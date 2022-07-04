The Evolution Of The Switchboard

Pin 0 Shares

First there was the phone, created in 1876 by Alexander Graham Bell. This now common commodity was revolutionary and ultimately caused the telegraph system to be obsolete. The normal progression from there is a network of telephones, making verbal exchanges ever easier and even more streamlined. Thus the start of the switchboard system.

The earliest switchboard systems were large, ugly looking gadgets. They were comprised of cables for every single telephone plus a board of plugs which plugged into other telephone lines. As a call came in, the operator was required to discover which line the caller wished to contact and manually plug the caller’s line into the recipient’s line, thus completing the bond between the two and allowing them to speak to each other. The operator also needed to press a control button to cause the recipient’s phone to ring. These early systems just weren’t very efficient nor stable. Calls could very easily be connected inaccurately or dropped.

These early systems weren’t able to take care of the number of lines which were required as the availability of the telephone increased. They had to automate switchboard systems certainly a little. The switchboard systems for small towns and cities were automated first. Those who desired to speak to people in other towns and cities were required to request to get connected by the operator. There would be a specific number to dial to reach to operator and from there, the caller was connected to the relevant line in the other town. This was done by the operators in each town. The first operator would contact the recipient’s operator and ask for a connection to the relevant number in this particular town, the recipient’s operator would then ring the phone and join the lines.

Eventually, this was also automated. The only use for an operator after that was if a number was out of order or failed to connect. The operator could then repair the problem and enable the conversation to proceed. The other time people would contact the operator was if they wished to place a collect call. The operator would need to received permission from the recipient and then reverse the charges for the call.

Since these early proceedings, switchboard systems have grown to be increasingly more streamlined. They are now frequently used in businesses with multiple employees with a need for telephone services. The business itself may have a dedicated line and a number of internal lines. The internal lines are all always connected and may be dialed directly. External lines require that you dial a specific digit (usually a 0) in order to join. This special digit activates an automated operator which links into the direct dialing switchboard systems of the person you wish to contact.

Since the advent of the phone in 1876, communication between friends has steadily become easier and faster. Businesses telephonic services have become streamlined and much neater. Switchboard systems no longer need to take up entire buildings and don’t require dozens of people to operate. They are easily operated by one person and are fast, efficient and reliable.