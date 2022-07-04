News
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
By JAN M. OLSEN and KARL RITTER
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.
A 22-year-old Danish man was arrested after the shooting, Copenhagen police inspector Søren Thomassen told reporters, adding there was no indication that anyone else was involved, though police were still investigating.
He said it was too early to speculate on the motive for the shooting, which happened in the late afternoon at Field’s, one of the biggest shopping malls in Scandinavia, located on the outskirts of the Danish capital.
“We have several dead and several injured,” Thomassen said, though he gave no specific casualty count. He said the suspect was an “ethnic Dane,” a phrase typically used to mean someone is white.
Danish broadcaster TV2 published a grainy photo of the alleged gunman, a man wearing knee-length shorts and a tank top and holding what appeared to be a rifle in his right hand.
Images from the scene showed people running out of the mall, and TV2 posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher. Witnesses said people were crying and hid in shops. After the shooting, an enormous contingent heavily-armed police officers patrolled the area, with several fire department vehicles also parked outside the mall.
Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: “Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.”
Laurits Hermansen told Danish broadcaster DR that he was in a clothing store at the shopping center with his family when he heard “three, four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store.”
The shopping center is on the outskirts of Copenhagen just across from a subway station for a line that connects the city center with the international airport. A major highway also runs adjacent to the mall.
Singer Harry Styles was scheduled to perform Sunday night at the nearby Royal Arena, but it was not clear it would go ahead.
On Snapchat, Styles wrote: “My team and I pray for everyone involved in the Copenhagen shopping mall shooting. I am shocked. Love H.”
Shortly after the shooting, the royal palace said a reception with Crown Prince Frederik connected to the Tour de France cycling race had been canceled. The first three stages of the race were held in Denmark this year. The reception was due to be held on the royal yacht that is moored in Soenderborg, the town where the third stage ended.
The shooting came a week after a mass shooting in neighboring Norway, where police said a Norwegian man of Iranian origin opened fire during a LGBTQ festival, killing two and injuring more than 20.
___
Ritter reported from Unterseen, Switzerland.
A Musk retweet: Tesla CEO says he’ll pay $44B to buy Twitter
By TOM KRISHER, MATT O’BRIEN and RANDALL CHASE
The tumultuous saga of Elon Musk’s on-again off-again purchase of Twitter took a turn toward a conclusion Tuesday after the mercurial Tesla CEO proposed to buy the company at the originally agreed-on price of $44 billion.
Musk made the proposal in a letter to Twitter that the company disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It came less than two weeks before a trial between the two parties is scheduled to start in Delaware.
In a statement, Twitter said it intends to close the transaction at $54.20 per share after receiving the letter from Musk.
Trading in Twitter’s stock, which had been halted for much of the day pending release of the news, resumed trading late Tuesday and soared 22% to close at $52.
Musk’s proposal is the latest twist in a high-profile saga involving the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter itself, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.
A letter from Musk’s lawyer dated Monday and disclosed by Twitter in a securities filing said Musk would close the merger signed in April, provided that the Delaware Chancery Court “enter an immediate stay” of Twitter’s lawsuit against him and adjourn the trial scheduled to start Oct. 17.
By completing the deal, Musk essentially gave Twitter what it was seeking from the court — “specific performance” of the contract with Musk, meaning he would have to go through with the purchase at the original price. The contract Musk signed also has a $1 billion breakup fee.
Eric Talley, a law professor at Columbia University, said he’s not surprised by Musk’s turnaround, especially ahead of a scheduled deposition of Musk by Twitter attorneys starting Thursday that was “not going to be pleasant.”
“On the legal merits, his case didn’t look that strong,” Talley said. “It kind of seemed like a pretty simple buyer’s remorse case.”
If Musk were to lose the trial, the judge could not only force him to close the deal but also impose interest payments that would have increased its cost, Talley said.
What did surprise Talley is that Musk doesn’t appear to be trying to renegotiate the deal. Even a modest price reduction might have given Musk a “moral victory” and the ability to say he got something out of the protracted dispute, Talley said.
Neither Twitter nor attorneys for Musk responded to requests for comment Tuesday.
Musk has been trying to back out of the deal for several months after signing on to buy the San Francisco company in April. Shareholders have already approved the sale, and legal experts say Musk faced a huge challenge to defend against Twitter’s lawsuit, which was filed in July.
Musk claimed that Twitter under-counted the number of fake accounts on its platform, and Twitter sued when Musk announced the deal was off.
Musk’s argument largely rested on the allegation that Twitter misrepresented how it measures the magnitude of “spam bot” accounts that are useless to advertisers. Most legal experts believe he faced an uphill battle to convince Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the court’s head judge, that something changed since the April merger agreement that justifies terminating the deal.
Legal experts said Musk may have anticipated that he would lose. Things haven’t been going well for him in court recently, with the judge ruling more frequently in Twitter’s favor on evidentiary matters, said Ann Lipton, an associate law professor at Tulane University. The judge’s denied several of Musk’s discovery requests, Lipton said.
It’s also possible that Musk’s co-investors in the deal were starting to get nervous about how the case was proceeding, she said.
Musk’s main argument for terminating the deal – that Twitter was misrepresenting how it measured its “spam bot” problem – also didn’t appear to be going well as Twitter had been working to pick apart Musk’s attempts to get third-party data scientists to bolster his concerns.
Columbia’s Talley said he would insist on Musk putting money into an escrow account until the deal is completed. Such an account could hold cash and/or Twitter shares, as a good-faith demonstration by Musk, Talley suggested.
Mysteriously, neither Musk nor Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal have written anything about the deal on Twitter, where many developments in the dispute have been aired. Many of Musk’s tweets in the past 24 hours have been about a divisive proposal to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drawing the ire of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
If the deal does go through, Musk may be stuck with a company he damaged with repeated statements denouncing fake accounts, Susannah Streeter, senior markets analyst for Hargreaves Lansdown in the United Kingdom, wrote in an investor note.
“This is an important metric considered to be key for future revenue streams via paid advertising or for subscriptions on the site, and his relentless scrutiny of Twitter’s figures over the last few months is likely to prompt questions from potential advertising partners,” she wrote.
____
Marcy Gordon in Washington contributed to this report.
Marlon Wayans Advices Nia Long To Stay With Her Cheating Partner Ime Udoku Despite Public Humiliation
Marlon Wayans says that happiness is all that matters in a relationship, so provided your partner makes you happy but his only flaw is infidelity, then there is no reason to quit. The question is, how can a promiscuous person make one happy?
Most often people who cheat have no idea the pain or embarrassment they cause their partners and in this case, Nia Long‘s whole life came under scrutiny after her partner’s mischief. You can’t be promiscuous and claim you provide happiness at the same time unless it is mutually agreed upon. Hence, Marlon’s take on Ime Udoku‘s callousness is BS!
Ime Udoku, head Coach of Bolton Celtic put his career on the line and had an affair with a fellow staffer which he is currently on suspension for. This man put everything he has ever worked hard for on the line for 2 minutes shagging. And Marlon’s only advice to his friend Nia Long, is that she stays and deals with his sh**? Now that’s some BS you will ask a 51-year-old eminent person to deal with.
Media Take Out reports:
Actor Marlon Wayans had some advice to his longtime friend, actress Nia Long, who is in the midst of a very embarrassing cheating scandal. According to Marlon, she should seriously consider taking back her cheating spiritual husband Ime Udoka, Media Take Out has learned.
In a recent interview, with Leah’s Lemonade, Marlon offered this advice. “I would say to Nia Long, never mind the embarrassment or all that … ‘before all of this, were you happy,’ so then work on your relationship.”
Nia Long’s spiritual husband Ime Udoka, coach of the Boston Celtics, has been accused of cheating on her with a woman who worked with the team. The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime indefinitely, and his coaching career may be over.
Marlon also claimed that he would give his daughter the same advice.
Who Is Marlon Wayan?
Marlon Wayans is an actor, comedian, writer, and producer. Wayans began his career portraying a pedestrian in I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988). He went on to regularly collaborate with his brother Shawn Wayans on The WB sitcom The Wayans Bros. (1995–1999), and in the comedy films Scary Movie (2000), Scary Movie 2 (2001), White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), and Dance Flick (2009). Wayans had a dramatic role in Darren Aronofsky’s critically acclaimed film Requiem for a Dream (2000), which saw his departure from the usual comedies.
Meanwhile, Nia has dumped Ime Udoku and is currently living in Los Angeles with their 12-year-old son.
The post Marlon Wayans Advices Nia Long To Stay With Her Cheating Partner Ime Udoku Despite Public Humiliation appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Wild know their penalty kill stunk last season. They are being aggressive to fix it.
Wild coach Dean Evason has never been someone to mince words. If he’s not pleased with something, he’s not going to hide it.
Naturally, he has been pretty outspoken with how badly the Wild stunk on the penalty kill last season. They operated at 76.14 percent on the penalty kill — 25th in the NHL — and allowed opposing teams to score whopping 63 goals on the power play in the process.
It wasn’t good enough, and everyone on the Wild understands that heading into this season.
“They hear. They read. They see stats,” Evason said. “We didn’t have to go in and say our power play and our penalty kill weren’t very good. They know it wasn’t. They have taken ownership of it, and we’ve seen it be successful so far in the preseason. Now it needs to continue.”
While there have been some personnel changes on the power play, the system is pretty much the same as before. The same thing can’t be said about the penalty kill, where the Wild have changed their approach and plan to be much more aggressive in that area.
What exactly does that mean?
“It’s exactly what it sounds like,” winger Brandon Duhaime said. “If there’s a loose puck, or a bobbled puck, we want to jump on it a little quicker. Just pressing guys to make good plays. If they make good plays around us, we’re still going to be aggressive and try to force some turnovers.”
“We’re going to put more heat on teams,” winger Connor Dewar added. “Just use our feet and use our sticks to make them feel uncomfortable. Our mentality is to be aggressive and attack, so we’re going to bring that into our penalty kill.”
The aggressiveness on the penalty kill has resulted in a few shorthanded goals in preseason games.
“It’s a direct result,” Evason said. “We’re asking our guys when we turn the puck over to get it all the way down the ice any way they can. That can mean dumping it out or skating it out. That sometimes gives us a chance to score a goal. We’ve been fortunate and caught a couple of breaks and scored some goals on it. But the priority is our clears, which was a problem for us last season. We’ve done a good job with it so far.”
It’s still unclear which Wild players are going play on the penalty kill. There have been a few different looks in training camp so far, though the lineup itself should materialize in the next week or so.
No matter which players it ends up being this season, the Wild are hellbent on making sure it is better than last season.
“They did a really good job of making some changes and tweaking some things,” Duhaime said. “I’m just glad I’m getting some reps on there and able to help out in that aspect.”
NBA general managers’ poll values Rudy Gobert acquisition but not Timberwolves
The national hesitation regarding the Timberwolves showed itself again Tuesday, when NBA.com’s annual preseason general manager survey was published.
While local fans and even pundits see the potential for Minnesota to make another massive leap up the Western Conference standings, maybe even into a position where the Timberwolves can earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
But only 10 percent of polled general managers picked Minnesota to finish as a top four-seed in the Western Conference. Those percentages aligned Minnesota with Dallas in a tie for sixth “best” team in the West, which would make the Timberwolves a team that may once again find itself in the play-in tournament come April.
And the Timberwolves didn’t receive votes in questions asking who had the best young core, who will have the most efficient offense or who is the most exciting team to watch the NBA.
The Timberwolves finished with the fourth-most votes for most-improved team but also finished tied for the fourth-most votes among teams most difficult to predict. Optimism for this team, at least among NBA decision-makers, appears to be tepid.
Respect for Rudy Gobert, however, is not. At least in terms of Minnesota’s move to acquire the All-NBA center. Gobert was voted to be the offseason acquisition second most likely to make the biggest impact this season, trailing only his former Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to Cleveland on Sept. 1. The Gobert trade was viewed as the most surprising offseason move.
Gobert himself was voted as the third-best defensive player, with Giannis Antetokounmpo garnering the top spot. Gobert, a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was voted the best interior defender by 83 percent of voting general managers.
The only other Timberwolves player to be named across the entire poll was Anthony Edwards. The third-year guard finished in a tie for the second-most votes for the question of player most likely to break out this season. Edwards finished with 17 percent of the vote, trailing only Cleveland forward Evan Mobley.
The 21-year-old finished third in voting for most athletic player with 21 percent of the vote in a category won by Memphis’ Ja Morant. Minnesota did not have a player receive a single vote as the best player at any specific position.
Timberwolves coach Chris Finch did receive some love entering his second full season. The bench boss received votes in the category of which coach makes the best in-game adjustments, and finished second in voting among coach’s with the best offense, trailing only Golden State’s Steve Kerr.
White Bear Lake couple’s yacht appears on national news coverage of Hurricane Ian
FOX Weather correspondent Robert Ray stood next to the wreckage of a boat named the Front Page during coverage of Hurricane Ian’s destructive path through southwestern Florida.
Much to the surprise of many Minnesotans watching the morning news on Sept. 30, the 63-foot yacht hailed from White Bear Lake, its name and home port clear on the swim platform of the boat.
The yacht belongs to Gene and Kathy Johnson of White Bear Lake. They first heard that their boat had made national news from photos shared online.
“I think the emotion that came over Kathy and I is sadness,” Johnson said of seeing his boat on national television.
The Category 4 hurricane completely destroyed Legacy Harbour Marina, where the Johnsons kept their boat in Fort Myers, Fla., and a majority of the boats docked there.
Gene Johnson, the former publisher of the White Bear Press, said that he and his wife often spent winters on their yacht at the marina.
“We have had this boat there in the marina for 19 years,” Johnson said.
Johnson said they have friends living in the apartment building next to the marina who stayed through the storm. Five of their friends’ boats sank.
“It was a 12-foot surge of water that brought the boats up high,” he said. “As a result of that, the pilings broke.”
Drone video footage captured a day after Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Fla. shows boats from Legacy Harbour piled up on top of each other along the shoreline.
Johnson said that he and his wife are still waiting to learn the extent of the damage.
Column: 4 thoughts on Tony La Russa’s exit from the Chicago White Sox — including why the media will miss him even if he won’t miss the media
Four random thoughts from one of the more memorable days in recent Chicago White Sox history.
1. Tony La Russa left Monday’s news conference without any goodbyes or handshakes with the media that spent the last two years covering his controversial stint as Sox manager.
It was the perfect ending to a relationship that never got off the ground.
La Russa never pretended he had much use for us, which was fine. He’s not the first manager to believe he was above the media, and as a Hall of Famer, perhaps he felt his credentials made him beyond reproach whenever questioned about lineups or strategy.
He still was treated fairly and given a chance to defend his methods after every questionable decision.
“The most ridiculous thing in this season has been the (conversation about the) 1-2 (intentional) walk,” La Russa said in August, referring to questioning of the intentional walk he ordered to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Trea Turner in June.
It didn’t work and La Russa was widely criticized for it, but you knew he had to try it again to prove he was right. The second time he did it, the Sox pitcher got out of the inning, and La Russa used that moment to inform us we were all wrong.
He said we should “talk to 100 baseball guys” to see if they agreed with him on the Turner move.
I haven’t spoken to 100 baseball guys, but I have asked quite a few and have yet to find anyone who agreed with La Russa’s intentional walk decision.
I guess that’s why we’ll miss him, even if he probably won’t miss us.
La Russa’s stubborn refusal to admit when he was wrong was part of the reason he was so much fun to cover. Better to chronicle someone who is at least interesting than one of the modern-day managers who repeatedly says, “We’re grinding.” Readers could not ignore La Russa if they wanted.
At Monday’s news conference, La Russa responded to a question about what the next manager needs to do with a rambling response about his love for his players. He ended with a promise to keep his evaluations secret.
“I actually have an idea of where my priorities should have been, and your chances of hearing it are zero,” La Russa said. “But they will.”
No problem. La Russa doesn’t have to tell us where he went wrong. We watched it all season. Hopefully he writes a book about his stint and sells it in the bookstore he talked about opening.
2. Liam Hendriks’ insistence Sox players were overconfident to the point of ‘arrogance’ reminded me of a similar quote from Jerry Reinsdorf.
“It began at the top and worked its way down to the rest,” the Sox chairman told the Tribune’s Mike Kiley in 1985 about the 1984 collapse. “We all had that attitude, (President) Eddie Einhorn and myself included, and overconfidence ended up hurting the team.”
Hahn said Monday that Reinsdorf pointed to ‘84 as his most “disappointing” season until this year’s team.
After the ‘84 debacle, the Sox let 34-year-old slugger Greg Luzinski go instead of re-signing him to a one-year deal, sending “The Bull” off to an early retirement. The biggest offseason move was dealing onetime ace LaMarr Hoyt to the San Diego Padres for a package of players that included 21-year-old rookie shortstop Ozzie Guillén.
Hoyt told Tribune columnist Bob Verdi afterward the Sox “wanted to pay less” after their ‘83 success.
“Maybe they’re expecting baseball will become like football, with revenue sharing, where it doesn’t matter if you win,” Hoyt said. “I’m just a 30-year-old pitcher, so I can’t tell them how to run their business. But I saw where Reinsdorf said he was never going to make the mistake of paying guys for one good year. Well, I’m making a million bucks. But I didn’t have one good year for them. I had four.”
Sometimes history repeats itself.
3. Changes are on the way for the Sox conditioning program after a season of debilitating injuries.
Stop us if you’ve heard this before.
“We’re still in the process of evaluating what we do from a pre-rehab standpoint, a pre-injury prevention standpoint,” Hahn said. “And I suspect we’re going to have changes in the coming months or additions.”
The Sox let go of longtime strength and conditioning coach Allen Thomas last season, saying they were “re-imagining” the department. But the muscle injuries continued under his replacement, Goldy Simmons.
The most important player to keep healthy might be outfielder Eloy Jiménez, who going into Tuesday had played only 138 games over the last two seasons because of various injuries.
“I don’t blame luck,” Jiménez said. “I need to work harder to play at least 150 games.”
Asked if his legs can stay healthy enough for a return to left field next season, he said: “Yeah, I’ve got to work for that.”
Jiménez called this year “one of the best seasons I’ve had,” in spite of missing so much playing time. With free agent José Abreu likely gone, the Sox offense should be centered around Jiménez in 2023.
4. Hahn said picking a new manager is a ‘collaborative’ effort between him, Reinsdorf and executive vice president Ken Williams.
But Reinsdorf was the one who chose his pal La Russa, though no one has publicly admitted that in the last two years. Hahn insisted he would lead the decision-making for the next manager and already has begun looking at candidates.
We’ll see if that’s the case, but Reinsdorf at least owes Hahn the opportunity to choose whom he wants this time.
