Total Eye Care – Dermalogica’s Dramatic Daily Treatment for the Eyes

Total Eye Care is Dermalogica’s answer for an eye cream that addresses more than just hydrating the skin. The skin around the eye area is very delicate; it is no wonder that the eyes are one of the first places to show the signs of aging and damage. The skin around the eyes is thinner and does not contain any oil glands.

As we age fine lines appear due to the lack of moisture around the eye area, and the elasticity and collagen breaks down causing our skin to fold around the eye area from all of those years of sun damage. Some people suffer with puffiness and dark circles around the eyes and flakiness and dryness can become more apparent from the lack of oils in the eye area.

Most eye creams are only capable of hydrating the tissues around the eyes and in fact some eye creams can be overly-hydrating they actually clog the delicate eye area causing milia (little white hard lumps under the skin’s surface). Milia can be caused from rich ingredients such as mineral oil or lanolin; I have even found these ingredients in eye makeup removers.

Milia can be hard to remove and normally involves a treatment with a skin care therapist who is skilled at removing milia with a needle! I have seen this on many individuals and can also be caused from using your normal moisturiser around your eye area.

Moisturisers in general are made for your face and not your eyes. Eye creams are formulated with a smaller molecular structure, so they can penetrate the delicate eye tissue and not clog the pores.

I really like dermalogica’s total eye care for one simple reason SUNSCREEN! I do not know why eye cream companies do not put a sunscreen in their eye cream formulations but they should, since we get a lot of collagen and elastin breakdown in that area from the sun.

Let’s have a look at the ingredients in this day-time Dermalogica Eye Cream and see what it can do for you.

Total Eye Care Ingredients

Dermalogica’s Total Eye Care Cream was made to address the “total” issues of aging and damage to the eye area. Let’s have a look at the ingredients and see how this eye cream works on the skin.

Total Eye Care is not just a moisturiser for around the eyes, it actually contains the active ingredient Lactic Acid which is an alpha hydroxy acid that increases the hydration naturally in the skin and also lightly smoothes and retextures the skin’s tissues. Dermalogica actually use a six percent strength in this formulation, lactic acid is found naturally in the skin, meaning it’s gentler and less chance of any irritation to the delicate tissues and also improved appearance!

Sodium PCA is also added – I know it sounds like a funny chemical but it is actually your hydration factor found naturally in your skin, Sodium PCA increases the hydration around the eye area and softens the skin. This ingredient is also used in dermalogica’s Multi-Active Toner. Another great plus about this eye cream is it includes a chemical free sunscreen of SPF15, I love this!

Titanium Dioxide is a natural sunscreen which protects the eyes from both types of UV rays (UVA and UVB rays) This means you can have full sunscreen protection for your eyes during the day and without irritation. Total Eye Cream is actually pink in colour, this is from the natural Iron Oxides used in the product. They have light reflecting abilities that allow darkness to be minimised without adding any colour to your eyes (unless you use too much!).

These iron oxide minerals are great at scattering light, it can help reduce the look of dark circles, giving you a fresh look (however if yours are particularly bad, it won’t do a thing! My Tip – Get more sleep and increase your water intake, to flush out your toxins).

This eye cream with every application is also tightening and firming the delicate eye area and reducing puffiness – how does it do this? Total Eye Care contains the extracts of Spiraea, Hydrocotyl, Orange Flower, Bisabolol, Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate) and Allantoin. Spiraea, Hydrocotyl and Bisabolol plant extracts help firm and reduce puffiness of the skin tissue because they have anti-inflammatory properties. Allantoin, Orange Flower extracts are soothing and calming to the skin.

Total eye care is more than just your everyday eye cream, it really is total eye protection for the skin.

Hydration – Lactic Acid (increases your skin’s hydration from within, Sodium PCA, Vitamin E, Amino Acids (helps your skin to absorb moisture). Exfoliation – Alpha Hydroxy Acid Lactic Acid at a 6% Strength. Protection – Chemical-Free SPF15 Sunscreen Protection and Vitamin E to help prevent free radicals from pollution and the environment. Reduce Puffiness and Firm – Spiraea Extract, Hydrocotyl and Bisabolol. Reduce Dark Circles – Iron Oxides are uses as optical light diffusers to reduce the look of dark circles

Total Eye Care is a great product, everybody should be using this amazing eye cream, however the texture can still be a little bit light for more mature individuals, if that is the case, I have found using total eye care over the top of say intensive eye repair is fine (as you get the sun protection this way).

This eye cream is suitable for day time use only because of the included sunscreen, at night time in the dermalogica range you can use either Multivitamin Power Firm or Intensive Eye Repair, but in the day use your Total Eye Care.