‘We came to play this series’: Behind a dominant Lucas Giolito, the Chicago White Sox sweep the San Francisco Giants

How overpowering was Lucas Giolito on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants?
The first seven outs the Chicago White Sox starter recorded came via strikeouts.
The Giants didn’t put a ball in play until the third inning, when No. 9 batter Austin Wynns lined out to third.
Giolito gave the Sox exactly what they needed to complete a three-game sweep, allowing one run on three hits in six innings as they beat the Giants 13-4 in front of 30,155 at Oracle Park.
Throughout the weekend, the Sox looked like the team many projected in the preseason. They had 17 hits Sunday to complete a 4-2 trip.
“We played six games as hard as we could, and to come out (Sunday) after we won the series (Saturday) and put that kind of effort into it shows you how special these guys are,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It starts with (Giolito). He was mowing them down in the beginning.”
Giolito looked good from the start. And he said he felt good.
“This is probably the best my changeup has been in a little while,” Giolito said. “(Catcher) Seby (Zavala) did a really nice job of sequencing. Mixing the changeup in, going to the slider at the right time, utilizing tunneling, popping heaters in and out to lefties and righties. We were able to work relatively efficiently.
“Got a really nice lead, the offense was doing its thing, the defense behind me was outstanding. Overall, pretty good.”
Giolito built off a nice outing Monday against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., in which he allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.
“I feel like the end of my last start and throughout most of the course of this start, I was feeling like myself,” Giolito said. “Able to make the pitches I wanted to make.”
He struck out seven and walked two while improving to 5-4 and lowering his ERA from 5.19 to 4.90.
“He was really good,” Zavala said. “His work the last few weeks has really shown the last two outings.”
Zavala had three hits and three RBIs. Gavin Sheets and Andrew Vaughn also drove in three. Leury García had three hits and scored three runs.
The Sox got some timely hits and took advantage of less-than-stellar Giants defense to take the lead in the third.
With one out, Tim Anderson hit a grounder to short for what should have been an inning-ending double play, but Donovan Walton threw wildly to second. The ball reached foul territory, allowing Josh Harrison to make it to third and Anderson to second.
The Sox cashed in with a two-out, broken-bat single to right by Luis Robert for a 2-0 lead.
The Sox collected another big two-out hit an inning later when Zavala drove in García with a single to center. Sheets drove in three in the fifth with a double to left, making it 6-0.
“We’re swinging the bats well,” Zavala said. “We’ve always been swinging the bats well, just hit balls right at people. They’re starting to fall now and things are starting to go our way.”
The offense gave Giolito plenty to work with.
“I don’t know if there are words to describe how good he really was,” Harrison said. “You could tell from the start of the game.”
Giolito didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Joc Pederson popped up to shallow left. Anderson had a long way to go and got a glove on it, but the ball popped out for a single. Later in the inning, third baseman Yoán Moncada made a tremendous twisting catch on a popup.
Austin Slater singled and Pederson drove him home with a double in the sixth. But Giolito retired the next three, including a nice catch on a popup by Harrison at second base.
“Both of those plays were critical,” La Russa said of the catches by Moncada and Harrison.
Harrison had two hits, two walks and scored three times.
He singled and scored during a five-run eighth as the Sox excelled in all areas ahead of a crucial stretch of 19 straight games against American League Central opponents — including 15 in 14 days leading up to the All-Star break.
“We came to play this series,” Giolito said. “This is the brand of baseball that the Chicago White Sox are all about. It’s been a rough year, to say the least, dealing with the injuries, dealing with some tough series, some losing streaks. But I feel like this series, we were able to put our foot on the gas.
“It gives me a good feeling. I think it gives the team a good feeling going back home with some of these division games coming up.”
()
Bayer is on a winning streak as it fights the remaining cases targeting its Roundup weed killer, a change after multiple juries found it responsible for causing cancer and the company set aside around $16 billion for the rules.
In September, a St. Louis jury ruled in favor of Bayer in a multi-plaintiff lawsuit, giving the company its fifth straight victory as it seeks to resolve tens of thousands of unsettled lawsuits alleging Roundup, the most widely used herbicide in the world, had caused cancer. among homeowners, landscapers and farmers.
wsj
Local
A former nurse pleaded guilty on Monday to diverting drugs from two Boston-area hospitals.
Lisa Tarr, 33, of St. Petersburg, Fla., pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge. She will be sentenced in February 2023, according to a statement from US Attorney Rachael Rollins.
Tarr admitted to stealing and self-injecting fentanyl as a nursing student at a Boston-area hospital in August 2018. She worked for another Boston-area hospital in 2020, where she stole a bag drip containing fentanyl that was being used to treat a patient, as well as several syringes of hydromorphone. Specific hospitals were not disclosed.
The ex-nurse could face a maximum sentence of four years in prison, one year of probation and a fine of up to $250,000.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly Begg Lawrence, head of Rollins’ healthcare fraud unit, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan Panich of Rollins’ narcotics and money laundering unit are pursuing the case.
Boston
The Rockies’ search to start pitching is endless, but their avenues are limited.
Trying to land high-priced free agents isn’t part of their plan, and quality pitchers don’t want to come to Colorado anyway. Draft and development is the Rockies’ preferred method of building a roster, but injuries to pitchers such as right-hander Peter Lambert and left-hander Ryan Rolison have created a detour.
Trading is always possible, but the Rockies, who like to keep their young players, are one of the least active teams in the majors when it comes to trading players. Maybe GM Bill Schmidt, soon to enter his second offseason, will change that and be open to buying prospects. Then again, a center fielder who can take the lead is at the top of the Rockies’ wish list.
This all brings us to right-hander Jose Urena, who is expected to become a free agent soon. Could the veteran be the mid-rotation starter the Rockies need? Will the 31-year-old even consider staying in Colorado?
He opened the door wide Monday night after limiting the Dodgers to five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in Colorado’s 2-1 win at Los Angeles.
“I said it first thing: I’m so grateful for this organization, what they’ve done for me,” Urena told reporters in Los Angeles on Monday night. “I would be open. I like playing here. »
It was music to manager Bud Black’s ears.
“The way he’s pitched, we’ll take a look at it when he enters free agency,” Black told reporters. “And in all honesty, he’s going to do the same, as far as we’re concerned. So that’s a good thing.
Indications are that the Rockies have more of an interest in re-signing Urena than right-hander Chad Kuhl, who is also expected to become a free agent. Urena has an uneven track record, but he had strong seasons with Miami in 2017 (3.82 ERA) and 2018 (3.98).
Urena, who started the season as a reliever with the Brewers before they released him in late April, has a 5.01 ERA. But he’s got some good stuff and he’s been working overtime to improve his slider and changeover in an effort to get more ground balls at Coors Field.
“He showed the durability to make his starts, make every parallel session, and within that he held his thing,” Black said. “Every start, in terms of things, has been as consistent as a starting pitcher can be. By that I mean range of speed on the fastball, movement towards the fastball, speeds and movement on his secondary pitches. He has at no start had fewer things than at any previous start.
In his last five starts, Urena is 0-2 with a 2.25 ERA, allowing no more than two earned runs in each start while pitching at least five innings each time. He started his Rockies career strong, making three straight quality starts July 6-16, going 1-1 with a 1.45 ERA.
But then he pitched badly and there were several ugly outings, including his August 24 start against Texas at Coors when he became the first Rockies pitcher in franchise history to allow at least nine hits. hits and nine earned runs in 1 1/3 innings or less. On July 28 against the Dodgers, he allowed 10 runs (seven earned) in three innings.
Additionally, Urena had 4.1 hits in nine innings, the highest rate among any Colorado starter this season.
In other words, Urena was prone to seizures. In 17 starts with Colorado, Urena had seven quality starts but also allowed five or more earned runs on four occasions. Can the Rockies trust him to clean this up?
At Coors Field, Urena was 2-5 with a 6.30 ERA in eight starts, with a 1.73 WHIP and .311 batting average from opponents. Start the debacle against Rangers and his ERA drops to 4.42.
The bottom line: As with all Rockies starters, there are major question marks about Urena.
denverpost
The US Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier – which was commissioned and then criticized by former President Donald Trump – deployed Tuesday from Norfolk, Va., heading for the Atlantic.
After years of delays and costly setbacks that amounted to $13 billion, the USS Gerald Ford departed for its maiden deployment, entering the competitive arena of warships from countries like Russia and China.
The ship comes with a host of new technologies, including electromagnetic catapults that can launch aircraft and advanced weapon lifts that will move bombs and missiles to the flight deck.
Not only is it one of the most advanced aircraft carriers to enter the waters, surpassing the Navy’s Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, but it’s also the largest in the world.
Its size, however, did not win everyone over. Former President Donald Trump was one of the ship’s critics.
According to “Peril,” a book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, Trump was often concerned about the carrier, ranting about the high cost of the ship as well as the location of the flight command center on the flight deck.
“It just doesn’t seem right,” Trump said, according to the book.
Members of Congress also took issue with the ship. Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia called the vessel a “$13 billion nuclear-powered floating docking barge.”
Ford’s deployment in the Atlantic Ocean will consist of military exercises involving about 9,000 personnel from nine countries, 20 ships and 60 aircraft, according to the Navy.
Take a look at the Navy’s latest aircraft carrier:
businessinsider
This was the combination of talent and magic that you still get sometimes in sports, when an athlete has himself a time the way Aaron Judge has had himself a time this season, and done things in his sport nobody else can do. Nobody can hit home runs the way Judge can right now in baseball. Nobody is even close to him as he gets to No. 62 on the second-to-last day of the regular season, passing Roger Maris the way Maris once passed Babe Ruth on the last day 61 years ago.
In the end, it took him almost a full week to get from 61 to 62. It was worth the wait, the way it was worth the wait in ‘61 for a Yankee to finally come along to walk with Ruth and Maris.
It happened for Maris against Tracy Stallard of the Red Sox at the old Stadium. It happened for Judge in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday night against a Rangers pitcher named Jesus Tinoco. One more big swing and one more big fly over the left field wall, and just like that the wait was over, as you had started to worry that Judge might stay on 61 forever. But he did not. That is not the way the story was supposed to end.
This is a time in baseball when Albert Pujols made it to 700 home runs, a club that only had Ruth in it until Hank Aaron came along to join him, before Barry Bonds passed them both. This is a time when Shohei Ohtani is a once-in-a-hundred years combination of talent and magic who can pitch and hit the way Ruth did when he was still in Boston. But it is Judge who has towered over this season the way Ruth did when he got to New York from Boston. It is Judge who has towered over baseball because of home runs.
Baseball fans will always debate what they think about the home run records of Bonds and Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa. But what is not debatable is this: A Yankee like Judge has come along and made the world of sports hang on every swing again. All Rise Judge made 60 matter again in baseball, and 61, and finally 62. This giant of a player has been a giant of all that. He has made a Yankee slugger feel like the king of the world again. It has all been thrilling to watch, as Judge carried his home run summer into the first week of October, and to this big night in Arlington. But then they always like to do things big in Texas, even when they involve a guy from New York.
Say it again about No. 99: Biggest number any Yankee could ever wear. And now a Yankee home run number and an American League home run number to match. We come to sports for a time like this and a player like this, a player doing something like this.
When the ball was over the fence on Tuesday night, his mother Patty seemed almost surprised that one more ball had gone over the fence for her son. Then you saw her mouth this: “My God.” Her son had become over-anxious at the plate over the past week. He began to miss good pitches when they finally stopped walking him. He spiked his helmet in Texas in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. But you cannot carry yourself better than he has, as he finally blasted his way into the 60s. Something else you can say about what we have witnessed in the last month of this season: He has done what he has done, in his moment, in this time of his, with old-Yankee grace.
“It’s an incredible honor, getting a chance to be associated with one of the Yankee greats, one of baseball’s greats, words can’t describe it,” Judge said after he hit No. 61 off Tim Mayza in Toronto. “That’s one thing so special about the Yankees organization, is all the guys that came before us and kind of paved the way and played the game the right way, did things the right way, did a lot of great things in this game and getting a chance to be mentioned with those guys now is, I can’t even describe it, it’s an incredible honor that’s for sure.”
It has been an honor to watch this. You cannot tell the story of what the Yankees became once Ruth got to New York without the home run. Everything was built on that. Ruth hit 54 in 1920 and then he hit 59 the next year and then he finally got to 60 in 1927. The Yankees had Lou Gehrig, too. He was even the MVP in ‘27 despite Ruth’s 60. But there is a reason why the old Stadium was known as The House That Ruth Built. It was because Ruth came from Boston and began swinging for the fences in a way no player ever had. The Yankees only became the Yankees because of home runs.
Then along came Mickey Mantle in the 50s, hitting them from both sides of the plate. Finally there was the home run chase between Maris and Mantle in ‘61, and baseball thought they both might pass The Babe. Only Maris did. Now Aaron Judge, all this time later, passes Roger Maris. He did not run out of time the way Maris didn’t in October of ‘61. After all the other swings from Judge this season, he made that one last great swing in Texas Tuesday night. One more time they rose up in the ballpark for All Rise. And so did he.
()
What happened in Tampa was the last thing the NFL, its players and its fans needed three days after Tua Tagovailoa’s horrific head injury called into question the league’s commitment to limit concussions.
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate missed the second half of Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a concussion after colliding with a teammate and initially being allowed back into the match.
Brate was rocked just before halftime after catching a pass for a 9-yard gain and colliding with Bucs receiver Chris Godwin while tackled. Brate stayed on the ground for a few seconds before heading for the sideline, but he didn’t leave the field fast enough for Tampa Bay to avoid a penalty for having too many men on the field the next play.
Brate reentered the game and was Tom Brady’s scheduled receiver on several misses just before halftime.
Coach Todd Bowles said after the game that Brate was in concussion protocol, but was unable to explain why he was cleared to re-enter the game with a head injury.
A day later, Bowles said it was because Brate experienced delayed symptoms of a concussion at halftime after initially complaining only of shoulder discomfort and being allowed to resume the game.
“Broken system,” tweeted Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy, who was on hand in his role as an analyst for NBC’s “Football Night in America.”
“I was on the sidelines very close to Brate – it was obvious he had rung the bell,” Dungy continued. “There’s a league-appointed observer in the press box who should stop play and alert the referee. Brate shouldn’t have been allowed back before an evaluation. Why didn’t this happen? ??
Dungy added: “Coaches, team doctors and game officials all watch the game and can all step in. But the league-appointed spotter has the ability to ring the referee, stop play and to force this player to leave the game to be evaluated – no penalty or time out charged to the team.
Bowles said Monday that Brate was checked three times before being allowed back into the game with the Bucs driving a touchdown that cut Tampa Bay’s deficit to 28-17 at halftime. Brate said “nothing about his head” while complaining of shoulder discomfort, Bowles said.
The NFL’s Diagnosis and Concussion Protocol states that potential signs of a concussion include: “Slow to get off the ground or return to play after a blow to the head” which “may include secondary contact with the playing surface” and “motor coordination/balance problems of neurological etiology (stumbles, stumbles/falls, slow/labored movements).
Bowles said Brate was re-examined at half-time after symptoms appeared and “we kept him out for the rest of the game.”
That has done little to appease critics who say Tagovailoa should never have been allowed to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, just four days after the Miami quarterback stumbled when his head hit. hit the ground in a game against the Buffalo Bills on September 1. 25.
Tagovailoa initially appeared to have concussion symptoms against Buffalo, but he was cleared by a team doctor and an unaffiliated, or UNC, neurotrauma consultant to return to play. He and the team explained later that his legs were wonky due to a back injury.
Still, the league and its players’ union have begun a joint review of Tagovailoa’s early return to the Bills’ game that is underway.
When Tagovailoa suffered a concussion four days later in Cincinnati, the UNC that allowed him into concussion protocol against Buffalo was fired by the union, and the league and union said changes were required for the concussion protocol.
The league and NFLPA released a statement last week saying they had made no findings on “medical errors or protocol violations” while the investigation is still ongoing. But the two added that “modifications are needed…to improve player safety”.
Tagovailoa’s concussion was the No. 1 topic in the NFL heading into Sunday’s slate of games, and coaches across the league said safety was the game’s top priority.
Then came Sunday night when Brate continued to play despite a head injury.
“IT HAPPENED AGAIN NFL!” tweeted Chris Nowinski, a Concussion Legacy Foundation founder who played football at Harvard and is adamant. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against Buffalo and shouldn’t have played in Cincinnati.
“Cam Brate came back in 4 games after showing signs of #concussion from this huge blow to the head. He was down too long and couldn’t get off the court fast enough to avoid a penalty,” said fumed Nowinski, adding that Dungy “says it was obvious he had a concussion. How did he get in?”
Bowles said an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant did not ask the Bucs to test Brate for a concussion.
“No one called. He was checked three times. He came back until the end of the half. The concussion issue was not brought up until half-time. He had delayed symptoms,” Bowles repeated.
Bowles acknowledged “it was a noticeable blow, but again it was on the shoulder. Nobody said anything about the header.
Considering what happened to Tagovailoa just 72 hours earlier, someone definitely should have done this.
___
AP professional football writer Rob Maaddi and AP sportswriter Fred Goodall contributed to this report.
___
More AP NFL: and
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (84) misses a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Oct. 2, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is examined during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks away as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Delaware
