’s unique strength in content storage. “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently,” says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. “It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum, and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social, blogging, and even marketplaces,” he says.
In addition, Diamond’s integration of the DeSo wallet makes it possible to onboard Ethereum
users as well as mainstream users. “The DeSo wallet supports both a one-click Google login and a one-click MetaMask login,” says Al-Naji. “It’s not our goal to be tied to a single chain, or really any chain. We just want to allow people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they’re a part of. DeSo is the unified social layer for all of web3,” he says.
This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge. It has also been experiencing a recent surge in user numbers.
In a world where many are dissatisfied with traditional social media, Diamond and DeSo offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with web2 juggernauts. “DeSo is the first and only blockchain that allows developers to build social apps where you can’t even tell you’re on a blockchain,” says Al-Naji. “That means, for the first time, we have a shot at finally expanding web3 from disrupting finance to disrupting the trillion-dollar social media industry.”
Talent Protocol, the web3 professional community for high-potential builders, has acquired Agora Labs, a social token and NFT infrastructure platform for creators to build and scale their communities. The acquisition will not only integrate Agora’s tech stack and community into Talent Protocol, but also onboard its young talented founders, Matthew Espinoza (CEO) and Freeman (CTO) into the team.
Despite being only a year old, Talent Protocol saw this acquisition opportunity as another way of working towards its mission of supporting the builders of tomorrow. The startup – founded by Pedro Oliveira, Filipe Macedo and Andreas Vilela – has been actively enabling ways of empowering talented tech professionals who have an entrepreneurial mindset and are curious to explore web3.
“Agora Labs’ mission and team fits perfectly with what we are building in Talent Protocol. In a very short time, Agora’s talented team has created tools and infrastructure that serve several of the needs of tokenized creators and that is something we found truly remarkable and relevant for our own community”, Pedro Oliveira, co-founder and CEO of Talent Protocol, explains. “Talent Protocol and Agora Labs’ paths crossed earlier this year and when we saw the opportunity to join efforts, we took it”, he adds.
Agora Labs was founded in 2021 by Matthew Espinoza, Freeman Zhang, Jerry Di and Charles Nyabeze, all teenage builders who took the leap from their careers and founded their own Web3 company. The little over one-year journey led to this acquisition by Talent Protocol which will welcome 20-year-old Matthew (CEO) and 19-year-old Freeman (CTO) to its team and support their early but valuable careers.
“The Web3 space is all about community and collaboration. We see the integration of Agora’s assets and team members as a way of achieving collective success for all parties involved”, Filipe Macedo, co-founder and CMO of Talent Protocol, comments.
Over 150,000 users already joined Talent Protocol to create a professional profile, make meaningful connections and access exciting opportunities. Members are also able to launch a token for their careers, transforming loose connections into invested supporters. A Talent Protocol account gives priority access to scholarships, opportunities, mentors and a community that can help you succeed in web3.
“The world of work is changing but our professional networks are decades old. Most are cringe-worthy and out-of-touch places unable to represent the next generation of builders and support their career growth.”, Filipe Macedo explains, “Agora Labs was also unlocking web3 opportunities for builders and creators, that’s why it made total sense to join forces, while also supporting the professional journeys of its talented founders.”
“From day one it was clear that Talent Protocol was the ideal company to acquire us. From the beginning of our conversations to signing the deal, they always had our best interests at heart and I truly resonated with their mission and culture”, Matthew Espinoza from Agora Labs, adds.
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Afterpay, a leader in “Buy Now, Pay Later” payments, today introduced a new payment solution that give consumers even more choice, flexibility and time to pay, with transparent terms to support responsible spending – just in time for the busy holiday shopping season.
Consumers who select Afterpay’s monthly payment option can budget their money over a six or twelve month period for purchases between $400 and $4,000 with consumer-friendly payment terms1 including:
No late fees
No compounding interest with a cap on total interest owed
A clear view of what is owed at time of purchase which won’t increase during the course of the payment plan
Designed for purchases between $400 and $4,000, merchants can now offer Afterpay for more items in more categories without paying additional transaction fees or integration costs – while benefiting from new customer growth, increased sales, and higher average order values. Initially offered to existing customers making online purchases, the monthly payment solution will be available for in-person purchases in 2023.
“Our new offering is a natural extension of the Afterpay experience – giving customers a new way to take more control and have more choice in the way they pay,” said Lee Hatton, head of Cash App Asia Pacific. “We look forward to supporting customers with yet another smart budgeting tool.”
Starting today consumers can use Afterpay’s monthly payment option at US merchant websites including Bellacor.com, EyeBuyDirect, FWRD, and Your Mechanic among others, with additional merchant partners coming soon. The company plans to extend the offering to merchants outside the U.S. in 2023.
Afterpay gives consumers the ability to use their own money and pay over time without having to turn to expensive credit cards which can lead to revolving and compounding debt. Built from the ground up to help consumers pay responsibly, more than 98% of Afterpay transactions never incur a late fee and more than 90% of Afterpay transactions are paid with a debit card.2
Since 2020, US consumer spending on BNPL has increased 660 percent3. This is more than five times the rate of growth for debit card spending (43 percent) and credit card spending (8 percent).4
Afterpay’s monthly payment option is offered to existing customers in partnership with First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Merchants and shoppers can find more information about the monthly payment option here.
Crypto exchange, FTX has listed FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY) perpetual futures.
The US Dollar Index recently crossed the 111 level, currently trading around 110.68.
According to the recent announcement from the cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, the platform has added a new perpetual futures contract for the US Dollar Index (DXY) to its listing. The new perpetual contracts will be based on the FTX Dollar Spot Index (FTXDXY), which tracks the movements of four leading currencies against the US dollar, which include the Euro, Yen, Canadian dollar, and British Pound.
Following the announcement from FTX, social media users responded with multiple opinions.
Dollar’s Impact on the Global Economy
The US dollar is currently at its highest level since 2022 as a result of tightening monetary policy and the significant increase in interest rates in the US, particularly after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates many times. Moreover, The US Dollar Index recently crossed the 111 level, setting a new record in 2002. Currently, DXY is trading around 110.68.
At the same time, American inflation is having an unexpected effect globally, almost every major currency has declined sharply against the dollar over the past six months. Since April, the Chinese Yuan has fallen 12% against the dollar, and top currencies like the Euro and Yen have also experienced a significant fall.
The US inflation rate for September was 8.3% year over year (YoY), which indicates that high prices are declining more slowly than anticipated. As a result, the global markets experienced a dramatic sell-off. This also created a great impact on the cryptocurrency market.
The US dollar’s fluctuation will have a massive impact on the world economy. Because it is the major currency in international trade and finance.